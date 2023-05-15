UFC flyweight rankings: Brandon Moreno defends top spot in July

Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Results #1 Brandon Moreno 21-6-2 W-W-W #2 Alexandre Pantoja 25-5 W-W-W #3 Kai Kara-France 24-10 L-W-W #4 Brandon Royval 15-6 W-W-W #5 Matheus Nicolau 19-4-1 L-W-W #6 Amir Albazi 16-1 W-W-W #7 Alex Perez 24-7 L-L-W #8 Manel Kape 18-6 W-W-W #9 Matt Schnell 16-7 L-W-L #10 David Divorak 20-5 L-L-W

The UFC flyweight rankings are a showcase of the very best fighters in the 125-pound divisions. While the weight class may often not get the respect it deserves, it has always featured some of the most well-rounded and fastest MMA fighters on the planet.

With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top-10 for the organization’s flyweight divisions.

10. David Divorak (20-5)

David Divorak flew up the UFC flyweight rankings after getting off to a 3-0 start to begin his UFC career. However, with a spot in the top 10 comes a higher level of competition, and the native of the Czech Republic has struggled over the last year. Back-to-back losses against other fighters in the rankings now have him barely holding on to a spot in the top 10.

On June 10 he will get another chance to prove he is UFC flyweight rankings worthy when he takes on ninth-ranked fighter Matt Schnell.

Next fight: vs. Matt Schnell at UFC 289 on June 10

9. Matt Schnell (16-7)

While Matt Schnell has been a consistent part of the rankings for a couple of years, staying near the top has proven difficult as he has flipped between wins and losses over the last few years. He has lost two of his last three and needs a win over fellow top-10 fighter David Divorak in June to hold onto his spot in the UFC flyweight rankings.

Next Fight: vs. David Divorak at UFC 289 on June 10

8. Manel Kape (18-6)

After a rough start to his UFC career, where he lost consecutive fights to elite talent, Manel Kape has gone on a tear over his last three. Scoring highlight reel finishes in two of those bouts and he has quickly climbed up our UFC flyweight rankings. He has had difficulty in securing a fight in 2023 after two high-profile opponents dropped out of scheduled matchups this spring. It has stagnated his right and title hopes for this year.

Next Fight: TBD

7. Alex Perez (24-7)

Over the last three years, Alex Perez has had 11 potential fights scrapped for various reasons, including many due to his ongoing battles with injuries and weight cuts. Nevertheless, when he is in the cage he is a top-level flyweight who has only fallen to the true elites of the division. If he can get healthy and back in the Octagon consistently, he is only a couple of big wins away from a title opportunity.

Next Fight: TBD

6. Amir Albazi (16-1)

Amir Albazi is one of the hottest fighters in the 125-pound division. He has won four straight since joining the UFC, with three of them being finishes. Including his most recent win, an outstanding knockout victory over Alessandro Costa.

He has long hyped himself as one of the best in the world, now he will get to prove that against a top-five fighter and in a UFC main event against Kai Kara-France in June.

Next Fight: vs. Kai Kara France on June 3

5. Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1)

Brazil’s Matheus Nicolau seemed en route to a UFC flyweight title shot after winning his first four inside the Octagon. Unfortunately for him, that was all derailed in April by a first-round TKO loss to Brandon Royval. With the top of the division so stacked, Nicolau may need to win a couple of fights to regain the contender status he recently lost.

4. Brandon Royval (15-6)

After a pair of frustrating losses to the current champion and the No. 1 contender, Brandon Royval has been on fire over the last year. “Raw Dawg” has won three straight, with the last two being definitive finishes over other fighters in the UFC flyweight rankings. After some big bumps in the road, Royval may be one win away from finally securing a long-sought-after title opportunity.

Next Fight: TBD

3. Kai Kara-France (24-10)

After years of toiling away inside the division, New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France finally got a chance at UFC gold last year. Unfortunately, he had the bad luck of facing the best flyweight of this generation, Brandon Moreno.

In June, he gets his first UFC main event slot against one of the hottest fighters in the division, Amir Albazi. If he can get back in the winner’s circle, a title shot at the end of the year is not out of the question.

Next Fight: vs. Amir Albazi on June 3

2. Alexandre Pantoja (25-5)

Few fighters have been better at flyweight over the last four years than Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja. “The Cannibal” has fought the best of the best that the division has had to offer over the last five years. He was worthy of a title fight last year, but will finally get in in 2023. And he has an excellent chance to win since he is the one man to beat champion Brandon Moreno twice (once in an exhibition bout). Few challengers will be as confident.

Next Fight: vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 on July 8

1. Brandon Moreno (21-6-2)

No flyweight on the planet has been better than Brandon Moreno over the last four years. He has defeated all comers, and his lone loss was a razor-thin defeat to flyweight beast Deiveson Figueiredo. He has conquered all his career failings and greatest rivals, except one.

On July 8, he will finally get a chance at revenge on the only man to hang two Ls on him, Alexandre Pantoja. If he can avenge those defeats, it is hard not to place Moreno as the undisputed second-greatest 125-pounder of all time behind Demetrious Johnson.