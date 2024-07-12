MLB power rankings Week 16: Evaluating all 30 teams at the All-Star Break, risers and fallers

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What is the best team in MLB? We’ve reached the All-Star Break in the 2204 Major League Baseball season. It’s the perfect opportunity to evaluate all 30 teams in our MLB power rankings for Week 16. Our rankings factor in both recent play and how well the team has performed throughout the entire season.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings at the All-Star Break, evaluating all 30 teams past the halfway point. As always, we’ll have an analysis of the worst MLB teams on Saturday. Stats via FanGraphs and ESPN.

MLB power rankings: Worst MLB teams right now

30. Chicago White Sox (30)

29. Miami Marlins (28)

28. Colorado Rockies (29)

27. Los Angeles Angels (27)

26. Oakland Athletics (26)

25. Washington Nationals (21)

24. Toronto Blue Jays (25)

23. Texas Rangers (23)

22. San Francisco Giants (18)

21. Cincinnati Reds (17)

MLB power rankings Week 16: Mets, Mariners, Cubs, Tigers climb

20. Tampa Bay Rays (16)

After getting swept by the scuffling Texas Rangers, the Tampa Bay Rays managed to take out the New York Yankees. Granted, the Yankees are at their lowest point all season and the run differential in the three-game series was only +2 for Tampa Bay. We’ve just never been convinced the Rays roster is talented enough to win consistently his year. Fighting for a .500 record, the evidence suggests the Rays should be sellers.

19. Chicago Cubs (22)

We’re willing to move the Chicago Cubs up a few spots in our MLB power rankings at the All-Star Break after winning two consecutive sets, including a sweep against the Baltimore Orioles. However, even after winning six of their last seven games, the Cubs record since May 1 is 27-37 (fourth-worst in MLB). A lot more wins are needed in July before it would be wise for the Cubs to buy at the MLB trade deadline.

18. Pittsburgh Pirates (20)

We can only imagine the numbers Paul Skenes would have if the Pittsburgh Pirates allowed him to make his MLB debut on Opening Day. Instead, the 22-year-old righty had to wait for his call-up. Since joining the Pirates rotation on May 11, Skenes has a 1.90 ERA with a 34.9 percent strikeout rate and a .201 batting average allowed. The Pirates’ future is bright with Skenes, but it is disappointing to see Ke’Bryan Hayes (.582 OPS) just never take the leap everyone hoped for.

17. Detroit Tigers (25)

This is the range in our MLB power rankings where it mostly becomes about the future. After a hot start to the season (5-0), the Detroit Tigers collapsed into a 37-46 record at the end of June. July is proving to be a better month in Detroit with series victories over the Reds and Guardians showing some fight. With that said, no one should be expecting the Tigers in the playoffs.

16. Arizona Diamondbacks (13)

It’s hard to believe of the two World Series opponents in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks are the ones having the better season. Arizona fell to 25-32 at the end of May, but it does have one of the best records in the league (22-15) since June 1 despite awful pitching (4.91 ERA). It’s probably not wise for the Diamondbacks to be overly aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, but a few additions could make a real difference.

15. San Diego Padres (11)

It’s the same old story for the volatile San Diego Padres. At their best, San Diego is competing in head-to-head matchups with the best MLB teams in 2024. Then there are the stretches when the Padres pile up losses against the likes of the Diamondbacks, Mariners and Mariners. There’s considerable upside with the talent on San Diego’s roster, but some key weaknesses and limited depth are also apparent.

14. St. Louis Cardinals (15)

The good news for the St. Louis Cardinals is that they haven’t been nearly as bad as the team we saw earlier this year. St. Louis appeared to be a potential seller following a 15-24 start. Now, the Cardinals are well above the .500 line. The Cardinals are far from being one of the best MLB teams in 2024, especially with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt underperforming. With that said, a WC spot could still be grabbed.

13. New York Mets (19)

It’s been quite the season for the New York Mets. Many were talking about playoff contention following a 12-8 start. Then, New York collapsed with a 22-33 record entering play in June. A 23-12 record since June 1 (second-best in MLB) has thrust the Mets back into the thick of the playoff race. Realistically, New York will likely target relievers on the trade market and trade from its wealth of starting pitchers.

12. Kansas City Royals (14)

From 39-26 to 43-38 then 48-43, the Kansas City Royals caught fire early in the season and then cooled off quickly. The hope for Kansas City is that a two-game sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals is a turnaround point. More likely, the Royals will struggle in the second half of the season and operate as very conservative buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

11. Seattle Mariners (12)

The good news for the Seattle Mariners is that July seems to be treating them a bit better. It’s no surprise that Seattle has a winning record this month considering the pitching staff posted a 2.41 ERA in 82 innings. Fittingly, though, it isn’t translating into more wins because the Mariners lineup (.724 OPS) underperforms. The M’s pitching deserves to be higher in our MLB power rankings, but the batting order is an anchor that must be addressed at the MLB trade deadline.

Best MLB teams right now

10. Houston Astros (10)

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have the best record in baseball (24-11) since June 1. Many fans were hopeful the turnaround would come after a disastrous first two full months of play. Houston’s pitching is no longer the problem it was before and the Astros lineup, even without Kyle Tucker, is excellent. We fully expect the Astros to be one of the best MLB teams in the second half of the season.

9. Atlanta Braves (8)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Considering all the Atlanta Braves injuries this season, being nearly 10 games above the .500 mark at the All-Star Break should be considered a win. Atlanta has experienced hot and cold stretches, playing like one of the worst MLB teams in the early summer. There have been more positive signs as of late, including a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately, the talent drain due to injuries makes this an inferior team which shows up in the series-to-series inconsistency we’ve seen this summer.

8. New York Yankees (6)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best MLB teams for a majority of the season, the New York Yankees have fallen off a cliff. It all started at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. Since winning the first game of that series, improving to 50-22, the Yankees have the worst record in MLB (6-17) since June 15. While Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are both MVP threats, New York must find more pitching and a corner infielder at the MLB trade deadline. Otherwise, the World Series drought will continue.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers (6)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 11-10 since the Mookie Betts injury . Run production has dipped for Los Angeles since it lost its MVP candidate, but the Dodgers lineup still ranks 7th in OPS (.765) since he landed on the injured list. Of course, the big issue is the pitching in Los Angeles. Without Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and now Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers have posted a 5.30 ERA in their last 21 games. Needless to say, starting pitching is a big need at the MLB trade deadline.

6. Boston Red Sox (9)

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. Not only do the Red Sox have the best record in July, but they also have the third-best record (22-12) since June 1. Boston’s pitching (4.19 ERA) hasn’t been getting the job done, but the Red Sox lineup (.801 OPS) is more than making u for it. The unanswered question ahead of the MLB trade deadline is whether or not the Red Sox will be buyers or if ownership sells talent to trim payroll (Kenley Jansen).

5. Milwaukee Brewers (4)

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being carried by the lineup early in the season, the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff (3.64 ERA) is starting to come through as of late. Quality starts and an electric bullpen have fueled a 20-17 record since Jue 1, which is tied for the ninth-most wins over that span. The Brewers won’t be particularly aggressive at the MLB trade deadline, but Milwaukee is in a very winnable division and the roster is good enough to keep holding ground in the MLB standings.

4. Minnesota Twins (7)

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the best teams in MLB since June 1. Despite Minnesota’s pitching staff (4.20 ERA) struggling over the last 36 games, the Twins lineup – .835 OPS (1st in MLB) and .288 batting average – is excelling right now. While Minnesota is in for a tight AL Central fight with the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins are exceeding expectations and have proven to be a legitimate contender.

3. Cleveland Guardians (3)

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians are one of the biggest surprises heading into the MLB All-Star Break. Very few expected that Cleveland would have one of the best records in baseball, especially with all the injuries suffered by starting pitchers. Yet, Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez have done wonders in carrying a Guardians lineup that has scored the seventh-most runs (450) with the ninth-best slugging (.409). Cleveland is set bullpen wise, but the Guardians will be in the trade market for starting pitching.

2. Baltimore Orioles (2)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles have consistently been one of the best MLB teams in 2024. Baltimore finished June tied for the second-most wins (17) in the month. While the Orioles have slumped a bit in July, so have some of the other top clubs. Ranked second in runs scored (466), sixth in ERA (3.66) and eighth in quality starts (39), Baltimore will be prioritizing more pitching at the MLB trade deadline.

1. Philadelphia Phillies (1)

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball. Through their first 93 games, Philadelphia became the first team to 60 wins and it is one of the most well-rounded teams statistically. The Phillies lineup ranks fourth in runs scored (461) and slugging (.424) while the pitching staff is first in ERA (3.21) and second in quality starts (53) and WHIP (1.14). At te MLB trade deadline, the Phillies will be targeting bullpen help and outfield upgrades.

