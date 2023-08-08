NFL stats 2022-2023: All Individual and NFL team stats leaders

If you are a football fan looking for an in-depth and complete rundown of the latest NFL stats, then look no further. This space is your one-stop shop for all the key individual and NFL team stats leaders for every squad in the National Football League.

NFL player stats leaders

Since the 2023 NFL season has not kicked off yet, below you can get reacquainted with the NFL stats leaders from the 2022 season. We will have the latest numbers once the new season starts on Sept. 10.

When do NFL stat corrections come out?

The NFL is one of the most powerful and wealthy pro sports leagues on the planet. This means they have a massive staff that can get to inaccurate stats and correct them within minutes. However, on occasion, they do miss something among the 16 games each week, but even then the incorrections are usually fixed a day or two after a game.

How to read NFL stats?

NFL stats are fairly easy to read when it comes to the major categories like yards, sacks, touchdowns, or even sacks. However, certain abbreviations like YPC (yards per carry), PD (passes defended), or the difference between passer rating and quarterback rating can be confusing.

If you are a casual fan, keep it simple and you’ll have no worries. Leave the ultra-in-depth statistical categories to the diehards.

NFL team stats

Here you can find the most recent team stats from all 32 teams in the NFL. With the 2023 regular season not beginning until September, catch up on all the leaders in every major category and many more from the 2022 season.

Do NFL preseason stats count?

Preseason NFL stats have a category unto themselves. While numbers for all preseason games are tabulated and posted, they are not included with regular season and playoff games. Postseason NFL stats are also kept separate from all other statistics.

Do NFL Playoffs count for career stats in the NFL?

NFL Playoffs stats and NFL career stats are two separate groups of statistical records in the world of football statistics. While both are counted and can be helpful in getting a player into the Hall-of-Fame at the end of their career, they are not added up together and are usually segregated on pages listing player and team numbers.

Who’s the best team in the NFL right now?

While there are quite a few strong teams heading into the 2023 campaign, including the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, there is no denying the top dog right now is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs brought home the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year, and their championship victory was their second in the last four seasons. Further solidifying their stranglehold on the NFL.

Who is the leading scoring team in the NFL?

In today’s NFL offense has become the name of the game, and there were actually ten teams that posted over 400 points during the 2022 NFL season. At the top of that list was the champion Chiefs at 496, followed by the NFC champion Eagles at 477, and then the Dallas Cowboys with 467.

