Top MLB free agents 2024: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto headlines 2023-’24 MLB free agency rankings

As the Major League Baseball season is underway, it’s time to look ahead to the winter and the top MLB free agents in 2024. MLB free agency is one of the most exciting things about baseball and the upcoming crop of free agents adds to the intrigue for the winter.
It will come as no surprise that Shohei Ohtani is the best player in 2023-’24 MLB free agency. He is the face of baseball with his popularity seemingly increasing by the year. Not only is he a marketable star who can bring in tens of millions of dollars for a team, but he is also a perennial MVP candidate who can help lead his team to the World Series.
After Ohtani, the pool of top MLB free agents in 2024 drops off a bit. There is no Aaron Judge, Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts to headline the list of everyday players. With Manny Machado signing an extension, the pool of free-agent hitters became even thinner.
Here are the top MLB free agents in 2024. Bookmark this page for additional updates and we’ll use it as our 2024 MLB free agency tracker.
Top MLB free agents 2023-’24: 10 best players available
1. Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter, Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani stats 2023 (hitting): .304/.412/.654, 1.066 OPS, 44 home runs, 95 RBI, 20 SBs
- Shohei Ohtani career stats (hitting): .274/.366/.556, .922 OPS, 171 home runs, 351 RBI, 86 SBs
Shohei Ohtani is the best MLB free agent in 2024. However, the biggest star in baseball won’t be landing a $600 million contract this winter. In fact, teams reportedly view Ohtani pitching again as a “bonus” to everything else he does moving forward.
Let’s assume Ohtani doesn’t pitch until 2025 and treat him like he won’t be as dominant after two elbow surgeries. That still leaves him as one of the best players in MLB, bringing one of the best power-speed combos in the sport. If Aaron Judge is worth $40-plus million per year, Ohtani should easily be able to approach that contract AAV with his next team.
- Shohei Ohtani landing spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox
2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, starting pitcher, Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto stats (2023): 1.26 ERA, 155-26 K-BB rate, 0.88 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 in 157 innings
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best start pitcher available in MLB free agency 2023-’24. MLB teams are enamored with the Japanese phenom, having scouted him for years. Every team in baseball has sent scouts to watch him at least once and there were more than 20 teams with representatives in attendance for his no-hitter on September 9. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees have already been tied to him heavily. Once he’s posted in December, expect the 25-year-old with a 97 mph fastball and three other plus pitches (cutter, curveball and splitter) to receive offers from more than a dozen teams.
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto landing spots: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants
3. Blake Snell, starting pitcher, San Diego Padres
- Blake Snell stats (2023): 2.43 ERA, 11.69 K/9, 1.22 WHIP, .186 batting average allowed, 38% K-rate
Blake Snell needed a strong season to boost his earning power in MLB free agency and he delivered. In a season deserving of the NL Cy Young Award, Snell held opponents under a .200 batting average all year all with a strikeout rate of 30-pus percent for the sixth consecutive season. Durability and command (13.4 percent walk rate) are still big issues for Snell, but teams are desperate for a front-line starter. Turning 31 years old on December 4, Snell should land a four-year contract worth $25-plus million annually.
4. Matt Chapman, third baseman, Toronto Blue Jays
- Matt Chapman stats (2023): .246/.335/.429, .765 OPS, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 10 Defensive Runs Saved
It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for Matt Chapman. He played like an MVP candidate in April (1.150 OPS) and July (.908 OPS), but had a sub-.650 OPS in May, June, August and September. The inconsistency at the plate will make it hard for Chapman to be an All-Star selection again, but he’s outstanding defensively at the hot corner. Outstanding defense at third base paired with an above-average bat makes Chapman a premium target for teams in need of a third baseman.
- Matt Chapman landing spots: Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers
5. Cody Bellinger, outfielder, Chicago Cubs
A change of scenery proved to be exactly what Cody Bellinger needed. The former NL MVP became a star at Wrigley Field, joining the 20-20 club and posting his best numbers since 2019. Not only did Bellinger hit for average and power this year, but he also cut his strikeout rate down by over 10 percent. Throw in his positional versatility and you’ve got a sought-after bat who should easily turn his one-year, $17.5 million contract this season into a huge payday this winter.
- Cody Bellinger landing spots: New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners
Related: Early ‘aggressive suitors’ for Cody Bellinger identified
6. Aaron Nola, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Nola stats (2023): 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, .240 batting average allowed, 24.9% K-rate
The Philadelphia Phillies tried signing Aaron Nola to a contract extension in the spring and negotiations went nowhere. An All-MLB Second Team selection in 2022, the 30-year-old experienced some regression this season. While Nola’s Swinging Strike rate (11.5%) dropped a full point compared to last season, his overall command of the strike zone worsened. Inconsistency has been his thing for years. Nola posted a 3.28 ERA in 2020 (71.1 innings) a 4.63 ERA in 2021 (180.2 innings) and a 3.25 ERA in 2022. He’s a risky front-line starter, but there will be plenty of clubs with confidence they can get the best out of him.
- Aaron Nola landing spots: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals
7. Josh Hader, closer, San Diego Padres
- Josh Hader stats (2023): 1.26 ERAm 30 saves, 14.22 K/9, 1.12 WHIP, .158 batting average allowed
Josh Hader did everything he needed to do this season to boost his next contract in MLB free agency. After posting a 5.22 ERA in 50 innings with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers last year, Hader rebounded as one of the best closers in baseball. He held opponents to a .158 batting average, struck out over 38 percent of batters faced and converted a majority of his save opportunities. Hader is going to make sure the next team that signs him guarantees him the closer’s role, but he’s an impact player who should become the highest-paid reliever in 2024.
- Josh Hader landing spots: Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays
8. Jung-hoo Lee, outfielder, Kiwoom Heroes
- Jung Hoo Lee stats (2023): .319/.407/.456, 6 HR, 6 SB, 45 RBI, 105 hits in 85 games
Jung Hoo Lee is one of the best baseball players internationally and he could’ve proven it once again in 2023 if not for a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in July. Fortunately, Lee will be healthy in 2024 and the Korean star will be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes at just 25 years old. Lee offers an outstanding eye at the plate and is considered an above-average outfielder defensively. While he’ll likely be moved into the corner when he arrives in the majors, Lee profiles as an above-average everyday player with some All-Star potential.
9. Eduardo Rodriguez, starting pitcher, Detroit Tigers
- Eduardo Rodiguez stats (2023): 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, .228 batting average allowed, 23.5% K-rate
On talent alone, Eduardo Rodriguez is one of the top MLB free agents in 2024. However, he’s also been off the mound at various points and caused some frustration for organizations. Rodriguez missed the 2020 season with myocarditis and then only covered 91 innings in 2022 due to time away for personal issues. This season, he pitched like a front-line starter but was sidelined by a pulley rupture on his left index finger and then blocked a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The good far outweighs the bad, but teams might prefer a contract length of no more than three years.
- Eduardo Rodriguez landing spots: Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays
10. Sonny Gray, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins
- Sonny Gray stats (2023): 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 171-54 K-BB in 174 innings pitched
Sonny Gray has delivered a fascinating career in the majors. After serving as the ace of the Oakland Athletics rotation (3.42 ERA), he was awful with the New York Yankees (4.51 ERA). Getting away from New York resurrected his career. Gray recorded a 3.49 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 366.2 innings (2019-’21) with the Cincinnati Reds and has been even better for the Minnesota Twins (2.94 ERA) in the last two seasons. While he’ll never be one of the most well-known starting pitchers in MLB, he’s a three-time All-Star with a proven track record.
- Sonny Gray landing spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals
MLB free agents 2023-’24: Rhys Hoskins, Julio Urias among options
11. Marcus Stroman, starting pitcher, Chicago Cubs
- Marcus Stroman stats (2023): 3.76 ERA, 115-55 K-BB, 1.23 WHIP in 131.2 innings pitched
Since opting out of the 2020 MLB season, Marcus Stroman has been a stabilizing mid-rotation starter for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. From 2021-’21, Stroman compiled a 3.39 ERA with a 2.99 K-BB ratio and a 1.17 WHIP. However, he hasn’t pitched 140-plus innings in either of his last two seasons. Turning 33 years old in May, Stroman is likely headed for a two- or three-year contract as a No. 2 starter.
11. Jordan Montgomery, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers
- Jordan Montgomery stats (2023): 3.38 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 155-44 K-BB in 175.2 innings pitched
While Jordan Montgomery might not necessarily have the stuff to be a front-line pitcher, MLB teams will happily pursue him as a mid-rotation starter who eats innings and keeps the ball in the yard. In the last two seasons with four teams, Stroman has allowed a 3.91 K-BB ratio with a 1.147 WHP and a 3.43 ERA. He’s an ideal fit for teams with premium starting pitchers that have some durability issues or clubs who still rely on bullpen games every fifth or sixth day, with Montgomery offering consistency as an innings-eater.
13. Teoscar Hernandez, outfielder, Seattle Mariners
- Teoscar Hernandez stats (2023): .262/.307/.446, .753 OPS, 25 home runs, 89 RBI
A two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a 2021 All-Star selection, Teoscar Hernandez was unable to replicate the success he had in Toronto with the Seattle Mariners. He’ll also be turning 31 years old on Oct. 15 and is below-average defensively as an outfielder. While those are knocks on him, clubs will likely feel more confident in his bat after he posted a .900 OPS in the final two months of the regular season. It’s reminiscent of the player who had a .852 OPS from 2020-’22 in Toronto.
14. Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw stats (2023): 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 9.4 K/9 in 121.1 innings pitched
When he’s healthy, Clayton Kershaw is still capable of pitching gems that match what the best pitchers in baseball do. Unfortunately, good health is a rarity for the 35-year-old (36 in March). Kershaw’s body is starting to break down and his velocity tailed off late in the regular season. While he might test MLB free agency, it would be a surprise if he chooses anything but retirement or re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
15. Rhys Hoskins, first baseman, Philadelphia Phillies
Rhys Hoskins’ production warrants consideration among the top MLB free agents in 2024. However, he’s a first baseman who doesn’t field the position well (4th percentile Outs Above Average). Whichever team signs the 30-year-old will be banking on 28-30 homers annually for the next three years, weighed down by below-average defense and declining value to analytically-motivated front offices.
Unfortunately for Hoskins, he never got the opportunity to improve his value in free agency. The Phillies’ first baseman suffered a torn ACL in spring training, sidelining him for the entire 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if Hoskins receives the qualifying offer next winter, which could provide him with an opportunity to replenish his value in 2024.
16. Lucas Giolito, starting pitcher, Cleveland Guardians
It’s been a tale of two seasons for Lucas Giolito. In 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox, he posted a respectable 3.79 ERA and held opponents to a .231 batting average with a 1.22 WHIP. In stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito posted a 6.89 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and an 8.8 percent walk rate. Buyer beware with the 29-year-old.
17. Harrison Bader, outfielder, Cincinnati Reds
Harrison Bader likely made himself a few extra millions of dollars in MLB free agency thanks to a productive 2023 campaign. In addition to his defensive value (4 Defensive Runs Saved), Bader recorded his first season with 20 steals and lowered his strikeout rate by nearly 3 percent. He’s still a below-average player with the bat, but Bader’s value as a defender and base runner should net him a two-year contract.
18. Michael Lorenzen, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Lorenzen was sharp as a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, registering a 3.58 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and .257 batting average allowed. Once traded to Philadelphia, he started off hot (2 ER, 6 hits allowed in 17 innings pitched), before compiling an ERA above seven the rest of the way. A strong postseason would move Lorenzen up in our MLB free agency rankings, but his unique versatility as a reliever and starter still makes him valuable and he won’t cost a lot.
19. Kenta Maeda, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins
Turning 36 years old in April, Kenta Maeda is hurt by his age and a long history of injuries that includes Tommy John surgery in 2022. However, a 3.8$ ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and .233 batting average allowed since his final start in July demonstrates why Maeda might be one of the better value pitchers available this winter. He’ll likely have to settle for a one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, but he’ll earn every dollar as long as he stays healthy.
20. Julio Urias, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers
From 2020-’22, Julio Urias posted one of the lowest ERAs (2.66) in the majors. He was dominant over those 415.2 innings, holding the opposition to a .209 batting average while pairing it with a 1.01 WHIP. Those numbers made him one of our top MLB free agents in 2024 in our first rankings on Opening Day.
Now, Urias is coming off a career-worst season with a 4.60 ERA with a career-worst .248 batting average allowed as a starter. Far more troubling, he was arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time in his major-league career. We saw with Trevor Bauer that teams are willing to stay away from some players with non-baseball concerns. Until there’s more clarity on the situation, he barely cracks the top 20 MLB free agents.
2023-’24 MLB free agents by position
Here’s an overview of all the MLB free agents in 2024, taking a look at them position-by-position. Of note, the listed players in MLB free agency are not ranked in terms of value or preference. All contract info via Spotrac.
Catcher
- Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox
- Omar Narvaez, New York Mets – $7 million player option
- Yan Gomes, Chicago Cubs – $6 million club option
- Mike Zunino, Cleveland Guardians
- Austin Hedges, Texas Rangers
- Tom Murphy, Seattle Mariners
- Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros
- Gary Sanchez, San Diego Padres
- Manny Pina, Oakland Athletics – $4 million club option
- Mitch Garver, Texas Rangers
- Curt Casali, Cincinnati Reds – Mutual option
- Victor Caratini, Milwaukee Brewers
- Tom Murphy, Seattle Mariners
- Luke Maile, Cincinnati Reds
- David Freitas, New York Yankees
- Sandy Leon, Texas Rangers
First Base
- Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds – $20 million club option, $7 million buyout
- Josh Bell, Miami Marlins – $16.5 million player option
- Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers – $10 million club option
- Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies
- Mark Canha, Milwaukee Brewers
- Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins
- Wil Myers, Cincinnati Reds
- Brandon Belt, Toronto Blue Jays
- C.J. Cron, Los Angeles Angels
- Trey Mancini, free agent
- Ji-Man Choi, San Diego Padres
- Jesus Aguilar, Oakland Athletics
- Darin Ruf, Milwaukee Brewers
- Yuli Gurriel, Miami Marlins
- Garrett Cooper, San Diego Padres
- Matt Carpenter, San Diego Padres
- Carlos Santana, Milwaukee Brewers
Second Base
- Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays – Mutual option ($18 million)
- Kolten Wong, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Adam Frazier, Baltimore Orioles
- Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers
- Brad Miller, Teas Rangers
- Josh Harrison, Philadelphia Phillies
- Tony Kemp, Oakland Athletics
- Scott Kingery, Philadelphia Phillies – $13 million club option
- Jon Berti, Miami Marlins – $3.5 million club option
- Donovan Solano, Minnesota Twins
- Tommy La Stella, Seattle Mariners
- Cory Spangenberg, St. Louis Cardinals
- Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves – $2 million club option
Shortstop
- Amed Rosario, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox- $14 million club option
- Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers – Player opt-out, 4 years and $98 million (2024-’27)
- Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Paul DeJong, San Francisco Giants
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, New York Yankees
- Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
- Giovanny Urshella, Los Angeles Angels
- Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Elvis Andrus, Chicago White Sox
- Pat Valaika, Atlanta Braves
- Jose Peraza, New York Mets
- Adeiny Hechavarria, Atlanta Braves
- Chris Owings, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Ehire Adrianza, Atlanta Braves
- Didi Gregorius, Seattle Mariners
- Adalberto Mondesi, Boston Red Sox
Third Base
- Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
- Josh Donaldson, Milwaukee Brewers
- Justin Turner, Boston Red Sox – $13.4 million player option
- Evan Longoria, Arizona Diamomdbacks
- Eduardo Escobar, Los Angeles Angels – $9 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
- Matt Carpenter, San Diego Padres – $5.5 million player option
- Jeimer Candelario, Chicago Cubs
- Brian Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers
- Joe Wendle, Miami Marlins
- Matt Duffy, Kansas City Royals
- Mike Moustakas, Los Angeles Angels
- Charlie Culberson, Los Angels Angels
Outfield
- Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
- Lee Jung-hoo, KBO
- Jesse Winker, Milwaukee Brewers
- Michael Confort, San Francisco Giants – $18 million player option
- Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs – Mutual option
- Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
- Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mark Canha, New York Mets – $13.25 million club option
- Hunter Renfroe, Cincinnati Reds
- Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners
- A.J. Pollock, free agent
- Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies
- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
- Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins
- Randal Grichuk, Los Angeles Angels
- Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
- Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves – $9 million club option
- Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Leonys Martin, Seattle Mariners
- Billy Hamilton, Chicago White Sox
- Wil Myers, Cincinnati Reds – Mutual option
- Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins – $10 million club option
- Tommy Pham, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Tony Kemp, Oakland A’s
- Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox
- David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Harrison Bader, Cincinnati Reds
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Michael A. Taylor, Minnesota Twins
- Brad Miller, Texas Rangers
- Corey Dickerson, Washington Nationals
- Robbie Grossman, Texas Rangers
- Jackie Bradley Jr, Kansas City Royals
- Kole Calhoun, Cleveland Guardians
- Brett Phillips, Los Angeles Angels
- Adam Engel, San Diego Padres
- Aaron Hicks, Baltimore Orioles
- Victor Robles, Washington Nationals – $3.3 million club option
Starting Pitcher – Best pitchers in MLB free agency 2024
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs – $21 million player option
- Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves – $20 million club option
- Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers – Player opt-out, 3 years for $49 million (2024-’26)
- Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants – $15 million player option
- Ross Stripling, San Francisco Giants – $15 million player option
- Andrew Heaney, Texas Rangers – $13 million player option
- Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs – $16 million club option
- Lance Lynn, Los Angeles Dodgers – $18 million club option
- Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox – Mutual option
- Corey Kluber, Boston Red Sox – $11 million club option
- Alex Cobb, San Francisco Giants – $10 million club option
- Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres – $16 million club option
- Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins – $10.5 million club option
- Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres – $7.5 million player option
- Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres – Mutual option
- Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks – Mutual option
- Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers – Mutual option
- Jose Ureña, Colorado Rockies – $4 million club option
- Drew Rucinski, Oakland Athletics – $5 million club option
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Japan
- Martin Perez, Texas Rangers
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays
- Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
- Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Noah Syndergaard, Cleveland Guardians
- Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants
- Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals
- Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets
- Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
- Lucas Giolito, Los Angeles Angels
- Luis Severino, New York Yankees
- Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
- Blake Snell, San Diego Padres
- Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles
- Jordan Montgomery, Texas Rangers
- James Paxton, Boston Red Sox
- Michael Lorenzen, Philadelphia Phillies
- Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins
- Jack Flaherty, Baltimore Orioles
- Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals
- Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins
- Frankie Montas, New York Yankees
- Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Jake Odorizzi, Texas Rangers
- Luis Cessa, Washington Nationals
- Julio Teheran, Milwaukee Brewers
Relief Pitcher
- Josh Hader, San Diego Padres
- Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox – $15 million club option
- Matt Barnes, Miami Marlins – $8 million club option
- Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers
- Dylan Floro, Minnesota Twins
- Trevor Rosenthal, Detroit Tigers
- Mychal Givens, Baltimore Orioles – Mutual option
- Ryan Tepera, Los Angeles Angels
- Joe Kelly, Chicago White Sox – $9.5 million club option
- Hector Neris, Houston Astros – $8.5 million club option
- Aaron Loup, Los Angeles Angels – $7.5 million club option
- Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers – $8 million club option
- Trevor May, Oakland Athletics
- Daniel Hudson, Los Angeles Dodgers – $6.5 million club option
- Matt Moore, Los Angeles Angels
- Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres
- David Robertson, Miami Marlins
- Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia Phillies
- Mark Melancon, Arizona Diamondbacks – Mutual option
- Andrew Chafin, Arizona Diamondbacks – $7.25 million club option
- Will Smith, Texas Rangers
- Yimi Garcia, Toronto Blue Jays – $5.5 million club option
- Jose Cisnero, Detroit Tigers
- Kirby Yates, Atlanta Braves – $5.75 million club option
- Chad Green, Toronto Blue Jays – $9 million club option
- John Brebbia, San Francisco Giants
- Dinelson Lamet, Colorado Rockies
- Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays
- Brooks Raley, New York Mets – $6.5 million club option
- Phil Maton, Houston Astros
- Amir Garrett, Kansas City Royals
- Wandy Peralta, New York Yankees
- Collin McHugh, Atlanta Braves – $6 million club option
- Emilio Pagan, Minnesota Twins
- Luis Garcia, San Diego Padres
- Ryne Stanek, Houston Astros
- Reynaldo Lopez, Chicago White Sox
- Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers – $6.25 million club option
- Brent Suter, Colorado Rockies
- Jake Junis, San Francisco Giants
- Chris Stratton, St. Louis Cardinals
- Joe Jimenez, Atlanta Braves
- Brad Boxberger, Chicago Cubs – Mutual option
- Richard Bleier, Boston Red Sox – $3.75 million club option
- Jarlin Garcia, Pittsburgh Pirates – $3.25 million club option
- Alex Reyes, Los Angeles Dodgers – $3 million club option
- Justin Wilson, Milwaukee Brewers – $1 million club option
- Jimmy Nelson, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shelby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Robert Stephenson, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Buck Farmer, Cincinnati Reds
- Jordan Hicks, Toronto Blue Jays
- Austin Voth, Baltimore Orioles – $2.45 million club option
- Ryan Brasier, Boston Red Sox
- Luke Weaver, Cincinnati Reds
- Brad Hand, Atlanta Braves – $7 million club option
- Joely Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox – $4.25 million club option
- C.J. Edwards, Washington Nationals
- Erasmo Ramirez, Washington Nationals
- Trevor Hildenberger, San Francisco Giants
- Drew Steckenrider, Seattle Mariners
- Dan Altavilla, Boston Red Sox
MLB free agency FAQ
MLB qualifying offer 2024
Major League Baseball won’t announce the cost of a qualifying offer for the 2023-’24 MLB free agency period until this offseason. The price of the qualifying offer dropped to $17.8 million in 2019, climbed in 2020 and then dipped in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted MLB revenue. The 2024 qualifying offer could eclipse $20 million based on rising player salaries.
MLB qualifying offers by year
- MLB qualifying offer 2022: $19.65 million
- MLB qualifying offer 2021: $18.4 million
- MLB qualifying offer 2020: $18.9 million
- MLB qualifying offer 2019: $17.8 MLB
What is a qualifying offer in MLB?
A qualifying offer is a one-year offer MLB teams make to impending free agents. If a player has previously been offered the qualifying offer in their career or they were traded mid-season before becoming an MLB free agent, they aren’t eligible for the qualifying offer. If the QO is rejected, the club can receive a compensatory draft pick for the loss of that player in MLB free agency.
The qualifying offer in MLB is based on the mean salary of the 125 highest-paid players in MLB.
Who are the best MLB free agents in 2024?
Shohei Ohtani headlines the best MLB free agents available this winter. The two-way phenomenon may be one of the most coveted players ever in MLB free agency, because of his on-field talent and his marketability.