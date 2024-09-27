Atlanta Braves game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Braves schedule

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Is there an Atlanta Braves game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Atlanta will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Braves schedule.

Atlanta Braves game today (Regular Season)

When is the next Atlanta Braves game? Friday, September 27 Who are they playing? Kansas City Royals Where are the Braves playing? Truist Park What time does the Braves game start? 7:20 PM ET What channel is the Braves game on? Bally Sports South Where can we stream the Braves game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Atlanta Braves today? Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Braves game today?

There is a Braves game today.

What time is the Braves game today?

The Atlanta Braves next game will have a first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

What channel is the Braves game on tonight?

All Braves games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta games can also be streamed on MLB.TV.

Did the Braves win last night?

The Braves won their most recent game against the New York Mets by a score of 5-1.

What is the Braves record?

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves record on the current MLB standings is 86-71.

What place are the Braves in right now?

The Braves are in third place in the National League East and are two games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

What time do gates open for the Braves game today?

Gates for most Atlanta Braves games open two hours before first pictch. Unless otherwise stated.

Atlanta Braves stats 2024

Here are the Braves stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

BA: .309, Marcell Ozuna

.309, Marcell Ozuna HR: 38, Marcell Ozuna

38, Marcell Ozuna RBI: 101, Marcell Ozuna

101, Marcell Ozuna Hits: 181, Marcell Ozuna

181, Marcell Ozuna Total Bases: 326, Marcell Ozuna

326, Marcell Ozuna SB: 16, Ronald Acuna Jr.

16, Ronald Acuna Jr. WAR: 4.5 Marcell Ozuna W ins: 18, Chris Sale

18, Chris Sale ERA: 2.38, Chris Sale

2.38, Chris Sale Strikeouts: 225, Chris Sale

225, Chris Sale QS: 18, Chris Sale

18, Chris Sale WHIP: 0.73, Raisel Iglesias

0.73, Raisel Iglesias Saves: 32, Raisel Iglesias

32, Raisel Iglesias WAR: 6.4, Chris Sale

Who is in the Braves lineup today?

Lineup:

C: Travis d’Arnaud

1B: Matt Olson

2B: Ozzie Albies

3B: Gio Urshela

SS: Orlando Arcia

LF: Ramon Laureano

CF: Michael Harris II

RF: Jorge Soler

DH: Marcell Ozuna

Starting Rotation:

Max Fried

Chris Sale

Charlie Morton

Spencer Schwellenbach

Grant Holmes

Bullpen:

Joe Jimenez

Pierce Johnson

Dylan Lee

Aaron Bummer

Jesse Chaves

Raisel Iglesias

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Where do the Atlanta Braves play?

The Braves play all their home games at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia.

Who owns the Atlanta Braves?

Terry McGuirk is the CEO of Braves Holdings, LLC, which is the parent company of the Atlanta Braves and Braves Development Company.

Atlanta Braves schedule 2024 by month

Here is the second half of the Braves schedule for 2024, accounting for each game after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.

Braves schedule – September

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info September 1 Phillies 3, Braves 2 2:10 PM ESPN September 3 Braves 3, Rockies 0 7:40 PM Bally Sports South September 4 Braves 5, Rockies 2 2:10 PM Bally Sports South September 5 Rockies 3, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 6 Braves 3, Blue Jays 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 7 Blue Jays 9, Braves 5 1:35 PM Bally Sports South September 8 Braves 4, Blue Jays 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 9 Reds 1, Braves 0 6:40 PM Bally Sports South September 10 Braves 12, Nationals 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 11 Nationals 5, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 13 Braves 6, Dodgers 2 12:20 PM Bally Sports South September 14 Braves 10, Dodgers 1 7:10 PM Bally Sports South September 15 Dodgers 9, Braves 2 4:10 PM Bally Sports South September 16 Dodgers 9, Braves 0 1:40 PM Bally Sports South September 17 Reds 6, Braves 5 8:10 PM Bally Sports South September 18 Braves 7, Reds 1 8:10 PM Bally Sports South September 19 Braves 15, Reds 3 2:10 PM Bally Sports South September 20 Marlins 4, Braves 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 21 Braves 6, Marlins 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 22 Braves 5, Marlins 4 7:10 PM Bally Sports South September 24 Braves 5, Mets 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 25 PPD 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 26 PPD 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 27 Royals 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 28 Royals 7:20 PM Bally Sports South September 29 Royals 1:35 PM Bally Sports South

2024 Atlanta Braves season results

Here you can find all the results from the 2024 Atlanta Braves schedule.

March

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info March 29 Braves 4, Phillies 3 3:05 PM Bally Sports South March 30 Braves 12, Phillies 4 4:05 PM FS1 March 31 Phillies 5, Braves 4 1:35 PM Bally Sports South

April

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info April 1 Braves 9, White Sox 0 2:10 PM Bally Sports South April 2 White Sox 3, Braves 2 7:40 PM Bally Sports South April 3 White Sox (PPD) 2:10 PM Bally Sports South April 5 Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 6 Braves 9, Diamondbacks 8 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 7 Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2 1:35 PM Bally Sports South April 8 Mets 8, Braves 7 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 9 Braves 6, Mets 5 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 10 Mets (PPD) 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 11 Mets 16, Braves 4 12:20 PM Bally Sports South April 12 Braves 8, Marlins 1 7:10 PM Bally Sports South April 13 Marlins 5, Braves 1 4:10 PM Bally Sports South April 14 Braves 9, Marlins 7 1:40 PM Bally Sports South April 15 Braves 6, Astros 1 8:10 PM Bally Sports South April 16 Braves 6, Astros 2 8:10 PM Bally Sports South April 17 Braves 5, Astros 4 2:10 PM Bally Sports South April 19 Braves 8, Rangers 3 7:20 PM AppleTV+ April 20 Braves 5, Rangers 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 21 Rangers 6, Braves 4 7:10 PM ESPN April 22 Braves 3, Marlins 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 23 Braves 5, Marlins 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 24 Braves 4, Marlins 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 26 Braves 6, Guardians 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 27 Guardians 4, Braves 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South April 28 Braves 4, Guardians 3 1:35 PM Bally Sports South April 29 Mariners 2, Braves 1 9:40 PM Bally Sports South April 30 Mariners 3, Braves 2 9:40 PM Bally Sports South

May

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info May 1 Braves 5, Mariners 2 3:40 PM Bally Sports South May 3 Dodgers 4, Braves 3 10:10 PM Bally Sports South May 4 Dodgers 11, Braves 2 9:10 PM Bally Sports South May 5 Dodgers 5, Braves 1 4:10 PM Bally Sports South May 7 Braves 4, Red Sox 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 8 Braves 5, Red Sox 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 10 Braves 4, Mets 2 7:10 PM Bally Sports South May 11 Braves 4, Mets 1 4:10 PM Bally Sports South May 12 Mets 4, Braves 3 7 PM ESPN May 13 Braves 2, Cubs 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 14 Braves 7, Cubs 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 15 Cubs 7, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 17 Padres 3, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 18 PPD 7:15 PM FOX May 19 Padres 9, Braves 1 7 PM ESPN May 20 Padres 6, Braves 5 &

Braves 3, Padres 1 12:20 PM Bally Sports South May 21 Cubs 4, Braves 3 7:40 PM Bally Sports South/TBS May 22 Braves 9, Cubs 2 7:40 PM Bally Sports South May 23 Braves 3, Cubs 0 2:20 PM Bally Sports South May 24 Pirates 11, Braves 5 6:40 PM Bally Sports South May 25 Pirates 4, Braves 1 4:05 PM Bally Sports South May 26 Braves 8, Pirates 1 1:35 PM Bally Sports South May 27 Nationals 8, Braves 4 4:10 PM Bally Sports South May 28 Braves 2, Nationals 0 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 29 Nationals 7, Braves 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 30 Nationals 3, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South May 31 Braves 4, Athletics 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South

June

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info June 1 Athletics 11, Braves 9 4:10 PM Bally Sports South June 2 Braves 3, Athletics 1 1:35 PM Bally Sports South June 4 Braves 8, Red Sox 3 7:10 PM Bally Sports South June 5 Red Sox 9, Braves 0 1:35 PM Bally Sports South June 6 Braves 5, Nationals 2 6:45 PM Bally Sports South June 7 Nationals 2, Braves 1 6:45 PM Bally Sports South June 8 Nationals 7, Braves 3 4:05 PM Bally Sports South June 9 Nationals 8, Braves 5 1:35 PM Bally Sports South June 11 Orioles 4, Braves 0 6:35 PM Bally Sports South June 12 Orioles 4, Braves 2 6:35 PM Bally Sports South June 13 Braves 6, Orioles 3 1:05 PM Bally Sports South June 14 Braves 7, Rays 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South June 15 Braves 9, Rays 2 4:10 PM Bally Sports South June 16 Rays 8, Braves 6 1:35 PM Bally Sports South June 17 Braves 2, Tigers 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South June 18 Braves 2, Tigers 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South June 19 Braves 7, Tigers 0 12:20 PM Bally Sports South June 21 Braves 8, Yankees 1 7:05 PM AppleTV+ June 22 Yankees 8, Braves 3 7:15 PM FOX June 23 Braves 3, Yankees 1 1:35 PM Bally Sports South June 24 Cardinals 4, Braves 3 7:45 PM Bally Sports South June 25 Cardinals (PPD) 7:45 PM Bally Sports South June 26 Braves 6, Cardinals 2 & Cardinals 4, Braves 1 7:15 PM Bally Sports South June 28 Braves 6, Pirates 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South June 29 Braves 2, Pirates 1 4:10 PM Bally Sports South June 30 Pirates 4, Braves 2 1:35 PM Bally Sports South

July (Pre-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 2 Giants 5, Braves 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 3 Braves 3, Giants 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 4 Giants 4, Braves 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 5 Phillies 8, Braves 6 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 6 Braves 5, Phillies 1 7:15 PM FOX July 7 Braves 6, Phillies 0 1:35 PM Bally Sports South July 8 Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4 9:40 PM Bally Sports South July 9 Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2 9:40 PM Bally Sports South July 10 Diamondbacks 7, Braves 5 9:40 PM Bally Sports South July 11 Diamondbacks 1, Braves 0 9:40 PM Bally Sports South July 12 Braves 6, Padres 1 9:40 PM Bally Sports South July 13 Padres 4, Braves 0 7:15 PM FOX July 14 Braves 6, Padres 3 4:10 PM Bally Sports South

July (Post-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 19 Braves 3, Cardinals 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 20 Cardinals 9, Braves 5 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 21 Cardinals 6, Braves 2 1:35 PM Bally Sports South July 22 Reds 4, Braves 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South July 23 Reds (PPD) 7:120 PM Bally Sports South July 24 Reds 9, Braves 4 12:20 PM Bally Sports South July 25 Mets3, Braves 2 7:10 PM Bally Sports South July 26 Mets 8, Braves 4 7:10 PM Bally Sports South July 27 Braves 4, Mets 0 4:10 PM Bally Sports South July 28 Braves 9, Mets 2 1:40 PM Bally Sports South July 29 Brewers 8, Braves 3 8:10 PM Bally Sports South July 30 Braves 5, Brewers 1 8:10 PM Bally Sports South July 31 Braves 6, Brewers 2 2:10 PM Bally Sports South

August

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info August 1 Braves 4, Marlins 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 2 Braves 5, Marlins 3 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 3 Marlins 4, Braves 3 7:200 PM Bally Sports South August 4 Marlins 7, Braves 0 1:35 PM Bally Sports South August 6 Brewers 10, Braves 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 7 Brewers 8, Braves 5 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 8 Brewers 16, Braves 7 12:20 PM Bally Sports South August 9 Rockies 6, Braves 5 8:40 PM Bally Sports South August 10 Braves 11, Rockies 8 8:10 PM Bally Sports South August 11 Rockies 9, Braves 8 3:10 PM Bally Sports South August 12 Braves 1, Giants 0 9:45 PM Bally Sports South August 13 Braves 4, Giants 3 9:45 PM Bally Sports South August 14 Braves 13, Giants 2 9:45 PM Bally Sports South August 15 Giants 6, Braves 0 3:45 PM Bally Sports South August 16 Angels 3, Braves 2 9:38 PM Bally Sports South August 17 Braves 11, Angels 3 9:38 PM Bally Sports South August 18 Braves 2, Angels 1 4:07 PM Bally Sports South August 20 Braves 3, Phillies 1 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 21 Phillies 3, Braves 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 22 Braves 3, Phillies 2 7:15 PM FOX August 23 Braves 3, Nationals 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 24 Braves 4, Nationals 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports South August 25 Nationals 5, Braves 1 12:05 PM Roku August 26 Braves 10, Twins 6 7:40 PM Bally Sports South August 27 Braves 8, Twins 6 7:40 PM Bally Sports South August 28 Braves 5, Twins 1 7:40 PM Bally Sports South August 29 Phillies 5, Braves 4 6:40 PM Bally Sports South August 30 Braves 7, Phillies 2 6:40 PM Bally Sports South August 31 Phillies 3, Braves 0 7:15 PM FOX

Atlanta Braves record by year

2023: 104-58

104-58 2022: 101-61

101-61 2021: 88-73

88-73 2020: 35-25

35-25 2019: 97-65

97-65 2018: 90-72

90-72 2017: 72-90

Read Next: How To Watch The Atlanta Braves