Texas Rangers game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Texas Rangers schedule

Is there a Texas Rangers game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean the defending champion will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Texas Rangers schedule.
Also Read: New Texas Rangers rumor claims they tried to add a third Cy Young winner before the 2024 trade deadline
Texas Rangers game today
|When is the next Texas Rangers game?
|Wednesday, September 11
|Who are they playing?
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Where are the Rangers playing?
|Chase Field
|What time does the Rangers game start?
|2:40 PM CT
|What channel is the Rangers game on?
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Where can we stream the Rangers game?
|MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Texas Rangers today?
|Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Is there a Rangers game today?
There is a Rangers game today. The Texas Rangers’ schedule continues Wednesday with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Also Read: New York Yankees game today: TV schedule, channel, and more
What time is the Rangers game today?
First pitch for the next Rangers game is at 2:40 PM CT/5:40 PM ET.
What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?
All Rangers games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southwest. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.
What radio station is the Texas Rangers game on today?
Local Arlington, Texas station 105.3 The Fan is the official radio home of the Texas Rangers.
Also Read: How To Watch the Texas Rangers – The Best Options in 2024
Did the Rangers win last night?
The Rangers lost their last matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-0.
What is the Rangers record?
The Rangers current record in the MLB standings is 71-74.
Related: Best baseball players of all time
Where do the Texas Rangers play?
The Rangers play all their home games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
What time do gates open for the Rangers game today?
The gates for most Texas Rangers games open two hours before the game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.
Related: MLB stadium rankings
What is the Rangers roster?
Lineup:
- C: Jonah Heim
- 1B: Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B: Marcus Semien
- 3B: Josh Jung
- SS: Corey Seager
- LF: Wyatt Langford
- CF: Leody Taveras
- RF: Adolis Garcia
- DH: Josh Smith
Starting Rotation:
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Jacob deGrom
- Max Scherzer
- Andrew Heaney
- Cody Bradford
Bullpen:
- David Robertson
- Jose Leclerc
- Josh Sborz
- Andrew Chafin
- Jacob Latz
- Kirby Yates
Related: Highest-paid MLB players
Texas Rangers stats 2024
Here are the Rangers stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.
- BA: .278, Corey Seager
- HR: 30, Corey Seager
- RBI: 74, Corey Seager
- Hits: 137, Marcus Semien
- Total Bases: 243, Corey Seager
- SB: 18, Leody Taveras
- WAR: 5.0, Corey Seager
- Wins: 11, Nathan Eovaldi
- ERA: 3.55, Nathan Eovaldi
- Strikeouts: 149, Andrew Heaney
- QS: 14, Nathan Eovaldi
- WHIP: 0.84, Kirby Yates
- Saves: 29, Kirby Yates
- WAR: 2.8, Kirby Yates
How many home games do the Rangers play in 2024?
The Rangers play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.
Related: Highest-paid MLB players
Texas Rangers schedule 2024 by month
Here is the second half of the Rangers schedule in 2024, accounting for each of their games after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.
Rangers schedule – September
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|September 1
|Rangers 6, Athletics 4
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 2
|Yankees 8, Rangers 4
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 3
|Rangers 7, Yankees 4
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 4
|Rangers 10, Yankees 6
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 5
|Rangers 3, Angels 1
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 6
|Angels 5, Rangers 1
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 7
|Rangers 6, Angels 4
|6:15 PM
|FOX
|September 8
|Rangers 7, Angels 4
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 10
|Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 11
|Diamondbacks
|2:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 12
|Mariners
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 13
|Mariners
|9:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 14
|Mariners
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 15
|Mariners
|3:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 17
|Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 18
|Blue Jays
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 20
|Mariners
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 21
|Mariners
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 22
|Mariners
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 24
|Athletics
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 25
|Athletics
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 26
|Athletics
|2:37 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 27
|Angels
|8:38 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 28
|Angels
|8:38 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|September 29
|Angels
|2:07 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
Related: MLB MVP race
2024 Texas Rangers season results
Here you can find all the Rangers game results from the 2024 season.
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|March 28
|Rangers 4, Cubs 3
|10:05 PM
|ESPN
|March 30
|Rangers 11, Cubs 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|March 31
|Cubs 9, Rangers 5
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|April 1
|Rangers 9, Rays 3
|6:50 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 2
|Rays 5, Rangers 2
|6:50 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 3
|Rangers 4, Rays 1
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 5
|Rangers 10, Astros 2
|8:05 PM
|AppleTV+
|April 6
|Rangers 7, Astros 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 7
|Astros 3, Rangers 1
|7 PM
|ESPN
|April 8
|Astros 10, Rangers 5
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 9
|Athletics 4, Rangers 3
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 10
|Rangers 6, Athletics 2
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 11
|Athletics 1, Rangers 0
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 12
|Rangers 12, Astros 8
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 13
|Astros 9, Rangers 2
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 14
|Astros 8, Rangers 5
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 15
|Rangers 1, Tigers 0
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 16
|Tigers 4, Rangers 2
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 17
|Rangers 5, Tigers 4
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 18
|Rangers 9, Tigers 7
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 19
|Braves 8, Rangers 3
|7:20 PM
|AppleTV+
|April 20
|Braves 5, Rangers 2
|7:20 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 21
|Rangers 6, Braves 4
|7 PM
|ESPN
|April 23
|Mariners 4, Rangers 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 24
|Rangers 5, Mariners 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 25
|Mariners 4, Rangers 3
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 26
|Rangers 2, Reds 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 27
|Reds 8, Rangers 4
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|April 28
|Rangers 4, Reds 3
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|April 30
|Rangers 7, Nationals 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
May
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|May 1
|Nationals 1, Rangers 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 2
|Rangers 6, Nationals 0
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 3
|Royals 7, Rangers 1
|7:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 4
|Rangers 15, Royals 4
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 5
|Rangers 3, Royals 2
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 6
|Rangers 4, Athletics 2
|9:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 7
|Rangers 15, Athletics 8
|3:37 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 8
|Athletics 9, Rangers 4
|3:37 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 8
|Rangers 12, Athletics 11
|6:37 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 10
|Rockies 4, Rangers 2
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 11
|Rockies 8, Rangers 3
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 12
|Rockies 3, Rangers 1
|3:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 13
|Guardians 7, Rangers 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 14
|Guardians 7, Rangers 4
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 15
|Rangers 4, Guardians 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 17
|Angels 9, Rangers 3
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 18
|Rangers 3, Angels 2
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|May 19
|Angels 4, Rangers 1
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 21
|Phillies 5, Rangers 2
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 22
|Phillies 11, Rangers 4
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 23
|Phillies 5, Rangers 2
|1:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 24
|Twins 3, Rangers 2
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 25
|Twins 5, Rangers 3
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 26
|Rangers 6, Twins 2
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 28
|Rangers 4, Diamondbacks 2
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 29
|Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 1
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|May 31
|Marlins 8, Rangers 2
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
June
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|June 1
|Rangers 7, Marlins 0
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 2
|Rangers 6, Marlins 0
|1:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 3
|Tigers 2, Rangers 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 4
|Tigers 3, Rangers 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 5
|Rangers 9, Tigers 1
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 7
|Giants 5, Rangers 2
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 8
|Giants 3, Rangers 1
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 9
|Rangers 7, Giants 2
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 11
|Dodgers 15, Ranges 2
|10:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 12
|Rangers 3, Dodgers 2
|10:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 13
|Rangers 3, Dodgers 1
|10:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 14
|Mariners 3, Rangers 2
|10:10 PM
|AppleTV+
|June 15
|Mariners 7, Rangers 5
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|June 16
|Mariners 5, Rangers 0
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 17
|Mets 14, Rangers 2
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 18
|Mets 7, Rangers 6
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 19
|Rangers 5, Mets 3
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 21
|Rangers 6, Royals 2
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 22
|Rangers 6, Royals 0
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 23
|Rangers 4, Royals 0
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 24
|Brewers 6, Rangers 3
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 25
|Brewers 3, Rangers 1
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 26
|Brewers 6, Orioles 5
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 27
|Orioles 11, Rangers 2
|6:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 28
|Orioles 2, Rangers 1
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 29
|Orioles 6, Rangers 5
|7:15 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|June 30
|Rangers 11, Orioles 2
|1:35 PM ET
|Bally Sports Southwest
July (Pre All-Star Break)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|July 2
|Rangers 7, Padres 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 3
|Padres 6, Rangers 4
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 4
|Padres 3, Rangers 1
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 5
|Rangers 3, Rays 0
|8:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 6
|Rangers 4, Rays 3
|4:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 7
|Rangers 13, Rays 2
|2:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 8
|Rangers 9, Angels 4
|9:38 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 9
|Rangers 5, Angels 4
|9:38 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 10
|Angels 7, Rangers 2
|9:38 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 12
|Astros 6, Rangers 3
|8:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 13
|Rangers 2, Astros 1
|4:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 14
|Astros 6, Rangers 5
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
July (Post-All-Star Break)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|July 19
|Orioles 9, Rangers 1
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 20
|Orioles 8, Rangers 4
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 21
|Rangers 3, Orioles 2
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 22
|Rangers 4, White Sox 3
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 23
|Rangers 3, White Sox 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 24
|Rangers 10, White Sox 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 25
|Rangers 2, White Sox 1
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 26
|Blue Jays 6, Rangers 5
|6:07 PM
|AppleTV+
|July 27
|Blue Jays 7, Rangers 3
|2:07 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 28
|Blue Jays 7, Rangers 3
|2:37 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 29
|Rangers 6, Cardinals 3
|6:45 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 30
|Cardinals 8, Rangers 1
|6:45 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|July 31
|Cardinals 10, Rangers 1
|1:15 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
August
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 2
|Red Sox 11, Rangers 6
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 3
|Rangers 7, Red Sox 4
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 4
|Red Sox 7, Rangers 2
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 5
|Rangers 4, Astros 3
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 6
|Astros 4, Rangers 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 7
|Astros 6, Rangers 4
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 9
|Yankees 8, Rangers 0
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 10
|Rangers 9, Yankees 4
|12:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 11
|Yankees 8, Rangers 7
|12:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 12
|Red Sox 5, Rangers 4
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 13
|Red Sox 9, Rangers 4
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 14
|Rangers 9, Red Sox 7
|5:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 15
|Twins 3, Rangers 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 16
|Twins 4, Rangers 3
|7;05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 17
|Twins 5, Rangers 1
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 18
|Rangers 6, Twins 5
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 19
|Rangers 4, Pirates 3
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 20
|Pirates 4, Rangers 0
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 21
|Rangers 1, Pirates 0
|1:35 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 23
|Rangers 5, Guardians 3
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 24
|Guardians 13, Rangers 5
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 25
|Guardians 4, Rangers 2
|12:40 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 27
|Rangers 3, White Sox 1
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 28
|Rangers 4, White Sox 3
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 29
|Rangers 2, White Sox 1
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 30
|Athletics 9, Rangers 2
|7:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
|August 31
|Rangers 3, Athletics 2
|6:05 PM
|Bally Sports Southwest
Texas Rangers record by year
- 2023: 90-72
- 2022: 68-94
- 2021: 60-102
- 2020: 22-38
- 2019: 78-84
- 2018: 67-95
- 2017: 78-84