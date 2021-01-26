· Published January 26, 2021

NBA games today: Complete TV schedule, upcoming Week 5 matchups

Check in here throughout the 2020-21 season to find out when and where to watch the biggest NBA games today.
If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is officially underway, and there are already some fascinating storylines unfolding across the league.

Continue reading for an updated TV schedule that will be made current throughout the season. For now, we’ll feature the most immediate contests that are on tap.

NBA games today: Tuesday, January 26

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Game:Time (EST):TV:
Clippers @ Hawks7:30 PMFox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Prime Ticket
Wizards @ Rockets8 PMNBA TV, AT&T Sportsnet – South, NBC Sports Washington
Knicks @ Jazz9 PMAT&T Sportsnet – Roc, MSG

It’s expected that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to throw wrenches in the schedule. Whereas the end of the 2019-20 campaign was played in the Orlando bubble, this season will feature modified schedules and teams getting the chance to play in their home arenas, albeit with few to no fans in attendance at least for the time being.

The NBA was on the cutting edge among major sports leagues in terms of adapting to the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic. Commissioner Adam Silver’s leadership has been key, and the Association has sent a 134-page guide for COVID-19 protocols to all 30 teams.

There were 48 positive COVID tests around the NBA in early December, but the hope was for it as an outlier and more a result of a nationwide surge than any lack of adherence to the rules. As deterrents for breaking protocols, the possibilities of in-season quarantines and reduced paychecks loom for violators.

Unfortunately, things took an unfortunate turn in recent weeks. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks were among a handful of teams to deal with major roster issues due to positive COVID-19 tests and the league’s safety protocols. More recently, the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have been forced to postpone multiple games due to COVID issues..

The NBA is hopeful that it can get through this difficult period without pausing the season. If the situation gets worse, though, there’s no telling what could happen.

Story of the day: Streaking LA Clippers clash with Atlanta Hawks

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes to guard Paul George (13) as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guard in the first quarter at Ball Arena.

It wasn’t the greatest start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they’re in the midst of a seven-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both playing at an extremely efficient level, with both boasting shooting percentage splits better than 50/40/90. That historic number is seldom accomplished, never mind by two superstar teammates. PG13 is silencing the naysayers who criticized him for his Orlando bubble playoff performance, and Leonard continues to be a stone-cold baller.

But can the 8-8 Hawks slow down the 13-4 Clippers? Well, they won’t have Clint Capela or Trae Young, who are both dealing with injuries and have been declared out. Capela is the NBA’s second-leading rebounder (14.5) and fourth-leading shot blocker (2.2) in per-game averages. Young is Atlanta’s leading scorer and primary playmaker, so it’ll be interesting to see how Atlanta gets its offense.

The shortened season makes the stakes even higher for the Hawks, who are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase despite their current personnel deficiencies. DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish offer a tough perimeter defensive duo that could match up well with Leonard and George, while big man John Collins is tough for LA or any opponent to deal with.

That said, the Clippers’ superior star power should help them stay on cruise control.

NBA schedule 2020-21: Upcoming regular season games

Wednesday, January 27

Game:Time (EST):TV:
Pacers @ Hornets7 PMFox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Indiana
Pistons @ Cavaliers7 PMFox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Detroit
Kings @ Magic7 PMFox Sports Florida, NBC Sports California
Nets @ Hawks7:30 PMFox Sports Southeast, YES
Nuggets @ Heat7:30 PMFox Sports Sun, Altitude
Lakers @ 76ers7:30 PMESPN, Spectrum SportsNet
Bucks @ Raptors7:30 PMTSN, Fox Sports Wisconsin
Celtics @ Spurs8:30 PMFox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston
Wizards @ Pelicans9 PMFox Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports Washington
Thunder @ Suns9 PMFox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Oklahoma
Mavericks @ Jazz9 PMAT&T Sportsnet – Roc, Fox Sports Southwest
Timberwolves @ Warriors10 PMESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports North

Thursday, January 28

Game:Time (EST):TV:
Clippers @ Heat7 PMTNT, Fox Sports Prime Ticket
Lakers @ Pistons8 PMFox Sports Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet
Trail Blazers @ Rockets9:30 PMTNT
Warriors @ Suns10 PMFox Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

Friday, January 29

Game:Time (EST):TV:
Pacers @ Hornets7 PMFox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Southeast
Hawks @ Wizards7 PMFox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Washington
Cavaliers @ Knicks7:30 PMFox Sports Ohio, MSG
Kings @ Raptors7:30 PMNBC Sports California, Sportsnet
Bucks @ Pelicans7:30 PMESPN, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports New Orleans
Clippers @ Magic8 PMFox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports Florida
76ers @ Timberwolves8 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia, Fox Sports North
Nets @ Thunder8 PMYES, Fox Sports Oklahoma
Nuggets @ Spurs8:30 PMAltitude, Fox Sports Southwest
Mavericks @ Jazz10 PMFox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet, ESPN

