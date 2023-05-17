Who will win MLB MVP in 2023? New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home the honors last year. Now, we look ahead to the 2023 season with an outlook analyzing the National League and American League candidates for the MLB MVP race.

Major League Baseball is the only American professional sport that wards two MVP awards, one to each conference. It allows two players to take home a prestigious honor, joining some of the best players in MLB history with the coveted award on their trophy case.

Bookmark this page for updates on the MLB MVP race throughout the season, including the latest odds and analysis.

Related: The Best Baseball Movies and Where to Stream Them

Let’s evaluate the field of 2023 MLB MVP candidates through the first month of the season. All MLB stats for the AL and NL MVP candidates are as of May 17.

NL MVP race: Ronald Acuña Jr leads, Will Smith climbs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS HRs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1 Ronald Acuña Jr .348/.438/.604 1.041 10 26 179 2.4 2.9 2 Sean Murphy .268/.400/.575 .975 10 34 153 2.3 1.7 3 Will Smith ..323/.412/.613 1.025 7 22 174 1.5 1.6 4 Geraldo Perdomo .341/.426/.545 .971 3 20 164 1.6 1.7 5 Dansby Swanson .273/.374/.398 .772 3 15 118 1.6 1.9 MLB stats via FanGraphs and Baseball Reference

Ronald Acuña Jr, Atlanta Braves – Through 42 games, Ronald Acuña Jr is the NL MVP front-runner with the highest bWAR (2.9), fWAR (2.4) and second-highest OPS (1.041) in the majors. He’s doing everything this year, arguably becoming the best player in MLB. Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves – While Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has lost a little ground in the NL MVP race, he’s still slashing .286/.407/.571 in May with 18 RBI in 14 games and outstanding glove work behind the plate. Even if he doesn’t win MVP, Murphy has earned to be in the top-three vote recipients. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers – Since he returned from a concussion, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 13-1 with Will Smith in the lineup. He boasts a .315/.409/.593 slash line over that span, hitting four home runs and helping stabilize a rotation that boasts the eight-lowest ERA (3.78) in May. If this keeps up and the Dodgers maintain the best record, Smith will overtake Murphy in the NL MVP race. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks – Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo started figuring things out late in September 2022. He took the adjustment into this season and has become an All-Star caliber player. Amid the D-Backs’ breakout season, Perdomo ranks third in fWAR (1.6), first in wRC+ (164) and has the second-lowest strikeout rate (15.2%) among NL shortstops. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs – The Chicago Cubs have scuffled in May, but it’s not a reflection on Dansby Swanson. Just months into his $177 million contract, Swanson is tied for first among shortstops in Total Runs Saved (five), ranks in the 97th percentile for Outs Above Average and he holds a 134 wRC+ with a .552 SLG in his past seven games.

AL MVP race: Shohei Ohtani on top, Marcus Semien moves up

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1 Shohei Ohtani .296/.369/.541 .910 9 29 146 2.1 2.6 2 Marcus Semien .296/.379/.473 .853 7 35 136 2.1 2.6 3 Wander Franco .293/.350/.509 .859 7 23 139 2.1 2.3 4 Matt Chapman .322/.408/.539 .948 5 22 163 1.9 2.5 5 Yandy Díaz .321/.329/.593 1.021 10 24 187 2.0 1.8 Statistics as of May 17

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – As long as the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix for a playoff spot, Shohei Ohtani is the AL MVP front-runner. He ranks ninth in the American League for wRC+ (146). On the mound, he boasts the fifth-best WHIP (0.91), the second-highest strikeout rate (23%) and holds the lowest batting average allowed (.144). Pitching at a Cy Young level and performing at the plate like an All-Star, that’s your AL MVP. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers – Without All-Star shortstop Corey Seager in the lineup, the Texas Rangers went 19-12 with Marcus Semien (.948 OPS, 28 RBI) leading the way. The All-Star infielder leads all second basemen in Total Runs Saved (eight) and the Rangers wouldn’t be leading the AL West without him. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays – Wander Franco is cooling off at the plate – .281/.323/.439 in May – but that slash line paired with cris defense at shortstop still puts him in the AL MVP race. With the Rays’ starting rotation getting depleted by injuries, Tampa Bay will be relying even more on Franco’s bat in the months ahead. Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays – Once one of the hottest hitters in baseball, Matt Chapman’s stat line is regressing quickly. he ranks 154th in wRC+ (64) in May, slashing .208/.300/.264 in his last 60 plate appearances. At this rate, Chapman will fall off our AL MVP ballot before June. Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays – Yandy Diaz is one of the best hitters in MLB this season. The 31-year-old will set a career-high in home runs before July and he boasts the third-highest OPS (1.021) in the majors. While he’s a non-factor defensively, Diaz’s contributions with the bat (highest wRC+ in MLB) for the team with the best record in baseball make him an obvious AL MVP candidate.

MLB MVP odds 2023:Who will win Most Valuable Player?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, the MLB MVP race this year will feature a lot of familiar names including perennial All-Star selections, All-MLB First Team nominees and former MVP winners. While there is a heavy favorite in the American League, the National League is more of a wide-open race with World Series contenders boasting the early front-runners.

The latest 2023 MLB MVP odds are via BetMGM.

NL MVP odds 2023: Evaluating the National League MVP candidates

Player Odds: Juan Soto +550 Mookie Betts +900 Ronald Acuña Jr +900 Fernando Tatīs Jr +1000 Paul Goldschmidt +1000 Trea Turner +1000 Manny Machado +1200 Nolan Arenado +1200 Freddie Freeman +1300 Pete Alonso +1400 Austin Riley +1600 Francisco Lindor +2500 Matt Olson +2500 Xander Bogaerts +3000

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres – An NL MVP favorite last year, Juan Soto didn’t quite meet expectations. However, he still boasted a league-high 20.3% walk rate with 27 home runs, a 145 wRC+ and a .401 OBP. Parked in the heart of one of the best lineups in MLB, Soto is an easy bet for 30-plus homers and a return to a .280 batting average and 160 wRC+ can win him MVP on a playoff team.

An NL MVP favorite last year, Juan Soto didn’t quite meet expectations. However, he still boasted a league-high 20.3% walk rate with 27 home runs, a 145 wRC+ and a .401 OBP. Parked in the heart of one of the best lineups in MLB, Soto is an easy bet for 30-plus homers and a return to a .280 batting average and 160 wRC+ can win him MVP on a playoff team. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers – Mookie Betts hasn’t posted a batting average over a full season since 2019, which slightly diminishes his chances of taking home MVP. However, he is a lock for 100-plus runs scored, 90-plus RBIs and could hit 30 homers with a 140 wRC+ and may finish as a Gold Glove Award finalist. If he’s the best player on the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, that might be good enough to take home the honor.

Mookie Betts hasn’t posted a batting average over a full season since 2019, which slightly diminishes his chances of taking home MVP. However, he is a lock for 100-plus runs scored, 90-plus RBIs and could hit 30 homers with a 140 wRC+ and may finish as a Gold Glove Award finalist. If he’s the best player on the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, that might be good enough to take home the honor. Fernando Tatīs Jr., San Diego Padres – Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from suspension on April 20, so his stats should keep him in line with other NL MVP candidates. He last hit 42 home runs with a 157 wRC+ and 25 steals in 2021, which if replicated might earn him MVP this upcoming season. However, the PED suspension might swing enough voters to give the honor to an equally-deserving player.

– Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from suspension on April 20, so his stats should keep him in line with other NL MVP candidates. He last hit 42 home runs with a 157 wRC+ and 25 steals in 2021, which if replicated might earn him MVP this upcoming season. However, the PED suspension might swing enough voters to give the honor to an equally-deserving player. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals – We haven’t seen a player win consecutive MLB MVP awards since Miguel Cabrera (2012-’13). Considering Paul Goldschmidt is now 35 years old, history suggests the odds of him repeating are extremely low. Projected for a regression in OPS and home runs, Goldschmidt likely won’t be an MVP finalist .

We haven’t seen a player win consecutive MLB MVP awards since Miguel Cabrera (2012-’13). Considering Paul Goldschmidt is now 35 years old, history suggests the odds of him repeating are extremely low. Projected for a regression in OPS and home runs, Goldschmidt likely won’t be an MVP finalist Ronald Acuña Jr, Atlanta Braves – Ronald Acuña Jr. battled some issues in his first season back from a torn ACL, with a lack of power output becoming the biggest problem. A full offseason to get healthy and make adjustments should allow him to return to the caliber of player who can deliver a 30-30 season. Acuña Jr. is one of the most talented players in MLB and if he returns to his peak with the Atlanta Braves winning the division, he deserves MVP.

AL MVP odds 2023: Best American League MVP candidates

Player Odds: Shohei Ohtani +200 Aaron Judge +500 Mike Trout +650 Julio Rodriguez +800 Yordan Alvarez +1100 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +1500 Jose Ramirez +1600 Corey Seager +3000 Rafael Devers +3000 Byron Buxton +3000 Kyle Tucker +3000 Wander Franco +3500 Adley Rutschman +3500 Carlos Correa +3500

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels – It took a season for the ages and the Los Angeles Angels finishing under .500 for Shohei Ohtani to not win AL MVP in 2022. While predicting the Angels to make the playoffs is risky, it’s safe to assume there won’t be another Judge-like season. If that’s the case, the player who hits 35-plus home runs with a 150 wRC+ and strikes out 200 batters with a sub-3.0 ERA is the Most Valuable Player in baseball.

It took a season for the ages and the Los Angeles Angels finishing under .500 for Shohei Ohtani to not win AL MVP in 2022. While predicting the Angels to make the playoffs is risky, it’s safe to assume there won’t be another Judge-like season. If that’s the case, the player who hits 35-plus home runs with a 150 wRC+ and strikes out 200 batters with a sub-3.0 ERA is the Most Valuable Player in baseball. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – Aaron Judge had a season for the ages and his return to the New York Yankees is the best move for both his career and stats. However, Judge just delivered one of the best single-season performances in MLB history and his career numbers prior to 2022 (..276/.386/.554, 6.4% HR rate) suggest regression is coming for the 31-year-old. Based on that and the lack of back-to-back MLB MVP winners in recent years, it’s best to bet on someone else.

Aaron Judge had a season for the ages and his return to the New York Yankees is the best move for both his career and stats. However, Judge just delivered one of the best single-season performances in MLB history and his career numbers prior to 2022 (..276/.386/.554, 6.4% HR rate) suggest regression is coming for the 31-year-old. Based on that and the lack of back-to-back MLB MVP winners in recent years, it’s best to bet on someone else. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – Mike Trout could become just the second player in MLB history to win four MVP awards. However, the 31-year-old is stuck on a fringe playoff team and he hasn’t played in 120-plus games since 2019. If you could guarantee Trout plays 120-plus games this year and the Angels are a Wild Card team, Trout would be our runner-up.

Mike Trout could become just the second player in MLB history to win four MVP awards. However, the 31-year-old is stuck on a fringe playoff team and he hasn’t played in 120-plus games since 2019. If you could guarantee Trout plays 120-plus games this year and the Angels are a Wild Card team, Trout would be our runner-up. Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners – The reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez looked like a perennial MLB MVP candidate in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. While plate discipline will always be a concern, he’s a 30-30 threat right now who can combine for 200 runs produced. Seattle’s lineup is improved and the budding star should be among the sleepers to win AL MVP in 2023.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez looked like a perennial MLB MVP candidate in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. While plate discipline will always be a concern, he’s a 30-30 threat right now who can combine for 200 runs produced. Seattle’s lineup is improved and the budding star should be among the sleepers to win AL MVP in 2023. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros – Before suffering a hand injury that impacted him in the second half; of the season, Yordan Alvarez slashed .306/.405/.653 with a 196 wRC+ and 26 home runs, neck-and-neck with Judge in our AL MVP race. However, the 2022 season showed that even if Alvarez is healthy for a full season, voters hold his status as a designated hitter against him and that has to be remembered when looking at the field this year.

MLB MVP 2022 results

Who is the AL MVP?

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge won AL MVP in 2022, becoming the first Yankees’ player since Alex Rodriguez (2007) to win MVP honors.

Here’s a breakdown on how I would’ve voted in the MLB MVP races 2022, starting with AL MVP followed by NL MVP.

AL MVP race

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1. Aaron Judge .311/.425/.686 1.111 62 131 207 11.4 10.6 2. Shohei Ohtani .273/.356/.519 .875 34 95 142 9.4 9.6 3. Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/.613 1.019 37 97 185 6.6 6.8 4. Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.466 .837 17 69 140 6.1 7.2 5. Jose Altuve .300/.387/.533 .921 28 57 164 6.6 5.6

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the AL MVP. While Shohei Ohtani put up a phenomenal fight this season, Judge delivered a caliber of historical greatness that will rightfully go down as one of the best seasons in MLB history.

Related: Aaron Judge home run tracker

Use whatever stats you want. Judge is the first player in MLB history with 60-plus home runs, 90-plus walks and 15-plus steals in a season. He entered Saturday with the ninth-highest FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (10.7) since 1950.

There is also so much more to consider from the star who is on the verge of becoming just the fifth Triple Crown winner in the last 75 years. Judge hit 60 home runs in a season when no other player sniffed 50. All of this in a contract year, betting on himself and delivering in historic fashion. If all of that isn’t enough, a 266 wRC+ in the second half (no other player above 185), 20.3% walk rate and 27 home runs in the second half solidify Judge as MLB MVP.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani wins AL MVP in any other season. The two-way phenom delivered a season like we’ve never seen before. He is the first player since 1900 to face 600 batters and have 600-plus plate appearances (Sarah Langs). He struck out 200-plus batters this season and was part of the 30-homer club, something no other player in MLB history has ever come close to approaching.

Incredibly, Ohtani saved his best stuff for the second half. Entering September 24, Ohtani boasted a .291/.374/.612 slash line with 15 home runs and a 170 wRC+ since the All-Star Break. On the mound, Ohtani sports a 2.59 ERA with a 10.91 K/9, 29.6% strikeout rate and .229 batting average allowed in the second half.

AL MVP ballots should be relatively close, Judge shouldn’t be a unanimous selection. Ohtani’s exceptional play both on the mound and in the batter’s box makes him the best player in MLB. Ultimately, it just isn’t enough to win a second consecutive AL MVP award in a year like this.

Related: MLB scores

NL MVP race: Nolan Arenado vs Paul Goldschmidt

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pos: Player AVG/OBP/SLG OPS Home Runs RBI wRC+ fWAR bWAR 1. Nolan Arenado .293/.358/.533 .891 30 103 151 7.3 7.9 2. Paul Goldschmidt .317/.404/.578 .981 35 115 177 7.1 7.8 3. Manny Machado .298/.366/.531 .898 32 102 152 7.4 6.8 4. Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.511 .918 21 100 157 7.1 5.9 5. Austin Riley .273/.349/.528 .878 38 93 142 5.5 6.5

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

The NL MVP vote makes for a great debate, with voters asked to weigh if they prefer defense or offense more. There is no wrong choice, it’s a matter of preference, but the choice here is awarding NL MVP to Nolan Arenado.

Look at what the 31-year-old accomplished this season. He is ranks third in Fielding Bibles’ Defensive Runs Saved (18) among players with 1,000-plus innings played. In addition, Arenado boasts the sixth-highest Outs Above Average (14), all while playing one of the most important defensive positions in baseball.

All of that is incredibly valuable for a team that is so dependent on its pitching and defense. Arenado makes life so much easier for his teammate on the mound, saving runs and routinely creating outs or erasing extra-base hits.

On top of this, Arenado has the third-highest wRC+ (151), the fourth-best slugging percentage (.535) and is on pace for a 30-homer and 100-RBI season. When you combine all of that with his fielding, Arenado is our NL MVP.

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It won’t be surprising if Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP. Entering the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman leads the National League in slugging (.591), fWAR (7.1), wRC+ (181) and ranks second in RBI (112) and isolated power (.271)

Here’s the argument against Goldschmidt. He is slashing .235/.342/.412 in September with a 119 wRC+ and seven RBIs in his last 79 plate appearances. All of this has come at a time when the Cardinals’ lineup desperately needs a spark.

Defensively, he ranks 10th among first basemen (500-plus innings) in Defensive Runs Saved (two) and is 33rd in Outs Above Average (-7). That’s enough to give Arenado the nod over Goldschmidt.

Check below for our evaluation of the MLB MVP predictions and race heading into the season.

MLB MVP history and FAQ

Here’s everything you need to know about the MLB MVP awards, including its history and when it is announced by Major League Baseball.

Related: 2023 MLB awards predictions

Why does baseball have 2 MVPs?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There are two MLB MVP awards because Major League Baseball provides awards for both the American League and the National League. Just like with MVP, there are AL & NL honors for the Cy Young Award, Comeback Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year and Reliever of the Year.

MLB MVP winners: Who is the 2022 MLB MVP?

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge won MLB MVP honors in 2022. Goldschmidt beat teammate Nolan Arenado, the runner-up for NL MVP, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani finished as the AL MVP runner-up.

2022 – AL MVP – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees 2022 – NL MVP – Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals 2021 – AL MVP – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels 2021 – NL MVP – Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 2020 – AL MVP – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2020 – NL MVP – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves 2019 – AL MVP – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2019 – NL MVP – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 – AL MVP – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2018 – NL MVP – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers 2017 – AL MVP – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros 2017 – NL MVP – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

Related: Highest paid MLB players

Who has the most MVPs in MLB?

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Bonds won seven MLB MVP awards during his career. The San Francisco Giants icon holds the MLB record for most MVPs, winning them in 1990, ’92, ’92 and 2001-’04.

Who is the youngest MLB MVP winner?

Johnny Bench is the youngest player to win MLB MVP. The former Cincinnati Reds catcher won MVP in 1970 at the age of 22 years and 26 days old, just surpassing Vida Blue (22 years, 3 months and 30 days in 1971). During that 1970 season, Bench hit 45 home runs with 148 RBIs a .293 batting average and a .932 OPS.

Who votes for MLB MVP?

The Baseball Writers Association of America votes for MLB MVP. There are 60 total voters for MVP honors, with 30 voting for the National League MVP and another 30 voting for the American League MVP.

Who has 3 MLB MVPs?

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

There have been 11 players in baseball history to win three MVPs. Most recently, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout became the latest player to win his third AL MVP. Before that, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez became the first players to do it since Barry Bonds.

Related: Highest batting average ever

MLB players with three MVPs