Philadelphia Phillies game today: TV schedule, channel, score and Phillies schedule 2024

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Philadelphia Phillies game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean Philadelphia is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Phillies schedule.f

Philadelphia Phillies game today

When is the next Phillies game? Sunday, April 28 Who are they playing? San Diego Padres Where are the Phillies playing? Petco Park What time does the Phillies game start? 4:10 PM ET What channel is the Phillies game on? NBC Sports Philadelphia Where can we stream the Phillies game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Phillies today? Taijuan Walker Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Phillies game today?

There is a Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

What time is the Phillies game today?

The Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres is at 4:10 PM ET

What channel is the Phillies game on today?

The Phillies game today is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Is there a Phillies game tomorrow?

There is a Phillies game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

What channel is the Phillies game televised on?

The Phillies vs Padres game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

How can I watch the Phillies games 2024?

You can watch the Phillies games on NBC Sports Philadelphia or, if you live out of market, you can watch every game on the Phillies schedule on MLB.TV unless it’s nationally televised.

How can I watch NBC Sports in Philadelphia?

You can watch NBC Sports on cable television or by watching it on FuboTV or Hulu.

Did the Phillies win yesterday?

Yes, the Phillies won 5-1 over the Padres yesterday.

What is the Phillies record?

The Phillies are 18-10 right now.

Who do the Phillies play tomorrow?

The Phillies play the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow.

Where do the Phillies play?

The Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park at 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia PA 19148.

What is the Phillies current roster?

Starting Rotation SP: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler SP: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola SP: Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez SP: Spencer Turnbull Bullpen CP: Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado RP: Seranthony Dominguez

Seranthony Dominguez RP: Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman RP: Gregory Soto

Gregory Soto RP: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm RP: Luis F. Ortiz

Luis F. Ortiz RP: Yunior Marte

Yunior Marte RP: Connor Brogdon Lineup C: J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto 1B: Bryce Harper:

Bryce Harper: 2B: Bryson Stott

Bryson Stott SS: Trea Turner

Trea Turner 3B: Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm LF: Brandon Marsh

Brandon Marsh CF: Johan Rojas

Johan Rojas RF: Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos DH: Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber Bench: Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield Bench: Cristian Pache

Cristian Pache Bench: Edmund Sosa

Edmund Sosa Bench: Garrett Stubbs

Philadelphia Phillies schedule 2024

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the first half of the Phillies schedule in 2024. We’ll provide a table with the second half of the schedule later this season.

Phillies schedule – April

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Monday, April 29 Phillies @ Angels 9:38 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, April 20 Phillies @ Angels 9:38 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies schedule – May

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Wednesday, May 1 Phillies @ Angels 4:07 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, May 3 Giants vs Phillies 6:40 PM Apple TV+ Saturday, May 4 Giants vs Phillies 6:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, May 5 Giants vs Phillies 7:00 PM ESPN Tuesday, May 7 Blue Jays vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, May 8 Blue Jays vs Phillies 1:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, May 10 Phillies @ Marlins 7:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, May 11 Phillies @ Marlins 4:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, May 12 Phillies @ Marlins 1:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, May 13 Mets vs Phillies 7:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, May 14 Mets vs Phillies 1:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15 Mets vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, May 16 Mets vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, May 17 Nationals vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, May 18 Nationals vs Phillies 6:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, May 19 Nationals vs Phillies 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, May 21 Rangers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, May 22 Rangers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, May 23 Rangers vs Phillies 1:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, May 24 Phillies @ Rockies 8:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, May 25 Phillies @ Rockies 9:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, May 26 Phillies @ Rockies 3:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, May 27 Phillies @ Giants 5:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, May 28 Phillies @ Giants 9:45 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, May 29 Phillies @ Giants 3:45 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, May 31 Cardinals vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia

June

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, June 1 Cardinals vs Phillies 7:15 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, June 2 Cardinals vs Phillies 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, June 3 Brewers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, June 4 Brewers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, June 6 Brewers vs Phillies 4:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, June 8 Mets vs Phillies (London) 1:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, June 9 Mets vs Phillies (London) 10:00 AM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, June 11 Mets @ Red Sox 7:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, June 12 Mets @ Red Sox 7:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, June 13 Mets @ Red Sox 7:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, June 14 Phillies @ Orioles 7:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, June 15 Phillies @ Orioles 4:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, June 16 Phillies @ Orioles 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, June 17 Padres vs Mets 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, June 18 Padres vs Mets 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, June 19 Padres vs Mets 1:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, June 21 Diamondbacks vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, June 22 Diamondbacks vs Phillies 4:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, June 23 Diamondbacks vs Phillies 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Monday, June 24 Phillies @ Tigers 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, June 25 Phillies @ Tigers 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, June 26 Phillies @ Tigers 1:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, June 27 Marlins vs Phillies 1:10 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, June 28 Marlins vs Phillies 6:20 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, June 29 Marlins vs Phillies 4:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, June 30 Marlins vs Phillies 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia

July

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info Tuesday, July 2 Phillies @ Cubs 8:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, July 3 Phillies @ Cubs 8:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, July 4 Phillies @ Cubs 2:20 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, July 5 Phillies @ Braves 7:20 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, July 6 Phillies @ Braves 7:15 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, July 7 Phillies @ Braves 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Tuesday, July 9 Dodgers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday, July 10 Dodgers vs Phillies 7:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Thursday, July 11 Dodgers vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Friday, July 12 Athletics vs Phillies 6:40 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, July 13 Athletics vs Phillies 4:05 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia Sunday, July 14 Athletics vs Phillies 1:35 PM NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philiadephilia Phillies results 2024