NBA games today: Complete TV schedule, upcoming Week 5 matchups

Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is officially underway, and there are already some fascinating storylines unfolding across the league.

Continue reading for an updated TV schedule that will be made current throughout the season. For now, we’ll feature the most immediate contests that are on tap.

NBA games today: Tuesday, January 26

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Game: Time (EST): TV: Clippers @ Hawks 7:30 PM Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Prime Ticket Wizards @ Rockets 8 PM NBA TV, AT&T Sportsnet – South, NBC Sports Washington Knicks @ Jazz 9 PM AT&T Sportsnet – Roc, MSG

It’s expected that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to throw wrenches in the schedule. Whereas the end of the 2019-20 campaign was played in the Orlando bubble, this season will feature modified schedules and teams getting the chance to play in their home arenas, albeit with few to no fans in attendance at least for the time being.

The NBA was on the cutting edge among major sports leagues in terms of adapting to the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic. Commissioner Adam Silver’s leadership has been key, and the Association has sent a 134-page guide for COVID-19 protocols to all 30 teams.

NBA news: Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball youngest to score triple-double in NBA history

There were 48 positive COVID tests around the NBA in early December, but the hope was for it as an outlier and more a result of a nationwide surge than any lack of adherence to the rules. As deterrents for breaking protocols, the possibilities of in-season quarantines and reduced paychecks loom for violators.

Unfortunately, things took an unfortunate turn in recent weeks. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks were among a handful of teams to deal with major roster issues due to positive COVID-19 tests and the league’s safety protocols. More recently, the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have been forced to postpone multiple games due to COVID issues..

NBA rumors: 5 most realistic Bradley Beal trade packages

The NBA is hopeful that it can get through this difficult period without pausing the season. If the situation gets worse, though, there’s no telling what could happen.

Story of the day: Streaking LA Clippers clash with Atlanta Hawks

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes to guard Paul George (13) as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guard in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the greatest start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they’re in the midst of a seven-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both playing at an extremely efficient level, with both boasting shooting percentage splits better than 50/40/90. That historic number is seldom accomplished, never mind by two superstar teammates. PG13 is silencing the naysayers who criticized him for his Orlando bubble playoff performance, and Leonard continues to be a stone-cold baller.

But can the 8-8 Hawks slow down the 13-4 Clippers? Well, they won’t have Clint Capela or Trae Young, who are both dealing with injuries and have been declared out. Capela is the NBA’s second-leading rebounder (14.5) and fourth-leading shot blocker (2.2) in per-game averages. Young is Atlanta’s leading scorer and primary playmaker, so it’ll be interesting to see how Atlanta gets its offense.

The shortened season makes the stakes even higher for the Hawks, who are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase despite their current personnel deficiencies. DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish offer a tough perimeter defensive duo that could match up well with Leonard and George, while big man John Collins is tough for LA or any opponent to deal with.

That said, the Clippers’ superior star power should help them stay on cruise control.

NBA schedule 2020-21: Upcoming regular season games

Wednesday, January 27

Game: Time (EST): TV: Pacers @ Hornets 7 PM Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Indiana Pistons @ Cavaliers 7 PM Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Detroit Kings @ Magic 7 PM Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports California Nets @ Hawks 7:30 PM Fox Sports Southeast, YES Nuggets @ Heat 7:30 PM Fox Sports Sun, Altitude Lakers @ 76ers 7:30 PM ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet Bucks @ Raptors 7:30 PM TSN, Fox Sports Wisconsin Celtics @ Spurs 8:30 PM Fox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston Wizards @ Pelicans 9 PM Fox Sports New Orleans, NBC Sports Washington Thunder @ Suns 9 PM Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Oklahoma Mavericks @ Jazz 9 PM AT&T Sportsnet – Roc, Fox Sports Southwest Timberwolves @ Warriors 10 PM ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports North

Thursday, January 28

Game: Time (EST): TV: Clippers @ Heat 7 PM TNT, Fox Sports Prime Ticket Lakers @ Pistons 8 PM Fox Sports Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet Trail Blazers @ Rockets 9:30 PM TNT Warriors @ Suns 10 PM Fox Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Bay Area

Friday, January 29