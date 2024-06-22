MLB All-Star Game 2024: Projecting 2024 All-Star lineups in June, All-Star Game info

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB All-Star Game 2024 will continue one of the best traditions in sports, with the best players in Major League Baseball coming together for one exhibition game to showcase their talent.

MLB used to use its Midsummer Classic to determine home-field advantage in the World Series. From 2003-2016, the league that won the MLB All-Star Game would have the home-field advantage in the following World Series. However, that policy was ditched in 2017 with MLB now making it a pure exhibition game.

This will be the 94th All-Star Game in MLB history between the National League and the American League. Here is our guide to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, including our All-Star Game lineup projections for the National League and American League.

2024 MLB All-Star Game location, TV info

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played in Arlington, Texas. This will be the fifth time that Texas served as host for the annual MLB All-Star Game. It last happened in 2004, when Minute Maid Park in Houston hosted the 2004 All-Star Game.

Date: July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 Location: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV: Fox

Fox Announcers: John Smoltz, Joe Davis, Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal

John Smoltz, Joe Davis, Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal Managers: Torey Lovullo (Arizona Diamondbacks – NL), Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers – AL)

Torey Lovullo (Arizona Diamondbacks – NL), Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers – AL) Tickets: Here

2024 MLB All-Star Game lineup projections

Here is our latest MLB All-Star Game lineup projections for the National League and American League. Our All-Star Game picks are based on stats from FanGraphs, Baseball Savant and ESPN.

Below, you can find our explanations behind our MLB All-Star Game picks.

National League C: Will Smith, Dodgers

Will Smith, Dodgers 1B: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Bryce Harper, Phillies 2B: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 3B: Joey Ortiz, Brewers

Joey Ortiz, Brewers SS: Willy Adames, Brewers

Willy Adames, Brewers OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers OF: Heliot Ramos, Giants

Heliot Ramos, Giants OF: Fernando Tatis Jr, Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr, Padres DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers American League C: Connor Wong, Red Sox

Connor Wong, Red Sox 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays 2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

Jose Altuve, Astros 3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

Jose Ramirez, Guardians SS: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Aaron Judge, Yankees OF: Juan Soto, Yankees

Juan Soto, Yankees OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

Kyle Tucker, Astros DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

National League

Catcher: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s a two-man race between Will Smith and William Contreras. Both should represent the National League in the All-Star Game, but we’re giving the slight not to Smith. He (.828) leads Contreras in OPS (.799) and wrRC+ (131 vs 126), though, he does trail Contreras (2.3) in bWAR (2.1). Still, we’ll give the slight edge to Smith.

Also Considered: William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers), Patrick Bailey (San Francisco Giants)

First Base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

It’s a pretty cut-and-dry choice at first base in the National League. In his first full season at the position, Bryce Harper leads NL first baseman in slugging (.541), OOS (.927) and FanGraphs’ Wins ABove replacement (3.1). He’s also top-tw0 in RBI and home runs.

Also Considered: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Second Base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

While the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t come close to replicating their success from last season, Ketel Marte is doing everything humanly possible to keep the Diamondbacks lineup afloat. In the National League, Marte ranks second in batting average (.294) and home runs (12), first in wOBA (.368), runs scored (47) and fWAR (3.2). He’s the clear and obvious choice at second base for the NL.

Also Considered: Brice Turang (Milwaukee Brewers)

Shortstop: Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers

With Mookie Betts sidelined for upwards of 2 months, a spot at shortstop in the All-Star Game opens up for Willy Adames. The Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop has been outstanding defensively (98th percentile Outs Above Average), he ranks fourth in OBP (.338) and he’s already hit double-digits for steals and homers.

Also Considered: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies), Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Masyn Winn (St. Louis Cardinals)

Third Base: Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

This feels like the spot in the NL All-Star lineup where popularity will keep out a very deserving player. Joey Ortiz, who the Milwaukee Brewers from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corvin Burnes trade, has been one of the best third basemen in baseball this season. The 25-year-old is a wizard defensively (94th percentile Outs Above Average), he ranks 10th in the majors for walk rate (13.7 percent), ranks first among NL third basemen in wRC+ (131) and is tops in fWAR (2.0).

Also Considered: Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies), Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies)

Outfield: Fernando Tatîs Jr, Heliot Ramos, Teoscar Hernandez

Injuries (Ronald Acuña Jr.), position switches (Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper) and disappointing seasons all play a role in our outfield for the National League looking different. Fernando Tatis Jr won’t be a surprise inclusion on this list, he’s slashing .281/.256/.469 this year with 14 homers and 49 runs scored. As for Teoscar Hernandez, while he’s bad defensively, Hernandez leads NL outfielders in home runs (18), RBI (54) and he’s fourth in wRC+ (133).

Heliot Ramos is our wild card pick. He’s been fine defensively (79th percentile OAA), but the real value he’s bringing comes with the bat. The 24-year-old boasts a .307/.382/.553 slash line with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in just 39 games. Quite frankly, he’s been one of the best players in the NL since he was called up in May.

Also Considered: Jazz Chisholm Jr (Miami Marlins), Jurickson Profar (San Diego Padres), Jake McCarthy (Arizona Diamondbacks), Jesse Winker (Washington Nationals)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

There’s not much that needs to be said here. Even without throwing a single pitch in 2024, Shohei Ohtani will be one of the most valuable players in baseball. The Dodgers’ star is hitting at an MVP-like clip and looks even more dangerous on the base paths. He’s everything Los Angeles hoped for and more.

American League

Catcher: Connor Wong, Boston Red Sox

Adley Rutschman doesn’t have the offensive output (.251/.308/.337) to justify putting him at catcher for the American League in the All-Star Game. Connor Wong is doing things no one expected from the Boston Red Sox catcher. He leads the position in batting average (.360), is the only one with.400-plus OBP (.422). Wong also ranks first in OPS (.922) and fWAR (1.9).

Also Considered: Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wouldn’t have been our choice over a month ago. However, after posting a .229/.331/.348 slash line with a .678 OPS in his first 31 games, the Toronto Blue Jays slugger is now responsible for a .318/.393/.447 triple-slash line with a .840 OPS in his last 44 games. With no other huge standouts at this spot, Guerrero Jr. will get the nod for his hot bat.

Also Considered: Ryan Mountcastle (Baltimore Orioles), Josh Naylor (Cleveland Guardians)

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

A choice between Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve could go either way. Outstanding defense is what makes the case for Semien, but we also have to acknowledge that the MLB All-Star Game is about offensive output. Altuve has a batting average nearly .05 points higher than Semien with the same home run output and almost a 100-point difference in OPS.

Also Considered: Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers)

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

It’s unfair that we can only pick one player between Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson. Witt Jr. has been delivering absurd production (.318/.367/.543) all season, often carrying the Kansas City Royals lineup. He also ranks first in Sprint Speed (30.4) and is in the 99th percentile for Outs Above Average (10). However, Henderson is in the 97th percentile for Outs Above Average (7) and he has twice as many home runs (24) as Witt (12) with a sizeable gap in OPS. Both players deserve to start, but we could only pick one here.

Also Considered: Bobby Witt Jr (Kansas City Royals)

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Just another year with All-Star production from Jose Ramirez. The Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman has played MVP-caliber baseball this season, with a .303/.358/.587 slash line, 17 home runs and a walk rate (7.9 percent) that’s very close to his strikeout rate (10 percent). There are some very good third basemen in the American League, but Ramirez easily deserves the nod.

Also Considered: Jordan Westburg (Baltimore Orioles), Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox), Isaac Paredes (Tampa Bay Rays)

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker

Little time was wasted in picking the three outfielders for the American League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. After a cold April, Aaron Judge slashed .372/.487/.891 with 21 home runs and a 1.378 OPS (May 1 – June 21). Teammate Juan Soto ranks third among AL outfielders in OPS (.997) and he leads all MLB layers in walk rate (17.7 percent). As for Kyle Tucker, he joins Judge and Soto as the only MLB players with a walk rate of 17 percent or better this season. Plus, the Houston Astros outfielder boasts the second-highest slugging (.599) at his position. If not for a lengthy IL stint, there would’ve at least been some debate for Tucker vs Steven Kwan.

Also Considered: Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians), Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers), Tyler O’Neill (Boston Red Sox), Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles)

Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez is just doing his thing. The Astros’ 26-year-old slugger hasn’t produced quite up to his career averages (.295/.386/.578), but the fact that his .882 OPS is considered a ‘disappointment’ by his own standard tells you how good he is. If we were using this designated hitter spot for a universal position, it would’ve gone to Bobby Witt Jr.

MLB All-Star Game 2024 FAQ

Where is the 2024 All-Star Game MLB?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is in Texas at Globe Life Life Field in Arlington.

Where is the 2024 Hoem Run Derby?

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

What time and channel is the All-Star Game?

The MLB All-Star Game in 2024 will be on FOX at 8:00 PM ET.

Will MLV TV have the All-Star Game?

The MLB All-Star Game in 2024 will be available on MLB.TV, FOX, Fubo and YouTube TV.

MLB All-Star Game history

Here is a brief history of the MLB All-Star Game, including the results, location All-Star Game MVP and more in the last 10 years.