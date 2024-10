Baltimore Orioles game today: Start times and TV info for the Orioles schedule in MLB Playoffs

Is there a Baltimore Orioles game today? While there are always MLB playoff games today, it doesn’t mean the O’s will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Orioles schedule.

Baltimore Orioles game today

When is the next Baltimore Orioles game? Wednesday, October 2 Who are they playing? Kansas City Royals Where are the Orioles playing? Oriole Park at Camden Yards What time does the Orioles game start? 4:38 PM ET What channel is the Orioles game on? ESPN Where can we stream the Orioles game? Direct TV, Fubo, YouTube TV Who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles today? Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there an Orioles game today?

There is an Orioles game today. The Baltimore Orioles MLB Playoffs schedule resumes Wednesday with Game 2 in their Wild Card series against the Kansas City Royals.

What time is the Baltimore Orioles game today?

The next game on the Orioles 2024 schedule will see them take to the field at 4:38 PM ET.

What channel is the Orioles game on tonight?

Today’s Orioles game will air exclusively on ESPN.

Did the Orioles win last night?

The Orioles lost Game 1 in their Wild Card series against the Royals by a score of 1-0.

What is the Orioles’ record?

The Baltimore Orioles’ final record on the 2024 MLB standings was 91-71.

What place are the Orioles in right now?

The Orioles finished the season second in the American League East but earned the top spot in the Wild Card race.

How can I listen to the Orioles game online?

WBAL News Radio mobile app is the best way to listen to Baltimore games online. On traditional terrestrial radio, games can be found on 1090 AM, 101.5 FM, or 97.9 FM HD-2.

What time do gates open for the Orioles game today?

The gates for most Baltimore Orioles games open two hours before game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.

Baltimore Orioles stats 2024 (Regular season)

Here are the Orioles stats leaders in 2024.

BA: .281, Gunnar Henderson

.281, Gunnar Henderson HR: 44, Anthony Santander

44, Anthony Santander RBI: 102, Anthony Santander

102, Anthony Santander Hits: 177, Gunnar Henderson

177, Gunnar Henderson Total Bases: 333, Gunnar Henderson

333, Gunnar Henderson SB: 32, Cedric Mullins

32, Cedric Mullins WAR: 8.9 Gunnar Henderson W ins: 15, Corbin Burnes

15, Corbin Burnes ERA: 2.92, Corbin Burnes

2.92, Corbin Burnes Strikeouts: 181, Corbin Burnes

181, Corbin Burnes QS: 22, Corbin Burnes

22, Corbin Burnes WHIP: 1.10, Corbin Burnes

1.10, Corbin Burnes Saves: 23, Craig Kimbrel

23, Craig Kimbrel WAR: 3.4 Corbin Burnes

How much are Orioles tickets?

Orioles tickets can vary in price, depending on the day and game. But some Os tickets for go for as much as $5 while suites cost thousands. On average, tickets cost around $116.

Where do the Baltimore Orioles play?

The Orioles play all their home games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Orioles schedule (Playoffs)

Here you can find the Orioles’ upcoming playoff schedule.

Wild Card Round

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info October 1 Royals 1, Orioles 0 4:08 PM ESPN 2 October 2 Kansas City Royals 4:38 PM ESPN October 3 Kansas City Royals 4:08 PM ESPN

2024 Baltimore Orioles season results

Here are the latest results from the Orioles’ 2024 season.

March

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info March 28 Orioles 11, Angels 3 1:35 PM MASN March 30 Orioles 13, Angels 4 4:05 PM MASN March 31 Angels 4, Orioles 1 1:35 PM MASN

April

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info April 1 Orioles 6, Royals 4 6:35 PM MASN2 April 2 Royals 4, Orioles 1 6:35 PM MASN April 3 Orioles 4, Royals 3 1:05 PM MASN April 5 Orioles 5, Pirates 2 4:12 PM MASN2 April 6 Pirates 5, Orioles 4 4:05 PM MASN2 April 7 Pirates 3, Orioles 2 1:35 PM MASN2 April 9 Orioles 7, Red Sox 1 2:10 PM MASN April 10 Orioles 7, Red Sox 5 2:10 PM MASN April 11 Orioles 9, Red Sox 4 7:10 PM MASN April 12 Brewers 11, Orioles 1 7:05 PM AppleTV+ April 13 Brewers 11, Orioles 5 4:05 PM MASN April 14 Orioles 6, Brewers 4 1:35 PM MASN April 15 Orioles 7, Twins 4 6:35 PM MASN April 16 Orioles 11, Twins 3 6:35 PM MASN April 17 Orioles 4, Twins 2 1:05 PM MASN April 19 Orioles 9, Royals 4 7:40 PM MASN2 April 20 Orioles 9, Royals 7 7:10 PM MASN2 April 21 Orioles 5, Royals 0 2:10 PM MASN2 April 22 Orioles 5, Angels 2 9:38 PM MASN April 23 Angels 7, Orioles 4 9:38 PM MASN2 April 24 Orioles 6, Angels 5 4:07 PM MASN2 April 26 Athletics 3, Orioles 2 7:05 PM MASN April 27 Orioles 7, Athletics 0 4:05 PM MASN April 28 Athletics 7, Orioles 6 1:35 PM MASN April 29 Orioles 2, Yankees 0 6:35 PM MASN April 30 Orioles 4, Yankees 2 6:35 PM MASN

May

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info May 1 Yankees 2, Orioles 0 6:35 PM MASN May 2 Orioles 7, Yankees 2 1:05 PM MASN May 3 Orioles 3, Reds 0 6:10 PM MASN May 4 Orioles 2, Reds 1 6:40 PM MASN2 May 5 Orioles 11, Reds 1 4:10 PM MASN2 May 7 Nationals 3, Orioles 0 6:45 PM MASN2 May 8 Orioles 7, Nationals 6 6:45 PM MASN2 May 10 Orioles 4, Diamondbacks 2 7:05 PM AppleTV+ May 11 Orioles 5, Diamondbacks 4 4:05 PM MASN2 May 12 Diamondbacks 9, Orioles 2 1:35 PM MASN2 May 13 Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2 6:35 PM MASN May 14 PPD 6:35 PM MASN May 15 Orioles 3, Blue Jays 2 12:35 PM MASN May 17 Orioles 9, Mariners 2 7:05 PM MASN2 May 18 Mariners 4, Orioles 3 4:05 PM FS1 May 19 Orioles 6, Mariners 3 1:35 PM MASN2 May 20 Cardinals 6, Orioles 3 7:45 PM MASN2 May 21 Cardinals 3, Orioles 1 7:45 PM MASN2 May 22 Cardinals 5, Orioles 4 1:15 PM MASN2 May 23 Orioles 8, White Sox 6 7:40 PM MASN May 24 Orioles 6, White Sox 4 7:40 PM AppleTV+ May 25 Orioles 5, White Sox 3 2:10 PM MASN May 26 Orioles 4, White Sox 1 2:10 PM MASN May 27 Orioles 11, Red Sox 3 1:05 PM MASN May 28 Red Sox 8, Orioles 3 6:35 PM MASN May 29 Orioles 6, Red Sox 1 6:35 PM MASN May 31 Orioles 3, Rays 1 7:05 PM MASN2

June

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info June 1 Orioles 9, Rays 5 4:05 PM MASN2 June 2 Rays 4, Orioles 3 1:35 PM MASN2 June 3 Orioles 7, Blue Jays 2 7:10 PM MASN2 June 4 Orioles 10, Blue Jays 1 7:07 PM MASN2 June 5 Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2 7:07 PM MASN2 June 6 Blue Jays 6, Orioles 5 1:07 PM MASN June 7 Orioles 6, Rays 3 6:50 PM MASN2 June 8 Orioles 5, Rays 0 4:10 PM MASN2 June 9 Orioles 9, Rays 2 1:40 PM MASN2 June 10 Orioles 5, Rays 2 6:40 PM FS1 June 11 Orioles 4, Braves 0 6:35 PM MASN June 12 Orioles 4, Braves 2 6:35 PM MASN June 13 Braves 6, Orioles 3 1:05 PM MASN June 14 Phillies 5, Orioles 3 7:05 PM MASN June 15 Orioles 6, Phillies 2 4:05 PM MASN June 16 Orioles 8, Phillies 3 1:35 PM MASN June 18 Yankees 4, Orioles 2 7:05 PM TBS June 19 Orioles 7, Yankees 6 7:05 PM MASN June 20 Orioles 17, Yankees 5 4:05 PM MASN June 21 Astros 14, Orioles 11 8:10 PM MASN June 22 Astros 5, Orioles 1 4:10 PM MASN June 23 Astros 8, Orioles 1 2:10 PM MASN June 24 Guardians 3, Orioles 2 6:35 PM MASN June 25 Guardians 11, Guardians 8 6:35 PM MASN June 26 Orioles 4, Guardians 2 6:35 PM MASN June 27 Orioles 11, Rangers 2 6:35 PM MASN June 28 Orioles 2, Rangers 1 7:05 PM MASN June 29 Orioles 6, Rangers 5 7:15 PM FOX June 30 Rangers 11, Orioles 2 1:35 PM MASN2

July (Pre-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 2 Orioles 2, Mariners 0 9:40 PM MASN2 July 3 Orioles 4, Mariners 1 10:10 PM MASN2 July 4 Mariners 7, Orioles 3 4:10 PM MASN2 July 5 Orioles 3, Athletics 2 9:40 PM MASN2 July 6 Athletics 19, Orioles 8 4:07 PM MASN2 July 7 Orioles 6, Athletics 3 4:07 PM MASN2 July 9 Cubs 9, Orioles 2 6:35 PM MASN2 July 10 Cubs 4, Orioles 0 6:35 PM MASN2 July 11 Cubs 8, Orioles 0 6:35 PM MASN July 12 Yankees 4, Orioles 1 7:05 PM MASN July 13 Yankees 6, Orioles 1 4:05 PM FS1 July 14 Orioles 6, Yankees 5 1:35 PM Roku

July (Post-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 19 Orioles 9, Rangers 1 8:05 PM MASN 2 July 20 Orioles 8, Rangers 4 7:05 PM MASN 2 July 21 Rangers 3, Orioles 2 2:35 PM MASN 2 July 23 Marlins 6, Orioles 3 6:40 PM MASN July 24 Marlins 6, Orioles 3 6:40 PM MASN July 25 Orioles 7, Marlins 6 2:10 PM MASN July 26 Padres 6, Orioles 4 7:05 PM MASN July 27 Padres 9, Orioles 4 4:05 PM MASN/FS1 July 28 Orioles 8, Padres 6 1:35 PM MASN July 29 Blue Jays 8, Orioles 4 3:05 PM MASN July 30 Orioles 6, Blue Jays 2 6:35 PM MASN July 31 Orioles 10, Blue Jays 4 12:35 PM MASN

August

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info August 1 Guardians 10, Orioles 3 6:40 PM MASN August 2 Guardians 8, Orioles 4 7:10 PM MASN August 3 Orioles 7, Guardians 4 7:15 PM FOX August 4 Orioles 9, Guardians 5 1:40 PM MASN August 6 Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 7:07 PM MASN 2 August 7 Orioles 7, Blue Jays 3 7:07 PM MASN 2 August 8 Blue Jays 7, Orioles 6 7:07 PM MASN 2 August 9 Orioles 4, Rays 1 6:50 PM MASN 2 August 10 Orioles 7, Rays 5 7:15 PM FOX August 11 Rays 2, Orioles 1 1:40 PM MASN August 13 Nationals 9, Orioles 3 6:35 PM MASN August 14 Orioles 4, Nationals 1 6:35 PM MASN August 15 Orioles 5, Red Sox 1 6:35 PM MASN August 16 Red Sox 12, Orioles 10 7:05 PM MASN August 17 Red Sox 5, Orioles 1 7:05 PM MASN August 18 Orioles 4, Red Sox 2 1:35 PM MASN August 19 Mets 4, Orioles 3 7:10 PM MASN August 20 Orioles 9, Mets 5 7:10 PM MASN August 21 Mets 4, Orioles 3 1:10 PM MASN August 22 Astros 6, Orioles 0 7:15 PM FOX August 23 Orioles 7, Astros 5 7:05 PM MASN 2 August 24 Orioles 3, Astros 2 4:05 PM MASN 2 August 25 Astros 6, Orioles 3 7:10 PM ESPN August 27 Orioles 3, Dodgers 2 10:10 PM MASN 2 August 28 Dodgers 6, Orioles 4 10:10 PM MASN 2 August 29 Dodgers 6, Orioles 3 10:10 PM MASN August 30 Orioles 5, Rockies 3 8:40 PM MASN 2 August 31 Rockies 7, Orioles 5 8:10 PM MASN 2

September

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info September 1 Orioles 6, Rockies 1 3:10 PM MASN 2 September 2 Orioles 13, White Sox 3 3:05 PM MASN September 3 Orioles 9, White Sox 0 6:35 PM MASN 2 September 4 White Sox 8, Orioles 1 6:35 PM MASN 2 September 6 Orioles 2, Rays 0 7:05 PM MASN September 7 Rays 7, Orioles 1 4:05 PM MASN September 8 Rays 2, Orioles 0 12:05 PM Roku September 9 Red Sox 12, Orioles 3 7:10 PM MASN September 10 Orioles 5, Red Sox 3 7:10 PM MASN September 11 Red Sox 5, Orioles 3 7:10 PM MASN September 13 Tigers 1, Orioles 0 6:40 PM MASN 2 September 14 Orioles 4, Tigers 2 6:10 PM MASN 2 September 15 Tigers 4, Orioles 2 12:10 PM MASN 2 September 17 Giants 10, Orioles 0 6:35 PM MASN 2 September 18 Giants 5, Orioles 3 6:35 PM MASN 2 September 19 Orioles 5, Giants 3 1:05 PM MASN September 20 Orioles 7, Tigers 1 7:05 PM MASN September 21 Tigers 6, Orioles 4 4:05 PM MASN September 22 Tigers 4, Orioles 3 1:35 PM MASN September 24 Orioles 5, Yankees 3 7:05 PM MASN September 25 Orioles 9, Yankees 7 7:05 PM MASN September 26 Yankees 10, Orioles 1 7:05 PM MASN September 27 Orioles 7, Twins 2 8:10 PM MASN 2 September 28 Orioles 9, Twins 2 2:10 PM MASN 2 September 29 Orioles 6, Twins 2 3:10 PM MASN 2

Baltimore Orioles record by year