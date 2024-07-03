Visiting the NASCAR Chicago Street Race? This is what you need to know before heading to the track

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Being one of NASCAR’s most unique events, the Chicago Street Race is a distinct chance to watch the fast cars race against a background of skyscrapers and historic buildings of downtown Chicago. If you are one of the lucky few planning to take in the race firsthand, here’s everything you need to know about the second edition of this one-of-a-kind NASCAR event.

What is the Chicago Street Race?

This race is a special NASCAR event where races are held on a circuit in downtown Chicago. It consists of different races through the weekend like the Xfinity Series race and the main NASCAR Cup Series race known as “Grant Park 220”. There are also many concerts and fan’ activities.

Where is the Chicago Street Race?

The Street Race event takes place in the downtown Chicago area with a focus on the city’s Grant Park. The race takes place at the over two-mile 12-turn street circuit which includes Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

How long is the Chicago Race Track?

The fan-favorite NASCAR Chicago Street Race course is 2.2 miles ( or 3,54 kilometers) long.

How big is the Street Race venue?

The general area where the race happens is Grant Park, and it’s huge, extending up to 319 acres. This large area includes the racing circuit, as well as extra areas for fans’ activities, concerts, and many other events throughout the race weekend.

When is the Chicago Street Race?

This year’s edition of the event will happen on the weekend of July 6th and 7th. This race will have a NASCAR Cup Series battle and an Xfinity Series race.

When was the Chicago Street Race added to the NASCAR calendar?

This event is new on the NASCAR calendar. The first-ever held race was back in 2023 where Shane van Gisbergen won on his debut in the Cup Series. That was the first time ever that a street race took place in the history of NASCAR.

Can you bring beer into the Chicago Street Race?

No, you can’t bring in any beer, or any outside food and beverages to any NASCAR Race. The event is quite strict about the prohibited items, including alcoholic beverages brought from outside. However, participants can come with empty reusable plastic water bottles and hydration packs that can be filled within the event area.

How many laps is the Chicago Race?

The Cup Series and the Xfinity Series races have different lap counts. The Cup Series called ‘Grant Park 220′ will have 75 laps in total. But the Xfinity Series race or ‘The Loop 110’ will be a 50-lap race.

How fast do NASCAR cars go?

The speeds for this race are estimated at around 100–120 mph on the straights. Indeed, the speeds will differ according to the part of the race track. The kind of track, the street circuits, have sharp turns and narrow streets and average lower speeds as compared to oval circuits.

How much are tickets for available for the Chicago Street Race?

There’s different ticket prices depending on the seating area and package selected. The general admission tickets are available for $269 and the reserved seats from $465. There are also premium hospitality packages at over $1900.

Is there infield parking at Chicago Street Race?

Infield parking is not available at the Chicago Street Race because the racing venue is a street circuit around the downtown of Chicago City.

How much is parking at the Chicago Race?

The parking prices depend on the area and closeness to the event. Standard rates in the nearby garages and lots are around $40 per day. Organizing parking through official partners or local providers is always the best idea as one can guarantee the availability of a parking space as well as perhaps lower prices.

Additional Events and Activities at NASCAR Chicago Street Race

There will be different activities. The audience can catch music artists like Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, and a special 40th Anniversary House Music Showcase. It also has activities that children will enjoy like the Family Fest at Navy Pier, meetings with drivers, and a tour of the pit lane. Some of the other events are NASCAR Day at the White Sox and Cubs games and a Foundation Fundraiser.