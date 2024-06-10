Kansas City Royals top prospects generating massive buzz amid team’s breakout 2024 season

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, far exceeding expectations most had for them entering 2024. Not only are the Royals near the top of the American League, but their farm system is also standing out this season.

Kansas City’s farm system hasn’t always been a bright spot. At times, the development of some of its former top picks has been stagnant or slow. However, patience with its young players including those from the 2021 MLB Draft is now being rewarded. Not only are some of the top Royals prospects producing in the minor leagues, they’re also attracting the attention of scouts from other teams.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today touched on the Royals top prospects in his weekly column, noting that many of their best players in the minor leagues are widely viewed by scouts as top prospects. While he didn’t mention the players specifically by name, there are a few standouts so far.

Kansas City Royals top prospects 2024 (As of June 10)

Blake Mitchell stats : .250/.381/.460, 8 home runs, 13 steals, 16.3% walk rate, .842 OPS in 176 ABs

: .250/.381/.460, 8 home runs, 13 steals, 16.3% walk rate, .842 OPS in 176 ABs Ben Kudrna stats : 3.63 ERA, .217 batting average allowed, 24.4% K-rate, 1.21 WHIP in 52 innings

: 3.63 ERA, .217 batting average allowed, 24.4% K-rate, 1.21 WHIP in 52 innings Frank Mozzicato stats : 2.95 ERA, .169 batting average allowed, 20% K-rate, 1.20 WHIP in 42.2 innings

: 2.95 ERA, .169 batting average allowed, 20% K-rate, 1.20 WHIP in 42.2 innings Carter Jensen stats: .293/.421/.473, 6 home runs, 12 steals, 17.3% walk rate, .894 OPS in 205 ABs

What’s particularly interesting about this group is the role they could have in the Royals’ future. As demonstrated by Salvador Perez, catcher is very valuable to Kansas City and both Mitchell (8th overall pick in 2023) and Jensen (78th overall pick in 2021) are showing great promise at those spots.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Ben Kudrna (43rd overall pick in 2021) and left-handed pitcher (7th overall pick in 2021) project to be key parts of the future Royals rotation. Kansas City also has to be pleased with the production from third baseman Kayden Wallace at the Double-A level, who posted a .282/.350/.427 slash line with a .777 OPS in his first 140 plate appearances this season.

Considering the depth of the farm system and the strong reputation the Royals top prospects seem to have from scouts around the league, Kansas City could be disciplined buyers at the MLB trade deadline this summer.

