Brandon Aiyuk reveals two NFL teams he’d really like to play for

We’re still months away from the 2024 NFL season kicking off, which gives the San Francisco 49ers plenty of time to work out their contract battle with Brandon Aiyuk. The star receiver is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $14.1 million this season. But he’s in line to earn a lot more.

The 49ers must be careful with their budget, knowing they will have to make Brock Purdy one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks next season while already paying several other stars, such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa.

That’s what makes the Aiyuk contract negotiations so tricky for San Francisco. While both sides have indicated a desire to find a contract that works for both sides, he’s still on track to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Yet, if Aiyuk isn’t able to continue his career with the 49ers, what other teams would he consider joining? The second-team All-Pro had no problems sharing his willingness to join a couple of other teams, specifically, the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams he’s already been linked to via trade.

Here was his response when asked what team jersey he expects to represent for this upcoming season:

“If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform.” Brandon Aiyuk on his desire to join Washington Commanders or Pittsburgh Steelers

Aiyuk still makes it clear that his first choice is to stay in San Francisco, yet he does have ties to new Commanders franchise QB Jayden Daniels, who played together in college at Arizona State. At this point, the 49ers have to realize that Aiyuk is eyeing other teams, and he seems to be almost eager to test his options if/once he hits the open market next offseason.

