49ers star Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade: 5 likely landing spots, including the Jets and Ravens

After months of rumblings about unrest, San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly requested a trade away from the NFC Champions.

Over the last few seasons, Brandon Aiyuk has become one of the brightest stars on one of the best offenses in the NFL. While he hasn’t earned Pro Bowl honors in that time, he has certainly put himself in line for a huge raise when his contract ends after this season. However, like most football players, the 26-year-old has been looking for that pay bump in an extension before the 2024 season begins.

Unfortunately, he and the San Francisco 49ers have made little progress toward locking him into a new long-term deal. It has unsurprisingly led to speculation about a trade, and nearly half the league being linked to a potential deal. However, in recent weeks that talk has died down. Well, it is about to hit overdrive levels in the coming days.

On Tuesday, various outlets reported that Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested the 49ers trade him before the start of the new season. “Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out,” NFL Media league insider Mike Garafolo reported on X, formerly Twitter.

There are sure to be many teams hoping to land Aiyuk’s services for a season. However, it is likely San Francisco will send him to the AFC and look to avoid facing him during the 2024 regular season and playoffs. With that in mind, let’s look at five potential trade suitors for the gifted wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per catch

5 teams that will pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk

New York Jets

The New York Jets are all in on trying to win a Super Bowl this season. While they have been linked to a trade for Aaron Rodgers’ pal Davante Adams, giving up future draft assets for one year of Aiyuk is a strong possibility. Rodgers being able to toss the ball to Aiyuk and current Jets No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson should terrify AFC East rivals.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens superstar and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has been an elite player despite never having a reliable game-breaking pass catcher. Landing Aiyuk would instantly make them the favorites to reach the Super Bowl from the AFC, and their offense would be the scariest, on paper, in the NFL. Especially after adding Tennessee Titans great Derrick Henry this spring.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Even before the young star requested a trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to a potential deal. Now that Aiyuk has demanded his escape from San Francisco, it may intensify trade discussions in the coming days. The Steelers should be viewed as a favorite in the Aiyuk sweepstakes.

Kansas City Chiefs

If you can’t beat them, then join them. Aiyuk certainly would not mind taking passes from league legend Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs could really use another impact receiver besides Travis Kelce. The organization is not known for giving up major draft assets in trades, but with the chance at three-peat history on the line, this may be one time the Chiefs go big on the trade market.

Carolina Panthers

If the 49ers were willing to move Brandon Aiyuk inside the conference, the lowly Carolina Panthers may be an option. The organization would likely have no fears of seeing him in the playoffs and Carolina would not hesitate to mortgage their future to get young QB Bryce Young a go-to receiver. The Panthers could be a sleeper team in the Aiyuk sweepstakes.