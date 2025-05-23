MLB games today: 16 games on Friday’s MLB schedule, including Dodgers vs. Mets

There are 16 MLB games today. Friday’s MLB schedule starts at 1:35 p.m. ET on MLB Network when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
At 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets. Also on Apple TV+, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.
To close out the night at 10:05 p.m. ET, it’s the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Athletics.
You can find the full MLB schedule below.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Orioles @ Red Sox (Game 1)
|1:35 p.m.
|MLB Network
|Cubs @ Reds
|6:40 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Brewers @ Pirates
|6:40 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Giants @ Nationals
|6:45 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Blue Jays @ Rays
|7:05 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Orioles @ Red Sox (Game 2)
|7:10 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Guardians @ Tigers
|7:10 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Dodgers @ Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Apple TV+
|Padres @ Braves
|7:15 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Rangers @ White Sox
|7:40 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Royals @ Twins
|8:10 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Mariners @ Astros
|8:10 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Diamondbacks @ Cardinals
|8:15 p.m.
|Apple TV+
|Yankees @ Rockies
|8:40 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Marlins @ Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
|Phillies @ Athletics
|10:05 p.m.
|Local, MLB.TV
How much does MLB.tv cost?
MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game, is available throughout the 2025 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package, and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game.
- Yearly package: $149.99
- MLB.TV Single Team: $129.99
- Monthly package: $29.99
MLB All-Star Week Schedule
- T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 14 – ESPN
- All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 12
- MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 15 – FOX
- 2025 MLB All-Star Break: Monday, July 14 – Thursday, July 17
MLB Schedule FAQ
You can typically find MLB games today on FOX (Saturday), ESPN (Sunday), Fox Sports 1 (Monday), TBS (Tuesday), and MLB Network. You can also find every game on the MLB schedule on MLB.tv, except for games that are blacked out regionally.
You can find MLB games tonight on local channels, MLB.TV, MLB Network, and Prime Video.
There are nine MLB games on Thursday, including Guardians vs. Tigers.
The Sunday Night Baseball game this week is the Los Angeles Dodgers versus New York Mets with a 7 p.m. ET first pitch on ESPN.
The 2025 MLB Draft is July 13, 2025, occurring during All-Star Week in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is on Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 15. Before that, the MLB Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 14 (ESPN) and the 2025 MLB Futures Game is on Saturday, July 12. The 2025 MLB All-Star Break is from Monday, July 14 to Thursday, July 17 with the regular season resuming on Friday, July 18.
The 2025 regular season MLB schedule ends on Sunday, September 28. All 30 MLB teams will play on the final day of the regular season, with the last game starting at 3:05 p.m. ET.
The 2025 MLB postseason schedule hasn’t been released yet. However, the MLB playoffs typically begin two days after the regular season ends. With the MLB schedule wrapping up on Sunday, Sept. 28, the MLB postseason schedule likely begins on Tuesday, September 30 with the Wild Card Round.
Jackie Robinson Day is on Tuesday, April 15 on the 2025 MLB schedule. All 30 MLB teams will play on Jackie Robinson Day, including the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. As per tradition, all 30 teams will wear the No. 42.