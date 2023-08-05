fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 5, 2023

Houston Astros game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more

Is there a Houston Astros game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean Houston is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Astros schedule.

Houston Astros game today

When is the next Houston Astros game?Sunday, August 6
Who are they playing?New York Yankees
Where are the Astros playing?Yankee Stadium
What time does the Astros game start?1:35 PM ET
What channel is the Astros game on?AT&T Sportsnet
Where can we stream the Astros game?MLB.TV, Hulu
Who is starting for the Houston Astros today?Jose Urquidy (2-2 record, 5.20 ERA)
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
2023 MLB power rankings: Mariners and Padres climb, evaluating every team
Also Read:
2023 MLB power rankings: Mariners and Padres climb, evaluating every team

Houston Astros games this week

DateMatchupTime (EST)TV
Monday, July 31Astros 7, Guardians 38:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 1Astros 2, Guardians 08:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Aug. 2Astros 3, Guardians 22:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 3Yankees 4, Astros 37:15 PMFOX
Friday, Aug. 4Astros 7, Yankees 37:05 PMApple TV+
Saturday, Aug. 5Yankees 3, Astros 11:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 6Astros @ Yankees1:35 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

What time do gates open for the Astros game today?

The gates of Minute Maid Park open two hours before game time of each contest unless otherwise stated. The Astros are in New York today.

Related: MLB stadium rankings

What place are the Houston Astros in?

The Houston Astros are in second place in the AL West. If the playoffs started today, Houston would make the playoffs as the second wild-card team.

Related: MLB standings

What channel is the Astros game on DirecTV?

You can find the Astros game on DirecTV on channel 674. The Astros game today will be on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Mets trade Justin Verlander to Astros for two top propsects
Also Read:
Mets trade Justin Verlander to Astros for two top propsects

What time is the Astros game today?

The Astros game today is at 1:35 PM ET.

Is there an Astros game today?

Yes, the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees at 1:35 PM ET. You can watch the Astros game today on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Who is airing the Astros game today?

The Astros game today is airing on AT&T SportsNet SW.

What channel is the Astros game on tonight?

The Houston Astros game today is on AT&T SportsNet SW at 1:35 PM ET.

Did the Astros win last night?

The Houston Astros lost last night, falling to the New York Yankees 3-1 in nine innings.

Related: Best baseball players of all time

Who do the Astros play next?

The Astros will play the New York Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

What is the Astros record?

The Houston Astros are 63-48 in 2023.

Houston Astros record by month

  • March: 1-1
  • April: 14-12
  • May: 17-10
  • June: 13-14
  • July: 17-10
  • August: 2-1

Related: What is OPS?

How many home games do the Astros play 2023?

The Astros play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule. If Houston makes the playoffs, they will play more home games.

Related: Highest-paid MLB players

Where do the Houston Astros play?

The Astros play at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

Full Houston Astros schedule

MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Related: MLB MVP race

August 2023

DateMatchupTime (EST)TV
Sunday, Aug. 6Astros @ Yankees1:35 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 8Astros @ Orioles7:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Aug. 9Astros @ Orioles7:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 10Astros @ Orioles12:35 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 11Angels @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 12Angels @ Astros7:15 PMFOX
Sunday, Aug. 13Angels @ Astros2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Aug. 14Astros @ Marlins6:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 15Astros @ Marlins6:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 16Astros @ Marlins6:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 18Mariners @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 19Mariners @ Astros7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 20Mariners @ Astros1:05 PMPeacock
Monday, Aug. 21Red Sox @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 22Red Sox @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 23Red Sox @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 24Red Sox @ Astros2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 25Astros @ Tigers6:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 26Astros @ Tigers6:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 27Astros @ Tigers1:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Aug. 28Astros @ Red Sox7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 29Astros @ Red Sox7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 30Astros @ Red Sox4:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW

Related: MLB playoff picture

September 2023

DateMatchupTime (EST)TV
Friday, Sep. 1Yankees @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 2Yankees @ Astros7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 3Yankees @ Astros7:00 PMESPN
Monday, Sep. 4Astros @ Rangers4:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 5Astros @ Rangers8:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 6Astros @ Rangers8:05 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 8Padres @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 9Padres @ Astros7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 10Padres @ Astros2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 11Athletics @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 12Athletics @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 13Athletics @ Astros7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 15Astros @ Royals8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 16Astros @ Royals7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 17Astros @ Royals2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 18Orioles @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 19Orioles @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 20Orioles @ Astros2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 22Royals @ Astros8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 23Royals @ Astros7:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 24Royals @ Astros2:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 25Astros @ Mariners9:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 26Astros @ Mariners9:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 27Astros @ Mariners9:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 29Astros @ D-Backs9:40 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 30Astros @ D-Backs8:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW

Related: Longest winning streak in MLB history

October 2023

DateMatchupTime (EST)TV
Sunday, Oct. 1Astros @ D-Backs3:10 PMAT&T SportsNet SW
The Houston Astros schedule ends on Oct. 1
What is the fastest pitch ever? History of fastest pitches in MLB, fastest pitch in 2023
Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever? History of fastest pitches in MLB, fastest pitch in 2023

Houston Astros injuries

  • Michael Brantley – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
  • Lance McCullers Jr – Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season
  • Luis Garcia – Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024
  • Jose Urquidy – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break

2023 Houston Astros scores, results

DateMatchupRecord
Thursday, March 30White Sox 3, Astros 20-1
Friday, March 31Astros 6, White Sox 21-1
Saturday, April 1Astros 6, White Sox 42-1
Sunday, April 2White Sox 6, Astros 32-2
Monday, April 3Tigers 7, Astros 6 (11)2-3
Tuesday, April 4Tigers 6, Astros 32-4
Wednesday, April 5Astros 8, Tigers 23-4
Friday, April 7Twins 3, Astros 2 (10)3-5
Saturday, April 8Twins 9, Astros 63-6
Sunday, April 9Astros 5, Twins 14-6
Monday, April 10Astros 8, Pirates 25-6
Tuesday, April 11Pirates 7, Astros 45-7
Wednesday, April 12Astros 7, Pirates 06-7
Friday, APril 14Rangers 6, Astros 26-8
Saturday, April 15Astros 8, Rangers 27-8
Sunday, April 16Rangers 9, Astros 17-9
Monday, April 17Astros 9, Blue Jays 28-9
Tuesday, April 18Blue Jays 4, Astros 28-10
Wednesday, April 19Astros 8, Blue Jays 19-10
Friday, April 21Astros 6, Braves 410-10
Saturday, April 22Astros 6, Braves 311-10
Sunday, April 23Astros 5, Braves 212-10
Monday, April 24Rays 8, Astros 312-11
Tuesday, April 25Astros 5, Rays 013-11
Wednesday, April 26Astros 1, Rays 014-11
Friday, April 28Phillies 3, Astros 114-12
Saturday, April 29Phillies 6, Astros 114-13
Sunday, April 30Astros 4, Phillies 315-13
Monday, May 1Astros 7, Giants 316-13
Tuesday, May 2Giants 2, Astros 016-14
Wednesday, May 3Giants 4, Astros 216-15
Friday, May 5Astros 6, Mariners 417-15
Saturday, May 6Mariners 7, Astros 517-16
Sunday, May 7Mariners 3, Astros 117-17
Monday, May 8Angels 6, Astros 417-18
Tuesday, May 9Astros 3, Angels 118-18
Wednesday, May 10Astros 5, Angels 419-18
Friday, May 12Astros 5, White Sox 120-18
Saturday, May 13White Sox 3, Astros 120-19
Sunday, May 14Astros 4, White Sox 321-19
Monday, May 15Astros 6, Cubs 422-19
Tuesday, May 16Astros 7, Cubs 723-19
Wednesday, May 17Astros 7, Cubs 624-19
Friday, May 19Astros 5, Athletics 125-19
Saturday, May 20Astros 3, Athletics 226-19
Sunday, May 21Astros 2, Athletics 027-19
Monday, May 22Astros 12, Brewers 228-19
Tuesday, May 23Brewers 6, Astros 028-20
Wednesday, May 24Brewers 4, Astros 028-21
Friday, May 26Astros 5, Athletics 229-21
Saturday, May 27Astros 6, Athletics 330-21
Sunday, May 28Astros 10, Athletics 131-31
Monday, May 29Twins 7, Astros 5 (10)31-22
Tuesday, May 30Astros 5, Twins 132-22
Wednesday, May 31Twins 8, Astros 232-23
Thursday, June 1Astros 5, Angels 233-23
Friday, June 2Astros 6, Angels 234-23
Saturday, June 3Astros 9, Angels 635-23
Sunday, June 4Angels 2, Astros 135-24
Monday, June 5Astros 11, Blue Jays 436-24
Tuesday, June 6Blue Jays 5, Astros 136-25
Wednesday, June 7Blue Jays 3, Astros 236-26
Thursday, June 8Blue Jays 3, Astros 236-27
Friday, June 9Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14)36-28
Saturday, June 10Astros 6, Guardians 437-28
Sunday, June 11Guardians 5, Astros 037-29
Tuesday, June 13Astros 6, Nationals 138-29
Wednesday, June 14Astros 5, Nationals 439-29
Thursday, June 15Nationals 4, Astros 1 (10)39-30
Friday, June 16Reds 2, Astros 139-31
Saturday, June 17Reds 10, Astros 339-32
Sunday, June 18Reds 9, Astros 739-33
Monday, June 19Mets 11, Astros 139-34
Tuesday, June 20Astros 4, Mets 240-34
Wednesday, June 21Astros 10, Mets 841-34
Friday, June 23Dodgers 3, Astros 241-35
Saturday, June 24Dodgers 8, Astros 741-36
Sunday, June 25Astros 6, Dodgers 542-36
Tuesday, June 27Cardinals 4, Astros 242-37
Wednesday, June 28Astros 10, Cardinals 743-37
Thursday, June 29Astros 14, Cardinals 044-37
Friday, June 30Astros 5, Rangers 345-37
Saturday, July 1Rangers 5, Astros 245-38
Sunday, July 2Astros 5, Rangers 346-38
Monday, July 3Astros 12, Rangers 1147-38
Tuesday, July 4Astros 4, Rockies 148-38
Wednesday, July 5Astros 6, Rockies 449-38
Thursday, July 6Mariners 5, Astros 149-39
Friday, July 7Mariners 10, Astros 149-40
Saturday, July 8Astros 3, Mariners 250-40
Sunday, July 9Mariners 3, Astros 150-41
Friday, July 14Astros 7, Angels 551-41
Saturday, July 15Angels 13, Astros 1251-42
Sunday, July 16Astros 9, Angels 852-42
Tuesday, July 18Rockies 4, Astros 352-43
Wednesday, July 19Astros 4, Rockies 153-43
Thursday, July 20Astros 3, Athletics 154-43
Friday, July 21Astros 6, Athletics 455-43
Saturday, July 22Athletics 4, Astros 155-44
Sunday, July 23Astros 3, Athletics 256-44
Monday, July 24Astros 10, Rangers 957-44
Tuesday, July 25Astros 4, Rangers 358-44
Wednesday, July 26Rangers 13, Astros 558-45
Friday, July 28Rays 4, Astros 358-46
Saturday, July 29Astros 16, Rays 359-46
Sunday, July 30Rays 8, Astros 259-47
Monday, July 31Astros 7, Guardians 360-47
Tuesday, August 1Astros 2, Guardians 061-47
Wednesday, August 2Astros 3, Guardians 262-47
Thursday, August 3Yankees 4, Astros 362-48
Friday, August 4Astros 7, Yankees 363-48
Saturday, August 5Yankees 3, Astros 163-49

Houston Astros record by year

  • 2022: 106-56, won World Series
  • 2021: 95-67, lost World Series
  • 2020: 29-31, lost ALCS
  • 2019: 107-55, lost World Series
  • 2018: 103-59, lost ALCS
  • 2017: 101-61, won World Series
Share: 