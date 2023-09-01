Cy Young Award race 2023: Evaluating top Cy Young candidates, past winners, latest odds

Who will win the Cy Young Award in 2023? As the 2023 MLB season approaches its final stages, the best pitchers in baseball are competing down the stretch for a spot in the playoffs and Cy Young honors.

It’s been a competitive race all season in both the National League and American League. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one of the highest paid MLB players, has led in the AL for months. However, the race is tightening and it’s even more competitive in the NL.

Let’s dive into this year’s Cy Young Award race. Below, you can find the latest odds and the history of winners.

NL Cy Young Award race: Spencer Strider leads Blake Snell

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player ERA IP WHIP BAA K% – BB% fWAR Spencer Strider 3.46 153.1 1.06 .204 38.1% – 7.6% 4.6 Blake Snell 2.60 149 1.26 .191 31.1% – 13.7% 2.8 Zac Gallen 3.32 173.1 1.10 .234 26.2% – 5.3% 4.0 Zack Wheeler 3.59 158 1.08 .230 38.1% – 7.6 % 5.2 Justin Steele 2.69 144 1.17 .247 23.6% – 5.2% 3.9 MLB statistics via FanGraphs. Stats as of August 31

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves – After a mini-breakout in 2022, Spencer Strider has emerged as one of the best pitchers in MLB this year. The 24-year-old leads the majors in Swinging Strike rate (19.7 percent), holding a 4.7 percent lead over the second-best pitcher Luis Castillo and Blake Snell). Atlanta is also 21-5 games Strider’s starts this season. Strider has also been phenomenal in August, posting a 2.37 ERA with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate and .162 batting average allowed in five starts. Blake Snell, San Diego Padres – Blake Snell has the lowest ERA in MLB this season and that’s automatically going to put a starting pitcher near the front of many NL Cy Young ballots. Ultimately, what puts Snell behind Strider in our minds is a league-worst 13.7 percent walk rate, a 1.26 WHIP and a .267 batting average on balls in play that suggests Snell’s been a bit more lucky that outright dominant. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks – The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the most pleasant surprises in MLB this season and ace Zac Gallen is one of the biggest reasons for their success. A first-time All-Star selection this year, Gallen is responsible for an 11.4 percent Swinging STrike rate and his command of the zone (67.1 percent first-pitch strike rate) has been outstanding. He’s a tier below the top NL Cy Young candidates, but Gallen has delivered another outstanding season. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies – Since allowing seven runs to the Washington Nationals (June 2), Zack Wheeler has helped push the Philadelphia Phillies atop the NL Wild Card, posting a 3.02 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and a .217 batting average allowed to opponents over his last 14 starts. If he can carryover his success in August (3.00 ERA, .205 BAA) from August into October, the Phillies have a shot at winning the NL pennant once again. Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs – The Chicago Cubs are 18-7 when Justin Steele takes the mound this year and it’s easy to see why based on his numbers. Steele has demonstrated excellent command this season, allowing a career-low 4.6 percent walk rate and recording a first-pitch strike 62.8 percent of the time. In his last nine starts, Steele possesses a 2.87 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and .204 batting average allowed to opponents, Chicago is 8-1 over that span.

AL Cy Young Award race: Luis Castillo, Kevin Gausman in chase

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Player ERA IP WHIP BAA K% – BB% WAR Gerrit Cole 2.95 174 1.04 .212 27.1% – 6.5% 3.6 Luis Castillo 3.01 164.1 1.00 .207 27.6% – 5.8% 3.2 Kevin Gausman 3.30 155.1 1.18 .240 31.6% – 6.3% 4.7 Sonny Gray 2.92 157 1.17 .224 24.2% – 7.9% 4.6 George Kirby 3.26 156.1 1.03 .245 23% – 2.3% 3.9 MLB statistics via FanGraphs. Stats as of August 31

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees – One of the highest-paid starters in baseball is once again living up to his contract. While the New York Yankees have struggled this year, Cole is experiencing his best season since 2021. While he does have a 3.20 ERA over his last 11 starts, it’s balanced out with a .196 batting average allowed and 0.91 WHIP. Unsurprisingly, on a team that’s now struggling to score runs, Cole has just four wins since June 25, but a .215 BAA and 3.36 ERA proves the no-decisions aren’t on him. Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners – The Seattle Mariners are the best team in the league over the last two months. Over that stretch, Luis Castillo sports a .240 OBP and .619 OPS allowed with a 3.21 ERA. Seattle is following in its co-ace’s footsteps, winning eight of Castillo’s last 11 starts. If he dominates in September, Castillo could win the AL Cy Young Award as long as Seattle wins the AL West. Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Gausman has been phenomenal in 2023. The Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 1starter has struck out nearly 32 percent of batters faced this year, pairing it with a 12.7 percent Swinging Strike rate. After a rough start to the season, Gausman has delivered a 3.10 ERA, 31 percent strikeout rate and 0.87 HR/9 in 19 starts. Unfortunately, a lack of run support has led to Toronto posting a 9-7 record in Gausman’s last 16 starts. Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins – Sonny Gray is a perfect example of why win-loss records are so difficult to trust. In 157 innings this year, Gray has held opponents to a .605 OPS with a .225 BAA, culminating in a spectacular 2.92 ERA. Yet, Minnesota is 12-15 when Gray is on the mound. We have seen the best of the veteran as of late though, highlighted by a .205/.245/.305 average slash line surrendered to opposing hitters over his last 51.2 innings pitched. George Kirby, Seattle Mariners – George Kirby has the lowest walk rate (2.3 percent) of all qualified starting pitchers this season. The Seattle Mariners’ young star also records a first-pitch strike nearly 70 percent (69.3%) of the time. While Kirby doesn’t miss a ton of bats – 80.4 percent contact rate – his ability to generate weak contact (17.9 percent) has made him one of the most effective pitchers in baseball. Seattle is 7-3 in the last two months when Kirby is on the hill.

Cy Young Award odds 2023

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest Cy Young Award odds entering September, via BetMGM.

National League Blake Snell – +110 Spencer Strider – +185 Zac Gallen – +450 Justin Steele – +800 Logan Webb – +3000

American League Gerrit Cole – -200 Luis Castillo – +240 Kevin Gausman – +1100 Sonny Gray – +16000 George Kirby – +4000



Cy Young Award winners by year

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest Cy Young Award winners in the last 10 years. Further below, you can find answers to the most frequently asked questions about the award.

Cy Young Award winners in both leagues

National League 2022: Sandy Alcantara 2021: Corbin Burnes 2020: Trevor Bauer 2019: Jacob deGrom 2018: Jacob deGrom 2017: Max Scherzer 2016: Max Scherzer 2015: Jake Arrieta 2014: Clayton Kershaw 2013: Clayton Kershaw

American League 2022: Justin Verlander 2021: Robbie Ray 2020: Shane Bieber 2019: Justin Verlander 2018: Blake Snell 2017: Corey Kluber 2016: Rick Porcello 2015: Dallas Keuchel 2014: Corey Kluber 2013: David Price



Who has won the most Cy Young Awards?

Roger Clemens has the most Cy Young Awards in MLB history, winning seven during his career. Clemens won six AL Cy Youngs and won it once in the National League.

Who has won 4 Cy Youngs in a row?

Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson are the only two MLB players who have won four Cy Young Awards in a row. Maddux won the NL Cy Young from 1992-’95, while Johnson took home the Cy Young from 1999-2002.

Has anyone won 3 Cy Youngs in a row

Greg Maddux and randy Johnson have won the Cy Young three years in a row and they are the only players in MLB history to do so.

Why did Nolan Ryan never win a Cy Young Award?

While Nolan Ryan is viewed as one of the best pitchers in MLB history, having led the majors in strikeouts in 11 different seasons, he never won the Cy Young. He finished second once and placed third once, but voters knocked him for his record and not leading the league in ERA more often.

