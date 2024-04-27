Philadelphia Phillies game today: TV schedule, channel, score and Phillies schedule 2024

Is there a Philadelphia Phillies game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t always mean Philadelphia is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Phillies schedule.f
Philadelphia Phillies game today
|When is the next Phillies game?
|Sunday, April 28
|Who are they playing?
|San Diego Padres
|Where are the Phillies playing?
|Petco Park
|What time does the Phillies game start?
|4:10 PM ET
|What channel is the Phillies game on?
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Where can we stream the Phillies game?
|MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Phillies today?
|Taijuan Walker
Is there a Phillies game today?
There is a Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
What time is the Phillies game today?
The Phillies game today against the San Diego Padres is at 4:10 PM ET
What channel is the Phillies game on today?
The Phillies game today is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Is there a Phillies game tomorrow?
There is a Phillies game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
What channel is the Phillies game televised on?
The Phillies vs Padres game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
How can I watch the Phillies games 2024?
You can watch the Phillies games on NBC Sports Philadelphia or, if you live out of market, you can watch every game on the Phillies schedule on MLB.TV unless it’s nationally televised.
How can I watch NBC Sports in Philadelphia?
You can watch NBC Sports on cable television or by watching it on FuboTV or Hulu.
Did the Phillies win yesterday?
Yes, the Phillies won 5-1 over the Padres yesterday.
What is the Phillies record?
The Phillies are 18-10 right now.
Who do the Phillies play tomorrow?
The Phillies play the Los Angeles Angels tomorrow.
Where do the Phillies play?
The Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park at 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia PA 19148.
What is the Phillies current roster?
Starting Rotation
- SP: Zack Wheeler
- SP: Aaron Nola
- SP: Ranger Suarez
- SP: Cristopher Sanchez
- SP: Spencer Turnbull
Bullpen
- CP: Jose Alvarado
- RP: Seranthony Dominguez
- RP: Jeff Hoffman
- RP: Gregory Soto
- RP: Matt Strahm
- RP: Luis F. Ortiz
- RP: Yunior Marte
- RP: Connor Brogdon
Lineup
- C: J.T. Realmuto
- 1B: Bryce Harper:
- 2B: Bryson Stott
- SS: Trea Turner
- 3B: Alec Bohm
- LF: Brandon Marsh
- CF: Johan Rojas
- RF: Nick Castellanos
- DH: Kyle Schwarber
- Bench: Whit Merrifield
- Bench: Cristian Pache
- Bench: Edmund Sosa
- Bench: Garrett Stubbs
Philadelphia Phillies schedule 2024
Here is the first half of the Phillies schedule in 2024. We’ll provide a table with the second half of the schedule later this season.
Phillies schedule – April
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Monday, April 29
|Phillies @ Angels
|9:38 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, April 20
|Phillies @ Angels
|9:38 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
Phillies schedule – May
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, May 1
|Phillies @ Angels
|4:07 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, May 3
|Giants vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|Apple TV+
|Saturday, May 4
|Giants vs Phillies
|6:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, May 5
|Giants vs Phillies
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Tuesday, May 7
|Blue Jays vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 8
|Blue Jays vs Phillies
|1:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, May 10
|Phillies @ Marlins
|7:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, May 11
|Phillies @ Marlins
|4:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, May 12
|Phillies @ Marlins
|1:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Monday, May 13
|Mets vs Phillies
|7:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, May 14
|Mets vs Phillies
|1:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 15
|Mets vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, May 16
|Mets vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, May 17
|Nationals vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, May 18
|Nationals vs Phillies
|6:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, May 19
|Nationals vs Phillies
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, May 21
|Rangers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 22
|Rangers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, May 23
|Rangers vs Phillies
|1:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, May 24
|Phillies @ Rockies
|8:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, May 25
|Phillies @ Rockies
|9:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, May 26
|Phillies @ Rockies
|3:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Monday, May 27
|Phillies @ Giants
|5:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, May 28
|Phillies @ Giants
|9:45 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 29
|Phillies @ Giants
|3:45 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, May 31
|Cardinals vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
June
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Saturday, June 1
|Cardinals vs Phillies
|7:15 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, June 2
|Cardinals vs Phillies
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Monday, June 3
|Brewers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, June 4
|Brewers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 6
|Brewers vs Phillies
|4:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, June 8
|Mets vs Phillies (London)
|1:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, June 9
|Mets vs Phillies (London)
|10:00 AM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, June 11
|Mets @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 12
|Mets @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, June 13
|Mets @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, June 14
|Phillies @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, June 15
|Phillies @ Orioles
|4:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, June 16
|Phillies @ Orioles
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Monday, June 17
|Padres vs Mets
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, June 18
|Padres vs Mets
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 19
|Padres vs Mets
|1:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, June 21
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, June 22
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies
|4:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, June 23
|Diamondbacks vs Phillies
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Monday, June 24
|Phillies @ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, June 25
|Phillies @ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 26
|Phillies @ Tigers
|1:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, June 27
|Marlins vs Phillies
|1:10 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, June 28
|Marlins vs Phillies
|6:20 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, June 29
|Marlins vs Phillies
|4:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, June 30
|Marlins vs Phillies
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
July
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Tuesday, July 2
|Phillies @ Cubs
|8:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, July 3
|Phillies @ Cubs
|8:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 4
|Phillies @ Cubs
|2:20 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, July 5
|Phillies @ Braves
|7:20 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, July 6
|Phillies @ Braves
|7:15 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, July 7
|Phillies @ Braves
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Tuesday, July 9
|Dodgers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Wednesday, July 10
|Dodgers vs Phillies
|7:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 11
|Dodgers vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Friday, July 12
|Athletics vs Phillies
|6:40 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Saturday, July 13
|Athletics vs Phillies
|4:05 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Sunday, July 14
|Athletics vs Phillies
|1:35 PM
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
Philiadephilia Phillies results 2024
|Date
|Score
|Phillies record
|Friday, March 29
|Braves 9, Phillies 3
|0-1
|Saturday, March 30
|Braves 12, Phillies 4
|0-2
|Sunday, March 31
|Phillies 5, Braves 4
|1-2
|Monday, April 1
|Reds 6, Phillies 3 (10)
|1-3
|Tuesday, April 2
|Phillies 9, Reds 4
|2-3
|Wednesday, April 3
|Reds 4, Phillies 1
|2-4
|Friday, April 5
|Phillies 4, Nationals 0
|3-4
|Saturday, April 6
|Phillies 5, Nationals 2
|4-4
|Sunday, April 7
|Nationals 3, Phillies 2
|4-5
|Monday, April 8
|Phillies 5, Cardinals 3 (10)
|5-5
|Tuesday, April 9
|Cardinals 3, Phillies 0
|5-6
|Wednesday, April 10
|Phillies 4, Cardinals 3
|6-6
|Thursday, April 11
|Phillies 5, Pirates 1
|7-6
|Friday, April 12
|Pirates 5, Phillies 2
|7-7
|Saturday, April 13
|Phillies 4, Pirates 3
|8-7
|Sunday, April 14
|Pirates 9, Phillies 2
|8-8
|Monday, April 15
|Phillies 2, Rockies 1
|9-8
|Tuesday, April 16
|Phillies 5, Rockies 0
|10-8
|Wednesday, April 17
|Phillies 7, Rockies 6
|11-8
|Friday, April 19
|Phillies 7, WWhite Sox 0
|12-8
|Saturday, April 20
|Phillies 7, White Sox 0
|13-8
|Sunday, April 21
|Phillis 8, White Sox 2
|14-8
|Monday, April 22
|Phillies 7, Reds 0
|15-8
|Tuesday, April 23
|Reds 8, Phillies 1
|15-9
|Wednesday, April 24
|Reds 7, Phillies 4
|15-10
|Thursday, April 25
|Phillies 5, Reds 0
|16-10
|Friday, April 26
|Phillies 9, Padres 3
|17-10
|Saturday, April 27
|Phillies 5, Padres 1
|18-10 (W3)