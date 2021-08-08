A lot of the top NFL free agents of 2022 will be off the market once the new league year opens next March. Teams will pick up fifth-year player options on rookie deals here soon.

In no way does this mean there won’t be a ton of top-end players available as the NFL salary cap increases in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher and top-end NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt is among them. We’re also intrigued to see if the Green Bay Packers find a way to retain star wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of NFL free agency.

Below, we look at the top-20 NFL free agents of 2022 with updates throughout the year regarding contract status and the like.

1. T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After picking up the 2021 option on his rookie deal for north of $10 million, it seems unreasonable to believe that Pittsburgh isn’t going to place the franchise tag on the three-time Pro Bowler next March. A first-round pick back in 2017, Watt has morphed into an elite-level pass rusher.

Over the course of the past three seasons alone, the Wisconsin product has recorded 98 quarterback hits, 42.5 sacks and an absurd 16 forced fumbles. If he hits the NFL free-agent market, look for roughly $25 million annually.

2. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After re-signing one of the top NFL free agents from this cycle, running back Aaron Jones, and with the Aaron Rodgers’ situation up in the air after the 2021 season, there’s absolutely no telling what the Packers plan to do with Adams. What we do know is that the 28-year-old former Fresno State star is one of the top-three receivers in the game.

Last season saw Adams record 115 receptions for 1,374 yards while hauling in a league-high 18 touchdown catches and coming down with 77% of his targets. Green Bay must think long and hard about an extension before the 2021 season or it could face a major quagmire come March.

3. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown is one pending star NFL free agent unlikely to hit the open market next March. The young 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler will now protect Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside with the Kansas City Chiefs after a blockbuster trade during the spring.

It’s a role he performed well in last season with Baltimore after Ronnie Stanley went down with an injury. If the two-time Pro Bowler performs at the same level in front of Mahomes this season, he’s going to demand north of $20 million annually on the open market.

4. Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The 27-year-old Robinson’s future in Chicago is in doubt after they placed the franchise tag on him this past offseason. Robinson wants out of dodge. A trade could happen as early as the in-season deadline with Robinson now slated to hit free agency.

If not, we fully expect this Pro Bowl performer to leave the Bears once NFL free agency opens next March. The Penn State product has been stellar over the past two seasons, recording a combined 200 receptions for 2,397 yards with 13 touchdowns.

5. Jamal Adams, safety, Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Coverage limitations? Sure? More of a hybrid/safety combination? Sure. An absolute playmaker? Without a doubt. After three drama-filled seasons with the Jets, Adams was dealt to Seattle ahead of the 2020 season. He responded by putting up 83 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three passes defended.

That came after the former top-six pick from LSU earned All-Pro honors in his final season with the Jets. Don’t overthink scheme fit or position. Adams is a playmaker and will get paid like it. We’re just not sure if the Seahawks are in position to extend him.

6. Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Early this past offseason, there was some thought given to the idea that Ben Roethlisberger could be playing in another city after the two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first 17 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. That did not happen after the two sides came to terms on a new contract.

Even then, Big Ben is 39 years old and the Steelers apparently have a starter in waiting, Mason Rudolph. Could this lead to the future Hall of Famer leaving following the 2021 season? We’ve seen stranger things.

7. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin’s situation is a bit different than the aforementioned Allen Robinson. He helped lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title last season and saw the franchise tag placed on him earlier this offseason. However, there’s no rift between the star receiver and his organization.

In no way does that mean the Buccaneers are going to be able to retain the 25-year-old Pro Bowler beyond the 2021 campaign. Over the course of the past three seasons, Godwin is averaging 70 receptions for north of 1,000 yards and nearly eight touchdowns. If he hits NFL free agency, the Penn State product will receive $20 million annually — at the very least.

8. Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best NFL free agents of the past two cycles, Scherff didn’t hit the open market either time. Rather, Washington opted to place the franchise tag on him both times — guaranteeing the All-Pro guard north of $33 million combined.

That won’t be the case come 2022. Washington would have to pay him $25 million to franchise the four-time Pro Bowler again. It won’t happen. Once he hits the open market, Scherff will get that long-awaited big-time contract.

9. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick back in 2018, it took Gesicki only one year to prove his worth in the NFL. The Penn State product has recorded a combined 104 receptions for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two years. He’s a sure-handed threat at tight end and a plus-level blocker.

That type of dual-threat ability is important in today’s NFL, and has netted similar tight ends huge paydays in the past. If he hits the open market, Gesicki will be the next in line.

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was an absolute shock to see Smith-Schuster have to settle for a one-year, $8 million contract to return to the Steelers this offseason. While the USC product struggled back in 2019 without Ben Roethlisberger in the mix, he was among the best possession receivers in the NFL in 2020 — recording 97 receptions and catching 76% of his targets.

Still only 24, Smith-Schuster is banking on himself in 2021. Should he perform up to expectations, he will be among the highest-paid NFL free agents come March of 2022.

11. Tyrann Matthieu, safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“Honey Badger,” as he is known, is among the best ball hawks in the entire NFL. In two seasons with the Chiefs after being a surprise release of the Arizona Cardinals, this former LSU standout has dominated.

He’s earned an All-Pro appearance each year, tallying a combined 21 passes defended and 10 interceptions. Shockingly, Mathieu is still only 29-year-old. This could lead to an absolutely huge payday on the NFL free agent market next March. Of course, that’s if the Chiefs don’t extend him beforehand.

12. Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A small-school product from Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in 2013, Armstead looked the part of a franchise left tackle out of the gate. He’s been a full-time starter since his sophomore campaign and is coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as Drew Brees’ blindside protector.

If Armstead is able to continue at this level protecting the likes of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in 2021, he’s looking at north of $20 million annually as one of the top NFL free agents next March. That’s not even in question.

13. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to missing all but five games a season ago, the 31-year-old Jones was right up there with new teammate J.J. Watt as the most-productive pass rusher in the game. From his rookie season of 2012 to 2019, this former first-round pick recorded a combined 162 quarterback hits, 105 tackles for loss, 96 sacks and a whopping 27 forced fumbles.

If Jones is able to recapture this with Watt as his running partner in the desert this coming fall, he’s going to get that one final payday next March. Take that to the bank.

14. Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the talk in New Orleans has surrounded the likelihood that Taysom Hill replaces the aforementioned Brees under center with the Saints in 2021. Honestly, it seems like the tea leaves are blowing in a different direction. Winston should earn the starting job during training camp.

If so, the former Pro Bowler and No. 1 overall pick will have an ability to prove himself as a starter-caliber quarterback heading into free agency. With the Saints’ coaching and skill-position talent on offense, I wouldn’t put it past Winston to have a career-best season.

15. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year back in 2019, Gilmore regressed a tad this past season. He recorded just three passes defended and an interception in 11 games.

Gilmore also yielded a 90-plus quarterback rating when targeted. Even then, we’re talking about a two-time All-Pro performer who has more left in the tank. In what is a weak class at cornerback, Gilmore will be one of those NFL free agents to get paid next March.

16. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 48 games in three seasons with the Bengals. He’s recorded 100-plus tackles each season and a whopping 31 passes defended during that span.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties a season ago. He’s still only 24 years old and plays centerfield in the Bengals’ defense. If they are unable to extend him this offseason or refuse to place the franchise tag on the youngster next March, Bates will get paid big time on the open market.

17. Will Fuller, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller, 27, was forced to settle for a one-year contract with the Dolphins this past March. That came after he was suspended six games a season ago for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) policy. Despite this, the speedy receiver has an opportunity to increase his market with Tua Tagovailoa tossing him the rock in 2021.

Prior to being suspended in 2020, Fuller was making sweet music with Deshaun Watson. In fact, he recorded 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games. If he’s able to perform at this level in South Beach, watch out.

18. Mark Andrews, tight end, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

We fully expect Baltimore to do everything possible to retain Andrews, including giving him an extension ahead of Week 1. The 25-year-old former Oklahoma standout has been Lamar Jackson’s only consistent receiving threat since entering the league back in 2018.

Andrews has put up 122 receptions for 1,553 yards while catching 66% of his targets over the past two seasons. If he hits the open market, a contract surpassing the four-year, $50 million deal Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots back in March makes sense.

19. Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing all but one game a season ago with a torn ACL, Sutton remains one of the best young pass-catchers in the league. Back in 2019, the Southern Methodist product recorded a resounding 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while catching passes from Joe Flacco and Drew Lock.

If Sutton provides that he’s back at 100% this season and performs at the same level, he’ll ascend our NFL free agent rankings big time moving forward. Take that to the bank.

20. Marshon Lattimore, cornerback, New Orleans Saints

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler struggled to an extent this past season — yielding a 92.5 QB rating when targeted. Even then, there’s absolutely no reason to believe the 25-year-old Ohio native won’t cash out big time once free agency opens in March. He has the pedigree and past success to still be considered a shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

21. D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

A second-round pick back in 2018, Chark has more than lived up to expectations in Duval. Over the course of the past two seasons, the LSU product has recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards and 13 touchdowns. He should make sweet music with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021, leading to a lucrative contract in free agency next March.

22. Cam Newton, quarterback, New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a disastrous first season in New England, it appears that Cam Newton is at least the short-term option with rookie Mac Jones waiting in the wings. Newton threw just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts during the 2020 campaign. However, the former NFL MVP added a league-best 12 rushing touchdowns from the quarterback position. With a full offseason behind him and better knowledge of the Pats’ playbook, he could surprise this season.

23. Robby Anderson, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After some trade rumors surrounding the slot receiver this past offseason, Anderson returns for his second year in Carolina. Last season saw the veteran put up career-highs in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,096) while hauling in 70% of his targets. That came with a struggling Teddy Bridgewater tossing him the rock. Should Anderson find a sweet connection with Sam Darnold, he’ll find a strong market next March.

24. Wyatt Teller, guard, Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2008, Teller struggled in his only season in Western New York. Since latching on with the Browns the following season, he’s morphed into a darn good guard. Back in 2020, the Virginia Tech product started all 11 games in which he appeared — finishing as the eighth-best guard in the NFL per Pro Football Focus metrics.

25. Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

With Amari Cooper playing under a $100 million contract and youngster CeeDee Lamb showing out, it’s likely this will be the final season for the 25-year-old Gallup in Big D. If so, some team is going to get an absolute steal once NFL free agency opens in March. The Colorado State product has recorded a combined 125 receptions for 1,950 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The best of the rest: Top NFL free agents by position

Quarterback

Running back

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers David Johnson, Houston Texans Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Tight end

Robert Tonyan Jr., Green Bay Packers Evan Engram, New York Giants Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Offensive line

Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive line

Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys Jarrad Davis, New York Jets Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

Cornerback

Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers

Safety