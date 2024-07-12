Former Los Angeles Dodgers star reveals hopes for reunion via trade before July 30 deadline

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The best closer the Los Angeles Dodgers have had in the 21st century is very open to returning to La La Land for a title run before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

As the Dodgers near the 2024 All-Star Break, they lead the National League West and have one of the best records in baseball. However, for the franchise that has the largest payroll in the sport, just being one of the contenders in the second half of the season isn’t good enough.

The goal is bringing another World Series title back to Los Angeles and the team’s current roster is not in a place where they should be viewed as favorites in the National League. That is why the organization has been linked to several players ahead of this month’s trade deadline.

While finding another impact arm for the starting rotation is reportedly a top priority, bolstering the bullpen is also on the to-do list for President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman. One name that has been tossed around recently is former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. And it seems that the man who played his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers would love a chance to return to LA.

Kenley Jansen stats (2024): 2.01 ERA,1.053 WHIP, 18 Saves, 35 Strikeouts, 12 Walks, 31.1 Innings

Kenley Jansen prefers to land with the Los Angeles Dodgers if traded before the July 30 deadline

“To be honest with you, I want to see myself retiring in Dodger blue,” Jansen said during a Thursday appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “But is it a reality? I don’t know because I don’t have control over that. Also, I don’t know what they’re thinking and at the end of the day, it’s a business.

“I want to compete, and if teams out there want to compete for a championship that’s what I want to do. I want to chase championships.”

The current Boston Red Sox closer admitted he would be open to being moved to any contender before the MLB trade deadline, but that the Dodgers would “have the edge” in terms of which franchise he preferred.

Kenley Jansen took his talents to the Atlanta Braves in free agency before the 2022 season. He played 12 years in Los Angeles, earned All-Star honors three times, and posted 30 or more saves in seven seasons.