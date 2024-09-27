fbpx

Atlanta Braves game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Braves schedule

Updated:
Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Is there an Atlanta Braves game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Atlanta will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Braves schedule.

Atlanta Braves game today (Regular Season)

When is the next Atlanta Braves game?Friday, September 27
Who are they playing?Kansas City Royals
Where are the Braves playing?Truist Park
What time does the Braves game start?7:20 PM ET
What channel is the Braves game on?Bally Sports South
Where can we stream the Braves game?MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Atlanta Braves today?Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Braves game today?

There is a Braves game today. The team’s regular season schedule resumes Friday with a game against the Atlanta Braves.

What time is the Braves game today?

The Atlanta Braves next game will have a first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

What channel is the Braves game on tonight?

All Braves games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta games can also be streamed on MLB.TV.

Did the Braves win last night?

The Braves won their most recent game against the New York Mets by a score of 5-1.

What is the Braves record?

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves record on the current MLB standings is 86-71.

What place are the Braves in right now?

The Braves are in third place in the National League East and are two games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

What time do gates open for the Braves game today?

Gates for most Atlanta Braves games open two hours before first pictch. Unless otherwise stated.

Atlanta Braves stats 2024

Here are the Braves stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

  • BA: .309, Marcell Ozuna
  • HR: 38, Marcell Ozuna
  • RBI: 101, Marcell Ozuna
  • Hits: 181, Marcell Ozuna
  • Total Bases: 326, Marcell Ozuna
  • SB: 16, Ronald Acuna Jr.
  • WAR: 4.5 Marcell Ozuna
  • Wins: 18, Chris Sale
  • ERA: 2.38, Chris Sale
  • Strikeouts: 225, Chris Sale
  • QS: 18, Chris Sale
  • WHIP: 0.73, Raisel Iglesias
  • Saves: 32, Raisel Iglesias
  • WAR: 6.4, Chris Sale

Who is in the Braves lineup today?

Lineup:

  • C: Travis d’Arnaud
  • 1B: Matt Olson
  • 2B: Ozzie Albies
  • 3B: Gio Urshela
  • SS: Orlando Arcia
  • LF: Ramon Laureano
  • CF: Michael Harris II
  • RF: Jorge Soler
  • DH: Marcell Ozuna

Starting Rotation:

  • Max Fried
  • Chris Sale
  • Charlie Morton
  • Spencer Schwellenbach
  • Grant Holmes

Bullpen:

  • Joe Jimenez
  • Pierce Johnson
  • Dylan Lee
  • Aaron Bummer
  • Jesse Chaves
  • Raisel Iglesias

braves game today
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Where do the Atlanta Braves play?

The Braves play all their home games at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia.

Who owns the Atlanta Braves?

Terry McGuirk is the CEO of Braves Holdings, LLC, which is the parent company of the Atlanta Braves and Braves Development Company.

Atlanta Braves schedule 2024 by month

Here is the second half of the Braves schedule for 2024, accounting for each game after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.

Braves schedule – September

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
September 1Phillies 3, Braves 22:10 PMESPN
September 3Braves 3, Rockies 07:40 PMBally Sports South
September 4Braves 5, Rockies 22:10 PMBally Sports South
September 5Rockies 3, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
September 6Braves 3, Blue Jays 17:20 PMBally Sports South
September 7Blue Jays 9, Braves 51:35 PMBally Sports South
September 8Braves 4, Blue Jays 37:20 PMBally Sports South
September 9Reds 1, Braves 06:40 PMBally Sports South
September 10Braves 12, Nationals 07:20 PMBally Sports South
September 11Nationals 5, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
September 13Braves 6, Dodgers 212:20 PMBally Sports South
September 14Braves 10, Dodgers 17:10 PMBally Sports South
September 15Dodgers 9, Braves 24:10 PMBally Sports South
September 16Dodgers 9, Braves 01:40 PMBally Sports South
September 17Reds 6, Braves 58:10 PMBally Sports South
September 18Braves 7, Reds 18:10 PMBally Sports South
September 19Braves 15, Reds 32:10 PMBally Sports South
September 20Marlins 4, Braves 37:20 PMBally Sports South
September 21Braves 6, Marlins 27:20 PMBally Sports South
September 22Braves 5, Marlins 47:10 PMBally Sports South
September 24Braves 5, Mets 17:20 PMBally Sports South
September 25PPD7:20 PMBally Sports South
September 26PPD7:20 PMBally Sports South
September 27Royals7:20 PMBally Sports South
September 28Royals7:20 PMBally Sports South
September 29Royals1:35 PMBally Sports South

2024 Atlanta Braves season results

Here you can find all the results from the 2024 Atlanta Braves schedule.

March

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
March 29Braves 4, Phillies 33:05 PMBally Sports South
March 30Braves 12, Phillies 44:05 PMFS1
March 31Phillies 5, Braves 41:35 PMBally Sports South

April

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
April 1Braves 9, White Sox 02:10 PMBally Sports South
April 2White Sox 3, Braves 27:40 PMBally Sports South
April 3White Sox (PPD)2:10 PMBally Sports South
April 5Braves 6, Diamondbacks 57:20 PMBally Sports South
April 6Braves 9, Diamondbacks 87:20 PMBally Sports South
April 7Braves 5, Diamondbacks 21:35 PMBally Sports South
April 8Mets 8, Braves 77:20 PMBally Sports South
April 9Braves 6, Mets 57:20 PMBally Sports South
April 10Mets (PPD)7:20 PMBally Sports South
April 11Mets 16, Braves 412:20 PMBally Sports South
April 12Braves 8, Marlins 17:10 PMBally Sports South
April 13Marlins 5, Braves 14:10 PMBally Sports South
April 14Braves 9, Marlins 71:40 PMBally Sports South
April 15Braves 6, Astros 18:10 PMBally Sports South
April 16Braves 6, Astros 28:10 PMBally Sports South
April 17Braves 5, Astros 42:10 PMBally Sports South
April 19Braves 8, Rangers 37:20 PMAppleTV+
April 20Braves 5, Rangers 27:20 PMBally Sports South
April 21Rangers 6, Braves 47:10 PMESPN
April 22Braves 3, Marlins 07:20 PMBally Sports South
April 23Braves 5, Marlins 07:20 PMBally Sports South
April 24Braves 4, Marlins 37:20 PMBally Sports South
April 26Braves 6, Guardians 27:20 PMBally Sports South
April 27Guardians 4, Braves 27:20 PMBally Sports South
April 28Braves 4, Guardians 31:35 PMBally Sports South
April 29Mariners 2, Braves 19:40 PMBally Sports South
April 30Mariners 3, Braves 29:40 PMBally Sports South

May

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
May 1Braves 5, Mariners 23:40 PMBally Sports South
May 3Dodgers 4, Braves 310:10 PMBally Sports South
May 4Dodgers 11, Braves 29:10 PMBally Sports South
May 5Dodgers 5, Braves 14:10 PMBally Sports South
May 7Braves 4, Red Sox 27:20 PMBally Sports South
May 8Braves 5, Red Sox 07:20 PMBally Sports South
May 10Braves 4, Mets 27:10 PMBally Sports South
May 11Braves 4, Mets 14:10 PMBally Sports South
May 12Mets 4, Braves 37 PMESPN
May 13Braves 2, Cubs 07:20 PMBally Sports South
May 14Braves 7, Cubs 07:20 PMBally Sports South
May 15Cubs 7, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
May 17Padres 3, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
May 18PPD7:15 PMFOX
May 19Padres 9, Braves 17 PMESPN
May 20Padres 6, Braves 5 &
Braves 3, Padres 1		12:20 PMBally Sports South
May 21Cubs 4, Braves 37:40 PMBally Sports South/TBS
May 22Braves 9, Cubs 27:40 PMBally Sports South
May 23Braves 3, Cubs 02:20 PMBally Sports South
May 24Pirates 11, Braves 56:40 PMBally Sports South
May 25Pirates 4, Braves 14:05 PMBally Sports South
May 26Braves 8, Pirates 11:35 PMBally Sports South
May 27Nationals 8, Braves 44:10 PMBally Sports South
May 28Braves 2, Nationals 07:20 PMBally Sports South
May 29Nationals 7, Braves 27:20 PMBally Sports South
May 30Nationals 3, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
May 31Braves 4, Athletics 27:20 PMBally Sports South

June

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
June 1Athletics 11, Braves 94:10 PMBally Sports South
June 2Braves 3, Athletics 11:35 PMBally Sports South
June 4Braves 8, Red Sox 37:10 PMBally Sports South
June 5Red Sox 9, Braves 01:35 PMBally Sports South
June 6Braves 5, Nationals 26:45 PMBally Sports South
June 7Nationals 2, Braves 16:45 PMBally Sports South
June 8Nationals 7, Braves 34:05 PMBally Sports South
June 9Nationals 8, Braves 51:35 PMBally Sports South
June 11Orioles 4, Braves 06:35 PMBally Sports South
June 12Orioles 4, Braves 26:35 PMBally Sports South
June 13Braves 6, Orioles 31:05 PMBally Sports South
June 14Braves 7, Rays 37:20 PMBally Sports South
June 15Braves 9, Rays 24:10 PMBally Sports South
June 16Rays 8, Braves 61:35 PMBally Sports South
June 17Braves 2, Tigers 17:20 PMBally Sports South
June 18Braves 2, Tigers 17:20 PMBally Sports South
June 19Braves 7, Tigers 012:20 PMBally Sports South
June 21Braves 8, Yankees 17:05 PMAppleTV+
June 22Yankees 8, Braves 37:15 PMFOX
June 23Braves 3, Yankees 11:35 PMBally Sports South
June 24Cardinals 4, Braves 37:45 PMBally Sports South
June 25Cardinals (PPD)7:45 PMBally Sports South
June 26Braves 6, Cardinals 2 & Cardinals 4, Braves 17:15 PMBally Sports South
June 28Braves 6, Pirates 17:20 PMBally Sports South
June 29Braves 2, Pirates 14:10 PMBally Sports South
June 30Pirates 4, Braves 21:35 PMBally Sports South

July (Pre-All-Star Break)

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
July 2Giants 5, Braves 37:20 PMBally Sports South
July 3Braves 3, Giants 17:20 PMBally Sports South
July 4Giants 4, Braves 27:20 PMBally Sports South
July 5Phillies 8, Braves 67:20 PMBally Sports South
July 6Braves 5, Phillies 17:15 PMFOX
July 7Braves 6, Phillies 01:35 PMBally Sports South
July 8Braves 5, Diamondbacks 49:40 PMBally Sports South
July 9Braves 6, Diamondbacks 29:40 PMBally Sports South
July 10Diamondbacks 7, Braves 59:40 PMBally Sports South
July 11Diamondbacks 1, Braves 09:40 PMBally Sports South
July 12Braves 6, Padres 19:40 PMBally Sports South
July 13Padres 4, Braves 07:15 PMFOX
July 14Braves 6, Padres 34:10 PMBally Sports South

July (Post-All-Star Break)

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
July 19Braves 3, Cardinals 27:20 PMBally Sports South
July 20Cardinals 9, Braves 57:20 PMBally Sports South
July 21Cardinals 6, Braves 21:35 PMBally Sports South
July 22Reds 4, Braves 17:20 PMBally Sports South
July 23Reds (PPD)7:120 PMBally Sports South
July 24Reds 9, Braves 412:20 PMBally Sports South
July 25Mets3, Braves 27:10 PMBally Sports South
July 26Mets 8, Braves 47:10 PMBally Sports South
July 27Braves 4, Mets 04:10 PMBally Sports South
July 28Braves 9, Mets 21:40 PMBally Sports South
July 29Brewers 8, Braves 38:10 PMBally Sports South
July 30Braves 5, Brewers 18:10 PMBally Sports South
July 31Braves 6, Brewers 22:10 PMBally Sports South

August

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
August 1Braves 4, Marlins 27:20 PMBally Sports South
August 2Braves 5, Marlins 37:20 PMBally Sports South
August 3Marlins 4, Braves 37:200 PMBally Sports South
August 4Marlins 7, Braves 01:35 PMBally Sports South
August 6Brewers 10, Braves7:20 PMBally Sports South
August 7Brewers 8, Braves 57:20 PMBally Sports South
August 8Brewers 16, Braves 712:20 PMBally Sports South
August 9Rockies 6, Braves 58:40 PMBally Sports South
August 10Braves 11, Rockies 88:10 PMBally Sports South
August 11Rockies 9, Braves 83:10 PMBally Sports South
August 12Braves 1, Giants 09:45 PMBally Sports South
August 13Braves 4, Giants 39:45 PMBally Sports South
August 14Braves 13, Giants 29:45 PMBally Sports South
August 15Giants 6, Braves 03:45 PMBally Sports South
August 16Angels 3, Braves 29:38 PMBally Sports South
August 17Braves 11, Angels 39:38 PMBally Sports South
August 18Braves 2, Angels 14:07 PMBally Sports South
August 20Braves 3, Phillies 17:20 PMBally Sports South
August 21Phillies 3, Braves 27:20 PMBally Sports South
August 22Braves 3, Phillies 27:15 PMFOX
August 23Braves 3, Nationals 27:20 PMBally Sports South
August 24Braves 4, Nationals 27:20 PMBally Sports South
August 25Nationals 5, Braves 112:05 PMRoku
August 26Braves 10, Twins 67:40 PMBally Sports South
August 27Braves 8, Twins 67:40 PMBally Sports South
August 28Braves 5, Twins 17:40 PMBally Sports South
August 29Phillies 5, Braves 46:40 PMBally Sports South
August 30Braves 7, Phillies 26:40 PMBally Sports South
August 31Phillies 3, Braves 07:15 PMFOX

Atlanta Braves record by year

  • 2023: 104-58
  • 2022: 101-61
  • 2021: 88-73
  • 2020: 35-25
  • 2019: 97-65
  • 2018: 90-72
  • 2017: 72-90

