2024 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, location and dates for 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft order won’t be determined until after the 2023 NFL regular season ends. While we are still months away from having any idea of what the order of picks will look like in 2024, there is a lot of information we do know about the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sportsnaut’s 2024 NFL Draft tracker will keep track of everything you need to know about next year’s draft. From the 2024 NFL Draft location and times to which picks each team has and all deals involving first-round picks, we have you covered.

Bookmark this page and come back after every trade involving future picks to see which picks in the 2024 NFL Draft each team has. We’ll also provide weekly updates on the NFL Draft order 2024, along with additional draft content this fall.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s dive into our overview of the 2024 NFL Draft picks by team.

2024 NFL Draft order: Tracking picks for all 32 NFL teams

Here is a preliminary rundown of 2024 NFL Draft picks by teams. Sportsnaut’s tracker will be updated following every trade involving 2024 draft picks. Further below, you can find an early look at the projected 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks.

Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2024 1st round pick 1st round pick (HOU) 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 3rd round pick (via HOU) 3rd round pick (via TEN) 4th round pick 5th round pick (via PHI) 5th round pick 7th round pick

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 3rd round pick (via JAX) Calvin Ridley trade: ATL receives JAX 3rd if Ridley on the 2023 roster, 2nd if signs an extension 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 6th round pick (via CLE)

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick 7th round pick (via NYJ)

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 6th round pick (via HOU) 6th round pick (via LAR) 7th round pick

Carolina Panthers draft picks 2024 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick (via TEN) 5th round pick (via SF) 6th round pick (via ARZ)

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024 1st round pick 1st round pick (via CAR) 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 4th round pick (via PHI) 5th round pick 6th round pick

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Cleveland Browns draft picks 2024 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 5th round pick (via CAR) 6th round pick (via HOU) 7th round ick (via ATL) 7th round pick

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 7th round pick 7th round pick (CHI/NE/LV/TEN/MIN) DAL received undisclosed 2024 7th in Johnathan Hankins trade with Las Vegas

Denver Broncos draft picks 2024 1st round pick 3rd round pick (via NO) 4th round pick (DEN or MIA) DEN traded 2024 4th to NY Jets in Jacob Martin trade 5th round pick 5th round pick (via NYJ) 7th round pick (via LAR) 7th round pick



Detroit Lions draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 3rd round pick (via MIN) 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Green Bay Packers draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 2nd round pick (NYJ) GB receives NYJ 2024 conditional 2nd as part of Aaron Rodgers trade GB receives NYJ 2024 1st if Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of snaps in regular season 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Houston Texans draft picks 2024 1st round pick (via CLE) HOU traded its first-round pick to ARZ 2nd round pick 3rd round pick (via PHI) 4th round pick 4th round pick (via CLE) 5th round pick 6th round pick (via DAL) 7th round pick 7th round pick (via KC) 7th round pick (via NO)

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 202 4 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick ATL receives if Calvin Ridley signs an extension 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick (via CAR) 6th round pick 7th round pick

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 7th round pick (CHI/NE/LV/TEN/MIN) 7th round pick (CHI/NE/LV/TEN/MIN)

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick (via DEN)

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick – FORFEITED 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick



Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 4th round pick (via DET) 4th round pick 5th round pick (via KC) 5th round pick (via CLE) 6th round pick

New England Patriots draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 6th round pick (LV) 7th round pick (CHI/NE) NE traded an undisclosed 2024 7th to LV in Justin Herron trade

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick (via NO) 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 6th round pick (less favorable of TEN/PHI)

New York Giants draft picks 202 4 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

New York Jets draft picks 2024 1st round pick GB receives NYJ 2024 1st if Aaron Rodgers plays 65% of snaps in regular season 2nd round pick GB receives NY conditional 2024 2nd as part of Aaron Rodgers trade 3rd round pick 4th round pick 4th round pick (DEN/MIA) NYJ received an undisclosed 2024 4th in Jake Martin trade w/ DEN 6th round pick

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 2nd round pick (via NO) 5th round pick (via MIN) 5th round pick (via TB) 6th round pick (highest of PHI/TEN)

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 3rd round pick (Rooney Rule, Ryans) 3rd round pick (RR, Carthon) 4th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 3rd round pick (via DEN) 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 4th round pick 7th round pick (via PHI) 7th round pick (via CAR)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024 1st round pick 2nd round pick 3rd round pick 4th round pick 5th round pick 6th round pick 7th round pick



Who is the best player in NFL Draft 2024?

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is viewed as the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is the best quarterback in the 2024 draft class and many scouts believe he is the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL Draft since Trevor Lawrence (2021).

Here are some of the other top 2024 NFL Draft prospects you should know.

Best 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Caleb Williams, QB, USC Trojans

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson Tigers

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

James Williams, S, Miami Hurricanes

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin Badgers

JC Lathan, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Longhorns

Michael Trigg, TE, Ole Miss Rebels

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama Crimson Tide

Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

Javon Bullard, CB, Georgia

Which 2024 NFL first-round picks have been traded

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, here is a breakdown of the 2024 first round picks that have been traded by NFL teams.

Carolina Panthers: The Chicago Bears acquired the Carolina Panthers 2024 first as part of the 2023 trade that saw Carolina move up to the first pick. In that deal, Chicago received the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2023 (9th overall) and 2024 along with wide receiver DJ Moore and second-round picks in 2023 (61st overall) and 2025.

The Chicago Bears acquired the Carolina Panthers 2024 first as part of the 2023 trade that saw Carolina move up to the first pick. In that deal, Chicago received the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2023 (9th overall) and 2024 along with wide receiver DJ Moore and second-round picks in 2023 (61st overall) and 2025. Cleveland Browns: The Houston Texans acquired the Cleveland Browns 2024 first as part of the return in the 2022 Deshaun Watson trade. In that deal, Houston received Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2022 (13th overall), 2023 (12th overall) and 2024 along with a 2023 th0rdround pick (73rd overall) and fourth-round picks in 2022 (107th overall) and 2024.

The Houston Texans acquired the Cleveland Browns 2024 first as part of the return in the 2022 Deshaun Watson trade. In that deal, Houston received Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2022 (13th overall), 2023 (12th overall) and 2024 along with a 2023 th0rdround pick (73rd overall) and fourth-round picks in 2022 (107th overall) and 2024. New York Jets*: The New York Jets traded a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. If Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023, the equivalent of 12 games, Green Bay receives the first-round pick.

The New York Jets traded a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. If Rodgers plays 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2023, the equivalent of 12 games, Green Bay receives the first-round pick. Houston Texans: The Houston Texans traded their 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, along with the 12th and 33rd overall selections, to the Arizona Cardinals for the third overall pick.

Who has the most first round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears each have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Houston owns both its and Cleveland’s first-round selections, while the Bears own their first-round pick and the Panthers’ first-round selection. Arizona acquired a 2024 firsr-round pick from the Houston Texans.

The condition of the second-round pick in the Aaron Rodgers trade is that he needs to play just 65 percent of the team’s snaps next season in order for Green Bay to receive the Jets’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If that happens, the Packers, Bears and Texans will all have three first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft order: Who has the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft order is not yet determined. The 2023 NFL season will determine the final draft order for all seven rounds, with the slotting determined by the reverse order of the NFL standings. We’ll update this page with the latest 2024 NFL Draft order after every week of the 2023 season, which begins in September.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be from April 25-27, 2024. Fans can watch the NFL Draft 2024 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be made available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.

Where is the NFL Draft in 2024?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan. It was announced in March 2023 that Detroit would host the 2024 draft, with the event itself held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. This will be the first time Detroit has held the NFL Draft.

Is the NFL Draft free to attend in 2024?

Just like in 2023, fans can attend all three days of the 2024 NFL Draft for free in Detroit. While football fans will have to sign up and be approved by the NFL, the league makes it a very fan-friendly process. More information on tickets will be available later this year.

Is the 2024 NFL Draft class deep?

The 2024 NFL Draft class is viewed as relatively deep, especially at positions like running back, wide receiver and offensive tackle. The two best quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class are both viewed as better prospects than the 2023 class.

2024 NFL compensatory pick projections

The 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks won’t be announced until March 2024. Every year, teams are awarded compensatory picks in Rounds 3-7, based on net losses in NFL free agency this previous offseason or they are awarded compensatory selections if another NFL team hires one of their assistants as a head coach or general manager.

The current projected 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks come from OvertheCap.com. OTC’s projections are the most accurate available, with the site using a similar formula as the one that the league office uses to determine which team receives compensatory picks. For more information on how compensatory picks are determined, check OTC.com.

Round 3

Jacksonville Jaguars – Compensation for Kansas City Chiefs signing Jawaan Taylor

Compensation for Kansas City Chiefs signing Jawaan Taylor Philadelphia Eagles – Compensation for San Francisco 49ers signing Javon Hargrave

Compensation for San Francisco 49ers signing Javon Hargrave Buffalo Bills – Compensation for Chicago Bears signing Tremaine Edmunds

Compensation for Chicago Bears signing Tremaine Edmunds San Francisco 49ers – Compsensation for Denver Broncos signing Mike McGlinchey

Compsensation for Denver Broncos signing Mike McGlinchey San Francisco 49ers – Rooney Rule, compensation for Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

Rooney Rule, compensation for Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans San Francisco 49ers – Rooney Rule, compensation for Tennessee Titans hiring Ran Carthon

Round 4

Arizona Cardinals – Compensation for Denver Broncos signing Zach Allen

Compensation for Denver Broncos signing Zach Allen Baltimore Ravens – Compensation for Denver Broncos signing Ben Powers

Compensation for Denver Broncos signing Ben Powers New Orleans Saints – Compensation for Minnesota Vikings signing Marcus Davenport

Compensation for Minnesota Vikings signing Marcus Davenport New Orleans Saints – Compensation for Atlanta Falcons signing David Onyemata

Compensation for Atlanta Falcons signing David Onyemata Green Bay Packers – Compensation for New York Jets signing Allen Lazard

Round 5

Cincinnati Bengals – Compensation for Carolina Panthers signing Vonn Bell

Compensation for Carolina Panthers signing Vonn Bell Kansas City Chiefs – Compensation for New England Patriots signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

Compensation for New England Patriots signing JuJu Smith-Schuster Philadelphia Eagles – Compensation for Pittsburgh Steelers signing Isaac Seumalo

Compensation for Pittsburgh Steelers signing Isaac Seumalo Kansas City Chiefs – Compensation for Cleveland Browns signing Juan Thornhill

Compensation for Cleveland Browns signing Juan Thornhill San Francisco 49ers – Compensation for Indianapolis Colts signing Samson Ebukamn

Compensation for Indianapolis Colts signing Samson Ebukamn Philadelphia Eagles – Compensation for Tennessee Titans signing Andre Dillard

Compensation for Tennessee Titans signing Andre Dillard Dallas Cowboys – Compensation for Buffalo Bills signing Connor McGovern

Compensation for Buffalo Bills signing Connor McGovern San Francisco 49ers – Compsensation for Kansas City Chiefs signing Charles Omenihu

Round 6

Cincinnati Bengals – Compensation for Carolina Panthers signing Hayden Hurst

Compensation for Carolina Panthers signing Hayden Hurst Philadelphia Eagles – Compensation for Detroit Lions signing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Compensation for Detroit Lions signing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Dallas Cowboys – Compensation for Houston Texans signing Dalton Schultz

Compensation for Houston Texans signing Dalton Schultz Jacksonville Jaguars – Compensation for Tennessee Titans signing Arden Key

Compensation for Tennessee Titans signing Arden Key Los Angeles Rams – Compensation for Indianapolis Colts signing Matt Gay

Compensation for Indianapolis Colts signing Matt Gay San Francisco 49ers – Compensation for Detroit Lions signing Emmanuel Moseley

Compensation for Detroit Lions signing Emmanuel Moseley New Orleans Saints – Compensation for Atlanta Falcons signing Kaden Elliss

Compensation for Atlanta Falcons signing Kaden Elliss Green Bay Packers – Compensation for Jarran Reed signing with Seattle Seahawks

Compensation for Jarran Reed signing with Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers – Compensation for Dean Lowry signing with Minnesota Vikings

Compensation for Dean Lowry signing with Minnesota Vikings New York Jets – Compensation for Pittsburgh Steelers signing Nate Herbig

Round 7

Los Angeles Rams – Compensation for Cincinnati Bengals signing Nick Scott

– Compensation for Cincinnati Bengals signing Nick Scott New York Jets – Compensation for Miami Dolphins signing Mike White

Compensation for Miami Dolphins signing Mike White Los Angeles Rams – Compensation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Greg Gaines

– Compensation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Greg Gaines New York Jets – Compensation for Miami Dolphins signing Dan Feeney

NFL Draft locations by year

2024 NFL Draft : Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park

: Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park 2023 NFL Draft: Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station

Kansas City, Missouri at Union Station 2022 NFL Draft: Paradise, Nevada at Caesars Forum

Paradise, Nevada at Caesars Forum 2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland, Ohio at North Coast Harbor

Cleveland, Ohio at North Coast Harbor 2020 NFL Draft: Virtual

Virtual 2019 NFL Draft: Nashville, Tennessee in Lower Broadway

Nashville, Tennessee in Lower Broadway 2018 NFL Draft: Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium 2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Philadelphia Museum of art

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Philadelphia Museum of art 2016 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre 2015 NFL Draft: Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre 2014 NFL Draft: New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

How many rounds are in the NFL Draft?

There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft. All 32 teams are provided with one pick in each of Rounds 1-7, which they can then trade or keep to select a player. The NFL also awards compensatory picks, beginning in Round 3, and the league can take draft picks away from teams.