Atlanta Braves game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Braves schedule

Is there an Atlanta Braves game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Atlanta will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Braves schedule.
Atlanta Braves game today (Regular Season)
|When is the next Atlanta Braves game?
|Friday, September 27
|Who are they playing?
|Kansas City Royals
|Where are the Braves playing?
|Truist Park
|What time does the Braves game start?
|7:20 PM ET
|What channel is the Braves game on?
|Bally Sports South
|Where can we stream the Braves game?
|MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Atlanta Braves today?
|Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Braves game today?
There is a Braves game today. The team’s regular season schedule resumes Friday with a game against the Atlanta Braves.
What time is the Braves game today?
The Atlanta Braves next game will have a first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
What channel is the Braves game on tonight?
All Braves games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta games can also be streamed on MLB.TV.
Did the Braves win last night?
The Braves won their most recent game against the New York Mets by a score of 5-1.
What is the Braves record?
The Atlanta Braves record on the current MLB standings is 86-71.
What place are the Braves in right now?
The Braves are in third place in the National League East and are two games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.
What time do gates open for the Braves game today?
Gates for most Atlanta Braves games open two hours before first pictch. Unless otherwise stated.
Atlanta Braves stats 2024
Here are the Braves stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.
- BA: .309, Marcell Ozuna
- HR: 38, Marcell Ozuna
- RBI: 101, Marcell Ozuna
- Hits: 181, Marcell Ozuna
- Total Bases: 326, Marcell Ozuna
- SB: 16, Ronald Acuna Jr.
- WAR: 4.5 Marcell Ozuna
- Wins: 18, Chris Sale
- ERA: 2.38, Chris Sale
- Strikeouts: 225, Chris Sale
- QS: 18, Chris Sale
- WHIP: 0.73, Raisel Iglesias
- Saves: 32, Raisel Iglesias
- WAR: 6.4, Chris Sale
Who is in the Braves lineup today?
Lineup:
- C: Travis d’Arnaud
- 1B: Matt Olson
- 2B: Ozzie Albies
- 3B: Gio Urshela
- SS: Orlando Arcia
- LF: Ramon Laureano
- CF: Michael Harris II
- RF: Jorge Soler
- DH: Marcell Ozuna
Starting Rotation:
- Max Fried
- Chris Sale
- Charlie Morton
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Grant Holmes
Bullpen:
- Joe Jimenez
- Pierce Johnson
- Dylan Lee
- Aaron Bummer
- Jesse Chaves
- Raisel Iglesias
Where do the Atlanta Braves play?
The Braves play all their home games at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia.
Who owns the Atlanta Braves?
Terry McGuirk is the CEO of Braves Holdings, LLC, which is the parent company of the Atlanta Braves and Braves Development Company.
Atlanta Braves schedule 2024 by month
Here is the second half of the Braves schedule for 2024, accounting for each game after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.
Braves schedule – September
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|September 1
|Phillies 3, Braves 2
|2:10 PM
|ESPN
|September 3
|Braves 3, Rockies 0
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 4
|Braves 5, Rockies 2
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 5
|Rockies 3, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 6
|Braves 3, Blue Jays 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 7
|Blue Jays 9, Braves 5
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 8
|Braves 4, Blue Jays 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 9
|Reds 1, Braves 0
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 10
|Braves 12, Nationals 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 11
|Nationals 5, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 13
|Braves 6, Dodgers 2
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 14
|Braves 10, Dodgers 1
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 15
|Dodgers 9, Braves 2
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 16
|Dodgers 9, Braves 0
|1:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 17
|Reds 6, Braves 5
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 18
|Braves 7, Reds 1
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 19
|Braves 15, Reds 3
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 20
|Marlins 4, Braves 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 21
|Braves 6, Marlins 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 22
|Braves 5, Marlins 4
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 24
|Braves 5, Mets 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 25
|PPD
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 26
|PPD
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 27
|Royals
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 28
|Royals
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|September 29
|Royals
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
2024 Atlanta Braves season results
Here you can find all the results from the 2024 Atlanta Braves schedule.
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|March 29
|Braves 4, Phillies 3
|3:05 PM
|Bally Sports South
|March 30
|Braves 12, Phillies 4
|4:05 PM
|FS1
|March 31
|Phillies 5, Braves 4
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|April 1
|Braves 9, White Sox 0
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 2
|White Sox 3, Braves 2
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 3
|White Sox (PPD)
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 5
|Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 6
|Braves 9, Diamondbacks 8
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 7
|Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 8
|Mets 8, Braves 7
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 9
|Braves 6, Mets 5
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 10
|Mets (PPD)
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 11
|Mets 16, Braves 4
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 12
|Braves 8, Marlins 1
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 13
|Marlins 5, Braves 1
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 14
|Braves 9, Marlins 7
|1:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 15
|Braves 6, Astros 1
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 16
|Braves 6, Astros 2
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 17
|Braves 5, Astros 4
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 19
|Braves 8, Rangers 3
|7:20 PM
|AppleTV+
|April 20
|Braves 5, Rangers 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 21
|Rangers 6, Braves 4
|7:10 PM
|ESPN
|April 22
|Braves 3, Marlins 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 23
|Braves 5, Marlins 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 24
|Braves 4, Marlins 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 26
|Braves 6, Guardians 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 27
|Guardians 4, Braves 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 28
|Braves 4, Guardians 3
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 29
|Mariners 2, Braves 1
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|April 30
|Mariners 3, Braves 2
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
May
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|May 1
|Braves 5, Mariners 2
|3:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 3
|Dodgers 4, Braves 3
|10:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 4
|Dodgers 11, Braves 2
|9:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 5
|Dodgers 5, Braves 1
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 7
|Braves 4, Red Sox 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 8
|Braves 5, Red Sox 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 10
|Braves 4, Mets 2
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 11
|Braves 4, Mets 1
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 12
|Mets 4, Braves 3
|7 PM
|ESPN
|May 13
|Braves 2, Cubs 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 14
|Braves 7, Cubs 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 15
|Cubs 7, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 17
|Padres 3, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 18
|PPD
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|May 19
|Padres 9, Braves 1
|7 PM
|ESPN
|May 20
|Padres 6, Braves 5 &
Braves 3, Padres 1
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 21
|Cubs 4, Braves 3
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South/TBS
|May 22
|Braves 9, Cubs 2
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 23
|Braves 3, Cubs 0
|2:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 24
|Pirates 11, Braves 5
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 25
|Pirates 4, Braves 1
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 26
|Braves 8, Pirates 1
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 27
|Nationals 8, Braves 4
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 28
|Braves 2, Nationals 0
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 29
|Nationals 7, Braves 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 30
|Nationals 3, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|May 31
|Braves 4, Athletics 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
June
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|June 1
|Athletics 11, Braves 9
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 2
|Braves 3, Athletics 1
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 4
|Braves 8, Red Sox 3
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 5
|Red Sox 9, Braves 0
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 6
|Braves 5, Nationals 2
|6:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 7
|Nationals 2, Braves 1
|6:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 8
|Nationals 7, Braves 3
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 9
|Nationals 8, Braves 5
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 11
|Orioles 4, Braves 0
|6:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 12
|Orioles 4, Braves 2
|6:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 13
|Braves 6, Orioles 3
|1:05 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 14
|Braves 7, Rays 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 15
|Braves 9, Rays 2
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 16
|Rays 8, Braves 6
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 17
|Braves 2, Tigers 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 18
|Braves 2, Tigers 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 19
|Braves 7, Tigers 0
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 21
|Braves 8, Yankees 1
|7:05 PM
|AppleTV+
|June 22
|Yankees 8, Braves 3
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|June 23
|Braves 3, Yankees 1
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 24
|Cardinals 4, Braves 3
|7:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 25
|Cardinals (PPD)
|7:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 26
|Braves 6, Cardinals 2 & Cardinals 4, Braves 1
|7:15 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 28
|Braves 6, Pirates 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 29
|Braves 2, Pirates 1
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|June 30
|Pirates 4, Braves 2
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
July (Pre-All-Star Break)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|July 2
|Giants 5, Braves 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 3
|Braves 3, Giants 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 4
|Giants 4, Braves 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 5
|Phillies 8, Braves 6
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 6
|Braves 5, Phillies 1
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|July 7
|Braves 6, Phillies 0
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 8
|Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 9
|Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 10
|Diamondbacks 7, Braves 5
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 11
|Diamondbacks 1, Braves 0
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 12
|Braves 6, Padres 1
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 13
|Padres 4, Braves 0
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|July 14
|Braves 6, Padres 3
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
July (Post-All-Star Break)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|July 19
|Braves 3, Cardinals 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 20
|Cardinals 9, Braves 5
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 21
|Cardinals 6, Braves 2
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 22
|Reds 4, Braves 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 23
|Reds (PPD)
|7:120 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 24
|Reds 9, Braves 4
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 25
|Mets3, Braves 2
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 26
|Mets 8, Braves 4
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 27
|Braves 4, Mets 0
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 28
|Braves 9, Mets 2
|1:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 29
|Brewers 8, Braves 3
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 30
|Braves 5, Brewers 1
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|July 31
|Braves 6, Brewers 2
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
August
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 1
|Braves 4, Marlins 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 2
|Braves 5, Marlins 3
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 3
|Marlins 4, Braves 3
|7:200 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 4
|Marlins 7, Braves 0
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 6
|Brewers 10, Braves
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 7
|Brewers 8, Braves 5
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 8
|Brewers 16, Braves 7
|12:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 9
|Rockies 6, Braves 5
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 10
|Braves 11, Rockies 8
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 11
|Rockies 9, Braves 8
|3:10 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 12
|Braves 1, Giants 0
|9:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 13
|Braves 4, Giants 3
|9:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 14
|Braves 13, Giants 2
|9:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 15
|Giants 6, Braves 0
|3:45 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 16
|Angels 3, Braves 2
|9:38 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 17
|Braves 11, Angels 3
|9:38 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 18
|Braves 2, Angels 1
|4:07 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 20
|Braves 3, Phillies 1
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 21
|Phillies 3, Braves 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 22
|Braves 3, Phillies 2
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|August 23
|Braves 3, Nationals 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 24
|Braves 4, Nationals 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 25
|Nationals 5, Braves 1
|12:05 PM
|Roku
|August 26
|Braves 10, Twins 6
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 27
|Braves 8, Twins 6
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 28
|Braves 5, Twins 1
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 29
|Phillies 5, Braves 4
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 30
|Braves 7, Phillies 2
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports South
|August 31
|Phillies 3, Braves 0
|7:15 PM
|FOX
Atlanta Braves record by year
- 2023: 104-58
- 2022: 101-61
- 2021: 88-73
- 2020: 35-25
- 2019: 97-65
- 2018: 90-72
- 2017: 72-90
