NASCAR standings: Cup Series points leaders 2025, Truck and Xfinity Series standings right now

Before checking out the NASCAR schedule for the 2024 season, here are the 2024 NASCAR standings. Sportsnaut’s NASCAR rankings will also provide additional perspective on where eligible drivers stand over the association’s 36-race schedule.

Check out the NASCAR standings below! The leaderboard is updated every Monday. Here are the latest NASCAR standings in 2024 after the Pennzoil 400. You can find the NASCAR standings for the Xfinity Series. This year, we’ll also include the NASCAR Truck Series standings.

NASCAR standings 2025

NASCAR Cup Series standings

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* (P) 547 — 2 Kyle Larson* (P) 499 -48 3 Christopher Bell* (P) 459 -88 4 Denny Hamlin* (P) 443 -104 5 Chase Elliott (P) 442 -105 6 Tyler Reddick (P) 429 -118 7 Ryan Blaney* (P) 417 -130 8 Joey Logano* (P) 380 -167 9 Ross Chastain* (P) 377 -170 10 Bubba Wallace (P) 343 -204 11 Chase Briscoe (P) 342 -205 12 Alex Bowman (P) 334 -213 13 Austin Cindric* (P) 303 -244 14 Chris Buescher (P) 297 -250 15 Kyle Busch (P) 291 -256 16 Ryan Preece 289 -258 17 Carson Hocevar 287 -260 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 285 -262 19 AJ Allmendinger 284 -263 20 Josh Berry* (P) 278 -269 21 Michael McDowell 278 -269 22 John H. Nemechek 267 -280 23 Todd Gilliland 261 -286 24 Erik Jones 259 -288 25 Zane Smith 255 -292 26 Austin Dillon 252 -295 27 Ty Gibbs 236 -311 28 Daniel Suárez 231 -316 29 Justin Haley 218 -329 30 Ty Dillon 217 -330 31 Noah Gragson 214 -333 32 Brad Keselowski 194 -353 33 Shane Van Gisbergen 173 -374 34 Cole Custer 173 -374 35 Riley Herbst 173 -374 36 Cody Ware 84 -463

NASCAR playoff points standings 2025

Kyle Larson – 23 playoff points Christopher Bell – 16 playoff points Denny Hamlion – 13 playoff points William Byron – 11 playoff points Ryan Blaney – 8 playoff points Joey Logano – 7 playoff points Austin Cindric – 7 playoff points Josh Berry – 6 playoff points Ross Chastain – 5 playoff points Bubba Wallace – 2 playoff points Ryan Preece – 1 playoff point

NASCAR playoff standings right now

Here are the NASCAR playoff standings for the Cup Series today.

Christopher Bell – 3 wins Kyle Larson – 3 wins Denny Hamlin – 2 wins William Byron – 1 win Ryan Blaney – 1 win Joey Logano – 1 win Ross Chastain – 1 win Austin Cindric – 1 win Josh Berry – 1 win Chase Elliott – +153 points above cutline Tyler Reddick – +140 points above cutline Bubba Wallace – +54 points above cutline Chase Briscoe – +53 points above cutline Alex Bowman – +45 points above cutline Chris Buescher – +8 points above cutline Kyle Busch – +1 point above cutline

BUBBLE: Ryan Preece – 2 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – Carson Hocevar – 4 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 6 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – AJ Allmendinger – 7 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – Michael McDowell – 13 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – John H. Nemechek – 24 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – Todd Gilliland – 30 points behind Kyle Busch BUBBLE – Erik Jones – 32 points behind Kyle Busch

NASCAR standings FAQ

Who has the most NASCAR wins this year?

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson lead NASCAR with three wins through 12 races this season.

What are the NASCAR point standings right now?

The NASCAR standings for the Cup Series right now are William Byron (547 points, 1 win), Kyle Larson (499 points, 3 wins), Christopher Bell (459 points, 3 wins), Denny Hamlin (443 points, 2 wins), Chase Elliott (442 points), Tyler Reddick (429 points), Ryan Blaney (417 points, 1 win), Joey Logano (380 points, 1 win), Ross Chastain (377 points, 1 win) and Bubba Wallace (343 points) in the top 10.

Where is Bubba Wallace in the points?

Bubba Wallace is currently 10th in the NASCAR standings with 343 points.

Where is Kyle Larson in the points?

Kyle Larson is second in the NASCAR standings right now.

Where is Chase Elliott in the points?

Chase Elliott is fifth in the NASCAR standings right now.

What drivers made the NASCAR playoffs?

Christopher Bell (3 wins), Kyle Larson (3 wins), Denny Hamlin (2 wins), Joey Logano (1 win), Josh Berry (1 win), Austin Cindric (1 win), Ross Chastain (1 win), Ryan Blaney (1 win) and William Byron have clinched the first nine spots in the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR stats 2025: Cup Series statistics

We’ll be tracking NASCAR stats 2025 for the Cup Series, providing weekly updates on which drivers have the most wins, top 5 finishes, stage wins and fastest laps.

NASCAR wins leader 2025

Christopher Bell – 3 – Ambetter Health 400 & EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix & Shriners Children’s 500

Kyle Larson – 3 – Straight Talk Wireless 400 & Food City 500 & AdventHealth 400

Denny Hamlin – 2- Cook Out 400 & Goodyear 400

William Byron – 1 – Daytona 500

Josh Berry – 1 – Pennzoil 400

Joey Logano – Würth 400

Austin Cindric – Jack Link’s 500

Ross Chastain – Coca-Cola 600

Ryan Blaney – Cracker Barrel 400

Most top 5 finishes 2025

Kyle Larson – 8

William Byron – 7

Christopher Bell – 6

Denny Hamlin – 6

Chase Briscoe – 5

Ryan Blaney – 5

Tyler Reddick – 3

Ross Chastain – 3

Bubba Wallace – 2

Carson Hocevar – 2

Chase Elliott – 2

Alex Bowman – 2

Joey Logano – 2

Ryan Preece – 1

John Hunter Nemechek – 1

Jimmie Johnson – 1

John H. Nemechek – 1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1

Kyle Busch – 1

Erik Jones – 1

Josh Berry – 1

Chris Buescher – 1

Daniel Suarez – 1

Joe Gibbs – 1

Austin Cindric – 1

AJ Allmendinger – 1

Brad Keselowski – 1

NASCAR stage wins 2025

Kyle Larson – 8

William Byron – 5

Ryan Blaney – 3

Denny Hamlin – 3

Bubba Wallace – 2

Joey Logano – 2

Austin Cindric – 2

Josh Berry – 1

Ryan Preece – 1

Christopher Bell – 1

NASCAR fastest laps 2025

Michael McDowell – 3

Denny Hamlin – 2

AJ Allmendinger – 2

Tyler Reddick – 1

Bubba Wallace – 1

William Byron – 1

Carson Hocevar – 1

Kyle Larson – 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series standings

Here are the latest Xfinity Series standings today.

RANK DRIVER Points Behind 1 Justin Allgaier 583 — 2 Austin Hill 491 -92 3 Sam Mayer 473 -110 4 Jesse Love 432 -151 5 Connor Zilisch 395 -188 6 Sheldo Creed 381 -202 7 Carson Kvapil 380 -203 8 Brandon Jones 379 -204 9 Jeb Burton 365 -218 10 Ryan Sieg 365 -218 11 Harrison Burton 348 -235 12 Nicholas Sanchez 343 -240 13 Sammy Smith 340 -243 14 Taylor Gray 316 -267 15 Daniel Dye 300 -283 16 Dean Thompson 285 -298 17 Brennan Poole 274 -309 18 Christian Eckes 270 -313 19 Jeremy Clements 364 -319 20 Josh Williams 258 -325 21 Aric Almirola 238 -345 22 Anthony Alfredo 232 -351 23 Parker Retzlaff 211 -372 24 Matt DiBenedetto 195 -388 25 William Sawalich 195 -388

NASCAR Xfinity Series stage wins leaders 2025

Justin Allgaier – 6 stage wins

Austin Hill – 6 stage wins

Connor Zilisch – 2 stage wins

Harrison Burton – 2 stage wins

Aric Almirola – 1 stage win

Jesse Love – 1 stage win

Sammy Smith – 1 stage win

Sam Mayer – 1 stage win

Dean Thompson – 1 stage win

Nick Sanchez – 1 stage win

NASCAR Truck Series standings

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series standings right now

RANK DRIVER Points Behind 1 Corey Heim 566 — 2 Daniel Hemric 444 -122 3 Chandler Smith 441 -125 4 Tyler Ankrum 406 -160 5 Grant Enfinger 406 -160 6 Layne Riggs 395 -171 7 Kaden Honeycutt 378 -188 8 Jake Garcia 359 -207 9 Ty Majeski 356 -210 10 Rajah Caruth 330 -236 11 Giovanni Ruggiero 308 -258 12 Stewart Friesen 307 -259 13 Ben Rhodes 305 -261 14 Tanner Gray 274 -292 15 Matt Crafton 250 -316 16 Jack Wood 232 -334 17 Matt Mills 231 -335 18 Andres Perez De Lara 218 -348 19 Dawson Sutton 217 -349 20 Connor Mosack 215 -351 21 Bayley Currey 185 -381 22 Spencer Boyd 175 -391 23 Toni Breidinger 151 -415 24 Franke Muniz 132 -434 25 Luke Fenhaus 129 -437

NASCAR Truck Series stage wins leaders 2025

Corey Heim – 9

Layne Riggs – 3

Ben Rhodes – 1

Chandler Smith – 1

Matt Crafton – 1

Jack Wood – 1

Ty Majeski – 1

Tyler Ankrum – 1

Grant Enfinger – 1

NASCAR points system

Stage Points (1 & 2) 1st: 10 points

10 points 2nd: 9 points

9 points 3rd: 8 points

8 points 4th: 7 points

7 points 5th: 6 points

6 points 6th: 5 points

5 points 7th: 4 points

4 points 8th: 3 points

3 points 9th: 2 points

2 points 10th: 1 point Finish Points (3rd Stage) 1st: 40 points

40 points 2nd: 35 points

35 points 3rd: 34 points

34 points 4th: 33 points

33 points 5th: 32 points

32 points 6th: 31 points

31 points 7th: 30 points:

30 points: 8th: 29 points

29 points 9th: 28 points

28 points 10th: 27 points

27 points 11th: 26 points

26 points 12th: 25 points

25 points 13th: 24 points

24 points 14th: 23 points

23 points 15th: 22 points

22 points 16th: 21 points

21 points 17th: 20 points

20 points 18th: 19 points

19 points 19th: 18 points

18 points 20th: 17 points

17 points 21st: 16 points

16 points 22nd: 15 points

15 points 23rd: 14 points

14 points 24th: 13 points

13 points 25th: 12 points

12 points 26th: 11 points

11 points 27th: 10 points

10 points 28th: 9 points

9 points 29th: 8 points

8 points 27th: 7 points

7 points 31st: 6 points

6 points 32nd: 5 points

5 points 33rd: 4 points

4 points 34th: 3 points

3 points 35th: 2 points

2 points 36th: 1 point

1 point 37th: 1 point

1 point 38th: 1 point

1 point 39th: 1 point

1 point 40th: 1 point

Who has the most wins in NASCAR this year?

No drivers are credited with an official race win right now.

How many NASCAR drivers have won a race this year

No NASCAR drivers have won a points race this year. However, Chase Elliott won the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray with Bubba Wallace (Duel 1) and Austin Cindric (Duel 2) winning the Duel at Daytona.

Does NASCAR still give points for leading a lap?

NASCAR does not award points for leading a lap nor for leading the most laps. You have to be among the top-10 finishers in a stage to be awarded points in the NASCAR standings.

2024

NASCAR standings: NASCAR final playoff standings

Rank Driver 1 Joey Logano – WINNER 2 Ryan Blaney 3 William Byron 4 William Byron

Who won the NASCAR championship?

Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship, defeating Ryan Blaney at Phoenix. This is Logano’s third Cup Series championship.

NASCAR wins tracker 2024

Kyle Larson – 6 (Pennzoil 400 & AdVent Health 400 & Save Mart 350 & Brickyard 400, Bass Pro Shops Night Race & Bank of America ROVAL 400)

6 (Pennzoil 400 & AdVent Health 400 & Save Mart 350 & Brickyard 400, Bass Pro Shops Night Race & Bank of America ROVAL 400) Joey Logano – 4 (Ally 400 & Quaker State 400 & South Point 400 & NASCAR championship)

4 (Ally 400 & Quaker State 400 & South Point 400 & NASCAR championship) William Byron – 3 (Daytona 500 & Circuit of the Americas & Cook Out 400)

3 (Daytona 500 & Circuit of the Americas & Cook Out 400) Denny Hamlin – 3 (Food City 500 & Toyota Owners 400, Wurth 400)

3 (Food City 500 & Toyota Owners 400, Wurth 400) Christopher Bell – 3 (Shriners Children’s 500 & Coca-Cola 600 & USA Today 301)

3 (Shriners Children’s 500 & Coca-Cola 600 & USA Today 301) Ryan Blaney – 3 (Iowa Corn 250 & Great American Getaway 400 & Xfinity 500)

3 (Iowa Corn 250 & Great American Getaway 400 & Xfinity 500) Tyler Reddick – 3 (GEICO 500 & FireKeepers Casino 400 & Straight Talk Wireless 400)

3 (GEICO 500 & FireKeepers Casino 400 & Straight Talk Wireless 400) Daniel Suarez – 1 (Ambetter Health 400)

1 (Ambetter Health 400) Chase Elliott – 1 (EchoPark Automotive 400)

1 (EchoPark Automotive 400) Brad Keselowski – 1 (Darlington)

1 (Darlington) Austin Cindric – 1 (Enjoy Illinois 300)

1 (Enjoy Illinois 300) Alex Bowman – 1 (Chicago Street Race)

1 (Chicago Street Race) Austin Dillon – 1 (Cook Out 400)

1 (Cook Out 400) Chase Briscoe – 1 (Cook Out Southern 500)

1 (Cook Out Southern 500) Harrison Burton – 1 (Coke Zero Sugar 400)

1 (Coke Zero Sugar 400) Chris Buescher – 1 Go Bowling at The Glen

1 Go Bowling at The Glen Ross Chastain – 1 (Kansas Speedway)

1 (Kansas Speedway) Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 (YellaWood 500)

NASCAR standings 2024: Regular season

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 Kyle Larson 2040 0 2 Christopher Bell 2032 -8 3 Tyler Reddick 2028 -12 4 William Byron 2022 -18 5 Ryan Blaney 2018 -22 6 Denny Hamlin 2015 -25 7 Chase Elliott 2014 -26 8 Brad Keselowski 2008 -32 9 Joey Logano 2007 -33 10 Austin Cindric 2007 -33 11 Daniel Suárez 2006 -35 12 Alex Bowman 2005 -35 13 Chase Briscoe 2005 -35 14 Harrison Burton 2005 -35 15 Ty Gibbs 2004 -36 16 Martin Truex Jr 2004 -36 17 Chris Buescher 690 -1350 18 Bubba Wallace 669 -1371 19 Ross Chastain 663 -1377 20 Kyle Busch 587 =1453

NASCAR Standings – Manufacturer Standings

Chevrolet – 979 points – 11 wins Toyota – 962 points – 8 wins Ford – 948 points – 8 wins

Who is the points leader in NASCAR 2024?

Tyler Reddick finished as the regular season champion in the NASCAR points standings, just ahead of Kyle Larson. You can find the NASCAR playoff standings here.

Who leads NASCAR in playoff points?

Kyle Larson leads in the NASCAR playoff points standings with 28. Christopher Bell is second (25 playoff points), William Byron (16 points) is third, Tyler Reddick (13 points) is fourth and Ryan Blaney (13 points) is fifth.

Is Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR playoffs?

No, Bubba Wallace did not qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this year.

Is Martin Truex Jr out of the playoffs?

Yes, Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs in the Round of 16.

Is Brad Keselowski out of the playoffs?

Yes, Brad Keselowski was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs in the Round of 16.

How many go to NASCAR playoffs?

There will be 16 drivers in the NASCAR playoffs.

What drivers made the NASCAR playoffs?

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe are in the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR playoff picture 2024

Kyle Larson – 5 wins (automatically qualified) Denny Hamlin – 3 wins (automatically qualified) Christopher Bell – 3 wins (automatically qualified) William Byron – 3 wins (Automatically Qualified) Tyler Reddick – 2 wins (automatically qualified) Ryan Blaney – 2 wins (automatically qualified) Chase Elliott – 1 win (automatically qualified) Brad Keselowski – 1 win (automatically qualified) Alex Bowman – 1 win (automatically qualified) Joey Logano – 1 win (automatically qualified) Daniel Suarez – 1 win (automatically qualified) Austin Cindric – 1 win (automatically qualified) Chase Briscoe – 1 win (automatically qualified) Harrison Burton – 1 win (automatically qualified) Martin Truex Jr – Points Ty Gibbs – Points

NASCAR playoff standings 2024

NASCAR standings: Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity standings right now.

Rank Driver Points Wins 1 Cole Custer 768 1 2 Justin Allgaier 756 2 3 Austin Hill 698 2 4 Chandler Smith 684 2 5 AJ Allmendinger 646 0 6 Riley Herbst 623 1 7 Sheldon Creed 614 0 8 Jesse Love 604 1 9 Parker Kligerman 580 0 10 Sammy Smith 545 0 11 Ryan Sieg 544 0 12 Shane Van Gisbergen 520 3 13 Sam Mayer 503 2 14 Brandon Jones 451 0 15 Anthony Alfredo 430 0 16 Brennan Poole 357 0 17 Parker Retzlaff 334 0 18 Josh Williams 327 0 19 Jeb Burton 309 0 20 Leland Honeyman 302 0

Who is leading the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

Cole Custer leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 768 points, followed by Justin Allgaier (756 points), Austin Hill (698 points), Chandler Smith (694 points), and AJ Allmendinger (646 points).

NASCAR Xfinity wins leaderboard 2024

Shane van Gisbergen – 3

3 Justin Allgaier – 2

2 Chandler Smith – 2

2 Austin Hill – 2

2 Sam Mayer – 2

2 Aric Almirola – 1

1 Ryan Truex – 1

1 Jesse Love – 1

1 Christopher Bell – 1

1 John H. Nemechek – 1

1 Cole Custer – 1

1 Riley Herbst – 1

NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings

Justin Allgaier – 2 wins (AQ) Chandler Smith – 2 wins (AQ) Austin Hill – 2 wins (AQ) Shane van Gisbergen – 3 win (AQ) Cole Custer – 1 win (AQ) Sam Mayer – 2 wins (AQ) Riley Herbst – 1 win (AQ) Jesse Love – 1 win (AQ) AJ Allmendinger – +113 points Sheldon Creed – +93 points Ryan Sieg – +15 points Parker Kligerman – +44 points

What does NASCAR stand for?

NASCAR stands for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, which is best known for stock car racing in the United States of America. The sport was founded by Bill France Sr. in 1984 and his son, Jim France, has been the CEO since August 2018.

Bubba Wallace stats 2024

Bubba Wallace average finish: 13.269 (NASCAR.com)

13.269 (NASCAR.com) Bubba Wallace top 5 finishes: 5

5 Bubba Wallace Top 10 finishes: 10

10 Bubba Wallace points: 637

Has Bubba Wallace won a NASCAR race this year?

Bubba Wallace has not won any NASCAR races in 2024

Where is Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR standings?

Bubba Wallace finished 12th in the NASCAR points standings and 18th in the playoff standings, missing the 16-team playoffs.

Who had the most NASCAR wins in 2023?

William Byron – 5 wins

5 wins Martin Truex, Jr. – 3 wins

3 wins Chris Buescher – 3 wins

3 wins Kyle Busch – 3 wins

3 wins Denny Hamlin – 2 wins

2 wins Kyle Larson – 2 wins

2 wins Ryan Blaney – 1 win

1 win Christopher Bell – 1 win

1 win Joey Logano – 1 win

1 win Tyler Reddick – 1 win

1 win Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win

1 win Shane van Gisbergen – 1 win

1 win Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win

1 win Michael McDowell – 1 win

Who has the most wins in NASCAR history?

Richard Petty has the most wins in NASCAR history with 200. Petty won 119 races in the Strictly Stock era, 81 races in the Winston Cup Era (1971-2003) and 60 wins in the Modern Era. Petty and David Pearson are the only NASCAR drivers with 100-plus wins.

How many drivers make the NASCAR playoffs?

The NASCAR playoffs consist of 16 drivers that are locked in by wins or points if there are not enough winners. Four drivers are eliminated every three races until there are four left. The final four compete in the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. The rest of the NASCAR standings for playoff drivers are determined through total points.

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022?

Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway. Logano became the second active multi-time champion alongside Kyle Busch despite not having a strong year in the overall NASCAR standings.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series championship winners