Who has the best NFL defense in 2025? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league every week to determine the best defenses in the NFL. With the regular season over, we’re now providing NFL analysis for defensive matchups in the NFL playoffs.

Following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, let’s dive into our latest NFL defense rankings for 2025 with evaluations on all 32 teams entering the summer.

NFL defensive statistics are from ESPN, RBSDM.com and Pro Football Reference.

NFL defense rankings: Best, worst NFL defenses right now

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have the best NFL defense right now. A unit that allowed the sixth-lowest average QB rating (86.2) and led the NFL in Dropback EPA (-0.061) got even better this offseason with the additions of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanaoa Hufanga and first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron. Denver now has the unquestioned best secondary in the NFL, which will likely finish as the best pass defense in football this fall. The few needs Denver entered the offseason with – linebacker, safety and nickel – were addressed perfectly and there was no doubt which unit belonged at the No. 1 spot after the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans rightfully spent the majority of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on the offense. That’s what happens when you have a defensive mastermind like Demeco Ryans as head coach and retain a majority of the starters from a unit that ranked fourth in Success Rate allowed (40.6 percent). Houston achieved a lot of that success even with Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward injured. The Texans also added depth behind standout edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr, signing Darrell Taylor. Between a dominant pass rush – first in ESPN pass-rush win rate in 2024 (49%) – and an elite secondary led by Dere Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, this should be one of the best NFL defenses in 2025.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman reloaded this defense after some key offseason departures. While Josh Sweat is gone, Philadelphia added pass-rushing depth thanks to the signings of Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche to pair with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. Meanwhile, Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson will have a shot to replace Darius Slay. Even the primary concern we had with this Eagles’ defense – the Nakobe Dean injury – was addressed by Jihaad Campbell falling into the Eagles’ laps in Round 1. If Campbell can stay healthy, Philadelphia has another version of Zack Baun. On top of all this, the team will be heading into its second season under Vic Fangio and his success speaks for itself.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens fielded a top-five defense in 2024 after benching Marcus Williams. There’s reason to believe this unit can be even better in 2025. Williams is being replaced by Malaki Starks, a first-round steal whose instincts and ball skills at safety fit perfectly in this secondary. Baltimore also strengthened its pass rush, using a second-round pick on Mike Green after the top-20 talent fell due to multiple sexual assault allegations. We’re also excited to see how secondary coach Chuck Pagano can help Starks and Nate Wiggins improve. The lone question mark on this unit is the No. 2 corner spot, with Marlon Humphrey at nickel, but there’s at least a chance either Chidobe Awuzie or T.J. Tampa can do better than Brandon Stephens did.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had minimal capital to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why they splurged on free agency. Believe it or not, a defensive line that finished fourth in pass-rush win rate (46%) and run-stop win rate (33%) could be even better this fall thanks to the additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. It’s also worth keeping in mind how much better this defense is with Ivan Pace Jr – 11 games played in 2024 – healthy. Our lone question mark is with the secondary, as Isaiah Rodgers steps into a full-time role and Minnesota looks to fill the void left by Camryn Bynum’s departure. With that said, Brian Flores will still orchestrate one of the best NFL defenses this season.

6. Detroit Lions

Losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is an undeniable blow for the Detroit Lions defense, but this group can still exceed its effectiveness from last season. A top-five run defense in 2024 – 98.4 rush ypg and 4.5 yards per carry allowed – landed defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in Round 1. The 327-pound interior tackle is going to clog up running lanes and add to an already strong front against the run. More importantly, Detroit is getting back Amik Robertson, Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeil and Derrick Barnes for the 2025 campaign. While a new defensive coordinator comes with an adjustment period and some growing pains for a first-time play-caller, a defense that ranked second in EPA per Play (-0.117) before Week 11 can return to form.

7. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks made re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones a priority this offseason and for good reason. After acquiring Jones, the Seahawks defense ranked fifth in EPA per Play (-0.064) and held opponents to 205 passing yards per game with an 84.8 QB rating and 5.3 ay/a. Seattle did spend the majority of its draft capital on the offense, but Mike Macdonald landed a new defensive toy in athletic marvel Nick Emmanwori. The Kyle Hamilton comparison is outlandish, but Macdonald will know how to utilize Emmanwori’s speed and length. The Seahawks also added DeMarcus Lawrence to solidify their defensive line and we’re expecting a second-year leap from Byron Murphy. Plus, the second year of Macdonald’s defensive scheme is historically when things click for the players.

8. Green Bay Packers

There’s a substantial drop in our NFL defense rankings after the top seven teams. The Green Packers’ placement among the best NFL defenses is also contingent on what happens with Jaire Alexander. We do recognize the Packers defense played well without him from Weeks 12-18 – -0.125 EPA per Play (2nd) and 39.3% third-down conversion rate allowed – but Green Bay is alarmingly thin at corner without him. This unit is also relying heavily on Lukas Van Ness to finally break out or Rashan Gary to return to pre-injury form. Even if all that doesn’t go Green Bay’s way, defensive play-caller Jeff Hafley proved himself in 2024 and he has a pair of blue-chip talents in Evan Williams and Edgerrin Cooper.

9. Dallas Cowboys

With a healthy DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys defense ranked 13th in EPA per Play and averaged 4 sacks per game. While this unit won’t have DeMarvion Overshown for a majority of the 2025 campaign, it is getting Trevon Diggs back. Dallas also added quality role players in free agency – edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and linebacker Jack Sanborn – along with defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and corner Shavon Revel Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft. We like the Cowboys’ defensive line a lot more than we did in 2024 and the cornerbacks can be better if healthy. Don’t be surprised if Dallas is fielding a top-10 defense this fall.

10. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ defense is decimated by injuries every year, but Sean McDermott keeps finding ways to make this unit at least play at an above-average level. With money to spend this offseason, Buffalo added depth with edge rusher Joey Bosa, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The Bills also loaded up on defense in the draft, with the secondary – cornerback Maxwell Hairston (30th overall) – and the defensive line – tackle T.J. Sanders (31st overall), edge Landon Jackson (72nd overall) and tackle Deone Walker (109th overall) – providing McDermottt with more options than ever before. Buffalo could be even better if it had a high-end No. 2 edge rusher, which Bosa is not, but this defensive line has improved this offseason.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach prioritized the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially early. Needing help on the defensive interior, second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott provides Steve Spagnuolo with a rotational interior rusher. Third-round edge Ashton Gillotte provides excellent depth behind Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis, while fourth-round corner Nohl Williams adds a press-man boundary corner, which allows Trent McDuffie to stick inside. We do have some concerns regarding the run defense – 123 rush ypg and 4.6 ypa average in the final 8 weeks – but Kansas City did an excellent job adding depth to support McDuffie and Chris Jones.

12. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns convinced perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett to stay, and they supplied him with more help defensively. First-round pick Mason Graham drew a lot of NFL comparisons to Christian Wilkins and his ability to get upfield and disrupt the pocket is unique for a defensive tackle. Graham and Garrett are going to make each other more effective, which is great news for a defensive line that still finished top-five in pass-rush win rate and run-stop win rate last year. Cleveland also prepared itself for a world where linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) can’t return, using a second-round pick on Carson Schwesinger. The additions of Jerome Baker and Maliek Collins should give Cleveland an outstanding pass rush in 2025 and this can be a top-10 defense if the corners stay healthy.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did wonders with this roster last season, far exceeding expectations. A second year in his system will surely help, especially for youngsters like Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Junior Colson. However, this unit suffered some offseason losses, with Joey Bosa and Poona Ford departing. Looking at the Chargers’ defense, we have concerns at cornerback with Donte Jackson and some of the options behind him. Los Angeles is also banking a little too heavily on 34-year-old Khalil Mack, especially with no dependable complementary talent opposite him. Minter is great at maximizing what he has, though, which still gives us some confidence.

14. New York Giants

The New York Giants are getting back a healthy Dexter Lawrence in 2025. In addition to adding an All-Pro defensive tackle back on the interior, New York also added an elite pass-rushing talent in Abdul Carter. New York will have to get creative with Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux but this defensive front is going to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage. There’s a real path to New York finishing top-10 in pressure rate and pass-rush win rate in 2025. New York also solved its primary corner problem with Paulso Adebo, while adding safety Jevon Holland as a playmaker who can make Tyler Nubin’s life easier. We’re all in on the Giants’ defense.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis squeezed all they could out of a weaker defensive roster last season. In the offseason, Arizona provided them with a quality edge rusher (Josh Sweat), then added Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Walter Nolen to bolster the pass rush. We’re very confident it will transform a defensive front that finished 28th in pass-rush win rate (33%) and 27th in pressure rate (19.2%) last season. With a more consistent pass rush, the outstanding talents of Budda Baker and corner Garrett Williams can turn this into a top-15 defense this fall.

16. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line is phenomenal and it could improve even more this coming season. Recognizing that one more piece was missing from this front, Les Snead stole Poona Ford from the Chargers. If Braden Fiske and Jared Verse make second-year leaps, we’re looking at one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. There’s also reason to be excited about the safety play of Kamren Kinchens and Kamren Curl, especially after what Kinchens showed down the stretch as a rookie. What’s holding this unit back, barring a Jalen Ramsey trade, is the lack of faith we have in the Rams’ corners. If they get Ramsey, this is a top-10 defense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

We had concerns with this Pittsburgh Steelers defense entering the offseason. From Weeks 13-18, opponents averaged a 103.2 QB rating with a 72.5% completion rate and 252 pass ypg. In that stretch, Pittsburgh ranked 24th in EPA per Play (0.079). Then, Pittsburgh added run-stuffing linebacker Malik Harrison. The team also added the best interior pass rusher (Derrick Harmon) in the NFL Draft, which should further strengthen this unit’s effectiveness at getting after the quarterback. We do question if a 34-year-old Darius Slay will still be good enough to be an effective No. 2 corner and the run defense also isn’t completely fixed, but this unit should be better than that late-season stretch.

18. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts finally invested money in their secondary this offseason. We loved the addition of Charvarius Ward, who played at an All-Pro level from 2022-’23 with the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis also added playmaking safety Camryn Bynum, adding the experience and ball skills this young secondary lacked. It’s the improvements on the backend that leave us with confidence that last season’s 37 percent pass-rush win rate (21st in NFL) and 6.2% sack rate (24th) improve. We are, however, highly suspect of the play at off-ball linebacker as missed tackles (157, most in the NFL) were an alarming issue last season. At the very least, though, general manager Chris Ballard gave new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo some talent to work with.

19. Chicago Bears

A majority of the Chicago Bears offseason moves, rightfully, focused on strengthening the supporting cast around Caleb Williams. Chicago did add to its defensive line with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, risky signings given Jarrett’s age and Odeyingbo’s history as a backup. There’s optimism for safety Jaquan Briser’s return, who missed the rest of the season after a Week 5 concussion. We do like the Bears’ secondary and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was an outstanding hire. For now, given this unit’s inconsistency last season, we’ll take a wait-and-see approach but there is upside here.

20. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are banking a lot on the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He is brilliant as a defensive mind and knows how to maximize talent, but he won’t have nearly as much as he used to in his last stint here. Nick Bosa is still an All-Pro talent, but San Francisco got significantly weaker at off-ball linebacker and in the secondary this offseason. The additions of rookies Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins will improve the 49ers’ run defense 134.6 rush ypg, 4.4 ypc and 24 touchdowns allowed in 2024 – but we suspect an inconsistent pass rush and some questions in the secondary make this a favorable opponent for quarterbacks.

21. Miami Dolphins

If All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey remained on the Miami Dolphins roster in 2025, this unit would crack the top 10 in our NFL defense rankings. In the first year under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver Jr., Miami allowed the 10th-lowest yards per play average (5.3), the 10th-lowest QB rating (88.7) and the seventh-fewest yards per drive (29.4). It did all of that with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb missing a majority of the season. Chubb is back for the 2025 campaign, Chop Robinson is entering year two and Miami added the big-bodied disruptor that is Kenneth Grant in Round 1. As much as we like this healthier and deeper defensive front, Miami’s cornerback options behind Ramsey – Kader Kohou, Storm Duck and Sam Smtih – are alarming.

22. New York Jets

The bright side for the New York Jets defense is that Aaron Glenn is a great coach and there’s still some exciting talent on this side of the ball with Sauce Gardner, Jamien Sherwood and Quinnen Williams. However, New York took a massive hit at CB2 with eh move from DJ Reed Jr to Brandon Stephens. We are holding out hope that the Jets’ coaching staff can get safety Andre Cisco back to form, but there’s a real downside if his 2024 issues carry over into this season. We don’t expect New York to be as bad defensively as it was in 2024, but it’s hard to see a top-14 defense returning either.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From Weeks 5-18 last season, opponents averaged a 100.0 QB rating with a 66.7% completion rate and 2 passing touchdowns per game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. A void at edge rusher played a key part in that and there’s optimism that a motivated Haason Reddick will help turn things around. Tampa Bay did address its need at corner early in the NFL Draft with Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, but rookies are volatile and Morrison has durability concerns. Realistically, this spot should be the floor for Tampa Bay in our NFL defense rankings this season but we’ll need to see the pass defense improve early on.

24. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders defense greatly exceeded our expectations last season and that’s a credit to Dan Quinn. While we don’t expect this to be one of the worst NFL defenses in 2025, we’re skeptical of it recapturing its success from last season. The Commanders grossly overpaid for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in free agency and we’re suspect of a 35-year-old Bobby Wagner maintaining his level fo play. Throw in a below-average pass rush with question marks at cornerback – Jonathan Jones and Marshon Lattimore – you can find reasons to be concerned. With that said, Quinn already proved us wrong once and he could certainly maximize this roster for a top-20 defense this fall.

25. New England Patriots

Bringing in Mike Vrabel as head coach will certainly help the New England Patriots defense. Just as critical is a healthy Christian Barmore paired with free-agent signings Milton Williams and Carlton Davis III. New England upgraded at every level defensively this offseason, adding quality starters and depth behind them. However, the absence of a No. 1 edge rusher looms large and durability is a question mark for the likes of Davis, Barmore and Christian Gonzalez. At the very least, this defense will be better than it was last season.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t seem intent on using Travis Hunter a lot at cornerback this season. That’s a shame because he would’ve been the missing piece for this unit. Jacksonville also didn’t adequately address defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency. As for the secondary, a lot is riding on second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones moving to the boundary, along with Tyson Campbell having a rebound year. The best-case scenario is a top-15 defense, but the likelihood of reaching that is low.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Our concern with the Las Vegas Raiders defense centers on the secondary. Eric Stokes, a former first-round pick, has allowed a 100-plus QB rating when targeted over the last three seasons, and fellow corners Jakorian Bennett and Darnay Holmes aren’t that much better. Las Vegas also lost Robert Spillane, who at the very least provided stable play at linebacker. We do like a Raiders defensive front with Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and a healthy Malcolm Joonce, but there’s not a starter in the secondary who we trust for Las Vegas.

28. Atlanta Falcons

We’re going to need to see it first with the Atlanta Falcons defense. Adding Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker will help improve a front that finished 27th in pass-rush win rate and 31st in sack rate last year. However, Pearce Jr. is a one-trick pony and a 33-year-old Floyd is more of a No. 3 pass rusher at this point in his career. If Atlanta’s pass rush can even be average, it will make coverage a lot easier for an underrated secondary. With all that said, we’re very confident Atlanta will have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.

29. Cincinnati Bengals

If Trey Hendrickson is on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals this year, not holding out over his contract, this unit shouldn’t be awful. Cincinnati brought in a new defensive coordinator and the franchise is hopeful that a healthy Dax Hill and DJ Turner II will make a real difference for this pass defense. We’re a bit more skeptical, in large part because this is still a one-man pass rush. Maybe first-round pick Shemarr Stewart develops quicker than expected, but Cincinnati’s recent history of developing defensive linemen suggests otherwise.

30. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers tried to spend even more on this defense in free agency, but Milton Williams turned them down. At the very least, adding playmaking safety Tre’von Moehrig behind standout corner Jaycee Horn provides some optimism with this pass defense. Plus, Carolina is getting back standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The Panthers’ run defense is going to be awful again and they won’t fare that much better against the pass, but at least this unit won’t reach the abysmal lows we saw in 2024.

31. New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen’s defensive mind is gone and the New Orleans Saints defense is aging fast. Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis are both entering their age-36 seasons, meaning Father Time will start showing up even more. On top of that, New Orleans is taking some chances with its young corner tandem of Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor, who will be exposed even more bu a bottom-10 pass rush. The Saints focused their top picks on offense, so this defense is likely taking another step back this season.

32. Tennessee Titans

As much as we like Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, he simply doesn’t have much to work with in 2025. Tennessee is trotting out a bottom-five secondary while relying on defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons to generate all the pressure. This is just a poorly constructed roster and it’s going to result in the worst defense in the NFL this year.

