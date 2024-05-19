10 worst MLB contracts right now, including New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What is the worst contract in MLB? Major League Baseball teams aren’t as bad as they used to be at handing out decades-long contract that prove costly just a few years into the deal. However, some of worst MLB contracts right now are perfect examples that spending doesn’t always pay off.

Here are the 10 worst MLB contracts right now.

Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels – 7 years, $245 million

The Anthony Rendon contract has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Angels. Keep in mind, that this franchise has a lot of experience with some of the worst MLB contracts in the modern era. From 2021-'23, the Angels paid out $103.2 million. In that three-year span, Rendon produced a .235/.338/.364 slash line with 80 RBI in 148 games played. He's previously admitted that baseball is not one of his big passions and he very much views it as a 'job' to play the game. It's hard to fathom how the Angels didn't find that out before signing him. Rendon, already 34 years old and oft-injured, is owed $77.15 million in the final two years of his deal (2025-'26). But hey, at least there's no deferred money.

Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers – 6 years, $140 million

We viewed the Javier Baez deal as one of the worst MLB contracts when it was signed. A few years later, it looks even worse for the Detroit Tigers. Before inking the six-year, $140 million agreement, Baez had a .246/.294/.453 slash line with a 33.1 percent strikeout rate and only a 4.5 percent walk rate in 782 plate appearances from 2020-'21. All the numbers showed a glaring hole in his bat, making him one of the worst hitters in MLB. Detroit signed him anyway and he now has a .236 OBP through 144 plate appearances in 2024. Arguably the worst hitter in MLB, Baez is still owed $73 million over the next three seasons (2025-'27).

Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies – 7 years, $182 million

The Kris Bryant contract always seemed odd for the Colorado Rockies. After three consecutive seasons with a losing record, not even recording a 75-win season, Colorado offered Bryant a deal no other team came close to. That's because clubs saw a former NL MVP who slashed .253/.341/.455 from 2020-'21, a fall from grace after an electric start to his major-league career. Bryant was very productive in his first season with the Rockies – .306/.376/.475 – but the All-Star third baseman now has a .659 OPS with a .222 batting average, 37 RBI and 11 homers in 93 games over the last two years. Heading into his mid-30s, Bryant is owed $27 million annually ($108 million total) through 2028.

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals – 7 years, $245 million

The Washington Nationals had a choice after winning the World Series, re-sign Anthony Rendon or Stephen Strasburg. Both turned out to be two of the worst MLB contracts just for different teams. After helping carry the Nationals to a World Series title, Strasburgh signed his $245 million contract. Following that December 2019 deal, arm issues limited Strasburg to just 31.1 innings pitched and grueling pain in his arm and shoulder in the following years. Strasburgh retired in 2024 and will still receive the $100-plus million he is owed over the next three seasons,

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees – 13 years, $325 million

In defense of the New York Yankees, they didn't sign one of the worst MLB contracts right now. However, they still made the decision to trade for Giancarlo Stanton. It certainly helps that the Miami Marlins are paying $10 million annually from 2026-'28 and the Yankees can decline a $15 million player option in 2028. However, from 2023-'24, the Yankees are paying $32 million annually to a designated hitter with just a 0.2 FanGraphs' Wins Above Replacement since the start of the 2023 season. Even with better production (.530 SLG) at the plate in 2024, this is an awful contract.

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox – 6 years, $140 million

We knock the Boston Red Sox for not being more active in MLB free agency, but it sometimes makes sense when you look at their recent big splashes. The Pablo Sandoval signing was an utter disaster and the Trevor Story contract is on pace to be just as bad for Boston. Story, a two-time All-Star selection with the Colorado Rockies, posted a .272/.340/.523 career slash line and .863 OPS with the Rockies. As a member of the Red Sox, Story has a .227/.288/.395 slash line with a .681 OPS. To make matters worse, he's only played in 51 games over the last two seasons. Story is owed $22.5 million in 2025 and he'll certainly accept his two-year option in 2026, guaranteeing him 450 million over the final two years of the original contract.

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies – 5 years, $100 million

On the bright side for the Philadelphia Phillies, they are still one of the best teams in baseball in spite of Nick Castellanos. Not only is the 32-year-old a liability defensively, but he has also slashed just .258/.302.417 with a .720 OPS over his last three seasons in a Phillies' uniform. Unfortunately for the Phillies, there's no way out of the $40 million total he's owed through 2026.

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins – 6 years, $200 million

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets haven't made some of the best decisions in recent years, but the final call to not sign Carlos Correa proved smart for both franchises. Correa is guaranteed $133.33 million through 2028, when he'll be wrapping up his age-33 season in the majors. One reason this contract has not worked out well is that injuries have limited Correa, especially in 2024. Although, those absences highlight the durability worries and if he doesn't get 575 plate appearances in 2028, that $25 million vesting option in 2029 won't kick in. Small positives for the Twins.

Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers – 5 years, $185 million

The Texas Rangers paid Jacob deGrom $30 million to throw 30.1 innings in 2023, with his first season with the club wiped out by Tommy John surgery. Realistically, even when he returns, deGrom will likely have gone through his first two seasons in Texas having made more money $70 million) than total innings pitched in the regular season. He's still owed another $115 million over the next three years, but at least there's no buyout on the 2028 team option. At this point, the Rangers would just like one healthy season from deGrom on the mound but he's already in his late 30s.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels – 12 years, $426.5 million

