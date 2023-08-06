fbpx
NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity points in 2023 season

Click here to check out the latest NASCAR standings at the conclusion of each Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series race during the 2023 season.

Before checking out the NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season, here are the final 2022 NASCAR standings. Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings will also provide additional perspective on where eligible drivers stand over the association’s 36-race schedule.

Check out the NASCAR standings below!

NASCAR standings: Cup Series

RankDriverPointsWinsTop 5sPoints Behind Leader
1Martin Truex Jr.744380
2Denny Hamlin70527-39
3William Byron70116-43
4Christopher Bell65315-91
5Kyle Busch64838-96
6Kevin Harvick63406-110
7Ross Chastain62616-118
8Kyle Larson61929-125
9Ryan Blaney61414-130
10Joey Logano60917-135
11Brad Keselowski60304-141
12Tyler Reddick60216-146
13Chris Buescher59814-146
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr51412-230
15Bubba Wallace50604-238
16Michael McDowell47001-274
17Ty Gibbs45201-292
18AJ Allmendinger44801-296
19Daniel Suarez43602-308
20Chase Elliott43005-314

NASCAR Owner standings

  1. Joe Gibbs Racing (19) – 744 points
  2. Joe Gibbs Racing (11) – 730 points
  3. Hendrick Motorsports (24) – 701 points
  4. Joe Gibbs Racing (20) – 653 points
  5. Richard Childress Racing (8) – 648 points
  6. Stewart-Haas Racing (4) – 634 points
  7. Trackhouse Racing (1) – 626 points
  8. Hendrik Motorsports (5) – 619 points
  9. Team Penske (12) – 614 points
  10. Team Penske (22) – 609 points
  11. RFK Racing (6) – 603 points
  12. 23XI Racing (45) – 601 points
  13. RFK Racing (17) – 598 points
  14. Hendrick Motorsports (9) – 561 points
  15. JTG Daugherty Racing – 514 points

NASCAR Standings – Manufacturer Standings

  1. Chevrolet – 820 points
  2. Toyota – 764 points
  3. Ford – 744 points

Who had the most NASCAR wins in 2023?

NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

William Byron has the most NASCAR wins in 2023 with four trips to victory lane. Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, the Cup Series at Darlington, the Cup Series at Phoenix and the Cup Series at Las Vegas.

NASCAR wins leaderboard 2023

  • William Byron – 4 wins
  • Martin Truex, Jr. – 3 wins
  • Kyle Busch – 3 wins
  • Denny Hamlin – 2 wins
  • Kyle Larson – 2 wins
  • Ryan Blaney – 1 win
  • Christopher Bell – 1 win
  • Joey Logano – 1 win
  • Tyler Reddick – 1 win
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
  • Shane van Gisbergen – 1 win
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
  • Chris Buescher – 1 win

NASCAR standings: Xfinity Series

RankDriverPointsBehind Leader
1John H. Nemechek8110
2Austin Hill8110
3Justin Allgaier777-34
4Cole Custer725-86
5Josh Berry660-151
6Sam Mayer630-181
7Chandler Smith612-199
8Daniel Hemric601-210
9Riley Herbst574-237
10Sammy Smith558-253
11Sheldon Creed552-259
12Parker Kligerman534-277
13Brandon Jones507-304
14Jed Burton500-311
15Brett Moffitt466-345
16Kaz Grala407-404
17Ryan Sieg394-417
18Parker Retzlaff391-420
19Jeremy Clements355-456
20Josh Williams296-515
21Anthony Alfredo284-527
22Joe Graf Jr276-535
23Kyle Sieg274-537
24Ryan Ellis227-584
25Brennan Poole222-589

What does NASCAR stand for?

NASCAR stands for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, which is best known for stock car racing in the United States of America. The sport was founded by Bill France Sr. in 1984 and his son, Jim France, has been the CEO since August 2018.

How many drivers make the NASCAR playoffs?

NASCAR: Busch Light Clash
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) celebrates his victory of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR playoffs consist of 16 drivers that are locked in by wins or points if there are not enough winners. Four drivers are eliminated every three races until there are four left. The final four compete in the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. The rest of the NASCAR standings for playoff drivers are determined through total points.

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022?

NASCAR Standings
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates on stage with his son Hudson and his wife Brittany after winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Nascar Cup Series Championship

Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway. Logano became the second active multi-time champion alongside Kyle Busch despite not having a strong year in the overall NASCAR standings.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series championship winners

  • 2022: Joey Logano (four wins)
  • 2021: Kyle Larson (10 wins)
  • 2020: Chase Elliott (five wins)
  • 2019: Kyle Busch (five wins)
  • 2018: Joey Logano (three wins)
  • 2017: Martin Truex Jr. (eight wins)
  • 2016: Jimmie Johnson (five wins)
  • 2015: Kyle Busch (five wins)
  • 2014: Kevin Harvick (five wins)
  • 2013: Jimmie Johnson (six wins)
