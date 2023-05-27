MLB All-Star Game 2023: Projecting 2023 All-Star lineups entering June, All-Star Game info

The MLB All-Star Game is one of the best traditions in sports, with the best players in Major League Baseball coming together for one exhibition game to showcase their talent.

MLB used to use its Midsummer Classic to determine home-field advantage in the World Series. From 2003-2016, the league that won the MLB All-Star Game would have the home-field advantage in the following World Series. However, that policy was ditched in 2017 with MLB now making it a pure exhibition game.

This will be the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history between the National League and the American League. After holding the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in 2022 and in NL parks for two consecutive years, the AL will get to serve as host in July.

Here’s everything you should know about the 2023 MLB All-Star Game along with the 2022 results, 2024 location and our early projections for the All-Star Game lineups.

2023 MLB All-Star Game location, TV info

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played in Seattle. This will be the third time that Washington served as host for the annual MLB All-Star Game. It last happened in 2001, when the stadium was called Safeco Field, and before that the Kingdome hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1979.

Date: July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023 Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington TV: Fox

Fox Announcers: John Smoltz, Joe Davis, Tom Verducci, Tom Rinaldi, Ken Rosenthal

John Smoltz, Joe Davis, Tom Verducci, Tom Rinaldi, Ken Rosenthal Managers: Rob Thompson (NL – Philadelphia Phillies), Dusty Baker (AL – Houston Astros)

Rob Thompson (NL – Philadelphia Phillies), Dusty Baker (AL – Houston Astros) Tickets: Here

MLB All-Star Game predictions 2023: National League lineup

Ronald Acuña Jr, OF, Atlanta Braves Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers Paul Goldschmidt, DH, St. Louis Cardinals Sean Murphy, C, Atlanta Braves Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers Xander Bogaerts, SS, San Diego Padres Nolan Gorman, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals

Beginning with our NL All-Star lineup predictions is relatively easy. Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman (2.4 fWAR, .329/.403/.556) has been the best first baseman in baseball this year and he plays for a World Series contender. Catcher is also an easy call, with Atlanta Braves’ Sean Murphy hitting at an All-Star level (.935 OPS) and he’s leading the race for a Gold Glove Award.

With Luis Arraez cooling off in May, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman lands the starting nod for the National League in our MLB All-Star Game lineup predictions. He is tied for first among NL second basemen in fWAR (1.9), leads the position in wRC+ (165) by a considerable margin, boasts the highest walk rate (13%) and is the only second baseman with a .900-plus OPS.

Elsewhere, we’ve got San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2.1 fWAR, 29 runs scored, 115 wRC+) just beating out Chicago Cubs star Dansby Swanson (1.9 fWAR, 115 wRC+, 27 runs scored). Third base is a more complex decision. J.D. Davis (130 wRC+) and Max Muncy (.823 OPS, .198 BA) have cases. However, Nolan Arenado earns the selection because he turned it around in May (.287/.333/.575, 140 wRC+) and that is the All-Star version of Arenado we’ve come to expect.

Filling out the outfield for the NL All-Star Game lineup is pretty easy. NL MVP leader Ronald Acuña Jr (.972 OPS) is a lock to be atop the lineup in the Midsummer Classic. Elsewhere, Juan Soto (.346/.485/.679, 213 wRC+ in May) is playing at an MVP-caliber level over the last month. Rounding things out, Mookie Betts (139 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR) takes the final outfield spot and Paul Goldschmidt (154 wRC+, .296/.405/.515) becomes the ninth batter in the lineup.

MLB All-Star Game rosters: Projecting American League lineup

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees Yordan Alvarez, DH, Houston Astros Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox Marcus Semien, 2B, Texas Rangers Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays Matt Chapman, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays Yandy Diaz, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

Representing the American League at catcher in our MLB All-Star Game lineup projections is Adley Rutschman. He’s just outperforming Jonah Heim (.273/.331/.448) and plays and carries more weight in the lineup than the Rangers’ backstop. However, Heim would be our alternate behind Rutschman.

On the infield, Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco (.292/.356/.490, 2.6 fWAR) earns the spot at shortstop over Bo Bichette. Partnering with him on the middle infield is Marcus Semien (.296/.369/.490, 2.4 fWAR), who is on pace to win the Silver Slugger Award and challenge for the Gold Glove.

On the corners, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (.333/.435/.635) has become one of the best hitters in baseball this season and Matt Chapman (.289/.365/.495) has been the best third baseman in the American League this season.

Filling out the remainder of our MLB All-Star Game lineup in the AL, the outfield features Aaron Judge (176 wRC+), Randy Arozarena (11 home runs, .306/.412/.536) and Luis Robert (131 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR) as three clear selections. At designated hitter, we simply can’t ignore Yordan Alvarez (.293/.405/.592, 174 wRC+) outperforming Shohei Ohtani (.275/.347/.523, 135 wRC+).

All-Star Futures Game

The 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game will be played at T-Mobile Park. While an official date hasn’t been set, it will likely be played on Sunday, July 9.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023

The 2023 Home Run Derby is on Sunday, July 10 at 8 PM ET and will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It is a pitcher-friendly ballpark, but some of the best power hitters in MLB should have little trouble racking up home runs. The 2023 Home Run Derby bracket will be announced in July.

Who was the MVP of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won the MLB All-Star Game MVP in 2002. In the AL’s 3-2 victory over the NL, Stanton hit a two-run home run in the top of the 4th inning and was named the Most Valuable Player. The MLB All-Star Game MVP gets a glass bat engraved with their name and their choice of a Chevrolet vehicle.

What dates are MLB All Star Week 2023?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Break is from July 10 through July 13. It provides a brief period of rest for many MLB players and managers, while the biggest stars in baseball spend their time in Seattle at T-Mobile Park for the MLB All-Star Game.

Does the winner of the All-Star Game get home field in the World Series?

No, the winning league in the MLB All-Star Game will not get home-field advantage in the World Series. MLB abandoned home-field advantage in the Fall Classic being determined by the All-Star Game in 2016 after years of complaints from fans and players.

Where will the 2024 MLB All-Star Game be?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This will be the first All-Star Game at Globe Life Field which opened in 2020 and first welcomed fans in 2021.

It will also be the first time Texas hosted the MLB All-Star Game since 2004, when Minute Maid Park served as the stage for the Midsummer Classic.