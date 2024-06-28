Troubling Toronto Blue Jays news suggests Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade possible

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the season with one of the best rosters in MLB, with a lineup headlined by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, it now appears increasingly likely one of those stars will be lay elsewhere in August.

Toronto, who some viewed as a dark horse World Series contender, sits in the bottom third of the MLB standings. After sitting one game below .500 three times in June, the Blue Jays now enter MLB games today closing in on being 10 games below the .500 line.

The poor first half of the 2024 season has fueled Blue Jays rumors about the likes of Yusei Kikuchi and other players in the final year of their contract being moved. However, as the MLB trade deadline draws closer, there’s increasing focus on Bichette and Guererro’s future in Toronto.

The general consensus was that neither Guerrero nor Bichette would be considered for a trade if the players were amenable to contract extensions and Toronto was performing relatively well. Just a month out from the MLB trade deadline, the outlook doesn’t seem promising.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats (ESPN): .289/.369/.447, .816 OPS, 11 home runs, 42 RBI

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Blue Jays have never come close to long-term contract extensions with Guerrero or Bichette. Furthermore, it’s believed that Toronto has “little to no chance” at an extension with Bichette and the odds are only “slightly better” with Guerrero.

Complicating matters for Toronto is the fact that Bichette has struggled throughout the 2024 season. While he did just come off the injured list, the two-time All-Star selection has done nothing to boost his trade value.

Bo Bichette stats: .233/.283/.335, .618 OPS, 4 home runs, 28 RBI

However, the Blue Jays front office may ultimately decide that this summer is one of the best times to make a move. Guerrero Jr. will be in his contract year next season and Bichette is the only All-Star shortstop believed to be available at the MLB trade deadline. There’s also a very real chance Toronto keeps one of the two, with the other being traded by this offseason at the latest.