Houston Astros game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more

Is there a Houston Astros game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean Houston is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Astros schedule.
Houston Astros game today
|When is the next Houston Astros game?
|Sunday, August 6
|Who are they playing?
|New York Yankees
|Where are the Astros playing?
|Yankee Stadium
|What time does the Astros game start?
|1:35 PM ET
|What channel is the Astros game on?
|AT&T Sportsnet
|Where can we stream the Astros game?
|MLB.TV, Hulu
|Who is starting for the Houston Astros today?
|Jose Urquidy (2-2 record, 5.20 ERA)
Houston Astros games this week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Monday, July 31
|Astros 7, Guardians 3
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|Astros 2, Guardians 0
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|Astros 3, Guardians 2
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|Yankees 4, Astros 3
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Friday, Aug. 4
|Astros 7, Yankees 3
|7:05 PM
|Apple TV+
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|Yankees 3, Astros 1
|1:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Astros @ Yankees
|1:35 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
What time do gates open for the Astros game today?
The gates of Minute Maid Park open two hours before game time of each contest unless otherwise stated. The Astros are in New York today.
What place are the Houston Astros in?
The Houston Astros are in second place in the AL West. If the playoffs started today, Houston would make the playoffs as the second wild-card team.
What channel is the Astros game on DirecTV?
You can find the Astros game on DirecTV on channel 674. The Astros game today will be on AT&T SportsNet SW.
What time is the Astros game today?
The Astros game today is at 1:35 PM ET.
Is there an Astros game today?
Yes, the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees at 1:35 PM ET. You can watch the Astros game today on AT&T SportsNet SW.
Who is airing the Astros game today?
The Astros game today is airing on AT&T SportsNet SW.
What channel is the Astros game on tonight?
The Houston Astros game today is on AT&T SportsNet SW at 1:35 PM ET.
Did the Astros win last night?
The Houston Astros lost last night, falling to the New York Yankees 3-1 in nine innings.
Who do the Astros play next?
The Astros will play the New York Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
What is the Astros record?
The Houston Astros are 63-48 in 2023.
Houston Astros record by month
- March: 1-1
- April: 14-12
- May: 17-10
- June: 13-14
- July: 17-10
- August: 2-1
How many home games do the Astros play 2023?
The Astros play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule. If Houston makes the playoffs, they will play more home games.
Where do the Houston Astros play?
The Astros play at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.
Full Houston Astros schedule
August 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Astros @ Yankees
|1:35 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|Astros @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|Astros @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|Astros @ Orioles
|12:35 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 11
|Angels @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|Angels @ Astros
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|Angels @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Aug. 14
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 16
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 18
|Mariners @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|Mariners @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|Mariners @ Astros
|1:05 PM
|Peacock
|Monday, Aug. 21
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 23
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|Red Sox @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 25
|Astros @ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|Astros @ Tigers
|6:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|Astros @ Tigers
|1:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Aug. 28
|Astros @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 29
|Astros @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 30
|Astros @ Red Sox
|4:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
September 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Friday, Sep. 1
|Yankees @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 2
|Yankees @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 3
|Yankees @ Astros
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Monday, Sep. 4
|Astros @ Rangers
|4:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 5
|Astros @ Rangers
|8:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 6
|Astros @ Rangers
|8:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 8
|Padres @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 9
|Padres @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 10
|Padres @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 11
|Athletics @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 12
|Athletics @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 13
|Athletics @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 15
|Astros @ Royals
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 16
|Astros @ Royals
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 17
|Astros @ Royals
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 18
|Orioles @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 19
|Orioles @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 20
|Orioles @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 22
|Royals @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 23
|Royals @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 24
|Royals @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 25
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 26
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 27
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 29
|Astros @ D-Backs
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 30
|Astros @ D-Backs
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
October 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|Astros @ D-Backs
|3:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
Houston Astros injuries
- Michael Brantley – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
- Lance McCullers Jr – Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season
- Luis Garcia – Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024
- Jose Urquidy – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
2023 Houston Astros scores, results
|Date
|Matchup
|Record
|Thursday, March 30
|White Sox 3, Astros 2
|0-1
|Friday, March 31
|Astros 6, White Sox 2
|1-1
|Saturday, April 1
|Astros 6, White Sox 4
|2-1
|Sunday, April 2
|White Sox 6, Astros 3
|2-2
|Monday, April 3
|Tigers 7, Astros 6 (11)
|2-3
|Tuesday, April 4
|Tigers 6, Astros 3
|2-4
|Wednesday, April 5
|Astros 8, Tigers 2
|3-4
|Friday, April 7
|Twins 3, Astros 2 (10)
|3-5
|Saturday, April 8
|Twins 9, Astros 6
|3-6
|Sunday, April 9
|Astros 5, Twins 1
|4-6
|Monday, April 10
|Astros 8, Pirates 2
|5-6
|Tuesday, April 11
|Pirates 7, Astros 4
|5-7
|Wednesday, April 12
|Astros 7, Pirates 0
|6-7
|Friday, APril 14
|Rangers 6, Astros 2
|6-8
|Saturday, April 15
|Astros 8, Rangers 2
|7-8
|Sunday, April 16
|Rangers 9, Astros 1
|7-9
|Monday, April 17
|Astros 9, Blue Jays 2
|8-9
|Tuesday, April 18
|Blue Jays 4, Astros 2
|8-10
|Wednesday, April 19
|Astros 8, Blue Jays 1
|9-10
|Friday, April 21
|Astros 6, Braves 4
|10-10
|Saturday, April 22
|Astros 6, Braves 3
|11-10
|Sunday, April 23
|Astros 5, Braves 2
|12-10
|Monday, April 24
|Rays 8, Astros 3
|12-11
|Tuesday, April 25
|Astros 5, Rays 0
|13-11
|Wednesday, April 26
|Astros 1, Rays 0
|14-11
|Friday, April 28
|Phillies 3, Astros 1
|14-12
|Saturday, April 29
|Phillies 6, Astros 1
|14-13
|Sunday, April 30
|Astros 4, Phillies 3
|15-13
|Monday, May 1
|Astros 7, Giants 3
|16-13
|Tuesday, May 2
|Giants 2, Astros 0
|16-14
|Wednesday, May 3
|Giants 4, Astros 2
|16-15
|Friday, May 5
|Astros 6, Mariners 4
|17-15
|Saturday, May 6
|Mariners 7, Astros 5
|17-16
|Sunday, May 7
|Mariners 3, Astros 1
|17-17
|Monday, May 8
|Angels 6, Astros 4
|17-18
|Tuesday, May 9
|Astros 3, Angels 1
|18-18
|Wednesday, May 10
|Astros 5, Angels 4
|19-18
|Friday, May 12
|Astros 5, White Sox 1
|20-18
|Saturday, May 13
|White Sox 3, Astros 1
|20-19
|Sunday, May 14
|Astros 4, White Sox 3
|21-19
|Monday, May 15
|Astros 6, Cubs 4
|22-19
|Tuesday, May 16
|Astros 7, Cubs 7
|23-19
|Wednesday, May 17
|Astros 7, Cubs 6
|24-19
|Friday, May 19
|Astros 5, Athletics 1
|25-19
|Saturday, May 20
|Astros 3, Athletics 2
|26-19
|Sunday, May 21
|Astros 2, Athletics 0
|27-19
|Monday, May 22
|Astros 12, Brewers 2
|28-19
|Tuesday, May 23
|Brewers 6, Astros 0
|28-20
|Wednesday, May 24
|Brewers 4, Astros 0
|28-21
|Friday, May 26
|Astros 5, Athletics 2
|29-21
|Saturday, May 27
|Astros 6, Athletics 3
|30-21
|Sunday, May 28
|Astros 10, Athletics 1
|31-31
|Monday, May 29
|Twins 7, Astros 5 (10)
|31-22
|Tuesday, May 30
|Astros 5, Twins 1
|32-22
|Wednesday, May 31
|Twins 8, Astros 2
|32-23
|Thursday, June 1
|Astros 5, Angels 2
|33-23
|Friday, June 2
|Astros 6, Angels 2
|34-23
|Saturday, June 3
|Astros 9, Angels 6
|35-23
|Sunday, June 4
|Angels 2, Astros 1
|35-24
|Monday, June 5
|Astros 11, Blue Jays 4
|36-24
|Tuesday, June 6
|Blue Jays 5, Astros 1
|36-25
|Wednesday, June 7
|Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
|36-26
|Thursday, June 8
|Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
|36-27
|Friday, June 9
|Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14)
|36-28
|Saturday, June 10
|Astros 6, Guardians 4
|37-28
|Sunday, June 11
|Guardians 5, Astros 0
|37-29
|Tuesday, June 13
|Astros 6, Nationals 1
|38-29
|Wednesday, June 14
|Astros 5, Nationals 4
|39-29
|Thursday, June 15
|Nationals 4, Astros 1 (10)
|39-30
|Friday, June 16
|Reds 2, Astros 1
|39-31
|Saturday, June 17
|Reds 10, Astros 3
|39-32
|Sunday, June 18
|Reds 9, Astros 7
|39-33
|Monday, June 19
|Mets 11, Astros 1
|39-34
|Tuesday, June 20
|Astros 4, Mets 2
|40-34
|Wednesday, June 21
|Astros 10, Mets 8
|41-34
|Friday, June 23
|Dodgers 3, Astros 2
|41-35
|Saturday, June 24
|Dodgers 8, Astros 7
|41-36
|Sunday, June 25
|Astros 6, Dodgers 5
|42-36
|Tuesday, June 27
|Cardinals 4, Astros 2
|42-37
|Wednesday, June 28
|Astros 10, Cardinals 7
|43-37
|Thursday, June 29
|Astros 14, Cardinals 0
|44-37
|Friday, June 30
|Astros 5, Rangers 3
|45-37
|Saturday, July 1
|Rangers 5, Astros 2
|45-38
|Sunday, July 2
|Astros 5, Rangers 3
|46-38
|Monday, July 3
|Astros 12, Rangers 11
|47-38
|Tuesday, July 4
|Astros 4, Rockies 1
|48-38
|Wednesday, July 5
|Astros 6, Rockies 4
|49-38
|Thursday, July 6
|Mariners 5, Astros 1
|49-39
|Friday, July 7
|Mariners 10, Astros 1
|49-40
|Saturday, July 8
|Astros 3, Mariners 2
|50-40
|Sunday, July 9
|Mariners 3, Astros 1
|50-41
|Friday, July 14
|Astros 7, Angels 5
|51-41
|Saturday, July 15
|Angels 13, Astros 12
|51-42
|Sunday, July 16
|Astros 9, Angels 8
|52-42
|Tuesday, July 18
|Rockies 4, Astros 3
|52-43
|Wednesday, July 19
|Astros 4, Rockies 1
|53-43
|Thursday, July 20
|Astros 3, Athletics 1
|54-43
|Friday, July 21
|Astros 6, Athletics 4
|55-43
|Saturday, July 22
|Athletics 4, Astros 1
|55-44
|Sunday, July 23
|Astros 3, Athletics 2
|56-44
|Monday, July 24
|Astros 10, Rangers 9
|57-44
|Tuesday, July 25
|Astros 4, Rangers 3
|58-44
|Wednesday, July 26
|Rangers 13, Astros 5
|58-45
|Friday, July 28
|Rays 4, Astros 3
|58-46
|Saturday, July 29
|Astros 16, Rays 3
|59-46
|Sunday, July 30
|Rays 8, Astros 2
|59-47
|Monday, July 31
|Astros 7, Guardians 3
|60-47
|Tuesday, August 1
|Astros 2, Guardians 0
|61-47
|Wednesday, August 2
|Astros 3, Guardians 2
|62-47
|Thursday, August 3
|Yankees 4, Astros 3
|62-48
|Friday, August 4
|Astros 7, Yankees 3
|63-48
|Saturday, August 5
|Yankees 3, Astros 1
|63-49
Houston Astros record by year
- 2022: 106-56, won World Series
- 2021: 95-67, lost World Series
- 2020: 29-31, lost ALCS
- 2019: 107-55, lost World Series
- 2018: 103-59, lost ALCS
- 2017: 101-61, won World Series