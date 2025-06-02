NASCAR standings: Cup Series points leaders 2025, Truck and Xfinity Series standings right now

Before checking out the NASCAR schedule for the 2024 season, here are the 2024 NASCAR standings. Sportsnaut’s NASCAR rankings will also provide additional perspective on where eligible drivers stand over the association’s 36-race schedule.
Check out the NASCAR standings below! The leaderboard is updated every Monday. Here are the latest NASCAR standings in 2024 after the Pennzoil 400. You can find the NASCAR standings for the Xfinity Series. This year, we’ll also include the NASCAR Truck Series standings.
NASCAR standings 2025
NASCAR Cup Series standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron* (P)
|547
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson* (P)
|499
|-48
|3
|Christopher Bell* (P)
|459
|-88
|4
|Denny Hamlin* (P)
|443
|-104
|5
|Chase Elliott (P)
|442
|-105
|6
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|429
|-118
|7
|Ryan Blaney* (P)
|417
|-130
|8
|Joey Logano* (P)
|380
|-167
|9
|Ross Chastain* (P)
|377
|-170
|10
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|343
|-204
|11
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|342
|-205
|12
|Alex Bowman (P)
|334
|-213
|13
|Austin Cindric* (P)
|303
|-244
|14
|Chris Buescher (P)
|297
|-250
|15
|Kyle Busch (P)
|291
|-256
|16
|Ryan Preece
|289
|-258
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|287
|-260
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|285
|-262
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|284
|-263
|20
|Josh Berry* (P)
|278
|-269
|21
|Michael McDowell
|278
|-269
|22
|John H. Nemechek
|267
|-280
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|261
|-286
|24
|Erik Jones
|259
|-288
|25
|Zane Smith
|255
|-292
|26
|Austin Dillon
|252
|-295
|27
|Ty Gibbs
|236
|-311
|28
|Daniel Suárez
|231
|-316
|29
|Justin Haley
|218
|-329
|30
|Ty Dillon
|217
|-330
|31
|Noah Gragson
|214
|-333
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|194
|-353
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|173
|-374
|34
|Cole Custer
|173
|-374
|35
|Riley Herbst
|173
|-374
|36
|Cody Ware
|84
|-463
NASCAR playoff points standings 2025
- Kyle Larson – 23 playoff points
- Christopher Bell – 16 playoff points
- Denny Hamlion – 13 playoff points
- William Byron – 11 playoff points
- Ryan Blaney – 8 playoff points
- Joey Logano – 7 playoff points
- Austin Cindric – 7 playoff points
- Josh Berry – 6 playoff points
- Ross Chastain – 5 playoff points
- Bubba Wallace – 2 playoff points
- Ryan Preece – 1 playoff point
NASCAR playoff standings right now
Here are the NASCAR playoff standings for the Cup Series today.
- Christopher Bell – 3 wins
- Kyle Larson – 3 wins
- Denny Hamlin – 2 wins
- William Byron – 1 win
- Ryan Blaney – 1 win
- Joey Logano – 1 win
- Ross Chastain – 1 win
- Austin Cindric – 1 win
- Josh Berry – 1 win
- Chase Elliott – +153 points above cutline
- Tyler Reddick – +140 points above cutline
- Bubba Wallace – +54 points above cutline
- Chase Briscoe – +53 points above cutline
- Alex Bowman – +45 points above cutline
- Chris Buescher – +8 points above cutline
- Kyle Busch – +1 point above cutline
- BUBBLE: Ryan Preece – 2 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – Carson Hocevar – 4 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 6 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – AJ Allmendinger – 7 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – Michael McDowell – 13 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – John H. Nemechek – 24 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – Todd Gilliland – 30 points behind Kyle Busch
- BUBBLE – Erik Jones – 32 points behind Kyle Busch
NASCAR standings FAQ
Who has the most NASCAR wins this year?
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson lead NASCAR with three wins through 12 races this season.
What are the NASCAR point standings right now?
The NASCAR standings for the Cup Series right now are William Byron (547 points, 1 win), Kyle Larson (499 points, 3 wins), Christopher Bell (459 points, 3 wins), Denny Hamlin (443 points, 2 wins), Chase Elliott (442 points), Tyler Reddick (429 points), Ryan Blaney (417 points, 1 win), Joey Logano (380 points, 1 win), Ross Chastain (377 points, 1 win) and Bubba Wallace (343 points) in the top 10.
Where is Bubba Wallace in the points?
Bubba Wallace is currently 10th in the NASCAR standings with 343 points.
Where is Kyle Larson in the points?
Kyle Larson is second in the NASCAR standings right now.
Where is Chase Elliott in the points?
Chase Elliott is fifth in the NASCAR standings right now.
What drivers made the NASCAR playoffs?
Christopher Bell (3 wins), Kyle Larson (3 wins), Denny Hamlin (2 wins), Joey Logano (1 win), Josh Berry (1 win), Austin Cindric (1 win), Ross Chastain (1 win), Ryan Blaney (1 win) and William Byron have clinched the first nine spots in the NASCAR playoffs.
NASCAR stats 2025: Cup Series statistics
We’ll be tracking NASCAR stats 2025 for the Cup Series, providing weekly updates on which drivers have the most wins, top 5 finishes, stage wins and fastest laps.
NASCAR wins leader 2025
- Christopher Bell – 3 – Ambetter Health 400 & EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix & Shriners Children’s 500
- Kyle Larson – 3 – Straight Talk Wireless 400 & Food City 500 & AdventHealth 400
- Denny Hamlin – 2- Cook Out 400 & Goodyear 400
- William Byron – 1 – Daytona 500
- Josh Berry – 1 – Pennzoil 400
- Joey Logano – Würth 400
- Austin Cindric – Jack Link’s 500
- Ross Chastain – Coca-Cola 600
- Ryan Blaney – Cracker Barrel 400
Most top 5 finishes 2025
- Kyle Larson – 8
- William Byron – 7
- Christopher Bell – 6
- Denny Hamlin – 6
- Chase Briscoe – 5
- Ryan Blaney – 5
- Tyler Reddick – 3
- Ross Chastain – 3
- Bubba Wallace – 2
- Carson Hocevar – 2
- Chase Elliott – 2
- Alex Bowman – 2
- Joey Logano – 2
- Ryan Preece – 1
- John Hunter Nemechek – 1
- Jimmie Johnson – 1
- John H. Nemechek – 1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1
- Kyle Busch – 1
- Erik Jones – 1
- Josh Berry – 1
- Chris Buescher – 1
- Daniel Suarez – 1
- Joe Gibbs – 1
- Austin Cindric – 1
- AJ Allmendinger – 1
- Brad Keselowski – 1
NASCAR stage wins 2025
- Kyle Larson – 8
- William Byron – 5
- Ryan Blaney – 3
- Denny Hamlin – 3
- Bubba Wallace – 2
- Joey Logano – 2
- Austin Cindric – 2
- Josh Berry – 1
- Ryan Preece – 1
- Christopher Bell – 1
NASCAR fastest laps 2025
- Michael McDowell – 3
- Denny Hamlin – 2
- AJ Allmendinger – 2
- Tyler Reddick – 1
- Bubba Wallace – 1
- William Byron – 1
- Carson Hocevar – 1
- Kyle Larson – 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series standings
Here are the latest Xfinity Series standings today.
|RANK
|DRIVER
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|583
|—
|2
|Austin Hill
|491
|-92
|3
|Sam Mayer
|473
|-110
|4
|Jesse Love
|432
|-151
|5
|Connor Zilisch
|395
|-188
|6
|Sheldo Creed
|381
|-202
|7
|Carson Kvapil
|380
|-203
|8
|Brandon Jones
|379
|-204
|9
|Jeb Burton
|365
|-218
|10
|Ryan Sieg
|365
|-218
|11
|Harrison Burton
|348
|-235
|12
|Nicholas Sanchez
|343
|-240
|13
|Sammy Smith
|340
|-243
|14
|Taylor Gray
|316
|-267
|15
|Daniel Dye
|300
|-283
|16
|Dean Thompson
|285
|-298
|17
|Brennan Poole
|274
|-309
|18
|Christian Eckes
|270
|-313
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|364
|-319
|20
|Josh Williams
|258
|-325
|21
|Aric Almirola
|238
|-345
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|232
|-351
|23
|Parker Retzlaff
|211
|-372
|24
|Matt DiBenedetto
|195
|-388
|25
|William Sawalich
|195
|-388
NASCAR Xfinity Series stage wins leaders 2025
- Justin Allgaier – 6 stage wins
- Austin Hill – 6 stage wins
- Connor Zilisch – 2 stage wins
- Harrison Burton – 2 stage wins
- Aric Almirola – 1 stage win
- Jesse Love – 1 stage win
- Sammy Smith – 1 stage win
- Sam Mayer – 1 stage win
- Dean Thompson – 1 stage win
- Nick Sanchez – 1 stage win
NASCAR Truck Series standings
Here are the NASCAR Truck Series standings right now
|RANK
|DRIVER
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Corey Heim
|566
|—
|2
|Daniel Hemric
|444
|-122
|3
|Chandler Smith
|441
|-125
|4
|Tyler Ankrum
|406
|-160
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|406
|-160
|6
|Layne Riggs
|395
|-171
|7
|Kaden Honeycutt
|378
|-188
|8
|Jake Garcia
|359
|-207
|9
|Ty Majeski
|356
|-210
|10
|Rajah Caruth
|330
|-236
|11
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|308
|-258
|12
|Stewart Friesen
|307
|-259
|13
|Ben Rhodes
|305
|-261
|14
|Tanner Gray
|274
|-292
|15
|Matt Crafton
|250
|-316
|16
|Jack Wood
|232
|-334
|17
|Matt Mills
|231
|-335
|18
|Andres Perez De Lara
|218
|-348
|19
|Dawson Sutton
|217
|-349
|20
|Connor Mosack
|215
|-351
|21
|Bayley Currey
|185
|-381
|22
|Spencer Boyd
|175
|-391
|23
|Toni Breidinger
|151
|-415
|24
|Franke Muniz
|132
|-434
|25
|Luke Fenhaus
|129
|-437
NASCAR Truck Series stage wins leaders 2025
- Corey Heim – 9
- Layne Riggs – 3
- Ben Rhodes – 1
- Chandler Smith – 1
- Matt Crafton – 1
- Jack Wood – 1
- Ty Majeski – 1
- Tyler Ankrum – 1
- Grant Enfinger – 1
NASCAR points system
Stage Points (1 & 2)
- 1st: 10 points
- 2nd: 9 points
- 3rd: 8 points
- 4th: 7 points
- 5th: 6 points
- 6th: 5 points
- 7th: 4 points
- 8th: 3 points
- 9th: 2 points
- 10th: 1 point
Finish Points (3rd Stage)
- 1st: 40 points
- 2nd: 35 points
- 3rd: 34 points
- 4th: 33 points
- 5th: 32 points
- 6th: 31 points
- 7th: 30 points:
- 8th: 29 points
- 9th: 28 points
- 10th: 27 points
- 11th: 26 points
- 12th: 25 points
- 13th: 24 points
- 14th: 23 points
- 15th: 22 points
- 16th: 21 points
- 17th: 20 points
- 18th: 19 points
- 19th: 18 points
- 20th: 17 points
- 21st: 16 points
- 22nd: 15 points
- 23rd: 14 points
- 24th: 13 points
- 25th: 12 points
- 26th: 11 points
- 27th: 10 points
- 28th: 9 points
- 29th: 8 points
- 27th: 7 points
- 31st: 6 points
- 32nd: 5 points
- 33rd: 4 points
- 34th: 3 points
- 35th: 2 points
- 36th: 1 point
- 37th: 1 point
- 38th: 1 point
- 39th: 1 point
- 40th: 1 point
Who has the most wins in NASCAR this year?
No drivers are credited with an official race win right now.
How many NASCAR drivers have won a race this year
No NASCAR drivers have won a points race this year. However, Chase Elliott won the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray with Bubba Wallace (Duel 1) and Austin Cindric (Duel 2) winning the Duel at Daytona.
Does NASCAR still give points for leading a lap?
NASCAR does not award points for leading a lap nor for leading the most laps. You have to be among the top-10 finishers in a stage to be awarded points in the NASCAR standings.
2024
NASCAR standings: NASCAR final playoff standings
|Rank
|Driver
|1
|Joey Logano – WINNER
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|William Byron
|4
|William Byron
Who won the NASCAR championship?
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship, defeating Ryan Blaney at Phoenix. This is Logano’s third Cup Series championship.
NASCAR wins tracker 2024
- Kyle Larson – 6 (Pennzoil 400 & AdVent Health 400 & Save Mart 350 & Brickyard 400, Bass Pro Shops Night Race & Bank of America ROVAL 400)
- Joey Logano – 4 (Ally 400 & Quaker State 400 & South Point 400 & NASCAR championship)
- William Byron – 3 (Daytona 500 & Circuit of the Americas & Cook Out 400)
- Denny Hamlin – 3 (Food City 500 & Toyota Owners 400, Wurth 400)
- Christopher Bell – 3 (Shriners Children’s 500 & Coca-Cola 600 & USA Today 301)
- Ryan Blaney – 3 (Iowa Corn 250 & Great American Getaway 400 & Xfinity 500)
- Tyler Reddick – 3 (GEICO 500 & FireKeepers Casino 400 & Straight Talk Wireless 400)
- Daniel Suarez – 1 (Ambetter Health 400)
- Chase Elliott – 1 (EchoPark Automotive 400)
- Brad Keselowski – 1 (Darlington)
- Austin Cindric – 1 (Enjoy Illinois 300)
- Alex Bowman – 1 (Chicago Street Race)
- Austin Dillon – 1 (Cook Out 400)
- Chase Briscoe – 1 (Cook Out Southern 500)
- Harrison Burton – 1 (Coke Zero Sugar 400)
- Chris Buescher – 1 Go Bowling at The Glen
- Ross Chastain – 1 (Kansas Speedway)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 (YellaWood 500)
NASCAR standings 2024: Regular season
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Kyle Larson
|2040
|0
|2
|Christopher Bell
|2032
|-8
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|2028
|-12
|4
|William Byron
|2022
|-18
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|2018
|-22
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|2015
|-25
|7
|Chase Elliott
|2014
|-26
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|2008
|-32
|9
|Joey Logano
|2007
|-33
|10
|Austin Cindric
|2007
|-33
|11
|Daniel Suárez
|2006
|-35
|12
|Alex Bowman
|2005
|-35
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|2005
|-35
|14
|Harrison Burton
|2005
|-35
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|2004
|-36
|16
|Martin Truex Jr
|2004
|-36
|17
|Chris Buescher
|690
|-1350
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|669
|-1371
|19
|Ross Chastain
|663
|-1377
|20
|Kyle Busch
|587
|=1453
NASCAR Standings – Manufacturer Standings
- Chevrolet – 979 points – 11 wins
- Toyota – 962 points – 8 wins
- Ford – 948 points – 8 wins
Who is the points leader in NASCAR 2024?
Tyler Reddick finished as the regular season champion in the NASCAR points standings, just ahead of Kyle Larson. You can find the NASCAR playoff standings here.
Who leads NASCAR in playoff points?
Kyle Larson leads in the NASCAR playoff points standings with 28. Christopher Bell is second (25 playoff points), William Byron (16 points) is third, Tyler Reddick (13 points) is fourth and Ryan Blaney (13 points) is fifth.
Is Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR playoffs?
No, Bubba Wallace did not qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this year.
Is Martin Truex Jr out of the playoffs?
Yes, Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs in the Round of 16.
Is Brad Keselowski out of the playoffs?
Yes, Brad Keselowski was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs in the Round of 16.
How many go to NASCAR playoffs?
There will be 16 drivers in the NASCAR playoffs.
What drivers made the NASCAR playoffs?
Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe are in the NASCAR playoffs.
NASCAR playoff picture 2024
- Kyle Larson – 5 wins (automatically qualified)
- Denny Hamlin – 3 wins (automatically qualified)
- Christopher Bell – 3 wins (automatically qualified)
- William Byron – 3 wins (Automatically Qualified)
- Tyler Reddick – 2 wins (automatically qualified)
- Ryan Blaney – 2 wins (automatically qualified)
- Chase Elliott – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Brad Keselowski – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Alex Bowman – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Joey Logano – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Daniel Suarez – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Austin Cindric – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Chase Briscoe – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Harrison Burton – 1 win (automatically qualified)
- Martin Truex Jr – Points
- Ty Gibbs – Points
NASCAR playoff standings 2024
NASCAR standings: Xfinity Series
Here are the NASCAR Xfinity standings right now.
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Wins
|1
|Cole Custer
|768
|1
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|756
|2
|3
|Austin Hill
|698
|2
|4
|Chandler Smith
|684
|2
|5
|AJ Allmendinger
|646
|0
|6
|Riley Herbst
|623
|1
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|614
|0
|8
|Jesse Love
|604
|1
|9
|Parker Kligerman
|580
|0
|10
|Sammy Smith
|545
|0
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|544
|0
|12
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|520
|3
|13
|Sam Mayer
|503
|2
|14
|Brandon Jones
|451
|0
|15
|Anthony Alfredo
|430
|0
|16
|Brennan Poole
|357
|0
|17
|Parker Retzlaff
|334
|0
|18
|Josh Williams
|327
|0
|19
|Jeb Burton
|309
|0
|20
|Leland Honeyman
|302
|0
Who is leading the NASCAR Xfinity Series?
Cole Custer leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 768 points, followed by Justin Allgaier (756 points), Austin Hill (698 points), Chandler Smith (694 points), and AJ Allmendinger (646 points).
NASCAR Xfinity wins leaderboard 2024
- Shane van Gisbergen – 3
- Justin Allgaier – 2
- Chandler Smith – 2
- Austin Hill – 2
- Sam Mayer – 2
- Aric Almirola – 1
- Ryan Truex – 1
- Jesse Love – 1
- Christopher Bell – 1
- John H. Nemechek – 1
- Cole Custer – 1
- Riley Herbst – 1
NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings
- Justin Allgaier – 2 wins (AQ)
- Chandler Smith – 2 wins (AQ)
- Austin Hill – 2 wins (AQ)
- Shane van Gisbergen – 3 win (AQ)
- Cole Custer – 1 win (AQ)
- Sam Mayer – 2 wins (AQ)
- Riley Herbst – 1 win (AQ)
- Jesse Love – 1 win (AQ)
- AJ Allmendinger – +113 points
- Sheldon Creed – +93 points
- Ryan Sieg – +15 points
- Parker Kligerman – +44 points
What does NASCAR stand for?
NASCAR stands for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, which is best known for stock car racing in the United States of America. The sport was founded by Bill France Sr. in 1984 and his son, Jim France, has been the CEO since August 2018.
Bubba Wallace stats 2024
- Bubba Wallace average finish: 13.269 (NASCAR.com)
- Bubba Wallace top 5 finishes: 5
- Bubba Wallace Top 10 finishes: 10
- Bubba Wallace points: 637
Has Bubba Wallace won a NASCAR race this year?
Bubba Wallace has not won any NASCAR races in 2024
Where is Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR standings?
Bubba Wallace finished 12th in the NASCAR points standings and 18th in the playoff standings, missing the 16-team playoffs.
Who had the most NASCAR wins in 2023?
- William Byron – 5 wins
- Martin Truex, Jr. – 3 wins
- Chris Buescher – 3 wins
- Kyle Busch – 3 wins
- Denny Hamlin – 2 wins
- Kyle Larson – 2 wins
- Ryan Blaney – 1 win
- Christopher Bell – 1 win
- Joey Logano – 1 win
- Tyler Reddick – 1 win
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
- Shane van Gisbergen – 1 win
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 1 win
- Michael McDowell – 1 win
Who has the most wins in NASCAR history?
Richard Petty has the most wins in NASCAR history with 200. Petty won 119 races in the Strictly Stock era, 81 races in the Winston Cup Era (1971-2003) and 60 wins in the Modern Era. Petty and David Pearson are the only NASCAR drivers with 100-plus wins.
How many drivers make the NASCAR playoffs?
The NASCAR playoffs consist of 16 drivers that are locked in by wins or points if there are not enough winners. Four drivers are eliminated every three races until there are four left. The final four compete in the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. The rest of the NASCAR standings for playoff drivers are determined through total points.
Who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022?
Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway. Logano became the second active multi-time champion alongside Kyle Busch despite not having a strong year in the overall NASCAR standings.
Recent NASCAR Cup Series championship winners
- 2023: Ryan Blaney (three wins)
- 2022: Joey Logano (four wins)
- 2021: Kyle Larson (10 wins)
- 2020: Chase Elliott (five wins)
- 2019: Kyle Busch (five wins)
- 2018: Joey Logano (three wins)
- 2017: Martin Truex Jr. (eight wins)
- 2016: Jimmie Johnson (five wins)
- 2015: Kyle Busch (five wins)
- 2014: Kevin Harvick (five wins)
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson (six wins)