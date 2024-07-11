Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers linked to shocking blockbuster trade for ace pitcher from AL Central

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A prominent MLB insider believes the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers would be serious contenders for a young All-Star pitcher that some believe could shockingly be available before the July 30 trade deadline.

Entering the MLB games today, the Orioles and Dodgers own two of the best records in baseball. The division-leading clubs began the season with high expectations and neither has done anything to diminish those presumptions. Nevertheless, both teams are far from finished products.

Just a couple of weeks before this year’s MLB trade deadline, Los Angeles and Baltimore are expected to target the best available pitchers on the trade market. Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet has been a name linked to both clubs recently, but neither seems close to landing the strikeout machine.

However, there may be another option that is also a young arm that earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2024 and has the potential to be an ace for the Dodgers and Orioles in the years ahead. On Thursday, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi revealed that surprising name which many around the league think could be up for grabs after the All-Star break.

Baltimore Orioles viewed as top contender in potential Tarik Skubal trade

“A lot of talent evaluators around the industry are asking the same question: Is Tarik Skubal actually available on the trade market ahead of the deadline on July 30th? Candidly, we don’t know,” Morosi said. “The Tigers have not said one way or the other if Skubal is going to be available.”

While Morosi believes Detroit moving the 27-year-old is unlikely, especially with him under team control for two more seasons, he did offer up two teams that should be looked at as top contenders if the All-Star is available before July 30.

Tarik Skubal stats (2024): 10-3 Record, 2.37 ERA, 0.900 WHIP, 132 SO, 20 BB, 110.0 IP

“The one team we could imagine having a compelling conversation with the Tigers would be the Baltimore Orioles because of the amount of high-level position player talent they have available in the minor leagues and in the majors,” said Morosi. “… The Dodgers are one more example. Remember, the Dodgers and Tigers nearly got together on a trade last year for Eduardo Rodriguez.”

Skubal has consistently gotten better each season since 2021 and has evolved into a bonafide ace for the Tigers this year. He already has 10 of the team’s 44 wins and has pitched to a 2.37 ERA in 18 starts.

There had been rumblings in recent days that fellow Detroit pitcher Jack Flaherty would also be a sought-after target on the block this month as well.

