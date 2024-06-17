NBA world reacts to Boston Celtics winning record 18th title in blowout over Mavericks

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics stand alone on the NBA mountain top. Boston defeated a lesser Dallas Mavericks squad at home Monday night by the score of 106-88.

It represented the conclusion of an NBA Finals that lacked competitiveness throughout. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were much more superior than the Mavericks star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Surprisingly, Brown earned the NBA Finals MVP over Tatum.

Monday night’s win was emphatic. Boston held a 20-plus point lead throughout the second half before pulling its starters. Tatum went for 31 points. Brown added 21 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

As for Dallas, the stars just didn’t come to play. Irving shot a mere 5-of-16 from the field. Despite scoring 28 points with 12 rebounds, Doncic was a mistake waiting to happen. That included turning the ball over six times with just four assists.

For the Boston Celtics, this represents their 18th NBA title. They surpass the rival Los Angeles Lakers (17) for the most in the history of the Association.

NBA world reacts to Boston Celtics making history

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Interest in the 2024 NBA Finals was muted compared to previous iterations. That’s primarily because Boston was simply the better team outside of a brutal Game 4 showing.

Even then, those around the sports world had their reactions to the Celtics making history. It was an amazing playoff run for the historic team. It culminated in Boston making even more history. That was not lost on people.

I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2024

Jayson Tatum soaking it all in!



The Celtics superstar is now an NBA CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cbKQjPx6fj — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

Banner 18 is going up ✔️ pic.twitter.com/8f7xjaPnU9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 18, 2024

CELTICS WIN THE NBA FINALS 🔥



BOSTON IS BACK ON TOP 🏆☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZuUDqntFN1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2024

“Hey Kyrie, how many games did the Celtics win the Finals in?”

pic.twitter.com/QlR8izM41l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2024

Congrats to the new champs, the Boston @Celtics! 18 titles is no easy feat – well deserved. https://t.co/oJAF3pyKIo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2024

The Boston Celtics raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the 18th time in franchise history! ☘️🏆 pic.twitter.com/nULYcvV2oK — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024