MLB reporter reveals Toronto Blue Jays trade candidates, fate of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2024 season expecting to compete for a World Series title with a core led by Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kevin Gausman. Months later, the Blue Jays could be one of the biggest sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

Toronto enters MLB games today with one of the worst records in baseball. The Blue Jays also have one of the worst run differentials in the American League and are nearly 10 games below .500 when playing on the road this season.

While the Blue Jays front office hoped June would turn things around, it only made things worse. Toronto tied for the sixth-fewest wins in June (11), with both its pitchers and lineup struggling over the past month. Now, with the All-Star Break approaching, it appears Toronto is ready to be sellers.

Toronto Blue jays stats (ESPN): 24th in runs scored (335), 20th in batting average (.236), 21st in slugging (.375), 23rd in ERA (4.31), 25th in batting average allowed (.253)

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Blue Jays intend to make starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, reliever Yimi Garcia, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, designated hitter Justin Turner and catcher Danny Jansen available for trade this summer.

As for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, it’s not as simple. Toronto reportedly still believes it can contend in 2025 and wants to make one more run with its core. At the very least, the Blue Jays aren’t planning to move either of Bichette or Guerrero Jr. until the winter.

While it will be a beneficial trade market for sellers this summer, the Blue Jays’ strategy limits what they’ll get in return. Kikuchi (4.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP), Turner (.734 OPS), Kiermaier (.521 OPS) and Garcia (2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP) are all in the final seasons of their contract and their production also doesn’t warrant a strong return.

Toronto should have success moving its trade chips, but the return is going to be lower-level prospects with many of them potentially never making an impact in the majors. Considering all of the issues on the Blue Jays roster and the disinterest from Guerrero Jr. and Bichette in long-term contract extensions, it’s a bit surprising neither player will be traded this summer.