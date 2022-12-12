MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives into the best prospects available this year, with many names who will help shape the future of Major League Baseball in the years to come.

The first MLB Draft lottery provided a few surprises that shook up the order in Round 1. For the second time in three years, the Pittsburgh Pirates hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after jumping ahead of the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics in the lottery. We also saw the Minnesota Twins (No. 13 to No. 5) and Texas Rangers (No. 7 to No. 4) skyrocket in the draft order.

We’ll update our 2023 MLB mock draft every month before June, followed by semi-weekly updates in the final two months leading up to Round 1.

When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held in July 2023, but Major League Baseball hasn’t set an official date. It will be held in Seattle, Washington, which also hosts the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Fans can watch the 2023 MLB Draft on ESPN and MLB Network

The 2023 MLB Draft order is obtained via MLB.com

2023 MLB mock draft: Projections for Round 1

1. Pittsburgh Pirates: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

A farm system shouldn’t have a significant impact on what position a team selects near the top of the draft. In the Pittsburgh Pirates’ case, the absence of a potential ace or a future All-Star outfielder shouldn’t dictate their decision. So, it comes down to BPA and preference.

Dylan Crews stats (2022): 22 home runs, .349/.463/.691, 1.153 OPS

LSU Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews has dominated NCAA pitching in his first two seasons. Across 495 at-bats, he boasts 40 home runs with a 1.135 OPS and an impressive 100/81 K/BB ratio. The All-American outfielders bring above-average speed and high-end arm strength in right field, offering him the potential of a 30-homer player with Gold Glove-caliber defense in the corner.

2. Washington Nationals: Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Take a casual look at Chase Dollander and you’ll see a few similarities to Jacob deGrom, including his pitching motion. The 6-foot-3 righty is a long way from ever becoming one of the best starting pitchers of our generation, but he flashes ace-caliber stuff. Dollander’s fastball can hit 99 mph multiple times per game and averages in the mid-90s with outstanding arm speed. He also brings a wicked curveball and a slider that can devastate opposing hitters. With “plus” tools across the board, he’d be an excellent addition for a Washington Nationals organization that needs arms.

3. Detroit Tigers: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Even in a 2022 season that statistically could have been viewed as disappointing (.273/.405/.558), Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez proved why he is one of the best 2023 MLB Draft prospects. Turning 21 in May, the Rebels’ 6-foot-2 infielder is one of the best hitters available with a fantastic eye at the plate and a quick swing. He might need to shift to third base long-term, but the Detroit Tigers would be elated to have him in their lineup within a few years.

Jacob Gonzalez college stats: .316/.424/.560, .984 OPS 30 home runs in 504 ABs

4. Texas Rangers: Walker Jenkins, outfielder, South Brunswick HS (NC)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While the Texas Rangers have spent many of their recent first-round picks on collegiate players, that could change with a new front office. Walker Jenkins, the 6-foot-3 outfielder out of North Carolina, comes with a breathtaking swing that he turns into some of the best bat speed in the entire 2023 MLB Draft class. Committed to the Tar Heels, an MLB team won’t hesitate to take the center fielder early with his long-term profile as a top-of-the-order hitter with solid fielding.

5. Minnesota Twins: Wyatt Langford, outfielder, Florida

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans will find plenty of highlight-reel grabs in the outfield from Wyatt Langford, but his best tool is the jaw-dropping power. The right-handed slugger hit a home run in just over 10% of his at-bats last season and he flashed above-average speed with seven steals and three triples. What could make him outstanding defensively are the instincts and timing he shows when playing the field.

Wyatt Langford stats (2022): .356/.447/.719, 1.166 OPS, 27 home runs in 256 ABs

6. Oakland Athletics: Enrique Bradfield, outfielder, Vanderbilt

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oakland Athletics need to fin on the margins because of their payroll and that means overlooking players who might have a flaw. Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield only hit nine home runs in his first 497 ABs in college, but he stole 93 bases and delivered a stellar .327/.433/.456 slash line. A dangerous on-base threat with elite speed and excellent defense in center, he fits the A’s model and could climb the minor leagues at an accelerated rate.

7. Cincinnati Reds: Max Clark, outfielder, Franklin High School (Indiana)

The Cincinnati Reds aren’t afraid to bet on upside and there are few players with more tantalizing potential in the 2023 MLB Draft than Max Clark. A 6-foot-1 outfield starring in Indiana, Clark showed more of his power in 2022 and that rounding into form would make him a five-tool player. Committed to Vanderbilt, a top-10 selection would almost certainly get him to sign.

8. Kansas City Royals: Rhett Lowder, starting pitcher, Wake Forest

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a drop-off on the pitching side after Dollander, but at least one of the college arms will certainly be pushed up in ths months ahead. Rhett Lowder’s fastball-changeup combo took time to find success, but it all came together this past season and the slider is coming along. Three MLB-caliber pitches and the above-average command would put him on the fast track to the Kansas City Royals starting rotation.

Rhett Lowder stats (2022): 3,08 ERA, 105/26, 1.18 WHIP, 8.2 H/9, 9.5 K/9 in 99.1 IP

9. Colorado Rockies: Jacob Wilson, shortstop, Grand Canyon

Jack Wilson, the son of the former All-Star infielder, could be even better than his father. One of the biggest reasons for that belief is his plate discipline, as Jacob struck out in only 2.5% of his plate appearances this past season. While he’ll never be a star, Wilson’s high floor as an above-average regular is even more suited for Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies.

10. Miami Marlins: Brayden Taylor, third base, TCU

The Miami Marlins are one of the instances where the team’s needs factors into determining who to give them in our MLB mock draft. To put it simply, Miami needs every hitter it can get its hands on. While Taylor will never lead the NL in batting average and likely won’t reach 25 home runs, he would provide the Marlins would some long-term stability in their lineup.

11. Los Angeles Angels: Hurston Waldrep, starting pitcher, Florida

12. Arizona Diamondbacks: Cade Kuehler, starting pitcher, Campbell

13. Chicago Cubs: Jack Gurley, outfielder, Virginia Tech

14. Boston Red Sox: Tanner Witt, starting pitcher, Texas

15. Chicago White Sox: Tommy Troy, infielder, Stanford

16. San Francisco Giants: Paul Skenes, starting pitcher, LSU

17. Baltimore Orioles: Travis Honeyman, outfielder, Boston College

18. Milwaukee Brewers: Will Sanders, starting pitcher, South Carolina

19. Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Mitchell, catcher, Sinton High School

20. Toronto Blue Jays: Maui Ahuna, shortstop, Tennessee

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Yohandy Morales, third base, Miami (FL)

22. Seattle Mariners: Jake Gelof, third baseman, Virginia

23. Cleveland Guardians: Carson Montgomery, starting pitcher, Florida State

24. Atlanta Braves: Matt Shaw, infielder, Maryland

25. San Diego Padres: Brock Wilken third base, Wake Forest

26. New York Yankees: Ross Dunn, starting pitcher, Arizona State

27. Philadelphia Phillies: Patrick Reilly, pitcher, Vanderbilt

28. Houston Astros: Kyle Teel, catcher, Virginia

29: Seattle Mariners*: Cole Cargg, infielder, San Diego State

Seattle Seahawks received the 29th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft because Julio Rodriguez won Rookie of the Year after appearing on the 2022 Opening Day roster.

2023 MLB Draft order: Competitive Balance Round A