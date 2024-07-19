Baltimore Ravens insider pours cold water on idea of blockbuster Brandon Aiyuk trade before 2024 season starts

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite speculation that the Baltimore Ravens could jump into the new Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes, a writer for the team’s website claims that is not going to happen.

The Ravens are just days away from the start of training camp and have big goals to live up to. They had one of the best teams in the league last season and came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 12 years.

In the offseason, Baltimore made several tweaks to the roster to improve their title hopes. Such as the addition of Titans great Derrick Henry, and drafting Clemson defensive star Nate Wiggins. However, speculation of a blockbuster deal before the season was kicked started by some big news earlier this week.

After months of speculation, Brandon Aiyuk officially requested the 49ers trade him. Of course, Baltimore was quickly linked to the rising star since a game-breaker receiver could be the missing piece in a title run. Well, the editorial director of the Ravens’ website has some bad news for fans.

Money is the biggest hurdle in the Baltimore Ravens’ pursuit of a Brandon Aiyuk trade

“Hate to burst your bubble, but the Ravens are not trading for Brandon Aiyuk,” Ryan Mink wrote on Wednesday. “While it would of course upgrade the offense, it doesn’t work for Baltimore. I highly doubt Eric DeCosta would give up the trade compensation required to land the star receiver. [Also], the Ravens aren’t in a position to pay Aiyuk what it would take.

“He’s set to make $14 million this season and is clearly not happy about it. Any trade would likely require a contract extension, and Aiyuk is seeking a contract averaging around $30 million. The Ravens have about $5.5 million remaining in salary cap space. That’s the second least in the league,” he added.

“In other words, the Ravens do not have much room to make any significant addition, and taking on Aiyuk’s contract would require major cap shuffling. The Ravens aren’t going to blow up their roster just to upgrade at wide receiver.”

That’s pretty understandable reasoning that should shut down the talk of the Baltimore Ravens making a Brandon Aiyuk trade. But considering how good he is and how close the team is to winning another title, it can’t be completely ruled out.