NASCAR standings: Latest NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity points in 2023 season

Before checking out the NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season, here are the final 2022 NASCAR standings. Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings will also provide additional perspective on where eligible drivers stand over the association’s 36-race schedule.

Check out the NASCAR standings below!

NASCAR standings: Cup Series

Rank Driver Points Wins Top 5s Points Behind Leader 1 Martin Truex Jr. 744 3 8 0 2 Denny Hamlin 705 2 7 -39 3 William Byron 701 1 6 -43 4 Christopher Bell 653 1 5 -91 5 Kyle Busch 648 3 8 -96 6 Kevin Harvick 634 0 6 -110 7 Ross Chastain 626 1 6 -118 8 Kyle Larson 619 2 9 -125 9 Ryan Blaney 614 1 4 -130 10 Joey Logano 609 1 7 -135 11 Brad Keselowski 603 0 4 -141 12 Tyler Reddick 602 1 6 -146 13 Chris Buescher 598 1 4 -146 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 514 1 2 -230 15 Bubba Wallace 506 0 4 -238 16 Michael McDowell 470 0 1 -274 17 Ty Gibbs 452 0 1 -292 18 AJ Allmendinger 448 0 1 -296 19 Daniel Suarez 436 0 2 -308 20 Chase Elliott 430 0 5 -314

NASCAR Owner standings

Joe Gibbs Racing (19) – 744 points Joe Gibbs Racing (11) – 730 points Hendrick Motorsports (24) – 701 points Joe Gibbs Racing (20) – 653 points Richard Childress Racing (8) – 648 points Stewart-Haas Racing (4) – 634 points Trackhouse Racing (1) – 626 points Hendrik Motorsports (5) – 619 points Team Penske (12) – 614 points Team Penske (22) – 609 points RFK Racing (6) – 603 points 23XI Racing (45) – 601 points RFK Racing (17) – 598 points Hendrick Motorsports (9) – 561 points JTG Daugherty Racing – 514 points

NASCAR Standings – Manufacturer Standings

Chevrolet – 820 points Toyota – 764 points Ford – 744 points

Who had the most NASCAR wins in 2023?

William Byron has the most NASCAR wins in 2023 with four trips to victory lane. Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, the Cup Series at Darlington, the Cup Series at Phoenix and the Cup Series at Las Vegas.

NASCAR wins leaderboard 2023

William Byron – 4 wins

4 wins Martin Truex, Jr. – 3 wins

3 wins Kyle Busch – 3 wins

3 wins Denny Hamlin – 2 wins

2 wins Kyle Larson – 2 wins

2 wins Ryan Blaney – 1 win

1 win Christopher Bell – 1 win

1 win Joey Logano – 1 win

1 win Tyler Reddick – 1 win

1 win Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win

1 win Shane van Gisbergen – 1 win

1 win Chris Buescher – 1 win

NASCAR standings: Xfinity Series

Rank Driver Points Behind Leader 1 John H. Nemechek 811 0 2 Austin Hill 811 0 3 Justin Allgaier 777 -34 4 Cole Custer 725 -86 5 Josh Berry 660 -151 6 Sam Mayer 630 -181 7 Chandler Smith 612 -199 8 Daniel Hemric 601 -210 9 Riley Herbst 574 -237 10 Sammy Smith 558 -253 11 Sheldon Creed 552 -259 12 Parker Kligerman 534 -277 13 Brandon Jones 507 -304 14 Jed Burton 500 -311 15 Brett Moffitt 466 -345 16 Kaz Grala 407 -404 17 Ryan Sieg 394 -417 18 Parker Retzlaff 391 -420 19 Jeremy Clements 355 -456 20 Josh Williams 296 -515 21 Anthony Alfredo 284 -527 22 Joe Graf Jr 276 -535 23 Kyle Sieg 274 -537 24 Ryan Ellis 227 -584 25 Brennan Poole 222 -589

What does NASCAR stand for?

NASCAR stands for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, which is best known for stock car racing in the United States of America. The sport was founded by Bill France Sr. in 1984 and his son, Jim France, has been the CEO since August 2018.

How many drivers make the NASCAR playoffs?

The NASCAR playoffs consist of 16 drivers that are locked in by wins or points if there are not enough winners. Four drivers are eliminated every three races until there are four left. The final four compete in the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. The rest of the NASCAR standings for playoff drivers are determined through total points.

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022?

Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway. Logano became the second active multi-time champion alongside Kyle Busch despite not having a strong year in the overall NASCAR standings.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series championship winners