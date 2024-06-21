MLB teams reportedly have some major concerns about making a Luis Robert trade this summer

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is among the most coveted players ahead of the MLB trade deadline. However, whether or not the All-Star center fielder is traded will reportedly come down to Chicago’s asking price and other clubs’ concerns with Robert.

Robert, who turns 27 in August, is coming off a career-best season. He earned his first All-Star selection and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023, carrying the White Sox lineup in run production with 36 home runs, 80 RBI and a .857 slugging.

Luis Robert contract: $12.5 million salary in 2024, $15 million salary in 2025, $20 million club option for 2026, $20 million club option for 2027

Robert’s contract makes him an even more enticing option for contenders. If he continues to play at an All-Star level, even his $20 million club options for the 2026 and ’27 seasons would be valuable. Plus, he plays a valuable position defensively. While there is significant interest around the league in Chicago’s star, there are also some concerns.

Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote that MLB teams interested in Robert have concerns regarding his durability. Furthermore, there are some small worries around the league that Robert’s track record includes just one full season of production.

Luis Robert stats (ESPN): .198/.270/.494, .763 OPS, 7 home runs, 2 steals in 81 at-bats

Robert has been limited by injuries this season, but he has hit for power when he’s in the White Sox lineup. There’s also a strong argument to be made that the All-Star outfielder’s production would improve if added to a team with more talent around him.

He still owns a career .275/.324/.500 slash line with a .800 OPS and he’s demonstrated the ability to be a perennial threat to hit 20-plus homers with 20 stolen bases. It’s why there will be so much interest in him at the MLB trade deadline, but rival clubs might ultimately determine Chicago’s asking price is too much to pay for a player who does carry some on-field worries.

