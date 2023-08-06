NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity points in 2023 season

Before checking out the NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season, here are the final 2022 NASCAR standings. Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings will also provide additional perspective on where eligible drivers stand over the association’s 36-race schedule.
Check out the NASCAR standings below!
NASCAR standings: Cup Series
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Points Behind Leader
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|744
|3
|8
|0
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|705
|2
|7
|-39
|3
|William Byron
|701
|1
|6
|-43
|4
|Christopher Bell
|653
|1
|5
|-91
|5
|Kyle Busch
|648
|3
|8
|-96
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|634
|0
|6
|-110
|7
|Ross Chastain
|626
|1
|6
|-118
|8
|Kyle Larson
|619
|2
|9
|-125
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|614
|1
|4
|-130
|10
|Joey Logano
|609
|1
|7
|-135
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|603
|0
|4
|-141
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|602
|1
|6
|-146
|13
|Chris Buescher
|598
|1
|4
|-146
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|514
|1
|2
|-230
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|506
|0
|4
|-238
|16
|Michael McDowell
|470
|0
|1
|-274
|17
|Ty Gibbs
|452
|0
|1
|-292
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|448
|0
|1
|-296
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|436
|0
|2
|-308
|20
|Chase Elliott
|430
|0
|5
|-314
NASCAR Owner standings
- Joe Gibbs Racing (19) – 744 points
- Joe Gibbs Racing (11) – 730 points
- Hendrick Motorsports (24) – 701 points
- Joe Gibbs Racing (20) – 653 points
- Richard Childress Racing (8) – 648 points
- Stewart-Haas Racing (4) – 634 points
- Trackhouse Racing (1) – 626 points
- Hendrik Motorsports (5) – 619 points
- Team Penske (12) – 614 points
- Team Penske (22) – 609 points
- RFK Racing (6) – 603 points
- 23XI Racing (45) – 601 points
- RFK Racing (17) – 598 points
- Hendrick Motorsports (9) – 561 points
- JTG Daugherty Racing – 514 points
NASCAR Standings – Manufacturer Standings
- Chevrolet – 820 points
- Toyota – 764 points
- Ford – 744 points
Who had the most NASCAR wins in 2023?
William Byron has the most NASCAR wins in 2023 with four trips to victory lane. Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, the Cup Series at Darlington, the Cup Series at Phoenix and the Cup Series at Las Vegas.
NASCAR wins leaderboard 2023
- William Byron – 4 wins
- Martin Truex, Jr. – 3 wins
- Kyle Busch – 3 wins
- Denny Hamlin – 2 wins
- Kyle Larson – 2 wins
- Ryan Blaney – 1 win
- Christopher Bell – 1 win
- Joey Logano – 1 win
- Tyler Reddick – 1 win
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
- Shane van Gisbergen – 1 win
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
- Chris Buescher – 1 win
NASCAR standings: Xfinity Series
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind Leader
|1
|John H. Nemechek
|811
|0
|2
|Austin Hill
|811
|0
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|777
|-34
|4
|Cole Custer
|725
|-86
|5
|Josh Berry
|660
|-151
|6
|Sam Mayer
|630
|-181
|7
|Chandler Smith
|612
|-199
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|601
|-210
|9
|Riley Herbst
|574
|-237
|10
|Sammy Smith
|558
|-253
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|552
|-259
|12
|Parker Kligerman
|534
|-277
|13
|Brandon Jones
|507
|-304
|14
|Jed Burton
|500
|-311
|15
|Brett Moffitt
|466
|-345
|16
|Kaz Grala
|407
|-404
|17
|Ryan Sieg
|394
|-417
|18
|Parker Retzlaff
|391
|-420
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|355
|-456
|20
|Josh Williams
|296
|-515
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|284
|-527
|22
|Joe Graf Jr
|276
|-535
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|274
|-537
|24
|Ryan Ellis
|227
|-584
|25
|Brennan Poole
|222
|-589
What does NASCAR stand for?
NASCAR stands for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, which is best known for stock car racing in the United States of America. The sport was founded by Bill France Sr. in 1984 and his son, Jim France, has been the CEO since August 2018.
How many drivers make the NASCAR playoffs?
The NASCAR playoffs consist of 16 drivers that are locked in by wins or points if there are not enough winners. Four drivers are eliminated every three races until there are four left. The final four compete in the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. The rest of the NASCAR standings for playoff drivers are determined through total points.
Who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022?
Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway. Logano became the second active multi-time champion alongside Kyle Busch despite not having a strong year in the overall NASCAR standings.
Recent NASCAR Cup Series championship winners
- 2022: Joey Logano (four wins)
- 2021: Kyle Larson (10 wins)
- 2020: Chase Elliott (five wins)
- 2019: Kyle Busch (five wins)
- 2018: Joey Logano (three wins)
- 2017: Martin Truex Jr. (eight wins)
- 2016: Jimmie Johnson (five wins)
- 2015: Kyle Busch (five wins)
- 2014: Kevin Harvick (five wins)
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson (six wins)