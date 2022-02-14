NFL trade rumors: Latest news and information for busy offseason

Now that Super Bowl LVI is a thing of the past and the Los Angeles Rams are champions, NFL trade rumors will be the name of the game. The new league year is slaed to start in mid-March. But as we’ve seen in the past, trades are reported long before then.

Remember, Matthew Stafford was dealt from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams on January 30 of last year. We’re going to hear about some trades ahead of March.

Below, we provide you with the latest NFL trade rumors during what promises to be a busy offseason in that regard. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be updated consistently over the next several months.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding out hope Tom Brady returns

Following his retirement from the NFL earlier in February, Tom Brady kept the door open that he could return at some point for the 2022 campaign. Right now, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for his potential return to the team next season.

Meanwhile, some NFL insiders fully expect the seven-time Super Bowl champion to come back. There’s also been some speculation that Brady might force his way to his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers, in a trade. However, that seems highly unlikely. In no way does this mean it isn’t something to monitory.

Tennessee Titans unlikely to pursue quarterback upgrade in 2022

Despite the Aaron Rodgers rumors, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely won’t need to worry about his job this offseason. Reports out of Tennessee along with public comments from general manager Job Robinson make it clear that Tennessee is committed to Tannehill as its quarterback next season.

What a Jimmy Garoppolo trade might look like

It’s now evident that San Francisco will turn to Trey Lance for the 2022 season following the team’s brutal fourth-quarter performance in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. This is one of those trades that could happen long before the new league year opens in March.

Jimmy Garoppolo contract: $26.9 million cap hit in 2022; free agent in 2023

Despite Garoppolo’s lackluster stats and struggles in the playoffs, there’s a number of teams who would view him as an upgrade right now. According to oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are favored to land Garoppolo in a trade.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers’ brass, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, in giving a season-ending press conference recently. Said appearance included Garoppolo noting that his representatives are working on trade partners with the 49ers’ front office.

The question now becomes what a trade might look like. There’s two examples from last offseason that could act like a barometer. The Philadelphia Eagles dealt Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional first-round selection in 2022 (since conveyed). Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 as well as second and fourth-round selections in 2022. Garoppolo outplayed both last season, meaning the 49ers might ask for more in a deal.

NFL trade rumors: Christian McCaffrey could be on the move

It was back in April of 2020 that the Panthers signed McCaffrey to a record-breaking four-year, $64 million extension. This came after the former Heisman finalist put up one of the best two-year runs for a running back in NFL history.

Christian McCaffrey stats (2018-19): 2,485 rushing yards, 4.9 average, 223 receptions, 1,872 yards, 32 total TD

Nearly two years removed from that extension, and McCaffrey is now seen as somewhat of an enigma. He’s played in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to numerous injuries. It’s led to speculation that the former first-round pick will be traded during the offseason. Whether any team shows interest in the dynamic back remains to be seen.

Atlanta Falcons looking to trade Calvin Ridley

This former 1,000-yard receiver stepped away from Atlanta five games into the 2021 season to focus on his mental health. Since then, we have not heard a whole lot on this front outside of the fact that the Falcons will look to move off the former first-round pick this offseason.

“They are still holding out hope that they will have Calvin Ridley for this upcoming season. That said, the facts are it doesn’t sound like there has been a ton of communication between Ridley’s camp and the team, according to sources that I have spoken to…I do believe that a fresh start could be in the cards, maybe the best thing for Ridley.” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on where things stand between Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley

Ridley, 27, had a breakout performance in 2020 for Atlanta. The former Alabama star caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns while hauling in 63% of his targets from Matt Ryan. He’s set to count $11.1 million against the cap in 2022 and will be entering free agency the following March.

NFL trade rumors: Houston Texans want to settle Deshaun Watson situation soon

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson sat out the entire 2021 season after requesting a trade around this time last year. Said trade request coupled with allegations from north of 20 women of sexual misconduct kept him off the field. With civil cases pending and the outcome of a grand jury inquiry expected soon, there’s a good chance Waston’s off-season situation will be settled.

If so, Houston would like to trade Watson some time in March. This would give the team time to figure out what to do with the remainder of the offseason. As for potential trade destinations, the Carolina Panthers continue to show interest in the stud young quarterback. However, the off-field situation will end up being the biggest story ahead of a potential trade.

Detroit Lions considering trade down from the No. 2 pick

Selecting No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and boasting an addition late first-round pick, the Lions could loook to add more draft capital to the mix. Despite already having the Los Angeles Rams first-rounder in 2023, genera manager Brad Holmes would not shoot down the idea of a blockbuster trade.

This makes sense in that the Lions are ways away from playoff contention in the NFC. There’s also no clear-cut top quarterbacks in the draft to eventually replace struggling quarterback Jared Goff. Why not move down an attempt to acquire more assets as the team looks to expedite its rebuild. Here’s a look at three options.

