12 MLB trade candidates who could be moved this summer, potential landing spots

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Which MLB players will be traded The MLB trade deadline is closing in, providing more excitement for the summer as baseball fans get to see if their team will be buyers or sellers. While the expansion of the postseason leads to a smaller pool of MLB trade candidates in 2024, there are plenty of intriguing names. For this exercise, we’ll focus on players who have already been floated in MLB rumors or are on teams at the bottom of the MLB standings. Some of the clubs in limbo – San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers – will be excluded from consideration as their teams could be buyers or sellers. With all of that in mind, let’s dive into the top MLB trade candidates this summer.

Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert isn’t the perfect trade candidate. Rival teams have some major concerns and the asking price is said to be steep. The best time for the Chicago White Sox to trade Robert would’ve been this past offseason, but he’s still a player in high demand. Robert is fine defensively in center field and he’s been outstanding (98th percentile Outs Above Average in 2023) in the past. Far more importantly for teams, this is a 26-year-old outfielder under team control through 2027 who owns a .836 OPS since the start of the 2021 season. Luis Robert landing spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals Related: MLB trade rumors

Cal Quantrill, SP, Colorado Rockies

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon should be one of the top MLB trade candidates in 2024, but the Colorado Rockies refuse to move him. With Kris Bryant having negative trade value, Colorado’s best option as a seller is trading one of its lone solid arms. Cal Quantrill, age 29, is arbitration-eligible through 2024 and has been excellent on the mound this season. He owns a 3.43 ERA across his first 84 innings pitched, with a 3.06 ERA and .244/.320/.344 slash line allowed to opponents on the road. Cal Quantrill landing spots: Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers Related: 10 MLB trades we’d love to see this summer

Jazz Chisholm Jr, OF, Miami Marlins

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins roster many of the top MLB trade candidates this summer, including reliever Tanner Scott and first baseman Josh Bell. With starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo landing on the injured list, potentially out past the MLB trade deadline, Jazz Chisholm Jr. becomes the most coveted player in Miami. The 26-year-old is under team control through 2026 and has a history of playing center field, second base, or shortstop. Plus, after a slow start to the season, Chisholm has posted a .277/.327/.470 slash line with a .798 OPS in his last 166 at-bats (May 1 – June 22). Jazz Chisholm landing spots: Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers Related: MLB games today

Mason Miller, RP, Oakland Athletics

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Miller should be moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Whether that happens or not comes down to the Oakland Athletics’ decision-making. On the mound, Miller is outstanding. The 25-year-old righty owns a 2.08 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP across 34.2 innings. Most impressive is Miller’s 46.5 percent strikeout rate and .129 batting average allowed. Plus, Miller is under team control through 2029. However, the rationale behind trading him now is the fact this is a hard-throwing reliever with a history of issues with his throwing elbow. This feels like the opportune time for a rebuilding team to take advantage of its situation and flip Miller for top prospects. Mason Miller landing spots: Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers Also Read: Highest-paid MLB players

Taylor Ward, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a long list of Los Angeles Angels trade candidates in 2024, with Luis Rengifo and Carlos Estevez among the players who could be moved. We’re highlighting Taylor Ward. The 30-year-old, who is arbitration-eligible through 2026, is responsible for a .787 OPS with a .344 OBP over the last three seasons. The right-handed hitter primarily plays left field for the Angels, but he has made appearances at second and third since the 2022 season. Taylor Ward landing spots: Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners Related: Best baseball players of all time

Jack Flaherty, SP, Detroit Tigers

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for the Detroit Tigers is that the Jack Flaherty reclamation project was successful. Unfortunately, the Tigers aren’t enjoying nearly as positive results as one of their top starters. Flaherty, who will be owed less than half of his $14 million salary if he’s traded, is a compelling option for pitching-needy clubs. The 28-year-old has been outstanding on the mound, registering a 2.92 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP, a .221 average allowed and a 33.3 percent K-rate in 83.1 innings pitched. The fact that Flaherty’s only a half-season rental will also lower the quality of return needed in a trade. Jack Flaherty landing spots: San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks Related: Worst MLB contracts right now

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen whether or not either Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are in consideration to be traded. In all likelihood, the Toronto Blue Jays will keep both young stars and instead sell off their contributors on expiring contracts. Southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, playing on a $12 million salary, carries a 3.80 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and a 25.4 percent K-rate over the last two seasons. Solid left-handed starters are always valuable and Kikuchi could be a postseason starter for a few teams. Yusei Kikuchi landing spots: Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros Related: Worst MLB umpires

Miguel Andujar, OF, Oakland Athletics

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the New York Yankees top prospects, 29-year-old slugger Miguel Andujar has made the most of another chance in the majors. In his first 24 games with the Athletics this season, Andujar posted a .327/.343/.429 slash line with a .772 OPS. That’s not necessarily a fluke. Across his last 192 plate appearances, Andjuar sports a .773 OPS with 6 home runs and 11 doubles in 182 at-bats. He wouldn’t be a flashy addition by any means, but Andujar could be a nice bench bat for a contender. Miguel Andujar landing spots: Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners Also Read: Fastest pitch ever, fastest pitches in 2024

Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Catchers aren’t often moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The primary reason for it is because that requires a transition period with an entire pitching staff having to learn how to work with a new catcher. With that said, the Rockies’ circumstances with Elias Diaz make him a very viable candidate to be moved in July. Diaz owns a .278/.326/.418 slash line with a .744 OPS and 37 doubles in his last 684 at-bats. A free agent this winter, the veteran catcher would provide production at a position where several clubs have received close to nothing positive. Elias Diaz landing spots: Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres Related: Longest home run ever, longest home runs in 2024

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made their stance on Pete Alonso pretty clear this winter. In their defense, no team is touching his current asking price when he hits the open market. While the Mets have played a lot better baseball in June, another dip is coming and the current Mets roster isn’t good enough to get past the first round of the playoffs. Plus, Alonso is a free agent this winter and New York won’t make re-signing him a priority. Alonso’s trade value isn’t great (.320 OBP since 2023), but he would add some much-needed pop to the lineup for a few contenders. Pete Alonso landing spots: Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers Also Read: MLB stadium rankings

Aaron Civale, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays at the MLB trade deadline in 2023, Aaron Civale hasn’t delivered the success the organization was hoping to see. He has one of the worst ERAs in baseball (5.20) among starting pitchers with 80-plus innings pitched. However, he’s also struck out 23.2 percent of batters faced with a solid 16.7% K-BB rate. The 29-year-old righty is under team control for another season, but now looks like a No. 4 starter. Aaron Civale landing spots: Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros Also Read: Shohei Ohtani home run tracker

Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports