MLB executives reveal next Miami Marlins star who ‘will be dealt’ by July

The Miami Marlins opened the trading season in Major League Baseball months before the MLB trade deadline by sending Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. With one key member of the Marlins lineup already gone, another All-Star player is reportedly expected to be moved this summer.

Miami showed its desire to make deals this summer by including significant cash considerations in the deal with San Diego. As part of the trade for prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella, the Marlins agreed to send $7.898 million to cover a majority of Arraez’s salary for the 2024 season.

Miami Marlins stats (2024): 125 runs scored (23rd in MBL, .223 batting average (25th), .281 OBP (29th), .334 SLG (27th), 5.19 ERA )29th), 1.49 WHIP (29th), .263 batting average allowed (28th)

It both signaled Miami’s willingness to pay down the salaries of some of its trade candidates and its desire to reload the farm system. That’s also part of the reason why many around baseball are reportedly confident Miami will be parting ways with another one of its core players before long.

MLB executives who spoke to Bob Nightengale of USA Today insisted that the Marlins will trade outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the coming months.

Jazz Chisholm contract: $2.625 million salary in 2024

Chisholm, age 26, has been unable to recapture the form that made him an All-Star selection in 2022. Miami moved him to center field ahead of the 2022 season, but his offensive production has dipped significantly ever since. From 2023-’24, Chisholm has slashed just .244/.305/.437 with a .742 OPS, 23 home runs and 27 steals over his last 131 games.

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .226/.309/.379, 4 home runs, 5 stolen bases in 124 at-bats

Capable of playing the outfield and middle infield, Chisholm could be an intriguing buy-low target for clubs who think they can help him recapture his All-Star form. He’s also under team control through 2025, providing long-term cost control for any club that acquires him.