New Philadelphia Phillies rumor claims the team is targeting 2 specific pitchers, including an All-Star from the AL

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A new rumor from a prominent MLB insider claims the Philadelphia Phillies have had internal discussions about making a run at two specific pitchers on the trade market.

Entering the MLB games today, the Phillies are the cream of the baseball crop. They own a near double-digit lead in the National League East. Have the best record in the current MLB standings and they are on pace for a 103-win season. There’s not much Philly fans can complain about.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies game today – Get time and channel for tonight’s Phils game

That is, except for not having won a World Series since 2008. That frustration is only intensified because the team came up short in the 2022 championship series, and lost a hard-fought seven-game NLCS to the Diamondbacks last year.

That is why it is unsurprising that the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Most of the rumors surrounding the organization have been about smaller or mid-level moves to bolster their depth. But on Tuesday, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi revealed a couple of interesting names that have been “discussed” internally.

Philadelphia Phillies to join Garrett Crochet sweepstakes?

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

“The Phillies are looking at rotation upgrades. Garret Crochet (White Sox) and Jack Flaherty (Tigers) are among the options they’ve discussed,” Morosi wrote on X.

Flaherty fits the type of player Philly could get before the trade deadline. A well-traveled veteran who won’t be too costly but can be a difference-maker in the middle or back of the rotation. But Crochett is arguably the jewel of the pitching trade market.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing All-Star closer, not interested in 3 top outfielders

The Dodgers, Orioles, and Yankees have all been connected to a potential trade for the All-Star and may have the better prospects to offer in a deal. The strikeout machine has also blown past his previous high for innings pitched in a season. So he may finish the year in the bullpen.

Nevertheless, he has electric stuff and ace potential beyond this season.