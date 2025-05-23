MLB games today: 16 games on Friday’s MLB schedule, including Dodgers vs. Mets

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are 16 MLB games today. Friday’s MLB schedule starts at 1:35 p.m. ET on MLB Network when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

At 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets. Also on Apple TV+, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

To close out the night at 10:05 p.m. ET, it’s the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Athletics.

You can find the full MLB schedule below.

Matchup Time (ET) How to Watch Orioles @ Red Sox (Game 1) 1:35 p.m. MLB Network Cubs @ Reds 6:40 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Brewers @ Pirates 6:40 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Giants @ Nationals 6:45 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Blue Jays @ Rays 7:05 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Orioles @ Red Sox (Game 2) 7:10 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Guardians @ Tigers 7:10 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Dodgers @ Mets 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+ Padres @ Braves 7:15 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Rangers @ White Sox 7:40 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Royals @ Twins 8:10 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Mariners @ Astros 8:10 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Diamondbacks @ Cardinals 8:15 p.m. Apple TV+ Yankees @ Rockies 8:40 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Marlins @ Angels 9:38 p.m. Local, MLB.TV Phillies @ Athletics 10:05 p.m. Local, MLB.TV

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game, is available throughout the 2025 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package, and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game.

Yearly package: $149.99

$149.99 MLB.TV Single Team : $129.99

: $129.99 Monthly package: $29.99

Related: The best options for how to stream MLB games in 2025

MLB Team Schedules 2025

MLB All-Star Week Schedule

T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 14 – ESPN

Monday, July 14 – ESPN All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 12

Saturday, July 12 MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 15 – FOX

Tuesday, July 15 – FOX 2025 MLB All-Star Break: Monday, July 14 – Thursday, July 17

Also Read: MLB Power Rankings – Detroit Tigers knock Los Angeles Dodgers from top spot as Minnesota Twins surge into top 10

MLB Schedule FAQ