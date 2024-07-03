San Francisco 49ers news: PFF sets off alarm bells with worrisome new ranking for pivotal position on 2024 roster

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A new ranking from Pro Football Focus of all the offensive lines in the NFL should give San Francisco 49ers fans major worries about the team’s potential on offense in 2024.

With just a few weeks to go before the start of training camps for the 2024 NFL season, there is once again a lot of hope about the 49ers being a serious Super Bowl contender since the organization will bring back many of the key players that helped them reach the big game earlier this year.

While there is certainly drama surrounding the ongoing negotiations between rising star receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the franchise, on paper their offense is set up to be the same dominant force that earned them a top-five spot in our NFL offense rankings throughout much of last season. However, new rankings recently released by Pro Football Focus poured some cold water on the idea of the 49ers offense staying elite in 2024.

In an update to their 2024 NFL offensive line rankings, PFF placed the San Francisco 49ers front five among the worst in the league at 24th and delivered a worrisome look at what could be a major Achilles heel for the team this season.

“While the 49ers’ offensive line features a future Hall of Famer and arguably the best offensive lineman of the past few years in Trent Williams, those around him have so far failed to impress,” the outlet claimed. “The rest of the offensive line consists of either career journeymen, such as center Jake Brendel and right guard Jon Feliciano, or young offensive linemen who the 49ers hope can improve in 2024, such as Aaron Banks and Colton McKivitz.”

While there is no better anchor for an offensive line than the 11-time Pro Bowler, even he has shown signs of wear and tear in recent years. Williams still performed at an elite level in 2023, however, he will turn 36 years old this month and every player at that age is only getting worse, not better. So if their best player on the line by far declines this season, the 49ers offense could be in massive trouble in 2024.

