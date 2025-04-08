2025 NBA Power Rankings: Final regular season evaluations for all 30 teams, including the Knicks and Lakers

With the 2024-25 regular season set to end, our NBA power rankings offer a final evaluation of all 30 clubs in the association. Along with an appraisal of every squad around the league, you can also stay up to date with the upcoming slate of games on the NBA schedule and a rundown of the 50 best NBA players during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at where every team lands to end the regular season.

10 worst NBA teams to during 2024-25 season

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

30. Utah Jazz (Last Week: 29)

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy and his team have taken another step back. While they were among the worst teams in the league last season, the Jazz are on course to finish dead last in the 2024-25 NBA standings. Making matters worse, they won’t have a first-round pick in a year where they would have had a chance at super-prospect Cooper Flag. However, they have six future first-round picks they need to use in the summer to upgrade a roster that is still badly struggling to get back to competitive play.

29. Washington Wizards (Last Week: 30)

Despite a head coach change to begin the season, the Washington Wizards were again a laughing stock. They are likely to end up with the second-worst record in the league again this season and again will hope it will help them get the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft. There was very little to take from this season besides the hope that former lottery picks Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly got the meaningful experience needed to be a part of their potential turnaround.

28. Charlotte Hornets (Last Week: 28)

While LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller put up some pretty good scoring numbers this season, it did not help to make the Charlotte Hornets a competitive team. Despite having three 20-point scorers, the Hornets were among the worst-scoring teams in the league this season. It is why there have been surprising rumors about the team potentially trading Ball this summer. With him battling injuries again this season, moving him and his max contract is something Charlotte might seriously consider this summer.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (Last Week: 27)

The New Orleans Pelicans will go down as one of the biggest “what if” stories of the season. On paper, they had a very talented roster that could have been a force in the West. However, injuries absolutely decimated them all season before they eventually traded Brandon Ingram and waved the white flag on the season. The organization is not going to move on from coach Willie Green, but they will need to seriously consider a Zion Willamson trade for a potential fresh start.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (Last Week: 26)

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season, as injuries destroyed any plans to be an NBA Finals contender. But the organization and their fanbase can’t be surprised. They entered the season hoping their top two players — Joel Embiid and Paul George — could buck their recent trends and stay healthy. They couldn’t.

The only positive from this season was that Tyrese Maxey confirmed he is a legitimate star in the league and worth building around. The front office will need to decide if he is the new face of the franchise and which of their other stars they want to keep around him going forward.

25. Brooklyn Nets (Last Week: 24)

The Brooklyn Nets were the first team this season to punt on the campaign and look ahead to the summer. While this was another losing season for Brooklyn, there is hope for an immediate turn around next season. They have solid pieces in Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson that can be a part of the answer or trade chips. They will have the most cap space by far this summer and three first-round picks in June. Nets fans had little to cheer for this year. But that could change in the offseason.

24. Toronto Raptors (Last Week: 25)

The Toronto Raptors were a disappointment this season. Sure, injuries hurt them at times, but there was enough talent on the roster to have a better record in what was a very weak Eastern Conference. Yet, there is hope for the future. Brandon Ingram arrived in a February trade but never suited up this season. On paper, the combination of him and Scottie Barnes could make them a playoff contender. But that is a hope for the fall after an underwhelming season in Toronto.

23. San Antonio Spurs (Last Week: 22)

The San Antonio Spurs were much better this year than they were last season. With the help of NBA league legend Chris Paul, the team was around .500 for much of the season. Then they added an All-Star level sidekick for Victor Wembanyama at the deadline in De’Aaron Fox. However, their chances of reaching the postseason were hit with a fatal blow when a blood clot ended Wembanyama’s season.

If he can return — which there is no guarantee he can — they have two All-Star level pieces and reason to expect more progress next season.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (Last Week: 20)

The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster that should be able to contend for a play-in spot this season. However, Chauncey Billups’ team has been inconsistent all season. While they played better in the second half, it was too little too late in a very good Western Conference. Fortunately for Billups, the improved play may have saved him from being ousted in the offseason.

The front office will surely be working the phones in the months ahead to see if there are any takers for DeAndre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Robert Williams, and Anfernee Simons this offseason.

21. Phoenix Suns (Last Week: 19)

Outside of the 76ers, the Phoenix Suns have been the league’s biggest letdowns in 2024-25. The team embarrassed themselves despite having a pair of elite talents on the roster. Is this a perfect team? Not at all. But Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and head coach Mike Budenholzer should be far better than a team that could miss the playoffs. Big changes are coming this offseason, and they could include Durant and his head coach working elsewhere in 2025.

20. Miami Heat (Last Week: 21)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra again showed why he is among the best in the sport. Despite the dark cloud that Jimmy Butler created over the team with his contract drama, the Heat remained competitive for much of the season. Unsurprisingly, his departure at the trade deadline had a huge effect on their level of play because they did not get equal value back. But that was all a part of the plan, as they have more cap flexibility and the trade assets to go star-hunting in the summer if one becomes available. LaMelo Ball or Zion Williamson, perhaps?

19. Chicago Bulls (Last Week: 23)

On offense, the Chicago Bulls were one of the league’s best and a headache for opponents. However, after trading Zach LaVine at the deadline, they have not been the same, as they seemingly punted competitive play until next season. However, they have played well down the stretch and have a real chance to get through the play-in tournament and into meaningful playoff games this season.

They have two first-rounders and a little money to spend this summer. There is some hope for Chicago in the long term.

18. Atlanta Hawks (Last Week: 18)

The Atlanta Hawks have been a handful for opposing defenses. Led by the face of the franchise, Trae Young, the team has been a force on offense. It is why they have had a far better season than many predicted. However, for as good as they are on offense, they are terrible on defense. It will be something they need to address in the summer. However, there is reason for positivity going forward due to the emergence of Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

17. Dallas Mavericks (Last Week: 16)

The Dallas Mavericks‘ decision to shockingly trade Luka Doncic before this year’s deadline led to some serious bad luck for the team. The top player they got back in the deal, Anthony Davis, suffered an ab injury that sidelined him for a couple of months. Then, Kyrie Irving’s season ended early after incurring a torn ACL. This is not the team the front office envisioned when they made the Doncic trade. Yet, they have continued to battle and should still make the playoffs.

No matter what happens in the postseason, Dallas has similar concerns to Philadelphia. A talented team with Finals aspirations, but it is hopes built on the shoulders of a pair of injury-prone stars.

16. Orlando Magic (Last Week: 17)

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero and, later, Franz Wagner suffered major injuries. While both recovered and made their way back, the team did not have the same success as last season due to an offense that was one of the worst in the league. Fortunately for Orlando, they still have an elite defense that has carried them this season. Nevertheless, they need to address their problems on offense if they hope to be a top-three team in the East.

15. Sacramento Kings (Last Week: 15)

This was a wild season for the Sacramento Kings. There were high hopes when they added DeMar DeRozan in the summer. When they got off to a slow start, the front office took the bold step of firing head coach Mike Brown. Then, they decided De’Aaron Fox was not in their long-term plans and traded him to the Bulls.

In the deal, they landed two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. This team is not going far in the post-season. But they still have an immense upside in 2025-26 if they can find the right head coach. Monty Williams, Taylor Jenkins, and Mike Malone all need to be on their candidates’ list this summer.

14. Detroit Pistons (Last Week: 13)

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. Now, they are the feel-good story of this season. After a historically bad showing in 2023-24, head coach JB Bickerstaff has helped turn his team into one of the better units in the East. While they are not expected to go far in the playoffs, the fact that they will avoid the play-in solidifies one of the best turnarounds of this century. Yet, this is just the beginning. They have solid trade assets and a decent chunk of change to improve this fast-improving roster in a major way this summer.

13. Milwaukee Bucks (Last Week: 10)

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roller-coaster ride all season. Despite a pair of superstars and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach, they struggled badly over the first month-plus. Yet, they turned it all around and ended up winning the Emirates Cup during the first half. While they have had flashes of an elite team, Damian Lillard’s blood clot throws their playoff chances into limbo. Giannis Antetokounmpo developing a shoulder issue so close to the postseason seems like awful but familiar timing.

For as talented as this group is, it just feels like they are bound to be a letdown in the postseason. And on a path to some big changes in the summer.

12. Memphis Grizzlies (Last Week: 9)

The Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And they were, due to the introduction of a new offense that had Memphis among the best in the NBA this season. However, it seems their top star was not happy with the new style. That, matched with underwhelming play in the second half, led to a bold move of firing head coach Taylor Jenkins weeks before the start of the playoffs.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (Last Week: 14)

The Los Angeles Clippers have been an interesting story in the 2024-25 NBA season. To the surprise of no one, Kawhi Leonard began the season in dress clothes due to another injury. However, in his absence, Norman Powell emerged and earned All-Star honors for the first time. Yet, despite being at full health and adding Ben Simmons from the buyout market in February, the Clippers have not evolved into a serious contender in the West.

They could be a surprise during the playoffs, but this is a team that will likely be out early and needs to make some meaningful changes in the offseason.

10 best NBA teams heading into the 2025 playoffs

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (Last Week: 11)

The Minnesota Timberwolves seemingly took a step back this season after making a late summer blockbuster that shipped team legend Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. The two big returns in the deal — Julius Randle and Donte DiVencenzo seemed like bad fits, and their overall defense regressed. However, slowly but surely, Minnesota has gotten its groove back and is one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. The ‘Wolves could be a dangerous darkhouse in the West.

9. Indiana Pacers (Last Week: 12)

After a surprisingly mediocre start to the season, the Indiana Pacers caught fire early in 2025 and looked like the team NBA pundits expected. The offense is one of the better groups in the game, but their defense continues to be their Achilles heel. They have the fourth-best record in the East, but they still seem a level below the conference’s elites — the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Knicks.

The Grizzlies are unlikely to go far in these playoffs. But if they pick the right coach this summer (Mike Malone?) they have the pieces to be an elite team out West next season.

8. Denver Nuggets (Last Week: 6)

When you have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. However, more than ever, the pieces around the NBA great have been a letdown this season. But instead of the roster taking the blame, ownership decided to make head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth the fall guys a week before the playoffs kick off.

Denver could have been a dark horse in these playoffs. But the shocking late-season coaching changes will kill their chances. But being the Nuggets’ new head coach will be the most coveted job in the NBA this summer.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (Last Week: 8)

The Los Angeles Lakers were already a good team that was building serious momentum before the Luka Doncic trade. However, with the young superstar, they could be a serious problem in the playoffs. The Thunder has more talent than Los Angeles. But when you have a top-three player, a league legend that is still deadly at 40 (LeBron James), and a good young coach in JJ Redick, the Lakers are set up to be a very difficult out this spring.

In the summer, they could make the necessary move to be a favorite in the conference next season.

6. Golden State Warriors (Last Week: 7)

The 2024-25 edition of the Golden State Warriors was the rubber band team this season, as they snapped back from good to bad to good again after the trade deadline. Fortunately, despite the risk, the Jimmy Butler trade has been a massive success, and Dub Nation has been one of the best teams in the league since the deadline.

While they are undersized, they have a legendary scorer (Stephen Curry) and a pair of big-game greats (Butler and Draymond Green) heading into a part of the season where that matters most. The Warriors are going to be a popular pick to go all the way in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

5. Houston Rockets (Last Week: 5)

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season. After showing some very nice growth under Ime Udoka in 2023-24, they continued that momentum and evolved into an elite team in the West. They passed on making big trades to see how this young group handles itself in the playoffs. All-Star Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green will get a chance to prove they are long-term building blocks this spring. The one who doesn’t grab that brass ring could be used in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

4. New York Knicks (Last Week: 4)

While they have had one of the five best records in the league all season, there is reason for concern when it comes to the New York Knicks. Their defense is a weakness, and they have often come up small against the league’s best teams. Furthermore, Tom Thibodeau’s classic overuse of his starters is resulting in injuries to his stars.

We are now at the point of the season this team was put together for and April will be a major proof of concept for this front office’s grand plans from last summer. If the Knicks don’t reach the Eastern Conference Finals, this will be seen as a disappointing season. And it could lead to another big move (Kevin Durant?) in the offseason.

3. Boston Celtics (Last Week: 3)

The defending champion Boston Celtics don’t have the best record in the NBA. However, the regular season has all felt like one big dress rehearsal for the spring. They continue to mow down the teams they are supposed to beat but have met some resistance from the league’s other top teams. Nevertheless, this is the most battle-tested team in the league. And if any group can turn it on when it matters most, Boston can. They are still the team to beat in the East playoffs until further notice.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (Last Week: 1)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were a surprisingly dominant team this season. There is no better example of how good they have been under new head coach Kenny Atkinson than winning 16 straight and 19 out of 21 at one point in the second half. They head into the playoffs with the best record in the East, an elite offense, and a rock-solid defense.

But that was then, and this is now. If the Cavaliers can’t reach the East Finals, their 60-plus win season will seem like a major letdown. There is a boatload of pressure on top star Donovan Mitchell this month.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (Last Week: 2)

The Oklahoma City Thunder were hit twice by huge injuries this season. However, they persevered and remained one of the league’s 99-percentile clubs. Their defense has been among the best in the game all year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the odds-on favorite to win this season’s MVP award, and they head into the postseason following a dominant month of March.

The Thunder have the pieces to get to the Finals, but they are a young group. They will get a chance to shut up their staunchest detractors in the weeks ahead.