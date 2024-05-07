10 MLB players who could be traded this summer, including Pete Alonso

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Which MLB player will be traded in 2024? All-Star hitter Luis Arraez was the first marquee name dealt ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While we’re months out from deadline day, there are quite a few MLB players who could be dealt this summer.

MLB trade deadline 2024: July 30

Let’s dive into our list of MLB players who could be traded this summer.

Jazz Chisholm Jr, infielder/outfielder, Miami Marlins

Jazz Chisholm is one of the next MLB players that executives think the Miami Marlins will deal. Under contract through the 2026 season, the 26-year-old's team-friendly contract immediately makes him attractive to clubs. He also offers a nice power-speed combo and would be another left-handed bat to strengthen a lineup. While Chisholm does have a su-.250 batting average with an OB{ under .325 in the last three seasons, there are more than enough tools for another team to think he can be an above-average player for them in the outfield or infield for several years.

Taylor Ward, outfielder, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels were never going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline 2024 and the Mike Trout injury provided further reasoning why. Los Angeles isn't going to contend for a while, which makes Taylor Ward expendable. Already 30 years old, the fact that he's cost-controlled through the 2026 season just means Los Angeles can get added trade value for him. In his last 1,122 plate appearances since the start of the 2022 season, Ward is responsible for a .269/.343/.454 slash line with a 123 wRC+, 44 home runs, 136 RBI and a .797 OPS. That's above-average production in the corner outfield, making him very appealing to a playoff contender.

Pete Alonso, first baseman, New York Mets

The New York Mets shopped Pete Alonso at the MLB trade deadline last season then made it clear over the winter that a contract extension wasn't happening. For as beloved as Alonso is by Mets fans, New York's front office doesn't seem to view him as a part of the club's future. Any potential return for him would be limited because he's a half-season rental, but the fact that the Mets intend to let him test free agency suggests he is one of the MLB players who could be traded this summer. Coming off consecutive 40-homer seasons, albeit with an OBP and batting average that have plummeted since 2022, Alonso should attract plenty of interest from clubs in need of more pop.

Mason Miller, closer Oakland Athletics

There is plenty of incentive for the Oakland A's to pursue a Mason Miller trade. While he's only 25 years old and under contract through 2029, the likely All-Star selection also has a long history of injuries. Considering the number of hard-throwing pitchers sidelined by Tommy John surgery, it would be wise for the Athletics to trade the reliever with several of the fastest MLB pitches in 2024. Closers really aren't that valuable for rebuilding teams and this is the peak of Miller's trade value. Plus, there will be World Series hopefuls willing to pay a premium to have Miller in their bullpen for October.

Yusei Kikuchi, starting pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays

With the Toronto Blue Jays lineup preventing them from contending, Yusei Kikuchi should be one of the more popular starting pitchers targeted at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. A 32-year-old southpaw, Kikuchi owns an outstanding 3.65 ERA with a 9.72 K/9, 3.77 FIP, .252 batting average allowed and 19.4 percent K-BB rate in his last 39 starts. Reliable southpaws who generate groundballs (41.3 percent groundball rate) and have a reduced acquisition cost as a half-season rental tend to generate suitors in need of mid-rotation starters from general managers who don't want to pay a premium for a front-line pitcher. If the Blue Jays sell, there will be clubs after Kikuchi.

Michael Kopech, relief pitcher, Chicago White Sox

Once one of the top prospects in baseball, Michael Kopech can no longer crack one of the worst starting rotations in MLB. With that said, the Chicago White Sox will absolutely receive calls on the right-handed pitcher. Under team control through 2025, Kopech misses a ton of bats (33.8 percent strikeout rate) and rarely allows solid contact (.197 batting average allowed), but that 13.5 percent walk rate in 17.1 innings pitched needs improvement. Kopech can't be trusted as a closer in October right now, but a multi-inning reliever with excellent swing-and-miss stuff still has enough trade value. Considering how bad the White Sox are, it would be a huge surprise if Kopech isn't dealt.

Jalen Beeks, reliever, Colorado Rockies

There have been close to no bright spots in 2024 for the Colorado Rockies, but they do get credit for turning Jalen Beeks around. Signed to a one-year deal in November, Beeks has been one of the most effective left-handed relievers in baseball this season. What's even more impressive about the 30-year-old is that he is pitching well in Coors Field. Beeks – 1.19 WHIP and .183 BAA in 16 innings – would be a nice addition for a team seeking to fortify its bullpen on the cheap.

Alex Bregman, third baseman, Houston Astros

The idea of the Houston Astros being sellers at the MLB trade deadline might seem wild, but this has been one of the worst baseball teams in 2024. Furthermore, there hasn't been any sign that Alex Bregman and the Astros' front office can even land in the same ballpark on a new contract. So, he could be one of the most well-known MLB players dealt this summer. Bregman has been awful at the plate this season (.202/.284/.269, 65 wRC+), but it's only a 31-game sample size. Besides, he is still above-average defensively at the hot corner and there will be more than enough teams believing they can help him turn things around at the plate. If the Astros decide to sell, Bregman should be one of the players they move. Besides, he'd easily be the best infielder available at the MLB trade deadline.

Ryan Helsley, closer, St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt's alarming decline in 2024 makes a trade for him unlikely and the Nolan Arenado contract is probably one no team wants a part of. So, Ryan Helsley stands out as the St. Louis Cardinals player likeliest to draw the most interest at the MLB trade deadline. Only under club control through 2025, this would be the time for St. Louis to deal its closer at peak value. Considering his dominance out of the Cardinals' bullpen (1.66 ERA, 12.44 K/0, 0.60 HR/9) since the start of the 2022 season, St. Louis could get a haul for one of the best closers in baseball.

Martin Perez, starting pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates

