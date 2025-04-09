NBA games today: 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, including Celtics vs Knicks

Curious if there are any NBA games today. Well, look no further as we take a look at the upcoming games on the 2025 NBA schedule as the regular season draws to a close.
NBA games today: April 9
There are 10 NBA games today. Wednesday’s NBA schedule tips off at 7:00 PM ET with a pair of games, featuring the Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic.
Later on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, we’ll see the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Tonight’s NBA schedule will also see the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Celtics @ Magic
|7:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|76ers @ Wizards
|7:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Hornets @ Raptors
|7:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Lakers @ Mavericks
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Heat @ Bulls
|8:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Trail Blazers @ Jazz
|9:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Spurs @ Warriors
|10:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Thunder @ Suns
|10:00 PM
|Local, NBA LP
|Nuggets @ Kings
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Rockets @ Clippers
|10:30 PM
|Local, NBA LP
Upcoming games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
Get a look at the upcoming games on the NBA schedule with our games app.
Where can I watch NBA tonight?
Every single NBA game during the regular season and playoffs is televised. Almost all of them can be found on the league’s NBA TV app. Many games during the season can also be found on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Furthermore, all the various teams in the Association also have broadcast deals with local networks in their home cities.
How can I watch NBA TNT games?
TNT will broadcast 65 matchups on the NBA games scheduled this season. You can view them via your local cable provider or streaming services like YouTube TV, as well as on the TNT app.
Key dates on NBA calendar, including the NBA trade deadline
Below, you can find the key dates on the NBA calendar, including the trade deadline.
- Oct. 1: NBA Training Camps open around the league
- Oct. 4: NBA Preseason begins
- Oct. 4 & 6: NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 (Celtics vs. Nuggets)
- Oct. 6: NBA Canada Series (Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards)
- Oct. 12-13: Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend
- Oct. 18: NBA Preseason ends
- Oct. 21: Rosters finalized for the new season (5 PM ET)
- Oct. 22: Start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season
- Nov. 12: Emirates NBA Cup (in-season tournament) begins
- Dec. 14: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals
- Dec. 17: Emirates NBA Cup Championship
- Feb. 6: NBA Trade Deadline (3 PM ET)
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star break
- Feb 16: NBA All-Star Game
- April 13: NBA Regular Season ends
- April 15-18: NBA Play-In Tournament
- April 19: 2025 NBA Playoffs begin
- June 5: 2025 NBA Finals begins
NBA schedule – Team schedules 2024-25
When did the NBA regular season begin?
The 2024-25 NBA schedule kicks off on October 22 with a pair of matchups on each coast.
When was the NBA In-Season Tournament 2024?
This year’s edition of the In-Season Tournament, AKA the Emirates Cup, begins on Nov. 12. It will continue through Dec. 3, and then the quarterfinals begin on Dec. 10, followed by the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, and the Emirates Cup Finals on Dec. 17.
Who won the 2024 NBA Finals?
In the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were able to bring an 18th Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to their headquarters when they were able to beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Below you can find all the results from each game.
|Game
|Date
|Matchup
|1
|Thursday, June 6
|Celtics 107, Mavericks 89
|2
|Sunday, June 9
|Celtics 105, Mavericks 98
|3
|Wednesday, June 12
|Celtics 106, Mavericks 99
|4
|Friday, June 14
|Mavericks 122, Celtics 84
|5
|Monday, June 17
|Celtics 106, Mavericks 88