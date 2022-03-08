12 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL

Who are the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL right now? Have these signal-callers lived up to expectations?

With the 2022 offseason now upon us, a lot will be made of quarterback contracts and some potential blockbuster trades. Obviously, this is the most important position in the modern NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes might have stood above the rest heading into March. However, two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers just surpassed him with a huge pay day from the Green Bay Packers.

Below, we look at the 12 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league today.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers — highest-paid player in the NFL

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers contract: 4 years, $200 million ($153 million guaranteed)

4 years, $200 million ($153 million guaranteed) Aaron Rodgers salary: $26.47 million (2022)

$26.47 million (2022) Signing bonus: N/A

N/A Average annual salary: $50 million

After months of drama between this two-time reigning NFL MVP and his organization, Rodgers will now likely close out his career with the Packers. The future Hall of Famer agreed to the largest contract in NFL history on March 8 — paying him out $50 million annually with a whopping $153 million guaranteed.

On the field, Rodgers is worth every penny. The 10-time Pro Bowler has tallied 31,163 total yards with 261 touchdowns against 41 interceptions for a 104.2 rating since the start of the 2014 season. Those are some ridiculous numbers.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes contract: 10 years, $450 million ($63.08 million guaranteed)

10 years, $450 million ($63.08 million guaranteed) Patrick Mahomes salary: $1.5 million (2022)

$1.5 million (2022) Signing bonus: $10 million

$10 million Average salary: $45 million

Mahomes, 26, has more than lived up to his billing as a top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In just four full seasons as a starter, he’s led Kansas City to four consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes’ early success in Kansas City led to the Chiefs signing him to what was then an NFL record $450 million deal back in July of 2020. Said contract called for north of $141 million in total guarantees. He followed this contract up by throwing for north of 4,800 yards with 39 touchdowns in 2021. The only issue we’re seeing here is Mahomes’ lack of season-ending success over the past two years. His Chiefs were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV back in February of 2021 and are coming off blowing a 21-3 lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen contract: 6 years, $258.03 million ($100 million guaranteed)

6 years, $258.03 million ($100 million guaranteed) Josh Allen salary: $4.1 million

$4.1 million Signing bonus: $16.5 million

$16.5 million Average salary: $43 million

It was somewhat of a surprise to see the Bills sign Allen to his massive extension back in August of 2021. The contract called for $150 million in total guarantees and an average annual salary that was then second behind the aforementioned Mahomes. This came after his first real breakout campaign in the NFL.

Josh Allen stats (2020): 69% completion, 4,544 passing yards, 421 rushing yards, 43 total touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 107.2 rating

Allen followed this up by leading Buffalo to the playoffs for a second consecutive season in 2021. Unfortunately, said campaign came to an end via a dramatic loss to Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. This, despite Allen performing at an absolutely ridiculous clip. In short, Allen joins Mahomes as the face of NFL quarterbacks following the retirements of Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160 million ($95 million guaranteed)

4 years, $160 million ($95 million guaranteed) Dak Prescott salary: $20 million (2022)

$20 million (2022) Signing bonus: $66 million

$66 million Average salary: $40 million

After playing under the $31.41 million franchise tag in 2020, Prescott signed a massive $160 million extension with Dallas last offseason. The interesting dynamic here is that said contract extension came after he suffered a brutal ankle injury during th 2020 campaign. It also included $95 million guaranteed at signing (not partially guaranteed). Boy, did Prescott earn that cash in 2021.

Dak Prescott stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,449 yards, 38 total touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 104.2 rating

All said, Prescott proved his worth as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He led Dallas to a 12-5 regular-season record and a No. 1-scoring offense. Unfortunately, said season came to an end in a late-game loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The good news for Prescott moving forward? His four-year contract will enable the Pro Bowler to hit free agency following the 2024 season when he’s still in his prime.

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson contract: 4 years, $156 million ($73.72 million guaranteed)

4 years, $156 million ($73.72 million guaranteed) Deshaun Watson salary: $35 million (2022)

$35 million (2022) Signing bonus: $27 million

$27 million Average salary: $39 million

What a drama-filled past calendar year it has been for Watson. Mere months after signing his lucrative extension with the Texans, Watson requested a trade from the team. That came a year ago in January. Almost immediately afterwards, allegations from north of 20 women of sexual misconduct became public record. Since then, a grand jury has convened and the civil cases are about to get going short of settlement talks taking hold.

On the field, Watson remains one of the most-talented young quarterbacks in the game. Still only 26, he hopes to return to the field next season after sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. As for the Texans, they plan on pulling off a trade at some point during the spring. Not only will an acquiring team face a uphill PR battle by picking up Watson, he boasts the fourth-highest cap hit among quarterbacks at $40.4 million in 2022. There’s alot of unknowns here.

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Russell Wilson contract: 4 years, $140 million ($70 million guaranteed)

4 years, $140 million ($70 million guaranteed) Russell Wilson salary: $19 million (2022)

$19 million (2022) Signing bonus: $65 million

$65 million Average salary: $35 million

Speaking of unknowns, there’s still a darn good chance Wilson will not be calling Seattle home for the first time in his career come the 2022 season. As you likely already know, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is at odds with the Seahawks over the direction of the organization. That’s only been magnified after the Seahawks finished up shop on a terrible 7-10 season.

“Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Russell Wilson situation (Jan. 16, 2022)

There’s little doubting Wilson’s value. An argument can be made that he should be the highest-paid QB in the NFL. The 33-year-old signal caller has led Seattle to a 104-53-1 regular-season record since entering the league in 2012. That includes leading the Hawks to eight playoff appearances in 10 seasons while tallying 315 total touchdowns against 87 interceptions in his career. Whether it’s with Seattle or another team in 2022, Wilson will continue to excel.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff contract: 4 years, $134 million ($57.04 million guaranteed)

4 years, $134 million ($57.04 million guaranteed) Jared Goff salary: $10.65 million (2022)

$10.65 million (2022) Signing bonus: $25 million

$25 million Average salary: $33.5 million

Regardless of how it ended up turning out for the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford, the four-year, $134 million contract the team signed Goff to back in September of 2019 might have been among the worst NFL quarterback contracts of all-time. The good news for Los Angeles? It was able to turn Goff’s contract into a blockbuster trade for the aforementioned Stafford and Super Bowl contention. As for the Lions, they have one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jared Goff stats (2020-21): 67% completion, 7,197 yards, 39 TD, 31 turnovers, 90.7 rating (29 starts)

However, there’s some good news for Detroit here. While Goff is set to count a combined $62.3 million against the cap over the next wo seasons, it can trade or release him following the 2022 campaign with a mere $10 million dead cap hit. Short of Goff turning it around and leading the downtrodden Lions to playoff contention, expect that to happen.

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins contract: 2 years, $66 million ($31 million guaranteed)

2 years, $66 million ($31 million guaranteed) Kirk Cousins salary: $35 million (2022)

$35 million (2022) Signing bonus: $30 million

$30 million Average salary: $33 million

Since initially signing with Minnesota back in March of 2018, Cousins has received $150 million in total value over the course of five years on two different extensions. When he signed his most-recent deal (two-years, $66 million) most figured it was an overpay. With the NFL quarterback market resetting itself on a continual basis, that’s not necessarily the case anymore.

At issue here for the 33-year-old quarterback has been his inability to win consistently with Minnesota. Cousins boasts a 33-29-1 record in four seasons with the Vikings. He’s earned a salary of $80.5 million during that span — good enough to cost Minnesota $2.44 million per win. With a new brass taking hold in the Twin Cities, it will be interesting to see what Cousins’ future holds. What we do know is that he boasts the third-highest cap hit among quarterbacks in 2022 at a whopping $45 million. That’s just ugly.

9. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carson Wentz contract: 4 years, $128 million ($66.47 million guaranteed)

4 years, $128 million ($66.47 million guaranteed) Carson Wentz salary: $22 million (2022)

$22 million (2022) Signing bonus: $16.37 million

$16.37 million Average salary: $32 million

“I don’t care who you have at the position at the time — I think every year, you’ve got to evaluate it in full, both free agents and the draft. I mean, it’s that important. And it’s one that we’ll exhaust each and every year and we do with our scouts and with our coaches.” Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard on QB situation (Jan. 20, 2022)

These comments from Ballard less than a calendar year after Indianapolis paid a bounty to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles are telling. Though, they are not necessarily too surprising given the quarterback’s struggles over the past two seasons.

Wentz’s first year with the Colts culminated in a disastrous Week 18 loss to the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars with a playoff appearance on the line. The former No. 2 pick turned the ball over two times in defeat. All said, Wentz has tallied 43 touchdown passes against 31 turnovers in 29 starts since the start of the 2020 season. The good news for Indy? Wentz is set to count $28.29 million against the cap in 2022, after which point the team can get out from under his deal with no dead cap hit.

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan contract: 5 years, $150 million ($94.5 million guaranteed)

5 years, $150 million ($94.5 million guaranteed) Matt Ryan salary: $16.25 million (2022)

$16.25 million (2022) Signing bonus: $46.5 million

$46.5 million Average salary: $30 million

Ryan is an interesting case study. As a former Super Bowl quarterback and NFL MVP, he remains one of the most-accomplished players at his position in the league. The former No. 3 pick from Boston College has also gotten paid like it. Heading into the 2022 season, Ryan has earned a whopping career salary of $267 million. For comparison’s sake, Aaron Rodgers has made $263 million throughout his career.

As for Ryan’s future, it seems like he’s sticking with the rebuilding Falcons for a 14th season. We’re not sure this the best career decision given that Atlanta is ways away from playoff contention and Ryan will be entering his Age-37 season. However, loyalty and his love of the Falcons’ organization has played a role here.

“You know, from the top down, (owner) Arthur Blank has been unbelievable to me my entire career. I am thankful that I was drafted here. I ended up in a building which is a great place to be a part of. It’s a great place to live. My family and I like it here. It’s the right place for us. I believe we have the right guys to win. And I want to do it here.” Matt Ryan to Sportsnaut (Oct. 7, 2021)

11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill contract: 4 years, $118 million ($62 million guaranteed)

4 years, $118 million ($62 million guaranteed) Ryan Tannehill salary: $29 million (2022)

$29 million (2022) Signing bonus: $20 million

$20 million Average salary: $29.5 million

A feel-good story after being traded to the Titans from Miami back in 2019, Tannehill earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in his first season with the team. In fact, the former first-round pick from Texas A&M was borderline elite in his first two seasons in Nashville (55 touchdowns, 13 interceptions).

That changed this past season with Tannehill struggling big time for an otherwise championship-contending Titans squad. He threw three interceptions in an ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoffs and just didn’t look like the same quarterback throughout the 2021 campaign. Set to count $75.1 million against the cap over the next two seasons, Tannehill’s contract now has to be seen as an albatross hanging over the Titans.

12. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo contract: 5 years, $137.5 million ($41.7 million guaranteed)

5 years, $137.5 million ($41.7 million guaranteed) Jimmy Garoppolo salary: $24.2 million (2022)

$24.2 million (2022) Signing bonus: $7 million

$7 million Average salary: $27.5 million

It’s insane to think about. When Garoppolo signed his current five-year, $137.5 million extension with San Francisco back in February of 2018, he was the highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of average annual salary. The Super Bowl quarterback now ranks 12th among NFL signal callers.

There’s obviously a question about whether Garoppolo is worth it. Despite leading the 49ers to two NFC Championship Game appearances in the past three seasons, he’s likely played his last game with the team. San Francisco is set to go with Trey Lance under center. If so, some team will end up getting a winning quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo career record: 33-14 regular season, 4-2 playoffs

Any team acquiring Garoppolo will only be on the hook for a cap hit of $25.5 million in 2022 with the quarterback set to hit free agency in 2023. Said cap hit would rank 11th among quarterbacks.

Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks on rookie deals

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A focus on NFL quarterback contracts would not be complete without looking at those on their rookie deals. For many teams, this has acted like a competitive advantage.

Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the Lombardi while on his rookie deal following the 2019 season is a prime example of this. Joe Burrow helping the upstart Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI as a sophomore is a more-recent example.

We’re also expecting San Francisco to go in this direction with Trey Lance in 2022. For other young quarterbacks on their rookie deals, they will soon become eligible to sign massive extensions. Either way, here’s a look at NFL quarterbacks on their rookie contracts and how they rank from an average annual salary perspective.

