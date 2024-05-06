MLB executive suggests Japanese star Roki Sasaki might sign with surprise team this winter

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were the two most coveted players in MLB free agency this past offseason. Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki will be the next top player pursued by MLB teams, but he reportedly might not land with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sasaki, age 22, is one of the best baseball players overseas. Listed at 6-foot-2, the right-handed pitcher for the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport over the last two seasons.

Roki Saskia stats (2024): 1.64 ERA, 37-10 K-BB, 0.94 WHIP, 5.7 H/9, 10.1 K/9 in 33 innings pitched

Sasaki was outstanding as a 20-year-old with Chiba Lotte in 2022, recording a 2.16 ERA with 184 strikeouts and a 7.52 K/BB ratio across 129.1 innings pitched. During that season, in which he earned his first NPB All-Star selection, Sasaki pitched a perfect game on April 10, 2022.

The young right-handed pitcher was even better last year, compiling a 1.78 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and a 135-17 K-BB ratio across 91 innings pitched. He will be eligible for MLB free agency following the 2024 season and is viewed by many as the best pitcher available.

Many have assumed that Sasaki will sign with the Dodgers, teaming up with Ohtani and Yamamoto. While Los Angeles will be the favorite to land him, it appears there could be a few sleeper teams on the West Coast to watch out for this winter.

Roki Sasaki Japan stats (career): 1.87 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 11.5 K/9, 6.26 K/BB, 432 strikeouts in 336.2 innings pitched

An MLB executive who knows Sasaki well told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that because the Japanese pitcher is very soft-spoken with an “unassuming personality”, it could push him to a smaller market.

The specific teams mentioned are the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. San Francisco and San Diego might have more of an advantage due to payroll flexibility, as the Mariners are dealing with some financial limitations after taking control over ROOT Sports which broadcasts their games.

However, all three clubs would be able to offer Sasaki the opportunity to play on the West Coast in a good environment but without the spotlight that comes from playing for the Dodgers.