Top MLB free agents 2024: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto headlines 2023-’24 MLB free agency rankings

As the Major League Baseball season is underway, it’s time to look ahead to the winter and the top MLB free agents in 2024. MLB free agency is one of the most exciting things about baseball and the upcoming crop of free agents adds to the intrigue for the winter.

It will come as no surprise that Shohei Ohtani is the best player in 2023-’24 MLB free agency. He is the face of baseball with his popularity seemingly increasing by the year. Not only is he a marketable star who can bring in tens of millions of dollars for a team, but he is also a perennial MVP candidate who can help lead his team to the World Series.

After Ohtani, the pool of top MLB free agents in 2024 drops off a bit. There is no Aaron Judge, Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts to headline the list of everyday players. With Manny Machado signing an extension, the pool of free-agent hitters became even thinner.

Here are the top MLB free agents in 2024. Bookmark this page for additional updates and we’ll use it as our 2024 MLB free agency tracker.

Top MLB free agents 2023-’24: 10 best players available

1. Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter, Los Angeles Angels

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani stats 2023 (hitting): .304/.412/.654, 1.066 OPS, 44 home runs, 95 RBI, 20 SBs

.304/.412/.654, 1.066 OPS, 44 home runs, 95 RBI, 20 SBs Shohei Ohtani career stats (hitting): .274/.366/.556, .922 OPS, 171 home runs, 351 RBI, 86 SBs

Shohei Ohtani is the best MLB free agent in 2024. However, the biggest star in baseball won’t be landing a $600 million contract this winter. In fact, teams reportedly view Ohtani pitching again as a “bonus” to everything else he does moving forward.

Let’s assume Ohtani doesn’t pitch until 2025 and treat him like he won’t be as dominant after two elbow surgeries. That still leaves him as one of the best players in MLB, bringing one of the best power-speed combos in the sport. If Aaron Judge is worth $40-plus million per year, Ohtani should easily be able to approach that contract AAV with his next team.

Shohei Ohtani landing spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, starting pitcher, Orix Buffaloes (NPB)

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stats (2023): 1.26 ERA, 155-26 K-BB rate, 0.88 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 in 157 innings

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best start pitcher available in MLB free agency 2023-’24. MLB teams are enamored with the Japanese phenom, having scouted him for years. Every team in baseball has sent scouts to watch him at least once and there were more than 20 teams with representatives in attendance for his no-hitter on September 9. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees have already been tied to him heavily. Once he’s posted in December, expect the 25-year-old with a 97 mph fastball and three other plus pitches (cutter, curveball and splitter) to receive offers from more than a dozen teams.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto landing spots: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants

3. Blake Snell, starting pitcher, San Diego Padres

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Snell stats (2023): 2.43 ERA, 11.69 K/9, 1.22 WHIP, .186 batting average allowed, 38% K-rate

Blake Snell needed a strong season to boost his earning power in MLB free agency and he delivered. In a season deserving of the NL Cy Young Award, Snell held opponents under a .200 batting average all year all with a strikeout rate of 30-pus percent for the sixth consecutive season. Durability and command (13.4 percent walk rate) are still big issues for Snell, but teams are desperate for a front-line starter. Turning 31 years old on December 4, Snell should land a four-year contract worth $25-plus million annually.

4. Matt Chapman, third baseman, Toronto Blue Jays

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Chapman stats (2023): .246/.335/.429, .765 OPS, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 10 Defensive Runs Saved

It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for Matt Chapman. He played like an MVP candidate in April (1.150 OPS) and July (.908 OPS), but had a sub-.650 OPS in May, June, August and September. The inconsistency at the plate will make it hard for Chapman to be an All-Star selection again, but he’s outstanding defensively at the hot corner. Outstanding defense at third base paired with an above-average bat makes Chapman a premium target for teams in need of a third baseman.

Matt Chapman landing spots: Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers

5. Cody Bellinger, outfielder, Chicago Cubs

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A change of scenery proved to be exactly what Cody Bellinger needed. The former NL MVP became a star at Wrigley Field, joining the 20-20 club and posting his best numbers since 2019. Not only did Bellinger hit for average and power this year, but he also cut his strikeout rate down by over 10 percent. Throw in his positional versatility and you’ve got a sought-after bat who should easily turn his one-year, $17.5 million contract this season into a huge payday this winter.

Cody Bellinger landing spots: New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners

6. Aaron Nola, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola stats (2023): 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, .240 batting average allowed, 24.9% K-rate

The Philadelphia Phillies tried signing Aaron Nola to a contract extension in the spring and negotiations went nowhere. An All-MLB Second Team selection in 2022, the 30-year-old experienced some regression this season. While Nola’s Swinging Strike rate (11.5%) dropped a full point compared to last season, his overall command of the strike zone worsened. Inconsistency has been his thing for years. Nola posted a 3.28 ERA in 2020 (71.1 innings) a 4.63 ERA in 2021 (180.2 innings) and a 3.25 ERA in 2022. He’s a risky front-line starter, but there will be plenty of clubs with confidence they can get the best out of him.

Aaron Nola landing spots: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals

7. Josh Hader, closer, San Diego Padres

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hader stats (2023): 1.26 ERAm 30 saves, 14.22 K/9, 1.12 WHIP, .158 batting average allowed

Josh Hader did everything he needed to do this season to boost his next contract in MLB free agency. After posting a 5.22 ERA in 50 innings with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers last year, Hader rebounded as one of the best closers in baseball. He held opponents to a .158 batting average, struck out over 38 percent of batters faced and converted a majority of his save opportunities. Hader is going to make sure the next team that signs him guarantees him the closer’s role, but he’s an impact player who should become the highest-paid reliever in 2024.

Josh Hader landing spots: Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays

8. Jung-hoo Lee, outfielder, Kiwoom Heroes

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Jung Hoo Lee stats (2023): .319/.407/.456, 6 HR, 6 SB, 45 RBI, 105 hits in 85 games

Jung Hoo Lee is one of the best baseball players internationally and he could’ve proven it once again in 2023 if not for a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in July. Fortunately, Lee will be healthy in 2024 and the Korean star will be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes at just 25 years old. Lee offers an outstanding eye at the plate and is considered an above-average outfielder defensively. While he’ll likely be moved into the corner when he arrives in the majors, Lee profiles as an above-average everyday player with some All-Star potential.

9. Eduardo Rodriguez, starting pitcher, Detroit Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Rodiguez stats (2023): 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, .228 batting average allowed, 23.5% K-rate

On talent alone, Eduardo Rodriguez is one of the top MLB free agents in 2024. However, he’s also been off the mound at various points and caused some frustration for organizations. Rodriguez missed the 2020 season with myocarditis and then only covered 91 innings in 2022 due to time away for personal issues. This season, he pitched like a front-line starter but was sidelined by a pulley rupture on his left index finger and then blocked a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The good far outweighs the bad, but teams might prefer a contract length of no more than three years.

Eduardo Rodriguez landing spots: Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays

10. Sonny Gray, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Gray stats (2023): 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 171-54 K-BB in 174 innings pitched

Sonny Gray has delivered a fascinating career in the majors. After serving as the ace of the Oakland Athletics rotation (3.42 ERA), he was awful with the New York Yankees (4.51 ERA). Getting away from New York resurrected his career. Gray recorded a 3.49 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 366.2 innings (2019-’21) with the Cincinnati Reds and has been even better for the Minnesota Twins (2.94 ERA) in the last two seasons. While he’ll never be one of the most well-known starting pitchers in MLB, he’s a three-time All-Star with a proven track record.

Sonny Gray landing spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals

MLB free agents 2023-’24: Rhys Hoskins, Julio Urias among options

11. Marcus Stroman, starting pitcher, Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman stats (2023): 3.76 ERA, 115-55 K-BB, 1.23 WHIP in 131.2 innings pitched

Since opting out of the 2020 MLB season, Marcus Stroman has been a stabilizing mid-rotation starter for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. From 2021-’21, Stroman compiled a 3.39 ERA with a 2.99 K-BB ratio and a 1.17 WHIP. However, he hasn’t pitched 140-plus innings in either of his last two seasons. Turning 33 years old in May, Stroman is likely headed for a two- or three-year contract as a No. 2 starter.

11. Jordan Montgomery, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery stats (2023): 3.38 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 155-44 K-BB in 175.2 innings pitched

While Jordan Montgomery might not necessarily have the stuff to be a front-line pitcher, MLB teams will happily pursue him as a mid-rotation starter who eats innings and keeps the ball in the yard. In the last two seasons with four teams, Stroman has allowed a 3.91 K-BB ratio with a 1.147 WHP and a 3.43 ERA. He’s an ideal fit for teams with premium starting pitchers that have some durability issues or clubs who still rely on bullpen games every fifth or sixth day, with Montgomery offering consistency as an innings-eater.

13. Teoscar Hernandez, outfielder, Seattle Mariners

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2023): .262/.307/.446, .753 OPS, 25 home runs, 89 RBI

A two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a 2021 All-Star selection, Teoscar Hernandez was unable to replicate the success he had in Toronto with the Seattle Mariners. He’ll also be turning 31 years old on Oct. 15 and is below-average defensively as an outfielder. While those are knocks on him, clubs will likely feel more confident in his bat after he posted a .900 OPS in the final two months of the regular season. It’s reminiscent of the player who had a .852 OPS from 2020-’22 in Toronto.

14. Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw stats (2023): 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 9.4 K/9 in 121.1 innings pitched

When he’s healthy, Clayton Kershaw is still capable of pitching gems that match what the best pitchers in baseball do. Unfortunately, good health is a rarity for the 35-year-old (36 in March). Kershaw’s body is starting to break down and his velocity tailed off late in the regular season. While he might test MLB free agency, it would be a surprise if he chooses anything but retirement or re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

15. Rhys Hoskins, first baseman, Philadelphia Phillies

Rhys Hoskins’ production warrants consideration among the top MLB free agents in 2024. However, he’s a first baseman who doesn’t field the position well (4th percentile Outs Above Average). Whichever team signs the 30-year-old will be banking on 28-30 homers annually for the next three years, weighed down by below-average defense and declining value to analytically-motivated front offices.

Unfortunately for Hoskins, he never got the opportunity to improve his value in free agency. The Phillies’ first baseman suffered a torn ACL in spring training, sidelining him for the entire 2023 season. It will be interesting to see if Hoskins receives the qualifying offer next winter, which could provide him with an opportunity to replenish his value in 2024.

16. Lucas Giolito, starting pitcher, Cleveland Guardians

It’s been a tale of two seasons for Lucas Giolito. In 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox, he posted a respectable 3.79 ERA and held opponents to a .231 batting average with a 1.22 WHIP. In stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito posted a 6.89 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and an 8.8 percent walk rate. Buyer beware with the 29-year-old.

17. Harrison Bader, outfielder, Cincinnati Reds

Harrison Bader likely made himself a few extra millions of dollars in MLB free agency thanks to a productive 2023 campaign. In addition to his defensive value (4 Defensive Runs Saved), Bader recorded his first season with 20 steals and lowered his strikeout rate by nearly 3 percent. He’s still a below-average player with the bat, but Bader’s value as a defender and base runner should net him a two-year contract.

18. Michael Lorenzen, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen was sharp as a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, registering a 3.58 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and .257 batting average allowed. Once traded to Philadelphia, he started off hot (2 ER, 6 hits allowed in 17 innings pitched), before compiling an ERA above seven the rest of the way. A strong postseason would move Lorenzen up in our MLB free agency rankings, but his unique versatility as a reliever and starter still makes him valuable and he won’t cost a lot.

19. Kenta Maeda, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins

Turning 36 years old in April, Kenta Maeda is hurt by his age and a long history of injuries that includes Tommy John surgery in 2022. However, a 3.8$ ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and .233 batting average allowed since his final start in July demonstrates why Maeda might be one of the better value pitchers available this winter. He’ll likely have to settle for a one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, but he’ll earn every dollar as long as he stays healthy.

20. Julio Urias, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

From 2020-’22, Julio Urias posted one of the lowest ERAs (2.66) in the majors. He was dominant over those 415.2 innings, holding the opposition to a .209 batting average while pairing it with a 1.01 WHIP. Those numbers made him one of our top MLB free agents in 2024 in our first rankings on Opening Day.

Now, Urias is coming off a career-worst season with a 4.60 ERA with a career-worst .248 batting average allowed as a starter. Far more troubling, he was arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time in his major-league career. We saw with Trevor Bauer that teams are willing to stay away from some players with non-baseball concerns. Until there’s more clarity on the situation, he barely cracks the top 20 MLB free agents.

2023-’24 MLB free agents by position

Here’s an overview of all the MLB free agents in 2024, taking a look at them position-by-position. Of note, the listed players in MLB free agency are not ranked in terms of value or preference. All contract info via Spotrac.

Catcher

Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

Omar Narvaez, New York Mets – $7 million player option

Yan Gomes, Chicago Cubs – $6 million club option

Mike Zunino, Cleveland Guardians

Austin Hedges, Texas Rangers

Tom Murphy, Seattle Mariners

Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros

Gary Sanchez, San Diego Padres

Manny Pina, Oakland Athletics – $4 million club option

Mitch Garver, Texas Rangers

Curt Casali, Cincinnati Reds – Mutual option

Victor Caratini, Milwaukee Brewers

Tom Murphy, Seattle Mariners

Luke Maile, Cincinnati Reds

David Freitas, New York Yankees

Sandy Leon, Texas Rangers

First Base

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds – $20 million club option, $7 million buyout

Josh Bell, Miami Marlins – $16.5 million player option

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers – $10 million club option

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies

Mark Canha, Milwaukee Brewers

Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins

Wil Myers, Cincinnati Reds

Brandon Belt, Toronto Blue Jays

C.J. Cron, Los Angeles Angels

Trey Mancini, free agent

Ji-Man Choi, San Diego Padres

Jesus Aguilar, Oakland Athletics

Darin Ruf, Milwaukee Brewers

Yuli Gurriel, Miami Marlins

Garrett Cooper, San Diego Padres

Matt Carpenter, San Diego Padres

Carlos Santana, Milwaukee Brewers

Second Base

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays – Mutual option ($18 million)

Kolten Wong, Los Angeles Dodgers

Adam Frazier, Baltimore Orioles

Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers

Brad Miller, Teas Rangers

Josh Harrison, Philadelphia Phillies

Tony Kemp, Oakland Athletics

Scott Kingery, Philadelphia Phillies – $13 million club option

Jon Berti, Miami Marlins – $3.5 million club option

Donovan Solano, Minnesota Twins

Tommy La Stella, Seattle Mariners

Cory Spangenberg, St. Louis Cardinals

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves – $2 million club option

Shortstop

Amed Rosario, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox- $14 million club option

Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers – Player opt-out, 4 years and $98 million (2024-’27)

Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul DeJong, San Francisco Giants

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, New York Yankees

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

Giovanny Urshella, Los Angeles Angels

Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks

Elvis Andrus, Chicago White Sox

Pat Valaika, Atlanta Braves

Jose Peraza, New York Mets

Adeiny Hechavarria, Atlanta Braves

Chris Owings, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ehire Adrianza, Atlanta Braves

Didi Gregorius, Seattle Mariners

Adalberto Mondesi, Boston Red Sox

Third Base

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson, Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Turner, Boston Red Sox – $13.4 million player option

Evan Longoria, Arizona Diamomdbacks

Eduardo Escobar, Los Angeles Angels – $9 million club option ($500,000 buyout)

Matt Carpenter, San Diego Padres – $5.5 million player option

Jeimer Candelario, Chicago Cubs

Brian Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Joe Wendle, Miami Marlins

Matt Duffy, Kansas City Royals

Mike Moustakas, Los Angeles Angels

Charlie Culberson, Los Angels Angels

Outfield

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Lee Jung-hoo, KBO

Jesse Winker, Milwaukee Brewers

Michael Confort, San Francisco Giants – $18 million player option

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs – Mutual option

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

Mark Canha, New York Mets – $13.25 million club option

Hunter Renfroe, Cincinnati Reds

Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

A.J. Pollock, free agent

Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Joey Gallo, Minnesota Twins

Randal Grichuk, Los Angeles Angels

Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves – $9 million club option

Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Leonys Martin, Seattle Mariners

Billy Hamilton, Chicago White Sox

Wil Myers, Cincinnati Reds – Mutual option

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins – $10 million club option

Tommy Pham, Arizona Diamondbacks

Tony Kemp, Oakland A’s

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox

David Peralta, Los Angeles Dodgers

Harrison Bader, Cincinnati Reds

Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Arizona Diamondbacks

Michael A. Taylor, Minnesota Twins

Brad Miller, Texas Rangers

Corey Dickerson, Washington Nationals

Robbie Grossman, Texas Rangers

Jackie Bradley Jr, Kansas City Royals

Kole Calhoun, Cleveland Guardians

Brett Phillips, Los Angeles Angels

Adam Engel, San Diego Padres

Aaron Hicks, Baltimore Orioles

Victor Robles, Washington Nationals – $3.3 million club option

Starting Pitcher – Best pitchers in MLB free agency 2024

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs – $21 million player option

Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves – $20 million club option

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers – Player opt-out, 3 years for $49 million (2024-’26)

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants – $15 million player option

Ross Stripling, San Francisco Giants – $15 million player option

Andrew Heaney, Texas Rangers – $13 million player option

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs – $16 million club option

Lance Lynn, Los Angeles Dodgers – $18 million club option

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox – Mutual option

Corey Kluber, Boston Red Sox – $11 million club option

Alex Cobb, San Francisco Giants – $10 million club option

Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres – $16 million club option

Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins – $10.5 million club option

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres – $7.5 million player option

Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres – Mutual option

Zach Davies, Arizona Diamondbacks – Mutual option

Wade Miley, Milwaukee Brewers – Mutual option

Jose Ureña, Colorado Rockies – $4 million club option

Drew Rucinski, Oakland Athletics – $5 million club option

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Japan

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard, Cleveland Guardians

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants

Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

Lucas Giolito, Los Angeles Angels

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Montgomery, Texas Rangers

James Paxton, Boston Red Sox

Michael Lorenzen, Philadelphia Phillies

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins

Jack Flaherty, Baltimore Orioles

Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals

Tyler Mahle, Minnesota Twins

Frankie Montas, New York Yankees

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jake Odorizzi, Texas Rangers

Luis Cessa, Washington Nationals

Julio Teheran, Milwaukee Brewers

Relief Pitcher

Josh Hader, San Diego Padres

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox – $15 million club option

Matt Barnes, Miami Marlins – $8 million club option

Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers

Dylan Floro, Minnesota Twins

Trevor Rosenthal, Detroit Tigers

Mychal Givens, Baltimore Orioles – Mutual option

Ryan Tepera, Los Angeles Angels

Joe Kelly, Chicago White Sox – $9.5 million club option

Hector Neris, Houston Astros – $8.5 million club option

Aaron Loup, Los Angeles Angels – $7.5 million club option

Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers – $8 million club option

Trevor May, Oakland Athletics

Daniel Hudson, Los Angeles Dodgers – $6.5 million club option

Matt Moore, Los Angeles Angels

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

David Robertson, Miami Marlins

Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia Phillies

Mark Melancon, Arizona Diamondbacks – Mutual option

Andrew Chafin, Arizona Diamondbacks – $7.25 million club option

Will Smith, Texas Rangers

Yimi Garcia, Toronto Blue Jays – $5.5 million club option

Jose Cisnero, Detroit Tigers

Kirby Yates, Atlanta Braves – $5.75 million club option

Chad Green, Toronto Blue Jays – $9 million club option

John Brebbia, San Francisco Giants

Dinelson Lamet, Colorado Rockies

Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays

Brooks Raley, New York Mets – $6.5 million club option

Phil Maton, Houston Astros

Amir Garrett, Kansas City Royals

Wandy Peralta, New York Yankees

Collin McHugh, Atlanta Braves – $6 million club option

Emilio Pagan, Minnesota Twins

Luis Garcia, San Diego Padres

Ryne Stanek, Houston Astros

Reynaldo Lopez, Chicago White Sox

Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers – $6.25 million club option

Brent Suter, Colorado Rockies

Jake Junis, San Francisco Giants

Chris Stratton, St. Louis Cardinals

Joe Jimenez, Atlanta Braves

Brad Boxberger, Chicago Cubs – Mutual option

Richard Bleier, Boston Red Sox – $3.75 million club option

Jarlin Garcia, Pittsburgh Pirates – $3.25 million club option

Alex Reyes, Los Angeles Dodgers – $3 million club option

Justin Wilson, Milwaukee Brewers – $1 million club option

Jimmy Nelson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shelby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers

Robert Stephenson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Buck Farmer, Cincinnati Reds

Jordan Hicks, Toronto Blue Jays

Austin Voth, Baltimore Orioles – $2.45 million club option

Ryan Brasier, Boston Red Sox

Luke Weaver, Cincinnati Reds

Brad Hand, Atlanta Braves – $7 million club option

Joely Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox – $4.25 million club option

C.J. Edwards, Washington Nationals

Erasmo Ramirez, Washington Nationals

Trevor Hildenberger, San Francisco Giants

Drew Steckenrider, Seattle Mariners

Dan Altavilla, Boston Red Sox

MLB free agency FAQ

MLB qualifying offer 2024

Major League Baseball won’t announce the cost of a qualifying offer for the 2023-’24 MLB free agency period until this offseason. The price of the qualifying offer dropped to $17.8 million in 2019, climbed in 2020 and then dipped in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted MLB revenue. The 2024 qualifying offer could eclipse $20 million based on rising player salaries.

MLB qualifying offers by year

MLB qualifying offer 2022: $19.65 million

$19.65 million MLB qualifying offer 2021: $18.4 million

$18.4 million MLB qualifying offer 2020: $18.9 million

$18.9 million MLB qualifying offer 2019: $17.8 MLB

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

A qualifying offer is a one-year offer MLB teams make to impending free agents. If a player has previously been offered the qualifying offer in their career or they were traded mid-season before becoming an MLB free agent, they aren’t eligible for the qualifying offer. If the QO is rejected, the club can receive a compensatory draft pick for the loss of that player in MLB free agency.

The qualifying offer in MLB is based on the mean salary of the 125 highest-paid players in MLB.

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2024?

Shohei Ohtani headlines the best MLB free agents available this winter. The two-way phenomenon may be one of the most coveted players ever in MLB free agency, because of his on-field talent and his marketability.