10 MLB trades we’d love to see in June, including Pete Alonso to AL and a Yankees trade

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is just under a month away and the hot stove is warming up. As rumors swirl about potential MLB trades this summer, we think it’s time to take a look at potential deals we’d like to see in June. As part of this exercise, we’re including both landing spots for the top MLB trade candidates in 2024 and the potential return package for their respective teams. Without further ado, here are 10 MLB trades we would love to see happen this month.

Cleveland Guardians pull off trade for Taylor Ward

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians still aren’t getting a ton of love nationally, but we do have to recognize one of the best teams in the American League in our list of MLB trades we’d love to see. Outfield is an area for improvement and, being realistic with Cleveland’s options, Taylor Ward stands out. Ward, age 30, is arbitration-eligible through 2026. At the plate, the right-handed hitter owns a .793 OPS with a .344 OBP and a 10.4 percent walk rate since the start of the 2022 season. He’s a reasonable option for a team that doesn’t want to break the bank and lacks the prospects for a blockbuster trade. Cleveland Guardians receive: Taylor Ward

Chicago Cubs lineup gets a boost with small trade

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs aren’t remotely good enough to justify making a big splash and the depth simply isn’t there in the farm system to add a high-end bat with multiple years of contract control. So, a team getting some of the least amount of production from its catchers, acquires the best one available at the MLB trade deadline. Elias Diaz is only going to be a half-season rental and not many clubs are willing to bring in a starting catcher midseason. That all just helps drive the price down for Chicago. Chicago Cubs receive: Elias Diaz

San Diego Padres add pitching in trade with Boston Red Sox

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Because the Miami Marlins ate a significant portion of Luis Arraez’s salary, the San Diego Padres should have more financial flexibility in their other MLB trades this summer. It could align nicely with the Boston Red Sox looking to get Kenley Jansen’s deal ($16 million salary in 2024) off the books. Plus, Boston would likely let Jansen and starter Nick Pivetta ($7.5 million) walk in free agency this winter anyway. Pivetta adds stability to the Padres’ rotation and Jansen would be an excellent set-up man. San Diego Padres receive: Kenley Jansen, Nick Pivetta

Milwaukee Brewers make a long-term move for Jesus Luzardo

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One of the themes you’ll notice with our MLB trades is the Miami Marlins will be very active sellers. It’s going to be a Houston Astros/Baltimore Orioles-level of teardown and no player on the Marlins roster is more intriguing than Jesus Luzardo. While the 26-year-old southpaw doesn’t have great numbers in 2024, teams recognize he has the stuff to be a front-line starter plus he’s arbitration-eligible through 2026. He’s perfect for the Milwaukee Brewers, who need another strong arm behind Freddy Peralta. Adding Luzardo would further solidify the Brewers as the best team in the NL Central and give them a fighting shot in a postseason series against top teams. Mami Marlins receive: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers’ No. 1 prospect)), Tyler Black (Brewers’ No. 3 prospect), Josh Knoth (Brewers’ No. 11 prospect), IFA money

Kansas City Royals make a splash for Miami Marlins outfielder

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert would be an even better option for the Kansas City Royals, but we’re at least trying to maintain a bit of realism here. However, the biggest surprise team in baseball this season could certainly pull off a deal for Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Under team control through 2026, the 26-year-old center fielder fits the Royals’ timeline perfectly. He also plays a position that’s a major weakness for the Royals lineup and Chisholm (6 home runs and .774 OPS) has warmed up after a slow start. It would cost Kansas City a bit, but this is also a long-term play for a contending team. Kansas City Royals receive: Jazz Chisholm Jr

Los Angeles Dodgers pull off Bo Bichette trade with Toronto Blue Jays

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved Mookie Betts to shortstop because Gavin Lux’s defense at shortstop was bad enough that a change became a necessity. However, Betts is better defensively at second base and the Dodgers need more run production. While Bo Bichette has struggled in 2024, the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop has been excellent (.391/.332/.460) since the 2021 season. Plus, he’s under contract control in 2025. Also Read: Highest-paid MLB players For Toronto, it has to face the reality that it will very likely be unable to extend both Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If that’s the case, the best path forward might be aligning with the right trade partner with a deep farm system and a clear needs. That is the Dodgers, who could package prospects with Gavix Lux (under team control through 2027) to try and make a deal happen. Toronto Blue Jays receive: Gavin Lux, Diego Cartaya (Dodgers’ No. 7 prospect)

Philadelphia Phillies fortify bullpen with Miami Marlins’ Tanner Scott

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the most common MLB trades in the summer are contenders acquiring relievers, especially those on expiring contracts. Miami Marlins’ lefty Tanner Scott is generating interest from all the top contenders, but he’s a really nice fit for the Philadelphia Phillies. Scott misses a lot of bats (26.1 percent strikeout rate) and he could function as a nice set-up man in a Phillies bullpen that could certainly benefit from adding another proven left-handed reliever. Philadelphia Phillies receive: Tanner Scott

New York Yankees swing trade for two Arizona Diamondbacks’ players

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bullpen is one of the more obvious targets for the New York Yankees heading into the MLB trade deadline. Specifically, they are eyeing arms with swing-and-miss stuff. Southpaw Joe Mantiply boasts a solid 20.6 percent strikeout rate this season, but it also comes with a Chase rate (38.3 percent) in the 99th percentile and his groundball rate (52.7 percent) is in the 87th percentile. Christian Walker, a Gold Glove Award winner in consecutive seasons, would be a defensive upgrade and offensive upgrade over Anthony Rizzo. As for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ motivation for making a deal, Walker is a free agent this winter and Arizona is better off trading him for prospects now rather than keeping him in a lost season for the reigning NL champs. New York Yankees receive: Christian Walker, Joe Mantiply

Baltimore Orioles bolster pitching in trade with Los Angeles Angels

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When it rains, it pours for the Baltimore Orioles. In the span of a few weeks, the Orioles rotation has lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells to UCL injuries. Baltimore’s pitching depth is gone and its bullpen could use some reinforcements. Tyler Anderson would fortify the Orioles rotation through the 2025 season, providing a stable innings-eater who can consistently get quality starts. Plus, Carlos Estevez would add another steady right-handed option in the bullpen. Los Angeles Angels receive: Seth Johnson (Orioles’ No. 10 prospect), Leandro Arias (No. 15)

New York Mets trade Pete Alonso to the Seattle Mariners

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports