What is the best team in the NFL? The 2025 NFL Draft represents the final marquee stage of the offseason, with all 32 teams strengthening their rosters and filling needs. While there will be more trades in the months to come, our NFL power rankings are evaluating where teams stand right now.

With NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, let’s dive into our NFL power rankings heading into the summer.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL right now. We also saw the latest example in the 2025 NFL Draft of the rich getting richer. With linebacker Nakobe Dean (torn patellar tendon) in jeopardy of missing most of next season, Philadelphia replaced him with a Zack Baun clone in Jihaad Campbell. While the Eagles lost Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers and Milton Williams this offseason, there are also reasons to believe youngsters Nolan Smith, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell progress even more in 2025. Plus, Philadelphia also added depth – Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche and Adoree Jackson – defensively. While there’s a slight risk of offensive regression with Kellen Moore gone, there are reasons to believe in new Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo maintaining this unit’s success.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The core of the Baltimore Ravens roster remains in place, with the re-signing of Ronnie Stanley standing out as one of the best moves in the offseason. We already know the Ravens’ offense can play at an elite level – first in EPA per Play (0.199) last season – and its defense performed at a top-five level after Marcus Williams was benched. In Round 1, Baltimore found its Williams replacement with Malaki Starks, whose instincts and range complement the secondary perfectly. We still have major concerns about Baltimore in the playoffs, but our NFL power rankings evaluate teams as of now and this looks like the second-best team in football.

3. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills‘ offseason moves were low-risk with a moderate reward. Larry Ogunjobi and Joey Bosa add depth to the Bills’ defensive line, but there’s a reason just beyond money that they were released by their former teams. Buffalo also didn’t adequately address its receiving corps, with this unit still lacking a true No. 1 receiving option. With that said, Josh Allen has already proven he can carry the Bills roster even when the defense is decimated by injuries. Buffalo’s defense is healthier and deeper right now, which makes this one of the three best NFL teams in 2025.

4. Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We love the Detroit Lions roster in 2025, especially with the additions of defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. There’s also reason for excitement about guard Christian Mahogany in his first year as a starter, with even more buzz surrounding this defense and what it could look like with good health. However, there is one major concern here. Losing both defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson brings uncertainty on both sides of the ball. Between the new adjustment period and the chances of regression, it does cost Detroit two spots in our NFL power rankings right now.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams were the closest team to beating the Eagles in last season’s NFL playoffs and they upgraded at wide receiver with the move from Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams. We’re also excited about this Rams defense, which could see second-year growth from Braden Fiske, Jared Verse and Kamren Kinchens. On top of all that, Los Angeles should have much better health on the offensive line than it did in 2024. While trading out of Round 1 for a 2026 first-round pick does suggest the Rams are attempting to plan for the future while also competing for the present, this roster and coaching staff are capable of pulling that off.

Related: Los Angeles Rams Draft Grades

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs did little to improve their short-term outlook this offseason. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney is gone, leaving weakness at left guard and right tackle, all the while, left tackle Jaylon Moore is a total unknown. Travis Kelce has lost the battle to Father Time and the Chiefs lost depth on defense along with veteran safety Justin Reid. We know Patrick Mahomes is capable of putting this team on his back, but too much weight is being put on his shoulders right now. Realistically, this could be the year the team’s stretch of historic AFC Championship Game appearances comes to an end. However, we are more optimistic about post-2025.

7. Denver Broncos

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re all-in on the Denver Broncos for 2025. It all starts with the best defense in football, which just added a Brian Branch-like defensive back in Jahdae Barron to round out the best secondary in the NFL. Denver also provided defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with a standout off-ball linebacker in Dre Greenlaw. Paired with the No. 1 defense, Sean Payton will give more responsibilities to second-year quarterback Bo Nix in an offense that now has more weapons and a better feel for Peyton’s system. In a best-case scenario, the Broncos could reach the AFC Championship Game this coming season.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

It all comes down to quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the Minnesota Vikings. The organization surrounded him with the best possible supporting cast a young quarterback could ask for. It starts up front with a much-improved offensive line that welcomes Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the interior along with a healthy Christian Daririsaw. Minnesota even has more depth at the skill positions now with Rondale Moore and Jordan Mason. It’s the same story defensively, with Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave and Isaiah Rodgers added to the Vikings defense. A great quarterback can make Minnesota a Super Bowl champion, but this team’s ceiling hinges on McCarthy’s performance.

Related: Love Minnesota Sports? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

9. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have most of the necessary pieces to be a Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, they are missing a few critical elements that put them a distinct tier below the best NFL teams in 2025. First, Green Bay doesn’t have a No. 1 edge rusher and with Jaire Alexander seemingly on the move, the Packers’ defense also won’t have a No. 1 cornerback. You can’t have holes at both of those spots, especially if you’re going to receive inconsistent play at quarterback. Maybe Jordan Love goes on a heater again, but his penchant for playing a little too much like Brett Favre reduces this team’s margin for error.

10. Washington Commanders

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels were an incredible story last season. However, recent history suggests regression should be expected from sudden breakout teams year-to-year and the 2023-’24 Houston Texans are an example. Even with the additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, the Commanders’ offense might not be as efficient as it was last season and very little was done this offseason to improve Washington’s defense. Washington can still be a playoff contender, but a step back is expected.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have demonstrated they can overcome the loss of an offensive coordinator without skipping a beat offensively. We’ll also highlight the fact that new play-caller Josh Grizzard was directly responsible for the best third-down offense (50.9 percent) in the NFL last year. Tampa Bay is also getting back Chris Godwin (ankle) and it added another potential No. 2 receiver in Emeka Egbuka to pair with Mike Evans. Defensively, Tampa Bay even strengthened its pass rush with the Haason Reddick signing. We’ve seen enough in the last two seasons to believe the Buccaneers will remain a very good team.

Related: Biggest losers from Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Putting the Cincinnati Bengals in this spot of our NFL power rankings says everything about both their offense and defense. It’s exciting to have Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins together for the next three-plus years and that trio is capable of beating anyone in a shootout. The problem, of course, is that the Bengals’ defense practically requires every win to come in a high-scoring affair. All of this, mind you, is even with the idea of Trey Hendrickson playing every game and he’s already threatening to sit out over his contract.

13. Chicago Bears

This certainly might be buying too much stock in the hype surrounding the Chicago Bears. What we see is an organization that finally put the most critical elements – great coaching and a quality offensive line – around a quarterback with the physical tools to be outstanding. The Bears also brought in an excellent defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen, who will allow Ben Johnson to focus entirely on the offense. Chicago can have a top-10 offense in 2025 and if the defense is just above-average, we’re looking at a potential top-six NFC team.

14. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offseason remains bizarre, as it feels like little was truly done to improve the offensive line. That once again puts all of the weight on the shoulders of C.J. Stroud and a top-three defense to carry this team to games. Houston is helped out by the AFC South being one of the weakest divisions in football and there’s reason to think the Texans’ receiving corps will be healthier than it was last season. However, the failure to build a better offensive line around Stroud is wasting a valuable season of his rookie-scale contract.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers moves this offseason don’t move the needle significantly. Adding Meki Becton and Omarion Hampton will help generate a better run game, but the absence of perimeter playmakers and field stretchers was this unit’s issue last season. On top of that, Los Angeles doesn’t have a reliable No. 2 edge rusher and we’re suspect of their options at cornerback after Tarheen Still and Cam Hart. Fortunately, great quarterback play and excellent coaching are difference-makers in matchups and should be enough for Los Angeles to earn a wild card spot this coming season.

Related: Los Angeles Chargers Draft Grades 2025

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have positioned themselves nicely to take another step forward in 2025. Marvin Harrison Jr. will be better, with his improvements really rounding out this group of skill players around Kyler Murray. Just as crucial, Arizona provided Jonathan Ganoon with some pass-rushing he;p on the defensive line with the additions of Josh Sweat and Walter Nolen. Winning the NFC West is unlikely, but Arizona could compete with the likes of Washington and Chicago for a playoff spot.

17. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys seem a bit underrated coming out of the offseason. They improved the offensive line for Dak Prescott, which should make this a more efficient and explosive passing game in 2025 with a healthy Jake Ferguson and Dak Prescott. As important, the Cowboys’ defense could have Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa all back on the field together full time. Expectations still need to be kept in reason, but the NFC is fairly wide open after the top nine teams and Dallas could surprise some people this fall.

18. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers roster was weakened this offseason because of the looming Brock Purdy contract extension. As a result, even with a relatively impressive 2025 NFL Draft class, there are major holes in the trenches on both sides of the ball. To make matters worse, the 49ers’ offense is banking on a healthy Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk returning to form from an ACL tear, all the while needing Robert Saleh to make the most out of a defensive depth chart that is much worse than his last stint here. We’re not optimistic the 49ers are a legitimate playoff contender this fall.

19. Atlanta Falcons

The Kirk Cousins contract prevented the Atlanta Falcons from making the moves necessary to improve the defense and receiving corps this offseason. Because of it, Atlanta overpaid for its glaring lack of a pass rush by overpaying in the trade for James Peare Jr. The Falcons’ playoff odds are higher than a few teams above them in our NFL power rankings, but that’s because the NFC South isn’t a strong division. Right now, though, we don’t trust Michael Penix Jr. or the Falcons defense enough to believe they’ll advance past Week 18.

20. Seattle Seahawks

We thought the Seattle Seahawks would go into the offseason looking to make improvements that would position this club for a leap forward in 2025. Instead, the receiving corps was overhauled and the team downgraded at quarterback with the move from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. Seattle is also banking on rookies to prevent Darnold from being exposed against pressure, which is an incredibly risky gamble. This just feels like a transition year for the team, including a one-year stop for Darnold, before much bigger moves in 2026.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

So much for the Pittsburgh Steelers is riding on the shoulder of Aaron Rodgers’ decision, whenever that comes. Even i the 41-year-old quarterback commits to playing, he’s clearly losing the battle to Father Time and is more of a league-average quarterback at this stage of his career. It’s also worth highlighting that the Steelers’ defense allowed a 103.2 QB rating and 72.5 completion rate to opponents during their 2-4 collapse after November. Pittsburgh is just betting a lot on aging players and we’re skeptical it works out.

22. Miami Dolphins

The Jalen Ramsey situation raises concerns about the Miami Dolphins’ defense in 2025. There’s also uncertainty on the offensive line, with Patrick Paul poised to take over at left tackle for Terron Armstead. Even putting all that aside, we’ve seen this Dolphins team freeze up in December and struggle against top competition. Plus, given the reports about the loose culture under Mike McDaniel, it already seems like excuses are being made if there’s another down season.

23. New York Giants

Did the New York Giants do enough to save the jobs of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen? Probably not. However, this team does seem to be headed in a positive direction. Russell Wilson at least delivers stability under center and he’ll elevate Malik Nabers heading into his rookie season. We’re even more excited about this Giants defense, which could be turning back into a top unit by midseason. At the very least, New York will be watchable in 2025.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

We feel a lot better about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ future than we did before. Liam Coen is the right coach to get more out of Trevor Lawrence and a receiver tandem of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter should be outstanding. The Jaguars roster is still below-average compared to the rest of the NFL, but the offensive line and defense should improve in 2025. A few things must go right, but winning the AFC South is at least possible this fall.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will certainly be fun to watch this fall. Geno Smith is an above-average starter who could be even better playing behind a better offensive line than he had in Seattle. We’re also excited to see Ashton Jeanty as the focal point of Chip Kelly’s offense, which should make things a little easier for pass-catchers Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. However, the Raiders’ defense still looks awful on paper and it will probably be the unit that prevents Las Vegas from competing for a wild card spot.

26. Indianapolis Colts

The quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones this summer will have a winner, but it won’t be the Indianapolis Colts. Both quarterbacks were awful as starters last year and will now step into a situation where the Colts now have two new starters on the interior offensive line. Even with the offseason additions made to the defense, the Colts’ starting quarterback will be the anchor that pulls this team down and gets both Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard fired in January.

27. New England Patriots

The important thing to recognize is that this is going to be a multi-year process for the New England Patriots. Drake Maye got some nice help in the 2025 NFL Draft – TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle Williams and Kyle Williams – building blocks that can help him have more consistent flashes of brilliance in 2025. We’re also expecting a higher ‘floor’ overall from this team thanks to the signings of Stefon Diggs, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis III. This is a culture-building year for New England and we’re confident Mike Vrabel is pushing things in the right direction.

28. Carolina Panthers

It wasn’t a home-run offseason for the Carolina Panthers, but much of that was out of their control. Milton Williams spurned them at the last minute and there wasn’t a No. 1 wide receiver available in free agency. So, Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan to give Bryce Young a go-to weapon and they invested a lot of money and draft capital to overhaul the worst NFL defense in 2024. Still, we’re looking at a seven-win team in the best-case scenario for next season.

29. New York Jets

After two disastrous seasons, the New York Jets rightfully hit the reset button this offseason. Aaron Glenn is exactly the kind of culture-builder this franchise needed and we like the coaching staff he put together. New York is going to keep plenty of games close this season with a nasty defense and a run-first offense that emphasizes controlling the clock. It won’t be flashy, but it will help set the tone for the future while still allowing this club to be bad enough to compete for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. We see the vision, even if it’s going to take three years to pay off.

30. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are finally doing it the right way. Ironically, the steps they are taking are everything Myles Garrett seemed to take issue with before landing his contract extension. Stockpiling draft picks for the future is excellent, especially since this Browns defense is already well-built. It’s obviously going to take the full 2026 NFL offseason before the pieces are in place to even field a quality offense, but at least the Browns are now focused on the future and just a year away from moving off the Deshaun Watson contract.

31. Tennessee Titans

All that matters for the Tennessee Titans in 2025 is Cam Ward’s development and whether or not Bill Callahan is the right head coach for this franchise. Fortunately, Tennessee has put together a solid offensive line to protect the face of the franchise and Ward has the physical talent to make the pass-catchers around him better. While we do fully expect Tennessee to be one of the worst NFL teams in 2025, Ward has star potential and either Callahan or the next head coach will greatly benefit from having him in the years to come.

32. New Orleans Saints

With Derek Carr putting season-ending shoulder surgery on the table, there’s a looming quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. Even with Kellen Moore calling plays, this is a bad situation for a young quarterback to be thrust into. Making it even worse, an aging Saints’ defense has really started to take multiple steps backward in recent years. We do expect the Saints to be the worst team next season, with a young quarterback taking the body blows while this young offensive line develops. It could work out long-term, but the on-field product will not be pretty.

NFL power rankings FAQs

Who is the best NFL team in NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL right now, sitting at No. 1 in the NFL power rankings.

Who is the worst team in the NFL?

The New Orleans Saints are the worst team in the NFL, coming in last in our 2025 NFL power rankings.

What are the top 3 worst NFL teams?

The three worst NFL teams in 2025 are the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.