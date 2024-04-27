fbpx
Philadelphia Phillies game today: TV schedule, channel, score and Phillies schedule 2024

Updated:
Philadelphia Phillies game today, Phillies schedule 2024
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Philadelphia Phillies game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn't always mean Philadelphia is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Phillies schedule.

Philadelphia Phillies game today

When is the next Phillies game?Sunday, April 28
Who are they playing?San Diego Padres
Where are the Phillies playing?Petco Park
What time does the Phillies game start?4:10 PM ET
What channel is the Phillies game on?NBC Sports Philadelphia
Where can we stream the Phillies game?MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Phillies today?Taijuan Walker
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Phillies game today?

There is a Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

What time is the Phillies game today?

The Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres is at 4:10 PM ET

What channel is the Phillies game on today?

The Phillies game today is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Is there a Phillies game tomorrow?

There is a Phillies game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

What channel is the Phillies game televised on?

The Phillies vs Padres game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

How can I watch the Phillies games 2024?

You can watch the Phillies games on NBC Sports Philadelphia or, if you live out of market, you can watch every game on the Phillies schedule on MLB.TV unless it’s nationally televised.

How can I watch NBC Sports in Philadelphia?

You can watch NBC Sports on cable television or by watching it on FuboTV or Hulu.

Did the Phillies win yesterday?

Yes, the Phillies won 5-1 over the Padres yesterday.

What is the Phillies record?

The Phillies are 18-10 right now.

Who do the Phillies play tomorrow?

The Phillies play the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow.

Where do the Phillies play?

The Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park at 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia PA 19148.

What is the Phillies current roster?

Starting Rotation
  • SP: Zack Wheeler
  • SP: Aaron Nola
  • SP: Ranger Suarez
  • SP: Cristopher Sanchez
  • SP: Spencer Turnbull
Bullpen
  • CP: Jose Alvarado
  • RP: Seranthony Dominguez
  • RP: Jeff Hoffman
  • RP: Gregory Soto
  • RP: Matt Strahm
  • RP: Luis F. Ortiz
  • RP: Yunior Marte
  • RP: Connor Brogdon
Lineup
  • C: J.T. Realmuto
  • 1B: Bryce Harper:
  • 2B: Bryson Stott
  • SS: Trea Turner
  • 3B: Alec Bohm
  • LF: Brandon Marsh
  • CF: Johan Rojas
  • RF: Nick Castellanos
  • DH: Kyle Schwarber
  • Bench: Whit Merrifield
  • Bench: Cristian Pache
  • Bench: Edmund Sosa
  • Bench: Garrett Stubbs

Philadelphia Phillies schedule 2024

Phillies game today, Philadelphia Phillies schedule
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the first half of the Phillies schedule in 2024. We’ll provide a table with the second half of the schedule later this season.

Phillies schedule – April

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
Monday, April 29Phillies @ Angels9:38 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 20Phillies @ Angels9:38 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies schedule – May

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
Wednesday, May 1Phillies @ Angels4:07 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, May 3Giants vs Phillies6:40 PMApple TV+
Saturday, May 4Giants vs Phillies6:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, May 5Giants vs Phillies7:00 PMESPN
Tuesday, May 7Blue Jays vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, May 8Blue Jays vs Phillies1:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, May 10Phillies @ Marlins7:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, May 11Phillies @ Marlins4:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, May 12Phillies @ Marlins1:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday, May 13Mets vs Phillies7:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, May 14Mets vs Phillies1:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, May 15Mets vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, May 16Mets vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, May 17Nationals vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, May 18Nationals vs Phillies6:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, May 19Nationals vs Phillies1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, May 21Rangers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, May 22Rangers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, May 23Rangers vs Phillies1:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, May 24Phillies @ Rockies8:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, May 25Phillies @ Rockies9:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, May 26Phillies @ Rockies3:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday, May 27Phillies @ Giants5:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, May 28Phillies @ Giants9:45 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, May 29Phillies @ Giants3:45 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, May 31Cardinals vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia

June

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
Saturday, June 1Cardinals vs Phillies7:15 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, June 2Cardinals vs Phillies1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday, June 3Brewers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, June 4Brewers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, June 6Brewers vs Phillies4:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, June 8Mets vs Phillies (London)1:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, June 9Mets vs Phillies (London)10:00 AMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, June 11Mets @ Red Sox7:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, June 12Mets @ Red Sox7:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, June 13Mets @ Red Sox7:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, June 14Phillies @ Orioles7:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, June 15Phillies @ Orioles4:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, June 16Phillies @ Orioles1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday, June 17Padres vs Mets6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, June 18Padres vs Mets6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, June 19Padres vs Mets1:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, June 21Diamondbacks vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, June 22Diamondbacks vs Phillies4:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, June 23Diamondbacks vs Phillies1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Monday, June 24Phillies @ Tigers6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, June 25Phillies @ Tigers6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, June 26Phillies @ Tigers1:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, June 27Marlins vs Phillies1:10 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, June 28Marlins vs Phillies6:20 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, June 29Marlins vs Phillies4:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, June 30Marlins vs Phillies1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia

July

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
Tuesday, July 2Phillies @ Cubs8:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, July 3Phillies @ Cubs8:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, July 4Phillies @ Cubs2:20 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, July 5Phillies @ Braves7:20 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, July 6Phillies @ Braves7:15 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, July 7Phillies @ Braves1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday, July 9Dodgers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, July 10Dodgers vs Phillies7:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, July 11Dodgers vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, July 12Athletics vs Phillies6:40 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, July 13Athletics vs Phillies4:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, July 14Athletics vs Phillies1:35 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia

Philiadephilia Phillies results 2024

DateScorePhillies record
Friday, March 29Braves 9, Phillies 30-1
Saturday, March 30Braves 12, Phillies 40-2
Sunday, March 31Phillies 5, Braves 41-2
Monday, April 1Reds 6, Phillies 3 (10)1-3
Tuesday, April 2Phillies 9, Reds 42-3
Wednesday, April 3Reds 4, Phillies 12-4
Friday, April 5Phillies 4, Nationals 03-4
Saturday, April 6Phillies 5, Nationals 24-4
Sunday, April 7Nationals 3, Phillies 24-5
Monday, April 8Phillies 5, Cardinals 3 (10)5-5
Tuesday, April 9Cardinals 3, Phillies 05-6
Wednesday, April 10Phillies 4, Cardinals 36-6
Thursday, April 11Phillies 5, Pirates 17-6
Friday, April 12Pirates 5, Phillies 27-7
Saturday, April 13Phillies 4, Pirates 38-7
Sunday, April 14Pirates 9, Phillies 28-8
Monday, April 15Phillies 2, Rockies 19-8
Tuesday, April 16Phillies 5, Rockies 010-8
Wednesday, April 17Phillies 7, Rockies 611-8
Friday, April 19Phillies 7, WWhite Sox 012-8
Saturday, April 20Phillies 7, White Sox 013-8
Sunday, April 21Phillis 8, White Sox 214-8
Monday, April 22Phillies 7, Reds 015-8
Tuesday, April 23Reds 8, Phillies 115-9
Wednesday, April 24Reds 7, Phillies 415-10
Thursday, April 25Phillies 5, Reds 016-10
Friday, April 26Phillies 9, Padres 317-10
Saturday, April 27Phillies 5, Padres 118-10 (W3)
