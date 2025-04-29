2025 NFL offense rankings: Evaluting all 32 teams following all seven rounds of the NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL offense rankings are the glamour list of the NFL. While laying the smackdown on defense is great, scoring with the rock is the name of the game. The top squads in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings may help determine who wins a championship to some, but the offense is what fills the stadiums and draws the TV ratings.

Below you will find an up-to-date evaluation of all 32 squads after the first few weeks of the offseason and as we close in on the 2025 NFL Draft.

10 Best NFL Offenses heading into the 2025 season

1. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense were one of the best in the league all season by using a total team effort and smart play. Early in the season, they were doing just enough to score a boatload of wins. However, in the second half of the season, the Bills’ O has caught fire. Scoring 40 or more in three of their five games. While they came up short in the AFC championship again, the reigning MVP and the Bills will be a monster again in 2025.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense was one of the league’s elites last season. They delivered a balanced attack led by 2024 MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. They will bring all the key pieces of the unit back in 2025 and add former Texans great DeAndre Hopkins. The big concern will be if Henry declines at all in year 10.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, once the talented pass catcher returned, the unit turned into a force in the NFC. However, while the passing attack deserves respect, the play of MVP candidate Saquon Barkley was why the Eagles’ O was a huge part of their run to a Super Bowl title in February. There is no reason not to expect them to be among the NFL’s best offenses again next season.

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ offense was the cream of the crop last season. They could throw over teams but also bludgeon them with a solid run game. However, their biggest loss this offseason came on the sidelines after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the new head coach of the Bears. They have all the pieces to remain the best offense in the NFL next season. But new OC John Morton has some huge shoes to fill.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained in 2024. And the offense was one of the better units in the league for much of the season. Most of their offseason moves have been on defense, however, they will have veteran receiver Chris Godwin back in 2025.

6. Los Angeles Rams

When Matthew Stafford had his full complement of weapons, the Los Angeles Rams offense was dynamite. It is why they were a team to fear heading into the 2025 NFL playoffs. Heading into the offseason, there were fears that his time in LA could be over. However, he is locked in for next season and will have a new weapon in the passing game. Gone is team legend Cooper Kupp, and replacing him is future Hall of Famer Davante Adams.

7. Washington Commanders

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was everything the Washington Commanders’ offense could have hoped for and more. The young star was a huge reason they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance earlier this year.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense were not as formidable as in years past due to injuries and the lack of a reliable run game following Joe Mixon’s departure. Nevertheless, they are still one of the better units in the NFL and showed it late in the season. That is why keeping the core parts of the unit was the top priority this offseason, and they did that by giving both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins huge extensions in March.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

With Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers offense relied less on the passing game and aimed to be a more balanced group. And they were when fully healthy. This offseason, they have looked to maintain and improve that balance by adding Mekhi Becton to bolster the O-line and signing underrated veteran back Najee Harris.

They also brought back former star Mike Williams to give Justin Herbert another weapon in 2025, and added more depth to the run game in Round 1 by selecting North Carolina back Omarion Hampton.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs’ offense wasn’t the dominant force fans were accustomed to in 2024. But they continued to chug along, putting up enough points and helping to get the team back to a third straight Super Bowl trip. Unfortunately, they were dominated by the Eagles’ defense in the big game.

And it looks like much of last season’s group will return in 2025, including Travis Kelce and Marquise Brown. The only changes this offseason have been on the O-line. Joe Thuney was moved, and they added tackle Jaylon Moore. They also may have landed a steal in Round 1 of the draft in Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons.

11. Green Bay Packers

More was expected from a unit led by young star Jordan Love and star running back Josh Jacobs. However, the Green Bay Packers’ offense had trouble being among the elite on offense last season. There is more than enough talent to be a top-five unit in the league, especially after adding big-play receiver Matthew Golden in the draft.

12. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ offense plummeted in our NFL offense rankings with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out for much of the first half of the season after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. However, once the Pro Bowler was back in the lineup, Miami returned to being one of the best passing attacks in the game.

Success next season will again hang on the health of their starting QB. If he goes down again, former Jets first-round bust Zach Wilson will be the next man up.

13. Houston Texans

Despite some high expectations after adding Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the Houston Texans’ offense never really reached its potential during the 2024 season. That is why they moved on from Diggs after an ACL tear and replaced him with a more budget-friendly option in Christian Kirk. They also added veteran lineman Laken Tomlinson. This group has more than enough to be better next season. But they need CJ Stroud to get back to the player when he was Rookie of the Year in 2023.

14. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered the last season as the best offense in the NFL. However, huge injuries to top offensive stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk turned them into a shell of the unit fans saw in 2023. As expected, they have not made notable additions this offseason due to a payroll they needed to slash. The biggest move this offseason has been to shed Deebo Samuel’s contract via a trade with the Commanders.

15. Denver Broncos

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos’ offense was up and down over the first nine weeks of the 2024 season. It was to be expected with rookie QB Bo Nix under center. However, over the second half, the young QB started to build some serious momentum and is looking like one of the better QBs from his class. He has a solid group around him, and he got another good piece for the passing game when they signed two-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram.

16. Dallas Cowboys

Not much was expected from the Dallas Cowboys offense after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10. Yet, despite going with backup Cooper Rush for much of the second half, the Dallas offense played surprisingly well to end the year. Prescott will be back in 2025, but their run game is still a big question mark after Rico Dowdle left in free agency.

Furthermore, legendary guard Zach Martin’s retirement was a huge hit to the offense this spring. However, they addressed his void in Round 1 of the draft when they selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

17. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ offense was a solid group in 2024. But they should have been better considering the weapons on that side of the ball. That is why the group has undergone a serious overhaul this season. Out is grey beard Geno Smith, and in is Comeback Player of the Year Sam Darnold.

Veteran stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett got the boot and were replaced by Cooper Kupp, and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be their new WR1. They also added the draft’s most athletic QB in Alabama star Jalen Milroe to back Darnold up next season.

18. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears’ offense had a bit of fool’s gold early in the year as rookie QB Caleb Williams seemed like he could avoid a lot of the pitfalls of being a first-year starter in the NFL. However, as the season progressed, the unit fell apart, and there were even rumblings that the young signal caller might get benched.

They know if Williams fails, it will set them back for years. That is why they have focused on making some big O-line additions (Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Thuney). Furthermore, they got him another weapon in the pass game with first-round tight end Colston Loveland.

19. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets’ offense last season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit never took off (pun intended) in 2024. It’s why the future Hall of Famer and his expensive pal Davante Adams were sent packing this offseason.

New head coach Aaron Glen has a major challenge but some nice weapons to work with. Furthermore, he understands they have to build out from their lines and use their top pick in 2025 on high-upside tackle Armand Membou.

20. Las Vegas Raiders

Expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense last season. And the unit delivered on those sad assumptions all year. The run game offered next to nothing, the blocking wasn’t good, and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell suffered major injuries because of it.

However, they have made some nice additions this offseason. Under the guidance of a new head coach and general manager, they added Seahawks star Geno Smith and rock-solid veteran RB Raheem Mostert. In Round 1 of the draft, they took stuff running back, Ashton Jeanty, to give Vegas a nasty one-two punch in the backfield.

21. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense was one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Former draft bust Sam Darnold had a career-redefining season, and veteran running back Aaron Jones gave the unit much-needed balance out of the backfield. Yet, while Jones will be back next season, Darnold took his talents to Seattle in free agency. All signs now point to 2024 first-rounder JJ McCarthy being their starter in Week 1.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Once Russell Wilson took over as QB in Week 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense developed a lot of momentum. The run game remained solid, but the passing attack became a viable threat to opposing defenses each week. Unfortunately, that strong play disappeared late in the season, and now they are out searching for a QB again.

All signs point to the team adding NFL legend Aaron Rodgers in free agency. And the former Jets QB will have a pair of premium weapons to throw to in Pittsburgh with George Pickens and big-name acquisition DK Metcalf.

10 Worst NFL Offenses heading into the 2025 season

23. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ offense had the pieces to be a pretty good unit. Unfortunately, that did not show up much in the first half of the season. However, over the last month-plus, the group led by Kyler Murray started to get some momentum and played much better. If they add any star-level talent this offseason, it will have to come from the NFL Draft.

24. Carolina Panthers

After being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young showed major growth when he was given back the starting job. While he didn’t fill up the stat over the second half of the season, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization.

They haven’t made any big additions, outside of former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. However, in the draft, they landed the best receiver in this year’s class in Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan. On paper, this offense should be better next season.

25. New England Patriots

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots’ offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. But it wasn’t the fault of rookie QB Drake Maye. He played as well as he could with the pieces around him on the roster and in the coaching staff. They entered the offseason with a boatload of cash, but most of that has been spent on improving the defense for new head coach Mike Vrabel.

However, early in the draft, they gave their young QB some protection by taking the top lineman in this year’s class, Will Campbell, and adding Georgia center Jared Wilson in Round 3.

26. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons’ offense had a lot of potential. Unfortunately, they ended up being one of the biggest disappointments of the season despite some good talent. It is why Kirk Cousins was benched despite getting a huge free-agent contract. However, rookie Michael Penix played very well late in the season and earned the starting job in 2025. Moving Cousins and getting any draft assets back will be one of the biggest priorities this offseason.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense was a major disappointment this past season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available, they struggled. Unsurprisingly, one-time Pro Bowler Mac Jones made little difference after Lawrence incurred a season-ending injury. The hope will be that new head coach Liam Coen and his staff can help elevate a group that has solid pieces and was formidable a couple of seasons ago. They added an intriguing option to the mix in the NFL Draft when they traded up to get two-way stud Travis Hunter.

28. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense entered the season hopeful that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson could take a step forward and show signs of being a franchise QB. However, that never happened, and it even led to a bit of a QB controversy with journeyman Joe Flacco.

Now, he will have to compete for the starting spot with Giants draft bust Daniel Jones. For whoever is the starting QB next season, they will have a nice additional weapon in Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren.

29. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints never lived up to expectations in 2024 despite some talented weapons. Yet, it looks like most of the pieces from last season will be back in 2025, including Derek Carr and his serious shoulder injury.

New head coach Kellen Moore will be tasked with trying to get much more out of a group with some big-name talent. You can also add Brandin Cooks to that group, after they added the former Texans star in free agency, and top pick Kelvin Banks Jr.

30. New York Giants

The New York Giants’ offense was a mess all season. Despite hopes that Daniel Jones could return to the player he was two seasons ago, he never recaptured that form and was eventually benched and cut by the team. Tackle Andrew Thomas and stud receiver Malik Nabers were the only players carrying their weight this past season.

In free agency, they added future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson in the hopes they could squeeze one more good year out of him. They are also hoping they have a QB and RB of the future when they jumped back into Round 1 of the draft to take Jaxson Dart and picked Arizona State star Cam Skattebo in Round 4.

31. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans’ offense was one of the worst in the NFL all season long, and it is a huge reason why they had the No. 1 overall pick in April. That will most likely be where they make their biggest additions this offseason. Will Levis had two years to prove he is the QB of the future. He failed miserably. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they selected what they hope will be his replacement in Miami star Cam Ward. For a team that has not done well in the draft when it comes to QB, they will hope he becomes their first franchise QB since Steve McNair.

32. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was one of the worst in the NFL last season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. He will be back next season, though a huge setback to his injured Achilles could mean he will miss training camp. They added Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco early in the offseason to solidify the QB room. But they shockingly added two more in the draft in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It will certainly lead to a wild QB battle this summer.

NFL Offense Rankings FAQ

Who is the #1 NFL offense?

The Baltimore Ravens had, arguably, the best NFL offense so far in 2024 and led the league in total yards (424.9 per game) during the regular season. However, a case can be made for the Detroit Lions as the best in the game, as they finished the regular season scoring the most points per game (33.2).

Who led the NFL in rushing in 2024-25?

After 18 weeks, former New York Giants star and current Philadelphia Eagles monster Saquon Barkley finished the year with 2,005 yards.

Who was the worst offense in the NFL?

With the regular season now over, the New York Giants had the worst offense in the NFL based on stats. The team was the second-worst in the league in points per game (16.1), and third-worst in total yards per game (294.8).