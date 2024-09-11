Texas Rangers game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Texas Rangers schedule

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Texas Rangers game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean the defending champion will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Texas Rangers schedule.

Texas Rangers game today

When is the next Texas Rangers game? Wednesday, September 11 Who are they playing? Arizona Diamondbacks Where are the Rangers playing? Chase Field What time does the Rangers game start? 2:40 PM CT What channel is the Rangers game on? Bally Sports Southwest Where can we stream the Rangers game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Texas Rangers today? Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Rangers game today?

There is a Rangers game today. The Texas Rangers’ schedule continues Wednesday with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What time is the Rangers game today?

First pitch for the next Rangers game is at 2:40 PM CT/5:40 PM ET.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

All Rangers games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southwest. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.

What radio station is the Texas Rangers game on today?

Local Arlington, Texas station 105.3 The Fan is the official radio home of the Texas Rangers.

Did the Rangers win last night?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers lost their last matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-0.

What is the Rangers record?

The Rangers current record in the MLB standings is 71-74.

Where do the Texas Rangers play?

The Rangers play all their home games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Rangers game today?

The gates for most Texas Rangers games open two hours before the game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.

What is the Rangers roster?

Lineup:

C: Jonah Heim

1B: Nathaniel Lowe

2B: Marcus Semien

3B: Josh Jung

SS: Corey Seager

LF: Wyatt Langford

CF: Leody Taveras

RF: Adolis Garcia

DH: Josh Smith

Starting Rotation:

Nathan Eovaldi

Jacob deGrom

Max Scherzer

Andrew Heaney

Cody Bradford

Bullpen:

David Robertson

Jose Leclerc

Josh Sborz

Andrew Chafin

Jacob Latz

Kirby Yates

Texas Rangers stats 2024

Here are the Rangers stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

BA: .278, Corey Seager

.278, Corey Seager HR: 30, Corey Seager

30, Corey Seager RBI: 74, Corey Seager

74, Corey Seager Hits: 137, Marcus Semien

137, Marcus Semien Total Bases: 243, Corey Seager

243, Corey Seager SB: 18, Leody Taveras

18, Leody Taveras WAR: 5.0, Corey Seager W ins: 11, Nathan Eovaldi

11, Nathan Eovaldi ERA: 3.55, Nathan Eovaldi

3.55, Nathan Eovaldi Strikeouts: 149, Andrew Heaney

149, Andrew Heaney QS: 14, Nathan Eovaldi

14, Nathan Eovaldi WHIP: 0.84, Kirby Yates

0.84, Kirby Yates Saves: 29, Kirby Yates

29, Kirby Yates WAR: 2.8, Kirby Yates

How many home games do the Rangers play in 2024?

The Rangers play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Texas Rangers schedule 2024 by month

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the second half of the Rangers schedule in 2024, accounting for each of their games after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.

Rangers schedule – September

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info September 1 Rangers 6, Athletics 4 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 2 Yankees 8, Rangers 4 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 3 Rangers 7, Yankees 4 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 4 Rangers 10, Yankees 6 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 5 Rangers 3, Angels 1 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 6 Angels 5, Rangers 1 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 7 Rangers 6, Angels 4 6:15 PM FOX September 8 Rangers 7, Angels 4 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 10 Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 11 Diamondbacks 2:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 12 Mariners 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 13 Mariners 9:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 14 Mariners 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 15 Mariners 3:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 17 Blue Jays 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 18 Blue Jays 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 19 Blue Jays 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 20 Mariners 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 21 Mariners 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 22 Mariners 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 24 Athletics 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 25 Athletics 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 26 Athletics 2:37 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 27 Angels 8:38 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 28 Angels 8:38 PM Bally Sports Southwest September 29 Angels 2:07 PM Bally Sports Southwest

2024 Texas Rangers season results

Here you can find all the Rangers game results from the 2024 season.

March

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info March 28 Rangers 4, Cubs 3 10:05 PM ESPN March 30 Rangers 11, Cubs 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest March 31 Cubs 9, Rangers 5 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest

April

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info April 1 Rangers 9, Rays 3 6:50 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 2 Rays 5, Rangers 2 6:50 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 3 Rangers 4, Rays 1 1:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 5 Rangers 10, Astros 2 8:05 PM AppleTV+ April 6 Rangers 7, Astros 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 7 Astros 3, Rangers 1 7 PM ESPN April 8 Astros 10, Rangers 5 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 9 Athletics 4, Rangers 3 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 10 Rangers 6, Athletics 2 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 11 Athletics 1, Rangers 0 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 12 Rangers 12, Astros 8 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 13 Astros 9, Rangers 2 4:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 14 Astros 8, Rangers 5 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 15 Rangers 1, Tigers 0 6:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 16 Tigers 4, Rangers 2 1:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 17 Rangers 5, Tigers 4 1:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 18 Rangers 9, Tigers 7 1:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 19 Braves 8, Rangers 3 7:20 PM AppleTV+ April 20 Braves 5, Rangers 2 7:20 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 21 Rangers 6, Braves 4 7 PM ESPN April 23 Mariners 4, Rangers 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 24 Rangers 5, Mariners 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 25 Mariners 4, Rangers 3 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 26 Rangers 2, Reds 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 27 Reds 8, Rangers 4 4:05 PM FOX April 28 Rangers 4, Reds 3 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest April 30 Rangers 7, Nationals 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest

May

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info May 1 Nationals 1, Rangers 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 2 Rangers 6, Nationals 0 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 3 Royals 7, Rangers 1 7:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 4 Rangers 15, Royals 4 7:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 5 Rangers 3, Royals 2 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 6 Rangers 4, Athletics 2 9:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 7 Rangers 15, Athletics 8 3:37 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 8 Athletics 9, Rangers 4 3:37 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 8 Rangers 12, Athletics 11 6:37 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 10 Rockies 4, Rangers 2 8:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 11 Rockies 8, Rangers 3 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 12 Rockies 3, Rangers 1 3:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 13 Guardians 7, Rangers 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 14 Guardians 7, Rangers 4 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 15 Rangers 4, Guardians 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 17 Angels 9, Rangers 3 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 18 Rangers 3, Angels 2 7:15 PM FOX May 19 Angels 4, Rangers 1 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 21 Phillies 5, Rangers 2 6:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 22 Phillies 11, Rangers 4 6:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 23 Phillies 5, Rangers 2 1:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 24 Twins 3, Rangers 2 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 25 Twins 5, Rangers 3 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 26 Rangers 6, Twins 2 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 28 Rangers 4, Diamondbacks 2 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 29 Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 1 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest May 31 Marlins 8, Rangers 2 7:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest

June

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info June 1 Rangers 7, Marlins 0 4:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 2 Rangers 6, Marlins 0 1:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 3 Tigers 2, Rangers 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 4 Tigers 3, Rangers 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 5 Rangers 9, Tigers 1 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 7 Giants 5, Rangers 2 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 8 Giants 3, Rangers 1 4:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 9 Rangers 7, Giants 2 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 11 Dodgers 15, Ranges 2 10:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 12 Rangers 3, Dodgers 2 10:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 13 Rangers 3, Dodgers 1 10:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 14 Mariners 3, Rangers 2 10:10 PM AppleTV+ June 15 Mariners 7, Rangers 5 7:15 PM FOX June 16 Mariners 5, Rangers 0 4:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 17 Mets 14, Rangers 2 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 18 Mets 7, Rangers 6 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 19 Rangers 5, Mets 3 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 21 Rangers 6, Royals 2 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 22 Rangers 6, Royals 0 4:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 23 Rangers 4, Royals 0 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 24 Brewers 6, Rangers 3 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 25 Brewers 3, Rangers 1 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 26 Brewers 6, Orioles 5 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 27 Orioles 11, Rangers 2 6:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 28 Orioles 2, Rangers 1 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 29 Orioles 6, Rangers 5 7:15 PM Bally Sports Southwest June 30 Rangers 11, Orioles 2 1:35 PM ET Bally Sports Southwest

July (Pre All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 2 Rangers 7, Padres 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 3 Padres 6, Rangers 4 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 4 Padres 3, Rangers 1 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 5 Rangers 3, Rays 0 8:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 6 Rangers 4, Rays 3 4:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 7 Rangers 13, Rays 2 2:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 8 Rangers 9, Angels 4 9:38 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 9 Rangers 5, Angels 4 9:38 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 10 Angels 7, Rangers 2 9:38 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 12 Astros 6, Rangers 3 8:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 13 Rangers 2, Astros 1 4:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 14 Astros 6, Rangers 5 2:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest

July (Post-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info July 19 Orioles 9, Rangers 1 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 20 Orioles 8, Rangers 4 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 21 Rangers 3, Orioles 2 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 22 Rangers 4, White Sox 3 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 23 Rangers 3, White Sox 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 24 Rangers 10, White Sox 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 25 Rangers 2, White Sox 1 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 26 Blue Jays 6, Rangers 5 6:07 PM AppleTV+ July 27 Blue Jays 7, Rangers 3 2:07 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 28 Blue Jays 7, Rangers 3 2:37 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 29 Rangers 6, Cardinals 3 6:45 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 30 Cardinals 8, Rangers 1 6:45 PM Bally Sports Southwest July 31 Cardinals 10, Rangers 1 1:15 PM Bally Sports Southwest

August

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Info August 2 Red Sox 11, Rangers 6 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 3 Rangers 7, Red Sox 4 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 4 Red Sox 7, Rangers 2 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 5 Rangers 4, Astros 3 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 6 Astros 4, Rangers 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 7 Astros 6, Rangers 4 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 9 Yankees 8, Rangers 0 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 10 Rangers 9, Yankees 4 12:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 11 Yankees 8, Rangers 7 12:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 12 Red Sox 5, Rangers 4 6:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 13 Red Sox 9, Rangers 4 6:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 14 Rangers 9, Red Sox 7 5:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 15 Twins 3, Rangers 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 16 Twins 4, Rangers 3 7;05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 17 Twins 5, Rangers 1 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 18 Rangers 6, Twins 5 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 19 Rangers 4, Pirates 3 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 20 Pirates 4, Rangers 0 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 21 Rangers 1, Pirates 0 1:35 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 23 Rangers 5, Guardians 3 6:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 24 Guardians 13, Rangers 5 6:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 25 Guardians 4, Rangers 2 12:40 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 27 Rangers 3, White Sox 1 7:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 28 Rangers 4, White Sox 3 7:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 29 Rangers 2, White Sox 1 1:10 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 30 Athletics 9, Rangers 2 7:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest August 31 Rangers 3, Athletics 2 6:05 PM Bally Sports Southwest

Texas Rangers record by year