Former Packers receiver blasts Aaron Rodgers for past treatment

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are excited about the arrival of third-round rookie receiver Malachi Corley. Rodgers is so pumped that he’s offered to let Corley stay in his guest house while he gets acclimated in his first season in the NFL.

But one of Rodgers’ former teammates is jealous over how the Jets quarterback is treating his new receiver.

Specifically, Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers’ third-round pick in 2021, is calling his former quarterback out for not offering the same warm welcome when he was a rookie.

In a now-deleted post on X, Amari wrote, “Promise this helps him play better as a Rookie . . . if only I had this type of love coming into GB, but to each his own!”

amari rodgers deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/0JeNfY9D9x — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) May 4, 2024

Corley hopes his experience with Aaron goes a lot better than Amari’s time. Amari lasted 26 games in Green Bay, but he caught just eight passes for 95 yards. He instead carved out a role as a kick and punt returner, but fumbling seven times in 83 touches led to a quick departure from the Packers.

Amari caught on with the Texans and Colts but played just nine more games in his NFL career, ending with 249 receiving yards and a touchdown. Still just 24 years old, now Amari is with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024: From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew