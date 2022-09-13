CFB Scores: Live Top 25 action, latest college football scores

The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four spots in the College Football Playoff bracket. Each of the CFB scores plays an important role in the weekly top 25 college football rankings and the Heisman Trophy race.

Bookmark this page to find the latest college football scores and everything you need to know about scoring and college football overtime rules.

College Football Scores

Here are the latest college football scores from across the country.

What happens if a college football game ties?

If a college football game is tied after four quarters, the game advances to untimed overtime. Under NCAA rules, the referee tosses a coin to determine which team possesses the ball first in overtime. The captain of the visiting team chooses heads or tails and the winner of the coin toss then determines whether they will play offense or defense first. The loser of the coin toss chooses which side of the field they want to play on.

Both teams are granted one possession in each of the first two overtime periods and they receive one timeout per overtime. The offense starts at the opponent’s 25-yard line and then has four downs to convert a first down or score either a touchdown or a field goal. Following that possession, the next team receives the football at the opposite 25-yard line.

If a game is tied after the first overtime, both teams again can possess the football once. However, they are required to attempt a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown. If they convert a touchdown and the two-point conversion, the opposing offense must match the eight points scored for the game to continue.

How to score 1 point in college football?

There are two ways to score one point in a college football game. The most traditional way is by converting an extra-point attempt immediately following a touchdown. The other way to score a single point is very uncommon, but there are a few instances in college football history.

Can the defense score in college football OT?

A defense can score in college football overtime on a pick-six or a fumble returned for a touchdown. During the 2022 college football season, Kansas Jayhawks defensive back Jacobee Bryant returned a pick-six against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In 2020, Tulsa returned a pick-six in double overtime against Tula for the game-winning touchdown.

If an offense is attempting an extra point or two-point conversion and then gets tackled in their own end zone and the ball is ruled dead, it’s a one-point safety for the defense. In addition, if the defense recovers a blocked kick or fumble and then takes the ball out of the end zone before then getting tackled in the end zone, it is a one-point safety for the offense. This has happened twice in the history of college football. First, on Nov. 26, 2004 in a game between Texas and Texas A&M. A one-point safety also happened in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Kansas State, which you can watch here.

Effective in 2022, each team attempts alternating two-point conversions in the third overtime period. The game will continue with both teams either scoring a two-point conversion or both failing to convert until one side records a stop.

Can you score a safety in college football?

A safety is scored in college football when the ball carrier is either tackled or forced out of bounds in their own end zone. Just like in the National Football League, a safety is worth two points in college football.

Who won the College Football Championship last year?

The Georgia Bulldogs won the college football championship last season. Georgia beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the CFP National Championship Game, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to win. Before that, Alabama won the college football championship in 2021. An SEC team has won the CFP National Championship Game in each of the last three seasons.