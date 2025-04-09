NBA games today: 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, including Celtics vs Knicks

Curious if there are any NBA games today. Well, look no further as we take a look at the upcoming games on the 2025 NBA schedule as the regular season draws to a close.

NBA games today: April 9

There are 10 NBA games today. Wednesday’s NBA schedule tips off at 7:00 PM ET with a pair of games, featuring the Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic.

Later on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, we’ll see the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Tonight’s NBA schedule will also see the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers.

Matchup Time (ET) How to Watch Celtics @ Magic 7:00 PM Local, NBA LP 76ers @ Wizards 7:00 PM Local, NBA LP Hornets @ Raptors 7:00 PM Local, NBA LP Lakers @ Mavericks 7:30 PM ESPN Heat @ Bulls 8:00 PM Local, NBA LP Trail Blazers @ Jazz 9:00 PM Local, NBA LP Spurs @ Warriors 10:00 PM Local, NBA LP Thunder @ Suns 10:00 PM Local, NBA LP Nuggets @ Kings 10:00 PM ESPN Rockets @ Clippers 10:30 PM Local, NBA LP

Upcoming games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule

Get a look at the upcoming games on the NBA schedule with our games app.

Where can I watch NBA tonight?

Every single NBA game during the regular season and playoffs is televised. Almost all of them can be found on the league’s NBA TV app. Many games during the season can also be found on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Furthermore, all the various teams in the Association also have broadcast deals with local networks in their home cities.

How can I watch NBA TNT games?

TNT will broadcast 65 matchups on the NBA games scheduled this season. You can view them via your local cable provider or streaming services like YouTube TV, as well as on the TNT app.

Below, you can find the key dates on the NBA calendar, including the trade deadline.

Oct. 1: NBA Training Camps open around the league

Oct. 4: NBA Preseason begins

Oct. 4 & 6: NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 (Celtics vs. Nuggets)

Oct. 6: NBA Canada Series (Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards)

Oct. 12-13: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

Oct. 18: NBA Preseason ends

Oct. 21: Rosters finalized for the new season (5 PM ET)

Oct. 22: Start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season

Nov. 12: Emirates NBA Cup (in-season tournament) begins

Dec. 14: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals

Dec. 17: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

Feb. 6: NBA Trade Deadline (3 PM ET)

Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star break

Feb 16: NBA All-Star Game

April 13: NBA Regular Season ends

April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 19: 2025 NBA Playoffs begin

June 5: 2025 NBA Finals begins

NBA schedule – Team schedules 2024-25

When did the NBA regular season begin?

The 2024-25 NBA schedule kicks off on October 22 with a pair of matchups on each coast.

When was the NBA In-Season Tournament 2024?

This year’s edition of the In-Season Tournament, AKA the Emirates Cup, begins on Nov. 12. It will continue through Dec. 3, and then the quarterfinals begin on Dec. 10, followed by the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, and the Emirates Cup Finals on Dec. 17.

Who won the 2024 NBA Finals?

In the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were able to bring an 18th Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to their headquarters when they were able to beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Below you can find all the results from each game.