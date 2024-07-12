MLB insider gives huge update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s trade status, biggest sticking point in contract talks with Blue Jays

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A new report suggests the Toronto Blue Jays have no intention of moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the July 30 trade deadline, but there continues to be a specific hurdle in trade discussions.

Entering the MLB games today, the Blue Jays are still dead last in the American League East. Making matters worse is that in a time when it is easier than ever to earn a spot in the MLB Playoffs, Toronto is still 8.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

All signs point to the Blue Jays being sellers before this month’s MLB trade deadline. However, the team has understandable reservations about moving their two most valuable assets, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Although it makes sense to take offers on the pair of homegrown stars, since they only have a year left on their contracts, they are young and the roster’s top two players.

Of the two, it seems like Bichette is likelier to be moved, and on Friday, MLB Network league insider Mark Feinsand added to the narrative that Guerrero Jr. will remain in Canada, at least for the rest of this season.

Vladimir Guerrero stats (2024): .287 AVG, .361 OBP, .448 SLG, 13 HR, 53 RBI, 45 R

Toronto Blue Jays still have no intention of trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“I doubt a Vlad extension is coming anytime soon, but that’s not to say he won’t wind up signing one in the offseason,” Feinsand wrote. “The Blue Jays insist they’re not trading him, and some sources I have spoken to believe Toronto wants to keep him — and that Vlad is open to staying there. The only question will be the contract and whether the two sides can close the gap.”

Feinsand claims that the team and first baseman are still far apart on a deal. The four-time All-Star is allegedly looking for a superstar-level contract. A deal worthy of the player he was in 2021 when he hit 48 home runs.

But he has not been that player in the two and half seasons since and the Blue Jays are looking for an agreement that is fair price for the player Vladimir Guerrero has been the last three seasons. However, the MLB insider did suggest a big finish to 2024 and a strong year in 2025 would improve the slugger’s stance for a massive contract extension.

