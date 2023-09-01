Cy Young Award race 2023: Evaluating top Cy Young candidates, past winners, latest odds

Who will win the Cy Young Award in 2023? As the 2023 MLB season approaches its final stages, the best pitchers in baseball are competing down the stretch for a spot in the playoffs and Cy Young honors.
It’s been a competitive race all season in both the National League and American League. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one of the highest paid MLB players, has led in the AL for months. However, the race is tightening and it’s even more competitive in the NL.
Let’s dive into this year’s Cy Young Award race. Below, you can find the latest odds and the history of winners.
NL Cy Young Award race: Spencer Strider leads Blake Snell
|Player
|ERA
|IP
|WHIP
|BAA
|K% – BB%
|fWAR
|Spencer Strider
|3.46
|153.1
|1.06
|.204
|38.1% – 7.6%
|4.6
|Blake Snell
|2.60
|149
|1.26
|.191
|31.1% – 13.7%
|2.8
|Zac Gallen
|3.32
|173.1
|1.10
|.234
|26.2% – 5.3%
|4.0
|Zack Wheeler
|3.59
|158
|1.08
|.230
|38.1% – 7.6 %
|5.2
|Justin Steele
|2.69
|144
|1.17
|.247
|23.6% – 5.2%
|3.9
- Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves – After a mini-breakout in 2022, Spencer Strider has emerged as one of the best pitchers in MLB this year. The 24-year-old leads the majors in Swinging Strike rate (19.7 percent), holding a 4.7 percent lead over the second-best pitcher Luis Castillo and Blake Snell). Atlanta is also 21-5 games Strider’s starts this season. Strider has also been phenomenal in August, posting a 2.37 ERA with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate and .162 batting average allowed in five starts.
- Blake Snell, San Diego Padres – Blake Snell has the lowest ERA in MLB this season and that’s automatically going to put a starting pitcher near the front of many NL Cy Young ballots. Ultimately, what puts Snell behind Strider in our minds is a league-worst 13.7 percent walk rate, a 1.26 WHIP and a .267 batting average on balls in play that suggests Snell’s been a bit more lucky that outright dominant.
- Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks – The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the most pleasant surprises in MLB this season and ace Zac Gallen is one of the biggest reasons for their success. A first-time All-Star selection this year, Gallen is responsible for an 11.4 percent Swinging STrike rate and his command of the zone (67.1 percent first-pitch strike rate) has been outstanding. He’s a tier below the top NL Cy Young candidates, but Gallen has delivered another outstanding season.
- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies – Since allowing seven runs to the Washington Nationals (June 2), Zack Wheeler has helped push the Philadelphia Phillies atop the NL Wild Card, posting a 3.02 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and a .217 batting average allowed to opponents over his last 14 starts. If he can carryover his success in August (3.00 ERA, .205 BAA) from August into October, the Phillies have a shot at winning the NL pennant once again.
- Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs – The Chicago Cubs are 18-7 when Justin Steele takes the mound this year and it’s easy to see why based on his numbers. Steele has demonstrated excellent command this season, allowing a career-low 4.6 percent walk rate and recording a first-pitch strike 62.8 percent of the time. In his last nine starts, Steele possesses a 2.87 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and .204 batting average allowed to opponents, Chicago is 8-1 over that span.
AL Cy Young Award race: Luis Castillo, Kevin Gausman in chase
|Player
|ERA
|IP
|WHIP
|BAA
|K% – BB%
|WAR
|Gerrit Cole
|2.95
|174
|1.04
|.212
|27.1% – 6.5%
|3.6
|Luis Castillo
|3.01
|164.1
|1.00
|.207
|27.6% – 5.8%
|3.2
|Kevin Gausman
|3.30
|155.1
|1.18
|.240
|31.6% – 6.3%
|4.7
|Sonny Gray
|2.92
|157
|1.17
|.224
|24.2% – 7.9%
|4.6
|George Kirby
|3.26
|156.1
|1.03
|.245
|23% – 2.3%
|3.9
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees – One of the highest-paid starters in baseball is once again living up to his contract. While the New York Yankees have struggled this year, Cole is experiencing his best season since 2021. While he does have a 3.20 ERA over his last 11 starts, it’s balanced out with a .196 batting average allowed and 0.91 WHIP. Unsurprisingly, on a team that’s now struggling to score runs, Cole has just four wins since June 25, but a .215 BAA and 3.36 ERA proves the no-decisions aren’t on him.
- Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners – The Seattle Mariners are the best team in the league over the last two months. Over that stretch, Luis Castillo sports a .240 OBP and .619 OPS allowed with a 3.21 ERA. Seattle is following in its co-ace’s footsteps, winning eight of Castillo’s last 11 starts. If he dominates in September, Castillo could win the AL Cy Young Award as long as Seattle wins the AL West.
- Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Gausman has been phenomenal in 2023. The Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 1starter has struck out nearly 32 percent of batters faced this year, pairing it with a 12.7 percent Swinging Strike rate. After a rough start to the season, Gausman has delivered a 3.10 ERA, 31 percent strikeout rate and 0.87 HR/9 in 19 starts. Unfortunately, a lack of run support has led to Toronto posting a 9-7 record in Gausman’s last 16 starts.
- Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins – Sonny Gray is a perfect example of why win-loss records are so difficult to trust. In 157 innings this year, Gray has held opponents to a .605 OPS with a .225 BAA, culminating in a spectacular 2.92 ERA. Yet, Minnesota is 12-15 when Gray is on the mound. We have seen the best of the veteran as of late though, highlighted by a .205/.245/.305 average slash line surrendered to opposing hitters over his last 51.2 innings pitched.
- George Kirby, Seattle Mariners – George Kirby has the lowest walk rate (2.3 percent) of all qualified starting pitchers this season. The Seattle Mariners’ young star also records a first-pitch strike nearly 70 percent (69.3%) of the time. While Kirby doesn’t miss a ton of bats – 80.4 percent contact rate – his ability to generate weak contact (17.9 percent) has made him one of the most effective pitchers in baseball. Seattle is 7-3 in the last two months when Kirby is on the hill.
Cy Young Award odds 2023
Here are the latest Cy Young Award odds entering September, via BetMGM.
- National League
- Blake Snell – +110
- Spencer Strider – +185
- Zac Gallen – +450
- Justin Steele – +800
- Logan Webb – +3000
- American League
- Gerrit Cole – -200
- Luis Castillo – +240
- Kevin Gausman – +1100
- Sonny Gray – +16000
- George Kirby – +4000
Cy Young Award winners by year
Here are the latest Cy Young Award winners in the last 10 years. Further below, you can find answers to the most frequently asked questions about the award.
Cy Young Award winners in both leagues
- National League
- 2022: Sandy Alcantara
- 2021: Corbin Burnes
- 2020: Trevor Bauer
- 2019: Jacob deGrom
- 2018: Jacob deGrom
- 2017: Max Scherzer
- 2016: Max Scherzer
- 2015: Jake Arrieta
- 2014: Clayton Kershaw
- 2013: Clayton Kershaw
- American League
- 2022: Justin Verlander
- 2021: Robbie Ray
- 2020: Shane Bieber
- 2019: Justin Verlander
- 2018: Blake Snell
- 2017: Corey Kluber
- 2016: Rick Porcello
- 2015: Dallas Keuchel
- 2014: Corey Kluber
- 2013: David Price
Who has won the most Cy Young Awards?
Roger Clemens has the most Cy Young Awards in MLB history, winning seven during his career. Clemens won six AL Cy Youngs and won it once in the National League.
Who has won 4 Cy Youngs in a row?
Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson are the only two MLB players who have won four Cy Young Awards in a row. Maddux won the NL Cy Young from 1992-’95, while Johnson took home the Cy Young from 1999-2002.
Has anyone won 3 Cy Youngs in a row
Greg Maddux and randy Johnson have won the Cy Young three years in a row and they are the only players in MLB history to do so.
Why did Nolan Ryan never win a Cy Young Award?
While Nolan Ryan is viewed as one of the best pitchers in MLB history, having led the majors in strikeouts in 11 different seasons, he never won the Cy Young. He finished second once and placed third once, but voters knocked him for his record and not leading the league in ERA more often.
