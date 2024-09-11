fbpx

Texas Rangers game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Texas Rangers schedule

Updated:
rangers game today
Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Texas Rangers game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean the defending champion will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Texas Rangers schedule.

Texas Rangers game today

When is the next Texas Rangers game?Wednesday, September 11
Who are they playing?Arizona Diamondbacks
Where are the Rangers playing?Chase Field
What time does the Rangers game start?2:40 PM CT
What channel is the Rangers game on?Bally Sports Southwest
Where can we stream the Rangers game?MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Texas Rangers today?Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Rangers game today?

There is a Rangers game today. The Texas Rangers’ schedule continues Wednesday with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What time is the Rangers game today?

First pitch for the next Rangers game is at 2:40 PM CT/5:40 PM ET.

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

All Rangers games can be found locally on Bally Sports Southwest. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV and Fubo.

What radio station is the Texas Rangers game on today?

Local Arlington, Texas station 105.3 The Fan is the official radio home of the Texas Rangers.

Did the Rangers win last night?

rangers game today
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers lost their last matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-0.

What is the Rangers record?

The Rangers current record in the MLB standings is 71-74.

Where do the Texas Rangers play?

The Rangers play all their home games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Rangers game today?

The gates for most Texas Rangers games open two hours before the game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.

What is the Rangers roster?

Lineup:

  • C: Jonah Heim
  • 1B: Nathaniel Lowe
  • 2B: Marcus Semien
  • 3B: Josh Jung
  • SS: Corey Seager
  • LF: Wyatt Langford
  • CF: Leody Taveras
  • RF: Adolis Garcia
  • DH: Josh Smith

Starting Rotation:

  • Nathan Eovaldi
  • Jacob deGrom
  • Max Scherzer
  • Andrew Heaney
  • Cody Bradford

Bullpen:

  • David Robertson
  • Jose Leclerc
  • Josh Sborz
  • Andrew Chafin
  • Jacob Latz
  • Kirby Yates

Texas Rangers stats 2024

Here are the Rangers stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

  • BA: .278, Corey Seager
  • HR: 30, Corey Seager
  • RBI: 74, Corey Seager
  • Hits: 137, Marcus Semien
  • Total Bases: 243, Corey Seager
  • SB: 18, Leody Taveras
  • WAR: 5.0, Corey Seager
  • Wins: 11, Nathan Eovaldi
  • ERA: 3.55, Nathan Eovaldi
  • Strikeouts: 149, Andrew Heaney
  • QS: 14, Nathan Eovaldi
  • WHIP: 0.84, Kirby Yates
  • Saves: 29, Kirby Yates
  • WAR: 2.8, Kirby Yates

How many home games do the Rangers play in 2024?

The Rangers play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Texas Rangers schedule 2024 by month

rangers game today
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the second half of the Rangers schedule in 2024, accounting for each of their games after the All-Star Break in July, August, and September.

Rangers schedule – September

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
September 1Rangers 6, Athletics 41:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 2Yankees 8, Rangers 47:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 3Rangers 7, Yankees 47:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 4Rangers 10, Yankees 67:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 5Rangers 3, Angels 17:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 6Angels 5, Rangers 17:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 7Rangers 6, Angels 46:15 PMFOX
September 8Rangers 7, Angels 41:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 10Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 08:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 11Diamondbacks2:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 12Mariners8:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 13Mariners9:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 14Mariners8:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 15Mariners3:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 17Blue Jays7:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 18Blue Jays7:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 19Blue Jays1:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 20Mariners7:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 21Mariners6:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 22Mariners1:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 24Athletics8:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 25Athletics8:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 26Athletics2:37 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 27Angels8:38 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 28Angels8:38 PMBally Sports Southwest
September 29Angels2:07 PMBally Sports Southwest

2024 Texas Rangers season results

Here you can find all the Rangers game results from the 2024 season.

March

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
March 28Rangers 4, Cubs 310:05 PMESPN
March 30Rangers 11, Cubs 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
March 31Cubs 9, Rangers 52:35 PMBally Sports Southwest

April

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
April 1Rangers 9, Rays 36:50 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 2Rays 5, Rangers 26:50 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 3Rangers 4, Rays 11:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 5Rangers 10, Astros 28:05 PMAppleTV+
April 6Rangers 7, Astros 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 7Astros 3, Rangers 17 PMESPN
April 8Astros 10, Rangers 58:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 9Athletics 4, Rangers 38:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 10Rangers 6, Athletics 28:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 11Athletics 1, Rangers 02:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 12Rangers 12, Astros 88:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 13Astros 9, Rangers 24:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 14Astros 8, Rangers 52:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 15Rangers 1, Tigers 06:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 16Tigers 4, Rangers 21:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 17Rangers 5, Tigers 41:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 18Rangers 9, Tigers 71:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 19Braves 8, Rangers 37:20 PMAppleTV+
April 20Braves 5, Rangers 27:20 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 21Rangers 6, Braves 47 PMESPN
April 23Mariners 4, Rangers 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 24Rangers 5, Mariners 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 25Mariners 4, Rangers 32:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 26Rangers 2, Reds 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 27Reds 8, Rangers 44:05 PMFOX
April 28Rangers 4, Reds 32:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
April 30Rangers 7, Nationals 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest

May

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
May 1Nationals 1, Rangers 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 2Rangers 6, Nationals 02:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 3Royals 7, Rangers 17:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 4Rangers 15, Royals 47:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 5Rangers 3, Royals 22:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 6Rangers 4, Athletics 29:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 7Rangers 15, Athletics 83:37 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 8Athletics 9, Rangers 43:37 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 8Rangers 12, Athletics 116:37 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 10Rockies 4, Rangers 28:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 11Rockies 8, Rangers 38:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 12Rockies 3, Rangers 13:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 13Guardians 7, Rangers 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 14Guardians 7, Rangers 48:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 15Rangers 4, Guardians 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 17Angels 9, Rangers 38:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 18Rangers 3, Angels 27:15 PMFOX
May 19Angels 4, Rangers 12:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 21Phillies 5, Rangers 26:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 22Phillies 11, Rangers 46:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 23Phillies 5, Rangers 21:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 24Twins 3, Rangers 28:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 25Twins 5, Rangers 32:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 26Rangers 6, Twins 22:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 28Rangers 4, Diamondbacks 28:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 29Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 12:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
May 31Marlins 8, Rangers 27:10 PMBally Sports Southwest

June

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
June 1Rangers 7, Marlins 04:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 2Rangers 6, Marlins 01:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 3Tigers 2, Rangers 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 4Tigers 3, Rangers 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 5Rangers 9, Tigers 18:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 7Giants 5, Rangers 28:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 8Giants 3, Rangers 14:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 9Rangers 7, Giants 22:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 11Dodgers 15, Ranges 210:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 12Rangers 3, Dodgers 210:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 13Rangers 3, Dodgers 110:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 14Mariners 3, Rangers 210:10 PMAppleTV+
June 15Mariners 7, Rangers 57:15 PMFOX
June 16Mariners 5, Rangers 04:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 17Mets 14, Rangers 28:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 18Mets 7, Rangers 68:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 19Rangers 5, Mets 38:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 21Rangers 6, Royals 28:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 22Rangers 6, Royals 04:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 23Rangers 4, Royals 02:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 24Brewers 6, Rangers 38:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 25Brewers 3, Rangers 18:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 26Brewers 6, Orioles 52:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 27Orioles 11, Rangers 26:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 28Orioles 2, Rangers 17:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 29Orioles 6, Rangers 57:15 PMBally Sports Southwest
June 30Rangers 11, Orioles 21:35 PM ETBally Sports Southwest

July (Pre All-Star Break)

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
July 2Rangers 7, Padres 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 3Padres 6, Rangers 48:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 4Padres 3, Rangers 12:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 5Rangers 3, Rays 08:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 6Rangers 4, Rays 34:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 7Rangers 13, Rays 22:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 8Rangers 9, Angels 49:38 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 9Rangers 5, Angels 49:38 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 10Angels 7, Rangers 29:38 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 12Astros 6, Rangers 38:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 13Rangers 2, Astros 14:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 14Astros 6, Rangers 52:10 PMBally Sports Southwest

July (Post-All-Star Break)

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
July 19Orioles 9, Rangers 17:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 20Orioles 8, Rangers 46:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 21Rangers 3, Orioles 21:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 22Rangers 4, White Sox 37:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 23Rangers 3, White Sox 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 24Rangers 10, White Sox 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 25Rangers 2, White Sox 11:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 26Blue Jays 6, Rangers 56:07 PMAppleTV+
July 27Blue Jays 7, Rangers 32:07 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 28Blue Jays 7, Rangers 32:37 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 29Rangers 6, Cardinals 36:45 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 30Cardinals 8, Rangers 16:45 PMBally Sports Southwest
July 31Cardinals 10, Rangers 11:15 PMBally Sports Southwest

August

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Info
August 2Red Sox 11, Rangers 67:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 3Rangers 7, Red Sox 46:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 4Red Sox 7, Rangers 21:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 5Rangers 4, Astros 37:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 6Astros 4, Rangers 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 7Astros 6, Rangers 41:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 9Yankees 8, Rangers 06:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 10Rangers 9, Yankees 412:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 11Yankees 8, Rangers 712:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 12Red Sox 5, Rangers 46:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 13Red Sox 9, Rangers 46:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 14Rangers 9, Red Sox 75:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 15Twins 3, Rangers 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 16Twins 4, Rangers 37;05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 17Twins 5, Rangers 16:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 18Rangers 6, Twins 51:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 19Rangers 4, Pirates 37:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 20Pirates 4, Rangers 07:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 21Rangers 1, Pirates 01:35 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 23Rangers 5, Guardians 36:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 24Guardians 13, Rangers 56:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 25Guardians 4, Rangers 212:40 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 27Rangers 3, White Sox 17:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 28Rangers 4, White Sox 37:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 29Rangers 2, White Sox 11:10 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 30Athletics 9, Rangers 27:05 PMBally Sports Southwest
August 31Rangers 3, Athletics 26:05 PMBally Sports Southwest

Texas Rangers record by year

  • 2023: 90-72
  • 2022: 68-94
  • 2021: 60-102
  • 2020: 22-38
  • 2019: 78-84
  • 2018: 67-95
  • 2017: 78-84
