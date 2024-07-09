Detroit Tigers have ‘one of the most coveted’ targets on the trade market: Could the Yankees, Orioles, or Dodgers be in pursuit?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With just a couple of weeks to go before the MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers reportedly have one of the best trade chips on the market, and teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Baltimore Orioles are likely to be calling.

Heading into the MLB games today, Detroit is seven games out of the final Wild Card spot and twice as many behind in the American League Central. While many teams are trying to fight their way into being realistic playoff contenders, the Tigers seem to be one of the most obvious sellers before the July 30 trade deadline.

Last season, they were able to turn starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen into second baseman Hao-Yu Lee via a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Lee is one of the best players in Double-A for the Tigers and the organization seems poised to flip another one-year rental into a strong minor-league return.

On Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo, and Patrick Mooney reported that returning pitcher Jack Flaherty could quickly turn into “one of the most coveted starters leading into the deadline.” The 28-year-old must prove he is fully recovered from his recent injury first, but in a weak starting pitching market he could have many suitors before July 30.

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 5-5 Record, 3.24 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 115 SO, 14 BB, 89 IP

In the report, the league insiders note how Flaherty’s strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks among the best in baseball, and the veteran with a 3.24 ERA would have been a serious All-Star contender if not for a pair of missed starts this season.

Flaherty is a free agent after this season and the eight-year veteran is likely to come at a lower cost than bigger names that could be on the block in the weeks ahead, like Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer.

He will certainly appeal to teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Baltimore Orioles. The O’s have the prospects to make any trade but are likely to be looking for a starter at the right price to add for the stretch run. Putting them in direct competition with the Yanks and Dodgers – two other teams allegedly on the hunt for starters.

However, the Detroit Tigers talented pitched in Baltimore last season, and disappointed as a second-half rental in their pursuit of the AL East title.